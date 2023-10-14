COMIDA

APERITIVOS

CROQUETA

$1.00

ALCAPURRIAS

$2.99

PASTELES PR

$3.99

PAPA RELLENA

$1.50

TOSTADO

$1.50

TOSTADO C QUESO

$4.49

TOSTADO C CROOTAS

$4.25

TOSTADA C JAMON

$4.49

TOSTADA C BACON

$4.49

PASTELITO CARNE

$1.99

PASTELITO QUESO

$1.99

PASTELITO GUAYABA

$1.99

PATELITO GUAYABA C QUESO

$1.99

PASTELITO COCO

$1.99

EMPANADA POLLO

$2.75

EMPANADA CARNE

$2.75

EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO

$2.75

PICADERA P 2

$21.99

PICADERA P 4

$32.99

CEVICHE MIXTO

$16.99

CEVICHE CAMARON ES

$16.99

CEVICHE PESCADO

$15.99

DESAYUNO

DOS HUEVOS, TOSTADAS, CAFE

$6.99

TWO EGGS,CUBAN TOAST AND COFFEE (DOS HEVOS,TOSTADAS Y CAFE)

DOS HUEVOS, JAMON, TOSTADA, CAFE

$8.99

TWO EGGS,HAM OR BACON,TOAST,COFFEE (DOS HUEVOS, JAMON O BACON, TOSTADA,CAFE)

DOS HUEVOS, BACON, TOSTADAS, CAFE

$8.99

DOS HUEVOS, BISTEC, TOSTADO, CAFE

$12.99

TWO EGGS,STEAK OR CHICKEN,TOAST,COFFEE (DOS HUEVOS,BISTEC O POLLO,TOSTADO Y CAFE

DOS HUEVOS, POLLO, TOSTADO, CAFE

$12.99

OMELETTE, TOSTADAS, CAFE

$7.99

OMELETTE, JAMON, TOSTADAS, CAFE

$9.99

OMELETTE, BACON, TOSTADAS, CAFE

$9.99

OMELETTE DE PAPA

$7.99

POTATO OMELETTE/ TORTILLO DE PAPA

MANGU

$10.99

MANGU/DOMINICAN BREAKFAST

FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

FRENCH TOAST OR PANCAKES WITH HAM OR BACON

PANCAKES

$8.99

GRITS

$5.99

GRITS OR OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$5.99

CLARO DE HUEVOS

$8.99

EGG WHITES ONLY/CLARA DE HEVOS

FRIED FISH, GRITS, CAFE

$12.99

FRIED FISH, GRITS AND COFFEE

ARROZ BLANCO, HUEVOS FRITOS, CAFE

$7.99

ARROZ BLANCO CON HUEVOS FRITOS CON CAFE

PERICO RIPIADO

$9.99

PERICO RIPIADO/WESTERN OMELETTE, TOAST, AND COFFEE

QUESO FRITO, TOSTONE

$9.99

QUESO FRITO CON TOSTONE

LONGANIZA, TOSTONES

$11.99

LONGANIZA CON TOSTONES

AMER CHEESE BANA TORTIL

$8.99

AMERICAN CHEESE AND BANANA TORTILLA/TORTILLA DE PLATANO Y QUESO AMERICANO

TORTILLA CAMARONES

$12.99

SHRIMP TORTILLA (TORTILLA CAMARONES)

SANDWICHES

PAN CON BISTEC

$9.99

STEAK SANDWICH/PAN CON BISTEC

SANDWICH DE POLLO

$9.99

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH/PECHUGA DE POLLO

SANDWICH CUBANO

$7.99

CUBAN SANDWICH/SANDWICH CUBANO

MEDIA NOCHE

$7.99

MIDNIGHT/MEDIA NOCHE

SANDWICH DE PUERCO

$8.99

PORK SANDWICH/SANDWICH DE PUERCO

SANDWICH DE HUEVO

$6.99

SANDWICH AL GUSTO

$7.99

JAMON Y QUESO

$7.99

OMELETTE SANDWICH - SANDWICH DE TORTILLA (WITH AMERICAN CHEESE ADD .50, SWISS ADD .75

CROQUETA PREPARADA

$8.99

CROQUETTE SANDWICH/CROQUETA PREPARADA

SANDWICH DE TUNA

$8.99

TUNA SANDWICH/SANDWICH DE TUNA

OMELETTE SANDWICH

$7.99

SANDWICH DE FILETE DE PESCADO

$8.99

FISH SANDWICH/SANDWICH DE FILETE DE PESCADO

PERIC RPIADO SANWICH

$9.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

CLUB SANDWICH

CHIMI DOMINICAN

$9.99

CHIMI DOMINICAN

CARNE & PUERCO

CARNE ASADA

$20.99

BISTEC PALOMILLA

$12.99

BISTEC EMPANIZADO

$12.99

CHURRASCO

$20.99

PICADILLO

$11.99

TERIYAKI STEAK

$12.99

VACA FRITA

$14.99

SALTEADO CARNE

$13.99

RINONADA

$14.99

ROPA VIEJA

$13.99

HIGADO

$10.99

LECHON ASADO

$11.99

MASITAS PUERCO

$11.99

CHULETAS

$11.99

CHULETAS AHUMADA

$11.99

COSTILLA BBQ

$12.99

ORDEN ESPECIAL

SOLO BISTEC

$8.99

SOLO BISTEC EMP

$9.99

SOLO PICADILLO

$8.99

SOLO VACA FRITA

$10.99

SOLO ROPA VIEJA

$9.99

SOLO RABO

$15.99

SOLO LECHON ASADO

$8.99

SOLO MASITAS PUERCO

$9.99

SOLO PATICAS PUERCO

$8.99

SOLO CHULETAS

$9.99

SOLO CHULETAS AHUMADAS

$9.99

SOLO PECHUGA

$9.99

SOLO PECHUGA EMP

$9.99

SOLO CHULETAS POLLO

$9.99

CAZUELA MARISCOS

$9.99

SOLO FILETE EMP

$9.99

SOLO GROUPER FINGER

$9.99

PECHUGA EMPANIZADA

$12.99

SOLO CAMARON EMPANIZADO

$12.99

SOLO CAMARON ENCHILADA

$12.99

SOLO CAMARON AJILLO

$12.99

CHIEF SPECIAL 7

$10.99

CHIEF SPECIAL 9

$12.99

CHIEF SPECIAL 12

$15.99

$99.99

$99.99

POLLO & MARISCOS

PECHUGA GRILL

$12.99

PECHUGA PLANCHA

$12.99

PECHUGA EMBANIZADA

$12.99

CHICHARRON POLLO

$12.99

ALITAS DE POLLO

$11.99

PECHUGA POLLO TERIYAKI

$12.99

SALTEADO POLLO

$22.99

FILETILLO POLLO

$12.99

PECHUGUINA POLLO

$12.99

MEDIO POLLO

$14.99

SALTEADO CARNE CAMAR

$17.99

SALTEADO POLLO CAMAR

$15.99

MAR Y TIERRA

$25.99

FILETE PLANCHA

$14.99

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$13.99

CAMARONES EMPANIZADO

$17.99

CAMARONES PLANCHA

$16.99

CAMARONES ENCHILADO

$16.99

CAMARONES AJILLO

$16.99

GROUPER FINGER FRIES

$13.99

PARGO ENTERO

$22.99

MASITA PESCADO

$13.99

CAZUELA MARISCOS

$19.99

MOFONGO

MOFOGO

$11.99

MOFONGO/GREEN PLANTAINS MASHED WITH PORK SKINS

MOF CON CHURRASCO

$23.99

MONFONGO CON CHURRASCO/FLANK STEAK

MOF CHURRASCO Y CAMARONES

$23.99

MOFONGO CHURRASCO Y CAMARONES

MOF CON BISTEC DE PALOMILLA

$16.99

MONFONGO CON BISTEC DE PALOMILLA/ PALOMILLA STEAK

MOF VACA FRITA

$18.99

MOF ROPA VIEJA

$14.99

MOF PECHUG POLLO

$16.99

MOF CHICHARRON POLLO

$14.99

MOF CON MASITAS DE PUERCO

$16.99

MOFONGO CON MASITAS DE PUERCO/ LECHONA ASADO

MOF LECHON ASADO

$16.99

MOF PATICAS PUERCO

$16.99

MOF CHULETA

$16.99

MOF CON CAMARONES

$22.99

MOFONGO CON CAMARONES/SHRIMP MOFINGO

MOF CON FILETE DE PESCADO

$18.99

MOFONGO CON FILETE DE PESCADO/FISH FILET

MOF PESCADO

$24.99

MOFONGO CON PECHUGA DE POLLO/CHICKEN BREAST

LUN MAR MIE JUE

CARNE CON PAPA

$11.99

CARNE CON PAPA/BEEF AND POTATO STEW

FRICASE DE POLLO

$10.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

RABO ENCENDIDO

$18.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

POLLO ASADO

$10.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

ARROZ CON POLLO

