Food Menu

Appetizers

Cowboy Dip

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Steak Shrimp Chorizo Cheese Dip

Street Asada Fries

$13.99

Grilled Steak, Fries, Cheese, Lettuce Pico Guac Sour Cream

El Trio Appetizer

$10.95

Cheese Dip Bean Dip Guacamole Dip

Elotes Placeros

$7.49

Corn On Cob Mayo Cheese Tajin

Queso Dip (Regular)

$4.79

Cheese Dip

Queso Dip (Large)

$8.99

Large Cheese Dip

Chori Queso (Regular)

$7.99

Chorizo Onions and Peppers Cheese Dip

Chori Queso (Large)

$11.99

Large Chorizo Onions and Peppers Cheese Dip

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Table Side Fresh Guacamole

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.99

10 Firecracker Shrimp Chipotle BangBang Sauce

Spinach Dip

$6.95

Spinach Dip

Ceviche De Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp onion tomato jalapeno cilantro avocado lime

(6) Chicken Wings

$9.99

Sauces (Buffaloe Mango Habanero Barbecue Garlic Pamersan

(12) Chicken Wings

$14.99

Sauces (Buffaloe Mango Habanero Barbecue Garlic Pamersan

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Small Guac Dip

Bean Dip

$4.25

Bean Cheese Dip

Nachos

#25 Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Shredded Chicken groud beef beans and lettuce pico sour cream

#26 Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Fajita nachos onions peppers tomatoes mushrooms

#27 Nachos Monterrey

$13.99

Nachos Onions Chorizo Pineapple

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Shredded Chicken Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$7.99

Ground Beef Nachos

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Bean And Cheeese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.95

Cheese Nachos

Salads

Azteca Salad

$13.99

Chicken Shrimp Mushrooms Cheese Avocado

Pollo Jardin Salad

$12.49

Chicken Black Beans pico cheese avocado

El Torero Salad

$12.49

Chicken onions peppers tomato mushrooms chhese sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Fajitas Taco salad beans cheese pico guac sour cream

Taco Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad beans cheese lettuce pico sour cream

Soups

Caldo De Camaron

$19.99

Shrimp Soup Veggies Served Mild OR Spicy

Chicken Soup

$9.49

Shredded Chicken Soup Rice Pico Avocado Lime

Tortilla Soup

$9.49

Shredde Chicken Soup Rice Tortilla Chips Sour Cream

Veggie Soup

$9.49

Broccoli carrots cauliflower rice pico avocado lime

Favoritos

#45 Ribeye El Jimador

$23.49

12oz Ribeye Suggest they order with shrimp. rice beans salad

#46 Ribeye Con Queso

$23.49

12oz Ribeye Chorizo onions mushrooms rice beans

#47 Texas Quesadilla

$17.99

Quesadilla Chicken Steak Shrimp onions peppers cheese sauce on quesa rice regular salad

#48 Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Quesadilla onions peppers tomato mushrooms rice regular salad

Quesadilla Deluxe

$13.99

2 Shredded Chicken Quesadillas Rice and Salad

#49 El Cazuelon

$38.99

12oz Ribeye Chicken Breast Onions Peppers 6 Shrimp Chorizo Cheese Sauce

#50 Carne Asada

$17.99

Ribeye Cut Grilled onions Jalapeno RB Guac Salad

#51 Carnitas

$14.99

Carnitas onions rice and beans guac salad

#59 La Bonita

$13.99

Chicken onions pineapple cheese rice regular salad

Milanesa Empanizada

$19.99

Breaded Chicken or Steak Rice Black Beans Guacamole Salas

#62 Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$14.99

Chilaquiles (Chicken or Steak) (green(very hot) or Red (mild) Salsa R&B

#63 Poblano Special

$13.99

2 poblano peppers stuffed cheese topped shredded beef and salsa r&b

#64 Chimichanga Blanca

$12.49

2 Chimichangas Cheese sauce Beans and Regular Salad

#65 Quesadilla Blanca

$11.99

Quesadilla topped cheese sauce rice and regular salad

#66 Flautas

$12.49

4 Taquitos Rice and regular salad

Fajitas

#38 Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas RBS

#39 Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Fajitas RBS

#40 Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken and steak fajitas RBS

