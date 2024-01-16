- Home
El Maguey Cocina Mexicana 11 River Road
No reviews yet
11 River Road
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Food
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Cooked prawns in cocktail sauce and avocado served in a glass
- Guacamole with Chips$14.00
Fresh made guacamole with fresh tortillas chips choice of mild, medium or hot
- Street Corn$6.00
Corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder
- Tamales$4.00
- Tacos Dorados$11.00
3 crispy fried tacos filled with potato, cheese and chicken. Topped off with lettuce, cream and cotija cheese
- Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari with side of tomato sauce
- Nachos$15.00
Served with beans, mix cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, jalapeños
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Served with pico de gallo, two flour tortillas, chips, jalapeños
- Buffalo Wings$14.00
Served with cheese and celery
- Salchipapas$12.00
Sausage with fries
- Empanadas$12.00
- Guacamole$14.00
- Chicken fingers$12.00
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$16.00
Entrées
- 1 egg$2.00
- 2 eggs$4.00
- Aranchera$32.00
- Arrachera$32.00
- Bistec a la Mexicana$29.00
Mexican-style steak, topped with tomato, onions and jalapeños, served with a side of rice, beans and tortillas
- Bistec a la Mexicana$29.00
- Bistec con nopales$29.00
- Bistec Encebollado$29.00
- Bistek a la Tampiquena$32.00
- Breaded Tiger Shrimp Tacos$18.00
3 handmade tortillas, served with guacamole, crema and pico de gallo
- Burrito Bowl$14.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, cheese and avocado
- Burritos$14.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, cheese and avocado
- Carne Asada$14.99
Grilled and sliced beef, served with salad, rice and beans
- Chicken Mole Poblano$20.00
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Fried tortilla chips smothered with salsa verde, cheese, avocado and crema
- Chilaquiles Steak$17.00
- Chimichanga$16.00
Deep fried burrito filled with bell peppers, cheese and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans, crema, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Cowboy Steak$35.00
- Enchiladas$17.00
3 handmade corn tortillas with cheese, onion and meat topped with crema, served with rice and beans. Sauce type: green, red or mole (mole sauce contains nuts)
- Fajitas$17.00
- Fajitas Supreme$24.00
Served with 3 meats: chicken, shrimp and steak. Side of rice and beans and 3 flour tortillas, crema and guacamole
- Fried Wild Red Snapper$25.99
Whole fried red snapper breaded lightly, served with salad, rice and beans
- Grilled chicken$18.00
- Huaraches$11.99
2 thick oval tortillas with choice of meat, black beans, onions, crema and cheese
- Huevos a La Mexicana$9.99
2 scrambled eggs sautéed with onions, tomato and jalapeños served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.99
2 scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice beans and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
2 eggs cowboy style, served over 2 tortillas and black beans and choice of meat
- Mar Y Tierra$37.00
- MOLCAJETE$45.00
- Molcajete$45.00
- Quesadillas$16.00
Flour tortillas with Oaxaca cheese and choice of meat side guacamole and crema
- Ribeye$32.00
- Sopes$11.99
3 thick oval fried tortillas with choice of meat, onions and black beans, with cream & cheese
- Taco Platter$14.99
3 handmade tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro with side of rice and beans
- Tacos$15.00
Each. Handmade tortilla (100% corn gluten free) with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Choice of vegetarian, al pastor, cecina, chicken, chorizo, steak, carnitas
- Tacos Arabes$18.00
- Tacos Birria (3)$18.00
- Tacos de Tilapia$18.00
3 handmade tortillas, served with crema and pico de gallo
- Tacos Dorados Platter$15.00
3 crispy fried tacos filled with potato, cheese, and chicken. Served with rice and beans. Topped off with lettuce, crema and cotija cheese and avocado
- Tostadas$4.00
Each. Crispy flat corn tortilla with meat, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, crema and cheese
- Tostadas De Tinga$11.99
2 crispy tortilla with shredded chipotle chicken topped with tomatoes, sliced onions, cotija cheese and lettuce
- Tostadas Platter$14.00
2 crispy tortillas with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cotija cheese, crema. Served with rice and beans
Seafood
- Red Snapper$26.00
Whole fried red snapper breaded lightly, served with salad, rice and beans
- Salmon$26.00
Served with rice and vegetables
- Garlic Shrimp$25.00
Served with rice, salad and white cream sauce
- Shrimp a La Mexicana$19.99
Served with tortillas, rice and beans
- Shrimp with Tequila$25.00
Served with rice, salad and white cream sauce
- Filete Al Ajo$25.00
Served with rice, salad and garlic cream sauce
- Ceviche$18.99
Squid, shrimp and tilapia
- Camarones a La Diabla$19.99
- Jalea$30.00
- Camarones al ajillo$19.00
- Devil Shrimp$25.00
- Shrimp ceviche$25.00
- Shrimp a la mexicana$25.00
- Seafood ceviche$28.00
Vegetarian
Soups
Salads
Side Items
- Avocado$2.00
- Chile Habanero$5.00
- Chiles en vinagre$5.00
- Chiles toreados$5.00
- Chips$4.00
- Chips & salsa$7.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Guacamole$7.00
- Maduros$7.00
- Mexican Sour Cream Crema$2.00
- Mole$6.00
- Nopales$7.00
- Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Queso fresco$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- Rice and Beans$6.00
- Salsa$4.00
- Sour cream$3.00
- Tortillas$5.00
- Tostones$7.00
Dessert
- Tres Leches$12.00
Sponge cake infused with a blend of 3 milks
- Impossible Cake$12.00
2 cakes in one, moist chocolate cake on the bottom and creamy custard on top. Coated with cajeta (goat milk caramel sauce)
- Flan$12.00
Caramel custard
- Churros$12.00
Served with chocolate and whip cream
- Fried Ice Cream$12.00
Served with chocolate, caramel, sprinkle and whip cream
- Helado Frito$12.00
Kid Meals
Drinks
Bottle Menu
Tequila
- 1800 BTL$140.00
- Altos BTL$125.00
- Avion BTL$125.00
- Casamigos BTL$165.00
- Cazadores BTL$90.00
- Clase Azul BTL$275.00
- Corralejo BTL
- Don Julio BTL$240.00
- Dos Artes Silver BTL$285.00
- Espolon BTL$90.00
- Herradura BTL$110.00
- Hornitos Silver BTL$90.00
- Jimador BTL
- Jose Cuervo BTL$125.00
- Mala Vida BTL$140.00
- Patron BTL$120.00
- Patron Cielo BTL$140.00
- Teremana BTL$120.00
- Avion Anejo BTL$85.00
- Casamigos Anejo BTL$165.00
- Corralejo Anejo BTL$110.00
- D Julio Anejo BTL$215.00
- Herradura Anejo BTL$135.00
- Hornitos Anejo BTL$130.00
- Mala Vida Anejo BTL$120.00
- Patron Anejo BTL$130.00
- Tequilo 8 Anejo BTL$100.00
- Dos Artes Anejo BTL$175.00
- 1800 Reposado BTL$115.00
- Avion Reposado BTL
- Casa Noble Reposado BTL
- Casamigos Reposado BTL$155.00
- Cazadores Reposado BTL$110.00
- Clase Azul Reposado BTL$550.00
- Corralejo Reposado BTL$100.00
- Don Julio Reposado BTL$165.00
- Espolon Reposado BTL$100.00
- Hornitos Reposado BTL$100.00
- Patron Reposado BTL$170.00
- Tequila 8 Reposado BTL$140.00
- Teremana Reposado BTL$145.00
- Dos Artes Reposado BTL$165.00
Gin/Rum
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
