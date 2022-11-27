Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

125 Towne Center Dr #115

Lexington, KY 40511

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Arroz con Pollo
Chips & Salsa

Appetizers

El Mariachi Sampler

$18.25

Appetizer Fajita Quesadilla

$8.00

Quesadillas

$7.00

Quesadilla Mushroom

$5.00

Cheese Dip

$4.50+

Bean Dip

$5.25

Choriqueso

$7.25

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Guacamole Ranchero

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$5.25

Hot Wings

$9.00

Shrimp Coctail

$13.75

Quesadilla Spinach

$5.00

Texas Dip

$9.00

Nachos

Beef & Bean Nachos

$9.25

Beef Nachos

$9.25

Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Beans Nachos

$7.00

Chicken Nachos

$9.25

Fajita Nachos

$12.75

Nachos Mariachi

$12.75

Texas Fajita Nachos

$13.75

Breakfast Nachos

$11.00

Fresh Salads

San Carlos Salad

$13.75

Taco Salad

$11.50

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.75

Ensalada De Pollo

$11.50

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Ensalada De Faja

$8.25

Guacamole Salad

$6.00

Crema salad

$5.75

Side Orders & A La Carte

Rice

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Black Beans

$3.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Tamale

$4.50

Guacamole Salad

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99+

Chile Relleno

$3.75+

Beef Tostaguac

$4.99+

Chips & Salsa

$2.75+

Aguacate

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Guacamole Chiquito

$2.25

Cheese Dip Chiquito

$2.25

Enchilada

$3.75+

Burritos

$4.99+

Queso Rayado

$1.00

Tomatoes

$0.99

Arroz y Frijol

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Salsa Mariachi

$1.75

Salsa Casera

$1.75

Salsa Roja

$1.75

1 Chimichanga

$5.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.75

Order Of Meat

$7.25

Chorizo

$3.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Cebolla

$0.99

Cebolla y Chile Cocido

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.50

Jalapeno en la plancha

$2.25

Jalapeno

$0.99

lettuce

$0.99

1 Huevo Encima

$1.50

Medium Chips

$2.50

Catering

$29.99

Taco Bar

$10.99

Salsa Cholula

$0.75

Piña

$0.99

Beef Taco

$2.99+

Chicken Taco

$2.99+

Soft Taco

$3.25+

Solo Taco Asado

$3.99

Chalupa

$3.99+

Enchilada

$3.75+

Beef Tostada

$4.50+

Pollo

Polla a la Ranchera

$15.00

Pollo Norteno

$15.00

Pollo Fundido

$15.50

Tamales de Pollo

$13.50

Pollo Loco

$14.50

Arroz con Pollo

$12.75

Seafood

Ceviche

$14.50

Chipotle Camarones

$16.00

Arroz Con Camarones

$16.00

Steak & Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled Tilapia

$14.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.50

Tacos

Tacos Campeche

$15.50

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.50

Tacos Costenos

$15.25

Tacos Tapatio

$15.25

Tacos de Carne Asada

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Tacos Meal Grande

$34.99

Tacos De Alambre

$15.50

Tacos de Birria

$15.50

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$13.00

Burrito de la Roqueta

$14.00

Burrito del Mar

$17.50

Mariachi Supreme Burrito

$15.50

Acapulco Cheese Steak

$13.50

Grilled Burrito

$9.00

Fajitas

Special Parrilla for Two

$34.00

Fajitas del Mar

$18.25

Tropical Fajitas

$17.50

Texas Fajitas

$17.50

Classic Fajita

$17.25

Fajitas Oaxaquenas

$17.50

Fajita Meal

$45.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.50

Quesadilla Verde

$12.00

Quesadilla Texana

$14.00

Quesadilla Birria

$14.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Popeye

$13.00

Enchilada Rancheras

$13.00

Enchiladas Verde

$13.00

Enchiladas del Mar

$17.25

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.00

Enchiladas Mariachi

$13.00

Enchiladas Maria

$14.00

Sopas

Sopa de Pollo

$9.25

Caldo de Marisco

$14.00

Especialdades de la Casa

El Combo

$15.50

Fried Chimichanga

$13.75

Mariachi Chef's Special