#41 Texas Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken Steak and Shrimp Fajitas RBS

#42 Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas RBS

#43 Parrillada

$16.99

Steak Shrimp Chicken Chorizo Carnitas Fajita RBS

#44 Baja Fajita

$16.99

Chicken Steak Pineapple Cheese Fajita RBS

#82 Fajitas Rodeo

$17.99

Chicken Steak Chorizo Bacon Fajita RBS

Marisco

#72 Arroz Con Mariscos

$18.99

Shrimp scallops onions cheese rice black beans avocado salad

#73 Camarones Don Juan

$16.99

Shrimp Chorizo Bacon Crema salsa Rice black beans pico

Plaza Rey Mariscada

$64.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Firecracker Shrimp, Coctel Shrimp, Mojarra, Rice, Mixed Veggies, Salad

#74 Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Fried tilapia Fries, Rice, Salad avocado lime pico de gallo

#75 Coctel De Camaron

$15.99

Coctel Pico Aguacate

#76 Camarones A La Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp spicy special sauce rice and salad

#77 Camarones al Chipotle

$17.99

Shrimp Chipotle Cheese sauce rice and salad

#78 Camarones al Mojo De Ajo

$17.99

Shrimp onions garlic Rice and salad

#79 Fillete a la Plancha

$16.99

Grilled tilapia Veggies rice black beans

#80 Fillete El Jimador

$17.99

Tilapia 6 Shrimp onions garlic rice and salad

#83 Salmon Maya

$22.99

Salmon Rice Black Beans Avocado Salad

Pollo

#52 Pollo Loco

$14.99

Chicken breast mixed veggies cheese sauce rice black beans and salad

#53 Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Chicken breast ranchero and cheese sauce R&B

#54 Pollo Borracho

$14.99

Chicken breast green onions mushroom cheese rice and salad

#55 Jimador Special

$14.99

Chicken breast spinach mushroom cheese rice and salad

#56 Chori Pollo

$14.99

Chicken breast chorizo onions cheese R&B

#57 Francisco Special

$14.99

Chicken shrimp onions rice cheese dip

#58 Pollo a la Crema

$13.99

Chicken crema sauce R&B

#61 Pollo Charro

$17.99

Chicken Breast Bacon Chorizo Onions Cheese RBS

#60 ACP Alambre

$17.99

Chicken steak pineapple bacon onions peppers rice cheese

#60 Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Chicken Cheese Rice

#60 Texano

$14.99

Chicken Steak Shrimp Rice Cheese

#60 Chicken and Chorizo

$14.50

Chicken Chorizo Rice Cheese

#60 Arroz con Steak

$14.99

Steak Rice cheese

#60 Arroz con Camaron

$16.50

Shrimp Rice Cheese

Street Tacos

#67 Street Tacos Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tacos

#67 Street Tacos Steak

$13.99

Steak Tacos

#67 Steet Tacos Carnitas

$12.99

Carnitas tacos

#67 Street Tacos Ground Beef

$13.99

Ground Beef tacos

#67 Street Tacos Ribeye Tacos

$15.99

Ribeye Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$21.99

4 Quesabirria tacos cosume

#68 Tacos Bravos Chicken

$14.49

chicken and chorizo

#68 Tacos Bravos Steak

$15.99

Steak and chorizo

#69 Cali Baja Tacos Chicken

$14.99

Fried Chicken red cabbage chipotle mayo fries

#69 Cali Baja Tacos Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Shrimp red cabbage chipotle mayo fries

