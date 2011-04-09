- Home
El Lago Bar & Grill
100 Tanglewood Drive
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Food Menu
Snacks
Dips
Nachos
Combinations
#1.Two Enchiladas, a Taco, choice of rice or beans
#2.One Beef & one Cheese Enchilada, rice & beans
#3. Enchilada, Taco, rice & beans
#4. Enchilada, Tamale, rice & beans
#5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
#6. Burrito, Chile Relleno & beans
#7. Burrito, Enchilada & Tamale
#8. Two Tacos, rice & beans
#9. Burrito, Taco, rice & beans
#10. Burrito, Enchilada, rice & beans
Special Tacos
Tacos Fajita
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with Chicken or Beef, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, rice & beans
Tacos de Carnitas
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with seasoned Pork. Served with rice, beans & tomatillo sauce
Tacos de Carne Asada Dinner
Three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with strips of Beef or Chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & tomatillo sauce
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two shredded Beef & two Chicken fried taquitos. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & tomato
Taco al Pastor
Taco Birria
Burritos
EL Burro Matador
Strips of Beef or Chicken grilled onion, bell peppers, tomato & beans rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with cheese, lettuce & sour cream
El Burro Deluxe
One Beef & bean burrito, one Chicken & bean burrito, topped with burritos sauce, lettuce, sour cream & tomato
Burrito al Lago
Extra BIG, deep fried with shredded Beef or Chicken beans, rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Topped with nacho cheese
Burrito Torero
A 12" flour tortilla filled with ground Beef, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Topped with nacho cheese
Burrito al Carbon
Grilled strips of Beef or Chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with sour cream. Topped with nacho cheese & served with rice
Chipotle Burrito
Grilled strips of Chicken or Steak marinated in our special sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla and deep-fried, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Burrito Supremo
One grilled Chicken & one grilled Steak burrito with bell peppers & onions, topped with nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Burrito Carnitas
Seasoned Pork wrapped in a tortilla, topped with nacho cheese. Served with rice & beans
Burrito Trio
Strips of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & beans, rolled in a large flour tortilla. Topped with nacho cheese, lettuce & sour cream
Burrito City
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Five different Enchiladas: Beef, Cheese, Beans, Chicken, and Shredded Beef, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Enchiladas Rojas
Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three Chicken, Beef or Bean Enchiladas, topped with cheese, green tomatillo sauce, lettuce & sour cream. Served with beans
Enchiladas de Mole
hree Chicken or Beef Enchiladas dipped in dark mole sauce. Served with rice
Echiladas de Espinacas
Three Spinach Enchiladas topped with cream sauce. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas de Crema
Three Chicken enchiladas topped with cream sauce. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas de Cangrejo
Quesadillas
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas (Single)
Steak Fajitas (Double)X2
Chicken Fajitas (Single)
Chicken Fajitas (Double)X2
Shrimp Fajitas (Single)
Shrimp Fajitas (Double)
Mixed Fajitas (Single)
Mixed Fajitas (Double) X2
Fajita el Lago (Single)
Fajita el Lago (Double)X2
Vegetarian Fajitas (Single)
Vegetarian Fajitas (Double)X2
Fajitas del Mar (Single)
Fajitas del Mar (Double)
Fajitas Matador (Single)
Fajitas Matador (Double)X2
Fajitas Grupal (Single)
Fajitas Grupal (Double)X2
Fajitas Veracruz
Piña Fajitas (Chicken)
Piña Fajitas (Steak)
Hawaiian Fajita
Beef
Chicken
Seafood
Shrimp Cocktail Jumbo
Camarones a la Mexicana
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Camarones a la Diabla
Salmon Filet
Fish Tacos Veracruz Style
Mojarra en Salsa Roja
Crabmeat Chimichanga
Monica's Platter
The Lake Special
Camarones Veracruzano
Salmon del Lago
Tilapia del Lago
Camarones al Chipotle
Taylorsville Special
Shrimp Ceviche
Vegetarian
A. Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada & Bean Taco
B. Cheese Enchilada, Cheese Quesadilla, rice & beans
C. Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla & rice
D. Bean Taco, Cheese Enchilada & rice
E. Bean Burrito with nacho cheese, enchilada & cheese quesadilla
F. Chile Relleno, bean burrito & rice
G. Two Vegetarian Burritos
Cheesy Poblanos
Two Poblano peppers stuffed with Mexican rice & cheese, covered in a batter, deep fried, then topped with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas
A la Carte
Quesadilla Fajita Carta
Quesadilla Rellena (Single) Al Carta
Quesadilla Rellena (Double) 2al Carta
Burrito Deluxe 1 Al Carta
Ground beef & beans, topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Fried Taquitos Carta
Special Burrito Carta
Chimichanga 1 Al Carta
Taco Fajita (Single) Carta
Taco Fajita (Double) 2carta
Fried Burrito (Single)carta
Fried Burrito (Double)2carta
Cheese Quesadilla (Single)1carta
Cheese Quesadilla (Double)2al Carta
Taco (Single) A La Carta
Tacos (Triple) 3Al Carta
Tamale (Single)carta
Tamales (Triple)3 Al Carta
Burrito (Single) 1Carta
Burritos (Double)2 Al Carta
Cheesy Poblano (Single)carta
Cheesy Poblano (Double)2al Carta
Enchilada (Single) Carta
Enchiladas (Double)3al Carta
3 Tacos Carne Asada Al Carta
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla Al Carta
Grilled Steak Quesadilla Al Carta
Side Orders
Mexican rice
Beans
Tomatillo sauce
Shredded Cheese
Three Tortillas (flour or corn)
Jalapeño Toreados
Sliced Jalapeños
Onion
Tomatoes
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream
Lettuce
1/2 Queso
1/2 Guacamole
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Chorizo
Camaron Orden
Vegetales California
Bell Pepper Cebolla
Desserts
Kids
Burrito, rice & beans
Enchilada, rice & beans
Taco, rice & beans
Burrito & Taco
Cheese Quesadilla & rice
Chicken tenders & fries
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Fiesta Burger & fries
Pollo Loco
Grilled Chicken strips covered in nacho cheese, rice beans or fries
Vaca Loca
Strips of grilled Beef covered in nacho cheese, rice & beans
Quesadilla Niño
Grilled chicken or Steak covered in nacho cheese, rice & beans
Liquor Menu
Tequila
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
100 Tanglewood Drive, Taylorsville, KY 40071