$10.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

CHULETAS EN SALSA

$10.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

BISTEC EN SALSA

$10.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

LECHON ASADO

$11.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

PICADILLO

$10.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

CHIVO

$16.99

FRICASE DE POLLO/CHICKEN FRICASSEE

VIE SAB DOM

VACA FRITA

$12.99

ROPA VIEJA

$12.99

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$12.99

BACALAO

$11.99

PATITAS CERDO C/GARB

$10.99

PARGO ENTERO

$21.99

ASOPAO DE MARISCOS

$14.99

DIARIO

ARROZ GAND PASTELITOS

$11.99

EXTRA SIDES

ARROZ BLANCO

$2.99

ARROZ GANDULES

$3.50

MORO

$3.50

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.99

HOME FRIES

$3.00

MADUROS

$3.99

TOSTONOES

$3.99

YUCA HERVIDA

$2.00

ENSALADA

$2.00

PAN

$1.00

PANCAKE

$3.00

FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

BACON

$3.50

SALAMI

$3.50

QUESO

$3.50

SALCHICHA

$3.00

FRIJOLES ROJO

$2.00

FRIJOLES NEGRO

$2.00

SOLO MANGU

$4.00

SOPA

SOPA DE POLLO PQ

$5.99

SOPA DE POLLO GDE

$9.99

SOPA DE RES PQ

$8.99

SOPA DE RES/ BEEF SOUP (SMALL)

SOPA DE RES GDE

$11.99

SOPA DE RES/ BEEF SOUP (LARGE)

SOPA MARISCOS PQ

$10.99

FISH FOOD SOUP/SOPA DE MARISCO (SMALL)

SOPA MARISCOS GDE

$13.99

FISH FOOD SOUP/SOPA DE MARISCO (LARGE)

SOPA MONDONGO PQ

$9.99

SOPA MONDONGO GDE

$12.99

ENSALADA

TOSSED SALAD PQ

$4.99

TOSSED SALAD (SMALL)

TOSSED SALAD GDE

$6.99

TOSSED SALAD (LARGE)

TUNA SALAD

$10.99

TUNA SALAD

CHICKEN CESAR SALAD

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.99

SHRIMP SALAD

MISC

PAGO CANTINA

$45.00

BANANA

$0.75

VASO CON HIELO

$0.75

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$2.99

ARROZ CON GUANDULES

$3.50

MORO

$3.50

MADUROS

$3.99

TOSTONES CON PICADILLO Y QUESO

$3.99

TOSTONES CON PICADILLO Y QUESO/TOSTONES WITH PICADILLO AND CHEESE

PAPA FRITA

$3.99

BEBIDAS

BEBIDAS

CHAP COLADA

$0.75

MEDIA COLADA

$1.50

CORTADITO

$1.75

COLADA

$2.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$2.00

CAFE CON LECHE TAZA

CAFE AMERICANO

$2.00

CAFE GDE

$3.25

CHOCOLATE PQ

$2.00

CHOCOLATE PEQUENO

CHOCOLATE GR

$3.25

CHOCOLATE GRANDE

T.E

$1.50

T.E GRANDE

$2.75

FROZEN DRINK PQ

$1.50

FROZEN DRINK GR

$2.50

AGUA

$1.50

AGUA PERRIER

$3.00

SODA MESAS

$1.75

SODA COUNTER

$1.50

MALTA

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.50

MISTIC

$2.50

JUGO BOTELLA

$2.50

JUGO BOTELLA MZNA

$2.50

JUGO BOTELLA NRJA

$2.50

JUGO COCO RICO

$2.00

VASO CON HIELO

$0.75

BEBIDAS ALCOHOL

COQUITO

$20.00

CORONA

$4.50

HEINEIKEN

$4.50

MODELO

$4.50

CERVEZA OTRA MARCA

$4.50

CUBETAZO

$21.00

CUBETAZO(CORONA/HEINEKEN)

BOTELLA VINO TINTO

$24.99

BOTELLA VINO BLANCO

$24.99

VINO TINTO

$4.99

VINO BLANCO

$4.99

JUGOS NATURALES

PAPAYA

$5.49

PAPAYA (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

MANGO

$5.49

MANGO (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

FRESA

$5.49

FRESA (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

PINA

$5.49

PINA (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

MAMEY

$5.49

MAMEY (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

GUANABANA

$5.49

GUANABANA (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

MARACUYA

$5.49

MARACUYA (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

TARMARINDO

$5.49

TARMARINDO (CON LECHE MAS .50 CENTAVOS/ADD MILK .50 CENTS)

NARANJA

$5.99

BANANA

$5.49

BANANA CON TRIGO

$5.49

ESPECIAL

$5.99

LIMONADA

$5.49

LIMONADA