#69 Cali Baja Tacos Fish

$14.99

Fried tilapia red cabbage chipotle mayo fries

#67 Street Tacos Mixed

$15.99

mixed tacos

#70 Fajita Tacos Chicken

$15.99

Fajita Tacos

#70 Fajita tacos Steak

$15.99

Fajita Tacos

#70 Fajita tacos Shrimp

$15.99

Fajita Tacos

#71 Fresco Tacos Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Lettuce Guacamole and pico

#71 Fresco Tacos Steak

$14.99

Steak Lettuce Guacamole and pico

#71 Fresco Tacos Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp lettuce guacamole and pico

Enchiladas

#30 Enchiladas Jalisco

$13.99

Enchilada jalisco onions and peppers rice and salad

#31 Enchiladas Del Norte

$13.99

Enchilada Del Norte

#28 Yolandas

$11.49

3 Enchiladas salsa enchilada cheeese rice

#29 Enchiladas Deluxe

$12.99

4 enchiladas cheese bean beef chicken Topped red salsa and cheese R&B

Burritos

#32 Burritos Matador

$13.49

2 burritos steak onions cheese R&B

#33 Burrito Jimador

$16.99

burrito chicken steak shrimp chorizo bacon rice beans pico cheese guac chipotle mayo

#34 Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Fajita burrito onions peppers tomato mushrooms beans in burrito rice and guac salad

#35 Carnitas Burrito

$13.49

2 burritos carnitas cheese sauce R&B

#36 Burritos Deluxe

$11.99

2 burritos beans chicken or beef red sauce cheese lettuce sour cream pico

#37 El Favorito

$13.99

Burrito rice beans meat lettuce cheese pico sour cream

Combination Dinners

#1 Speedy

$9.99

1 beef enchilada red sauce 1 hard beef taco rice & beans

#2 2 Beef Ench AYF

$9.99

2 beef enchiladas red sauce cheese Rice & beans

#3 (1) Quesa P AYF

$9.99

1 Shredded Quesadilla Rice & Beans

#4 (1)Bto (1)Taco AYF

$10.99

1 Burrito beef red salsa 1 Hard Taco AYF

#5 (1)Tamal (1) Bfenchilada AYF

$9.99

2 Hard Taco Beef AYF

#6 (1) ChileRE, Tacobf, 1 ench AYF

$12.99

1 chile relleno, 1 taco, 1 ench c, AYF

#7 (1) enPenC Tamal, (1)chile re, (1)Taco AYF

$15.99

1 en pollo 1 en beef 1 chile re 1 Taco AYF

Vegetal

Veg #1 (2bto f) A Y Salad

$10.99

2 Burrito Frijol cheese Rice and Salad

Veg #2 (1btof) 1 enchQ AYF

$10.99

One Bean Burrito, one enchilada cheese, R&B

Veg#3 (1spinQ) 2ench Mushroom Rice

$10.99

One Spinach quesadilla and 2 Mushroom Enchiladas Rice

Veg#4 (1chile Re) 2 ench Q and Rice

$10.99

1 Chile Relleno 2 Ench Q and Rice

Veg#5 2 Mushroom ench R&B

$10.99

2 Mushrooms R&B

Veg#6 (1) Mushrooms & Spinach Ques R&Salad

$10.99

1 Mushrooms & Spinach Ques Rice & Salad

Veg#7 Vegetal Fajitas

$13.25

Onions Peppers Tomato Mushrooms Carrots Broccoli Cauliflower RBS

Veg#8 Aros con vegetales

$12.99

Grilled Veggies Rice Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids #1 (Taco AYF)

$6.49

One Crunchy Beef Taco Lettuce Cheese R&B

Kids #2 Beef BTO Rice

$6.49

One Beef Burrito Red Salsa Cheese and Rice

Kids #3 (QQ Fries)

$6.49

One Cheese Quesadilla Fries Seasons

Kids #4 (Ench C AYF)

