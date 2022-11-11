Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Maguey - Bowling Green 4700 Scottsville ROAD

No reviews yet

4700 Scottsville ROAD

Bowling Green, KY 42103

Order Again

Popular Items

WHITE CHEESE DIP
ARROZ CON POLLO
MAGUEY SALSA

Appetizers

EL MAGUEY CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

(boneless or bone-in) Ten fresh chicken wingsfried and glazed with your choice of sauce. Servedwith celery sticks and ranch dressing. Pick yourfavorite sauce: mild Buffalo or BBQ

LION’S PLATTER

$12.99

Bed of rice and French fries covered with melted cheese and grilled chicken

LOADED FRIES

$11.99

Golden fries loaded with melted cheese and ground beef

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$6.99

Four seasonal Indiana corn cobbettes covered in butter, crema sauce, Cotija cheese, lime juice, ancho chili, cilantro and special sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.99

Fresh shrimp cooked with our cocktail sauce with onions, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and lime

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$12.99

Four tightly rolled corn tortillas – two shreddedchicken and two seasoned shredded beef,stuffed and deep-fried. Served with El Paso4 Cheese & Bean Dip and sour cream

TOTCHOS

$15.99

Boneless Buffalo chicken wings, tater tots, bacon, crispy tortilla chips, topped with four cheese blend, crispy onion strings, green onions, drizzled with queso, smoked onion ranch and Buffalo sauce

DOS CHILE RELLENOS

$9.99

QUATRO TAMALES

$12.99

Dips

CHORIQUESO FUNDIDO

$9.99

Warm original white cheese dip with chorizo

CRAB QUESO DIP

$8.99

Crab with special yellow queso and mixed with pico de gallo

EL MAGUEY DIP

$7.99