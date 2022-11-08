Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Kiloko Tacos & Seafood Forest ln

review star

No reviews yet

9794 Forest Ln

Dallas, TX 75243

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$1.99

Served with cilantro, onions and salsa.

Trompo

$1.99

Served with grilled onions and cilantro

Asada/Beef

$1.99

Barbacoa

$2.66

Carnitas/Pork

$2.25

Chorizo

$1.99
Queso Birria

Queso Birria

$7.99

Served with shredded beef, cheese, onions, cilantro and salsa. Served with Three Queso birria tacos with 4 oz Broth

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with pink homemade sauce, pickles, tomato, onion, lettuce and with a side of French Fries

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Horchata

Jarritos

$2.00

Jamaica

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

9794 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75243