$19.75

Steak Ranchero

$19.75

Carne Asada

$18.00

Fajita Chimichanga

$15.50

Carnitas Dinner

$15.00

Chiles Poblanos

$14.50

Chile Verde

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Chile Colorado

$13.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.00

Taquitos Dinner

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Combos

Combo 1

$12.25

Combo 2

$12.25

Combo 3

$12.25

Combo 4

$12.25

Combo 5

$12.25

Combo 6

$12.25

Combo 7

$12.25

Combo 8

$12.25

Combo 9

$12.25

Combo 10

$12.25

Combo 11

$12.25

Combo 12

$12.25

Combo 13

$12.25

Combo 14

$12.25

Combo 15

$12.25

El Combo Grande

$44.99

Vegetarian

Veg A

$11.50

Veg B

$11.50

Veg C

$11.50

Veg D

$11.50

Veg E

$11.50

Veg F -

$11.50

Veg G

$13.25

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Sopapilla

$3.00

Deep-Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Cheesecake Xango

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Mini Donuts

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.25

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Kids Menu

#1 Kids

$6.50

#2 KIDS

$6.50

#3 KIDS

$6.50

#4 Kids

$6.50

#5 Kids

$6.50

#6 Kids

$6.50

#7 Kids

$6.50

#8 Kids

$6.50

#9 Kids

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Jarrito

$2.99

Virgin Drink

$4.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Special Cocktails

Sweet Water

$9.00

The Irish Mexican

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Paloma

$9.00

Skinny Marg

$9.00

Mexican Sunset

$9.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa Tower

$40.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco

$6.99

Cazadores Reposado

$7.99

Cazadores Anejo

$8.25

Sauza Silver

$6.99

Sauza Reposado

$7.99

Sauza Aenjo

$8.25

Tres Agaves Silver

$6.99

Tres Agaves Reposado

$7.99

Milagro silver

$6.99

Milagro Reposado

$7.99

Milagro Anejo

$8.25

Herradura Silver

$6.99

Herradura Reposado

$7.99

Don Ramon Silver

$6.99

Don Ramon Reposado

$7.99

Don Ramon Anejo

$8.25

Don Julio Silver

$6.99

Don Julio Reposado

$7.99

Don Julio Anejo

$8.25

Casa Amigos Silver

$6.99

Casa Amigos Reposado

$7.99

Patron Silver

$8.25

Dos Alas Reposado

$7.99

Tres Generaciones Silver

$6.99

1800 Reposado

$6.99

Corralejo Silver

$7.50

Don Julio 1942

$19.99

Dego Reposado ( House )

$6.25

Dego Reposado Double ( House )

$9.50

Bourbon

Knob Creek

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$7.99

Old Forester

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.25

Makers Mark

$7.25

Jim Beam

$6.99

Wild Turkey 101

$7.25

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.99

Blantons

$12.50

Eagle Rare

$12.50

Coopers Craft

$7.25

Four Roses

$7.25

Evan Williams Honey

$6.75

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Colonel Taylor

$9.00

Evan Williams

$7.25

Whiskey

Jameson

$7.25

Crown Royal

$6.99

Canadian Mist

$6.25

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Gentlemen Jack

$7.50

Johnny Walker Red Label

$7.50

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.50

Seagrams 7 Crown

$6.99

Proper 12

$7.25

House of Stewart

$6.25

The Macallan

$6.75

Old Smuggler

$6.50

J & B Rare

$6.75

Lismore Single Malt

$6.75

Fireball

$4.99

Mezcal

Mala Idea

$9.00

Los Javis

$9.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$10.25

Ultra Premium Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$19.75

Avion Reserva 44

$19.75

Roca Patron

$19.75

Milagro Select Barrel

$19.75

Vodka

Belvedere

$7.25

Titos

$7.25

Sky

$6.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Stolichnaya

$6.50

Rum

Captain Morgam

$6.99

Malibu

$6.50

Thunder Road

$6.50

Gin

Bombay

$699.00

Tanqueray

$6.99

Scotch

House of Stewart

$6.50

The Macallan

$6.99

Old Smuggler

$6.99

J&B Rare

$7.25

Lismore Single Malt

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington, KY 40511

Directions

Gallery
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

Search similar restaurants

Map