$6.49

One Beef Enchilada Red Salsa R&B

Kids #5 Chicken Tenders Season Fries

$6.49

Chicken Tender Season fries

Kids #6 Cheese Burger Season Fries

$6.49

Cheese Burger Season Fries

Kid #7 (QQ AYF)

$6.49

One cheese Quesadilla AYF

Kids #8 Nachos

$6.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground beef Nachos

Kids #9 Aros con Pollo

$8.49

Chicken Rice Cheese

Kids #10 Pizza Season Fries

$6.99

Pepperoni OR Cheese Pizza Season Fries

Side Orders

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Sour cream

$2.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.25

Jalapeno

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Chicken Tamale

$3.50

Crunchy Taco

$2.50

Lettuce Cheese

Soft Taco

$2.50

Lettuce Cheese

Enchilada

$2.75

Red Salsa and Shredded Cheese

Burrito

$4.25

Red Salsa and Shredded Cheese

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$5.50

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Steak Quesadilla

$6.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25

Chile Relleno

$4.75

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

onions pepper shrimp lettuce cheese sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$7.99

Shrimp and cheese

Tostada

$3.99

beans chicken or beef lettuce pico cheese sour cream

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

3 fried Jalapenos grilled onions

Rice

$3.49

Beans

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Crema salad

$3.49

lettuce pico sour cream

Regular Salad

$4.99

lettuce pico sour cream guacamole

Taco Pollo Asada

$4.50

Taco Carne Asada

$4.50

Burrito Steak

$7.99

Burrito Pollo Asado

$6.99

Single Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$6.99

Single Chimichanga Beef

$6.99

% Grilled Onions

$2.99

%Green Peppers

$2.99

%Mushrooms

$3.99

%Mix Veggies

$3.99

Fruit

$2.99

Extra

*TO GO*

$0.35

Extra Cheese Dip

$2.39

Extra Sour Cream

$2.25

Order Grilled Onions

$2.59

Order Bell Pepper

$2.59

Order Tomato

$2.59

Order Mushrooms

$2.59

2 Jalapenos

$2.25

Order Fajita Vegetales

$4.99

Order Aguacate

$4.25

Order Pineapple

$3.25

Order Mixed Vegetal

$4.79

$Xtra Tortilla Flour

$1.99

$Xtra Corn Torilla

$2.25

Extra Chips $3.79

$3.79

Extra Large Chips

$9.59

Extra Small Salsa

$1.89

Extra Medium Salsa

$3.50

Extra Large Salsa

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mnt Dew

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Mexican Glass Coke

$4.99

Kds Drink

$1.75

Jarritos

$3.99

Milk

$3.25

Redbull

$3.99

Water

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.89

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade (no alcohol)

