Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington, KY 40511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papi's Palomar - 3901 Harrodsburg Rd
No Reviews
3901 Harrodsburg Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Hamburg
4.7 • 43
1916 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurant
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr
No Reviews
110 Cynthia Dr Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant