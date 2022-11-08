  • Home
  • El mariachi birria y tacos - 6100 evergreen way unit a
El mariachi birria y tacos 6100 evergreen way unit a

6100 evergreen way unit a

everett, WA 98201

Popular Items

#1 | 3 Queso Tacos
#2 | 3 Regular Tacos
#4 | Quesadilla

Entree

#1 | 3 Queso Tacos

#1 | 3 Queso Tacos

$13.00

tortillas with melted cheese, option of meat, onion, cilantro, lime and consome

#2 | 3 Regular Tacos

#2 | 3 Regular Tacos

$10.00

three street size tortillas with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lime

#3 | 3 Keto Tacos

$13.00
#4 | Cheese Quesadilla

#4 | Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

flour tortilla, cheese, hot sauce.

#4 | Quesadilla

#4 | Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lime

#5 | Birria Ramen

#5 | Birria Ramen

$14.00

ramen, birria broth, beef, onion, cilantro, lime

#6 | Torta

#6 | Torta

$12.00

torta bread, with grilled cheese, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lime

Bag fee

$0.08

Extra consome

$1.50

Single keto tacos

$4.00

Single Queso Taco

$4.00

corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro

Single Taco

$3.50

single regular taco, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lime

Esquites

Esquites

$6.00

Drinks

Horchata

$4.00

horchata drink

500ml Half Litro Coke

500ml Half Litro Coke

$3.00

coke bottle

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.00

355ml Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

V8 Splash

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Fanta Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Can of Zero Sugar Coke

$2.00

Agua fresca

$4.00

Extras

Green Salsa

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

3 tortillas

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a Mexican restaurant that specializes in birria and braised meats. We are trying to give you an authentic taste of what we grew up eating. All home made

Location

6100 evergreen way unit a, everett, WA 98201

Directions