$3.99

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream Deluxe

$7.99

Vanilla Cheese Cake

$6.99

Don Tequila Cake

$6.99

Don Tequila Cake W Ice Cream

$9.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$6.99

Churros W Ice Cream

$9.99

Skillet Brownie

$8.99

Wine Menu

Wines

Chardonnay

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Chamblis

$8.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

Bud Light 16oz

$4.50

Bud Light 34oz

$7.99

Bud Light Pitcher

$11.99

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$4.50

Michelob Ultra 34oz

$7.99

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$11.99

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.50

Miller Lite 34oz

$7.99

Miller Lite Pitcher

$11.99

Blue Moon 16oz

$4.50

Blue Moon 34oz

$7.99

Blue Moon Pitcher

$12.99

Modelo Especial 16oz

$4.99

Modelo Especial 34

$8.99

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$12.99

Modelo Negra 16oz

$4.99

Modelo Negra 34oz

$8.99

Modelo Negra Pitcher

$12.99

XX Lager 16oz

$4.99

XX Lager 34oz

$8.99

XX Lager Pitcher

$12.99

XX Amber 16oz

$4.99

XX Amber 34oz

$8.99

XX Amber Pitcher

$12.99

Pacifico 16oz

$4.99

Pacifico 34oz

$8.99

Pacifico Pitcher

$12.99

Estrella Jalisco 16oz

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco 34oz

$8.99

Estrella Jalisco Pitcher

$12.99

Pernicious (IPA) 16oz

$4.99

Pernicious (IPA) 34oz

$8.99

Pernicious (IPA) Pitcher

$12.99

Domestic Bottles

Bud light

$4.50

Coors light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Natural light

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Imported Bottles

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

XX Amber

$4.99

XX Lager

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Cocktails & Mixed Drinks

Mixed Drinks

Strawberry Hennessy Lemonade

$10.99

Liquid Marijuana Captain Morgan

$9.99

TiTos Long Island Iced Tea

$9.99

Bacardi Blue Motorcycle

$9.99

Malibu Sex on the Beach

$9.99

Jose Cuervo Tequila Sun Rise

$8.99

Bahama Mama Malibu

$9.99

Smirnoff Lemon Drop

$9.99

Raspberry Crush

$9.99

Baileys White Russian

$7.99

Absolut Bloody Mary

$9.99

Bacardi Mojitos Original

$8.99

Bacardi Mojitos Pineapple

$8.99

Bacardi Mojitos Cucumber

$8.99

Bacardi Mojitos Black Berry

$8.99

Bacardi MojitosStrawberry

$8.99

Bacardi Mojitos Pomegranate

$8.99

Cántaro El Jimador

$18.99

Patron Paloma

$18.99

Hand Crafted Daiquiris

Mango Daiquiri

$7.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.99

Peach Daiquiri

$7.99

Piña Colada

$7.99

Martini's

Apple Martini

$7.99

Pomegranate Martini

$7.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Margaritas

Lime Marg (Reg)

$7.49

Lime Marg (Lrg)

$11.99

Lime Marg (Jumbo)

$19.99

Lime Marg (Pitcher)

$24.99

Lime Marg (Tower)

$44.99

Fruit Marg (Reg)

$8.99

Fruit Marg (Lrg)

$12.49

Fruit Marg (Jumbo)

$23.99

Fruit Marg (Pitcher)

$29.99

Fruit Marg (Tower)

$55.00

Presidente Marg (Reg)

$9.99

Presidente Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Presidente Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Presidente Marg (pitcher)

$45.00

Presidente Marg (Tower)

$79.99

El Jimador Marg (Reg)

$9.99

El Jimador Marg (Lrg)

$16.99

El Jimador Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

El Jimador Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

El Jimador Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Texas Marg (Reg)

$8.95

Texas Marg (Lrg)

$14.99

Texas Marg (Jumbo)

$24.99

Texas Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Texas Marg (Tower)

$54.99

Mi Jalisco (Reg)

$9.99

Mi Jalisco (Lrg)

$15.99

Mi Jalisco (Jumbo)

$29.99

Mi Jalisco (Pitcher)

$45.00

Mi Jalisco (Tower)

$79.99

Straw/Mango Marg (Reg)

$9.99

Straw/Mango Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Straw/Mango Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Straw/Mango Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Straw/Mango Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Peachy/Mango Marg (Reg)

$9.99

Peachy/Mango Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Peachy/Mango Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Peachy/Mango Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Peachy/Mango Marg (Tower)

$79.99

PAMA Marg (Reg)

$8.95

PAMA Marg (Lrg)

$13.99

PAMA Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

PAMA Marg (Pitcher)

$39.99

PAMA Marg (Tower)

$65.00

Mezcal PinaRita (Reg)

$9.99

Mezcal PinaRita (Lrg)

$16.99

Mezcal PinaRita (Jumbo)

$29.99

Mezcal PinaRita (Pitcher)

$45.00

Mezcal PinaRita (Tower)

$79.99

Pineapple Caramel (Reg)

$9.99

Pineapple Caramel (Lrg)

$16.99

Pineapple Caramel (Jumbo)

$29.99

Pineapple Caramel (Pitcher)

