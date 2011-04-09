El Lago Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food Menu

Snacks

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$10.00

Queso Fundido Chicken

$11.00

Mexican Chicken Wings

$11.00

Dips

Cheese Dip

$6.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$6.00

Chorizo Cheese Dip

$7.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Super Bowl Special Cheese Dip

$4.00

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$7.00

Nachos with Chicken

$10.00

Nachos with Beef

$10.00

Nachos with Beans

$9.00

Nachos with Beef & Beans

$10.00

Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Steak or Chicken cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers

Special Nachos

$11.00

Beef, Chicken or Beans, garnished with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Soups & Salads

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Fish Stew

$15.00

(Fish, Shrimp and Vegetable)

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Combinations

#1.Two Enchiladas, a Taco, choice of rice or beans

$11.00

#2.One Beef & one Cheese Enchilada, rice & beans

$11.00

#3. Enchilada, Taco, rice & beans

$11.00

#4. Enchilada, Tamale, rice & beans

$11.00

#5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada

$11.00

#6. Burrito, Chile Relleno & beans

$11.00

#7. Burrito, Enchilada & Tamale

$11.00

#8. Two Tacos, rice & beans

$11.00

#9. Burrito, Taco, rice & beans

$11.00

#10. Burrito, Enchilada, rice & beans

$11.00

Special Tacos

Tacos Fajita

$14.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with Chicken or Beef, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, rice & beans

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with seasoned Pork. Served with rice, beans & tomatillo sauce

Tacos de Carne Asada Dinner

$14.00

Three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with strips of Beef or Chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & tomatillo sauce

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.00

Two shredded Beef & two Chicken fried taquitos. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & tomato

Taco al Pastor

$14.00

Taco Birria

$14.00

Burritos

EL Burro Matador

$14.00

Strips of Beef or Chicken grilled onion, bell peppers, tomato & beans rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with cheese, lettuce & sour cream

El Burro Deluxe

$13.00

One Beef & bean burrito, one Chicken & bean burrito, topped with burritos sauce, lettuce, sour cream & tomato

Burrito al Lago

$14.00

Extra BIG, deep fried with shredded Beef or Chicken beans, rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Topped with nacho cheese

Burrito Torero

$15.00

A 12" flour tortilla filled with ground Beef, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Topped with nacho cheese

Burrito al Carbon

$14.00

Grilled strips of Beef or Chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with sour cream. Topped with nacho cheese & served with rice

Chipotle Burrito

$13.00

Grilled strips of Chicken or Steak marinated in our special sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla and deep-fried, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Burrito Supremo

$13.00

One grilled Chicken & one grilled Steak burrito with bell peppers & onions, topped with nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Burrito Carnitas

$13.00

Seasoned Pork wrapped in a tortilla, topped with nacho cheese. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Trio

$16.00

Strips of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & beans, rolled in a large flour tortilla. Topped with nacho cheese, lettuce & sour cream

Burrito City

$19.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.00

Five different Enchiladas: Beef, Cheese, Beans, Chicken, and Shredded Beef, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.00

Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Three Chicken, Beef or Bean Enchiladas, topped with cheese, green tomatillo sauce, lettuce & sour cream. Served with beans

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.00

hree Chicken or Beef Enchiladas dipped in dark mole sauce. Served with rice

Echiladas de Espinacas

$12.00

Three Spinach Enchiladas topped with cream sauce. Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas de Crema

$13.00

Three Chicken enchiladas topped with cream sauce. Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas de Cangrejo

$13.00

Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$13.00

Chuletas a la Mexicana

$13.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita Grande

$14.00

Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp

$17.00

Quesadilla a la Mexicana

$15.00

Quesadilla Veracruzana

$16.00

Quesadilla Roja

$12.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla de Espinacas

$12.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas (Single)

$17.50

Steak Fajitas (Double)X2

$28.00

Chicken Fajitas (Single)

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas (Double)X2

$27.00

Shrimp Fajitas (Single)

$18.50

Shrimp Fajitas (Double)

$30.00

Mixed Fajitas (Single)

$18.00

Mixed Fajitas (Double) X2

$30.00

Fajita el Lago (Single)

$19.50

Fajita el Lago (Double)X2

$32.00

Vegetarian Fajitas (Single)

$13.00

Vegetarian Fajitas (Double)X2

$24.00

Fajitas del Mar (Single)

$19.00

Fajitas del Mar (Double)

$32.00

Fajitas Matador (Single)

$19.00

Fajitas Matador (Double)X2

$32.00

Fajitas Grupal (Single)

$21.00

Fajitas Grupal (Double)X2

$31.00

Fajitas Veracruz

$21.00

Piña Fajitas (Chicken)

$18.00

Piña Fajitas (Steak)