$45.00

Pineapple Caramel (Tower)

$85.00

Blackbarrel Marg (Reg)

$9.99

Blackbarrel Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Blackbarrel Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Blackbarrel Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Blackbarrel Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Granny Smith Apple (Reg)

$9.99

Granny Smith Apple (Lrg)

$16.99

Granny Smith Apple (Jumbo)

$29.99

Granny Smith Apple (Pitcher)

$45.00

Granny Smith Apple (Tower)

$79.99

Watermelon Marg (Reg)

$9.99

Watermelon Marg (Lrg)

$16.99

Watermelon Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Watermelon Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Watermelon Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Reg)

$11.99

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Tower)

$79.99

La Sabrosa

$21.99

Bebidas Paisa

Spicy Mango Marg (Reg)

$11.99

Spicy Mango Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Spicy Mango Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Spicy Mango Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Spicy Mango Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Spicy Strawberry Marg (Reg)

$11.99

Spicy Strawberry Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Spicy Strawberry Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Spicy Strawberry Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Spicy Strawberry Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Spicy Watermelon Marg (Reg)

$11.99

Spicy Watermelon Marg (Lrg)

$17.99

Spicy Watermelon Marg (Jumbo)

$29.99

Spicy Watermelon Marg (Pitcher)

$45.00

Spicy Watermelon Marg (Tower)

$79.99

Michelada

$10.99

Superior Modelo Chelada

$25.99

Cameron Chelada

$17.99

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Smirnoff Vodka

$7.50

Absolut Vodka

$7.50

Titos Vodka

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff Pineapple Vodka

$7.50

Spicy Tamarindo Vodka

$8.00

Hipnotiq

$7.50

Jager Shot

$7.50

Vodkilla

$7.50

Kettle One

$7.50

Gin

House Gin (Aristocrat)

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Tequila

Montezuma (silver)

$7.00

Montezuma (reposado)

$7.00

Patron (Silver)

$10.00

Patron (Reposado)

$11.00

Patron (Anejo)

$13.00

Patron XO (Cafe)

$9.00

Don Julio (Silver)

$10.00

Don Julio (Reposado)

$11.00

Don Julio 70th Special Edition

$12.00

El Jimador (Silver)

$9.00

El Jimador (Reposado)

$10.00

Jose Cuervo (Silver)

$8.50

Jose Cuervo (Gold)

$8.50

1800 (Silver)

$9.00

1800 (Reposado)

$9.00

Casamigos (Silver)

$10.00

Casamigos (Anejo)

$12.00

Hornitos Blackbarrel

$10.00

Hornitos (Reposado)

$9.50

Lunazul (Silver)

$9.00

Lunazul (Reposado)

$9.50

Teremana (Silver)

$10.00

Teremana (Reposado)

$11.00

CaboWabo (Reposado)

$11.00

CaboWabo (Anejo)

$12.00

Herradura (Silver)

$10.00

Herradura (Reposado)

$11.00

Cazadores (Reposado)

$11.00

100 Anos (Reposado)

$10.00

Corralejos (Reposado)

$11.00

Centenario (Reposado)

$11.00

Espolon (Silver)

$9.50

Clase Azul (Reposado)

$25.00

El Milagro (Silver)

$9.50

El Milagro (Reposado)

$11.00

Casamigos (Mezcal)

$11.00

Monte Alban (Mezcal)

$9.00

La Cosecha (Reposado)

$7.00

1800 DBL

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi Rum

$7.50

Malibu Rum

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Ron Rico

$7.00

RumChata

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal (Peach)

$8.00

Crown Royal (Apple)

$8.00

Scotch/ Bourbon

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Clan MacGregor

$7.50

Black Label

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Hennessy

$9.00

D'Usse

$10.00

Gran Manier

$8.00

Liqueurs

Patron Citronge

$7.00

Peach Snapps

$7.00

Kailua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Jaegermeister

$7.50

Hpnotiq

$7.00