$20.00

Hawaiian Fajita

$21.00

Beef

Steak Ranchero

$19.00

Steak Jarocho

$20.00

Steak Mexicano

$21.00

Steak del Pueblo

$21.00

Carne Asada

$20.00

Steak & Potatoes

$20.00

Chile Verde

$14.00

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Steak & Shrimp

$20.00

Ribeye Steak & 6 juicy grilled Shrimp. Served with vegetables and baby baked potatoes

Beef Chimichanga

$14.00

Chicken

Pollo Fiesta

$13.00

La Campesina

$13.00

Pollo Feliz

$13.00

Pollo Veracruzano

$16.00

Chori-pollo

$14.00

Pollo del Pueblo

$13.00

Pollo Asado

$13.00

Pollo con Arroz

$12.00

Pollo al Chipotle

$13.00

Pollo Poblano

$14.00

Chicken Flautas

$12.00

Chimichanga de Pollo Dinner

$14.00

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail Jumbo

$15.00

Camarones a la Mexicana

$15.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.00

Salmon Filet

$15.00

Fish Tacos Veracruz Style

$15.00

Mojarra en Salsa Roja

$14.00

Crabmeat Chimichanga

$15.00

Monica's Platter

$17.00

The Lake Special

$15.00

Camarones Veracruzano

$16.00

Salmon del Lago

$16.00

Tilapia del Lago

$16.00

Camarones al Chipotle

$16.00

Taylorsville Special

$16.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Dinner Salads

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Country Chicken Salad

$13.00

Vegetarian

A. Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada & Bean Taco

$12.00

B. Cheese Enchilada, Cheese Quesadilla, rice & beans

$12.00

C. Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla & rice

$12.00

D. Bean Taco, Cheese Enchilada & rice

$12.00

E. Bean Burrito with nacho cheese, enchilada & cheese quesadilla

$12.00

F. Chile Relleno, bean burrito & rice

$12.00

G. Two Vegetarian Burritos

$12.00

Cheesy Poblanos

$13.00

Two Poblano peppers stuffed with Mexican rice & cheese, covered in a batter, deep fried, then topped with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas

A la Carte

Quesadilla Fajita Carta

$10.00

Quesadilla Rellena (Single) Al Carta

$7.00

Quesadilla Rellena (Double) 2al Carta

$10.00

Burrito Deluxe 1 Al Carta

$7.00

Ground beef & beans, topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Fried Taquitos Carta

$7.00

Special Burrito Carta

$7.50

Chimichanga 1 Al Carta

$7.00

Taco Fajita (Single) Carta

$5.00

Taco Fajita (Double) 2carta

$8.50

Fried Burrito (Single)carta

$6.00

Fried Burrito (Double)2carta

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla (Single)1carta

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla (Double)2al Carta

$6.50

Taco (Single) A La Carta

$3.00

Tacos (Triple) 3Al Carta

$7.00

Tamale (Single)carta

$4.50

Tamales (Triple)3 Al Carta

$10.00

Burrito (Single) 1Carta

$6.00

Burritos (Double)2 Al Carta

$9.00

Cheesy Poblano (Single)carta

$5.00

Cheesy Poblano (Double)2al Carta

$8.50

Enchilada (Single) Carta

$4.00

Enchiladas (Double)3al Carta

$8.00

3 Tacos Carne Asada Al Carta

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla Al Carta

$8.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla Al Carta

$9.00

Side Orders

Mexican rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Tomatillo sauce

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Three Tortillas (flour or corn)

$1.50

Jalapeño Toreados

$3.00

Sliced Jalapeños

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.50

1/2 Queso

$3.00

1/2 Guacamole

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Steak

$6.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Camaron Orden

$6.00

Vegetales California

$2.50

Bell Pepper Cebolla

$2.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream & Churros

$7.00

Churros

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Kids

Served to children under 10 & the drink is included! For adults add $2.50

Burrito, rice & beans

$6.00

Enchilada, rice & beans

$6.00

Taco, rice & beans

$6.00

Burrito & Taco

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla & rice

$6.00

Chicken tenders & fries

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Fiesta Burger & fries

$6.00

Pollo Loco

$7.00

Grilled Chicken strips covered in nacho cheese, rice beans or fries

Vaca Loca

$8.00

Strips of grilled Beef covered in nacho cheese, rice & beans

Quesadilla Niño

$8.00

Grilled chicken or Steak covered in nacho cheese, rice & beans

Liquor Menu

Tequila

Cazadores

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

1800

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Jimador

$9.00

Hornito

$9.00

Casa Azul

$20.00

Casamigo

$9.00

Camarana

$9.00

Corraleo

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

$9.00

Corazon Tequila

$9.00

Teremana

$9.00

Patron

$9.00

La Partida

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Mark Mart

$6.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.00

Finlandia

$5.00

Rum

Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Gin

Tanqueray

Beefeater

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Tanglewood Drive, Taylorsville, KY 40071

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
