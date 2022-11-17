- Home
El Mariachi Novi, MI
663 Reviews
$$
31150 Novi Rd
Novi, MI 48135
Popular Items
K Nachitos
K Nacho Ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
K Nacho Chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
K Nacho Carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
K Nacho Cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
K Hamburger
K Chicken sandwich
K Quesadillita
K Quesadilla ground beef
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Quesadilla chicken
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and chicken. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Quesadilla cheese
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Quesadilla carnitas
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and carnitas. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Quesadilla carne asada
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and carne asada. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Quesadilla beans
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and refried beans. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Quesadilla veggies
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
K Tacos
K Tacos ground beef
Two corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
K Tacos chicken
Two corn or flour tortillas filled with chicken. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
K Tacos carne asada
Two corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
K Tacos bean
Two corn or flour tortillas filled with refried beans. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
K Tacos cheese
Two corn or flour tortillas filled with muenster cheese. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
K Tacos Combination
K Grilled cheese
K Chicken fingers
K Corn dog
K Mac & Cheese
Kid’s Drinks
To-go
Nachos
Nachos ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos shrimp
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos grilled veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos raw veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos combo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Nachos
Small Nachos ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos grilled veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos raw veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Nacho fries
Nacho fries chicken
Skinny fries with chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries carne asada
Skinny fries with carne asada, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries cheese
Skinny fries with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries ground beef
Skinny fries with ground beef, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries combo
Skinny fries with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries carnitas
Skinny fries with carnitas, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries shredded chicken
Skinny fries with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries al pastor
Skinny fries with al pastor, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries chorizo
Skinny fries with chorizo, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries grilled veggies
Botanas
Botana chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana shrimp
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana grilled veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana raw veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana combo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botanas
Small Botana chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana shrimp
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana grilled veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana raw veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Popular
Cheese
Scoop sour cream
Scoop guac
Dressing
3oz Side of Lettuce
3oz Side of red sauce
3oz Side of green sauce
2oz side jalapeños
3oz side pico de gallo
Limes(3pcs)
Grilled Serranos
2oz Diced Serranos
2oz Olives
Side Avocado
5oz Sour Cream
2oz Side of extra hot
2oz Ranchera
3oz BBQ sauce
8oz Ranchera
Rice, Beans, & More
Tortillas
Toppings
Side of dice tomatoes
3oz Side of Lettuce
2oz side jalapeños
3oz side pico de gallo
Side of sliced tomatoes
Side of dice green peppers 2 oz
Side of dice red peppers 2 oz
Side of grilled mushroom
Side of diced onions
Side of sliced onions
Side Mayo
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Cilantro
Side Tartar Sauce
5oz side Veracruzano sauce
2 whole serrano peppers
Side Cream Sauce
Cucumber
Tortilla Strips
3oz Southwest sauce
Side Of Oinion & Cilantro Mix
Side Of Pickles
Sauces
Meats
Full side of chicken
Full side of carne asada
Full side of Shredded Chicken
Full side of Ground Beef
Full side of Carnitas(1/2lb)
Full side of Shrimp (10 pcs)
Full side of Al Pastor(1/2lb)
Full side of chorizo
1/2 side of Chicken(1 piece)
1/2 side of Carne Asada(1 piece)
1/2 Side Shredded Chicken
1/2 side of Ground beef(1/4lb)
1/2 side of Carnitas (1/4lb)
1/2 side of Al Pastor(1/4 lb)
1/2 side of Shrimp(5pcs)
1/2 side of chorizo
Breakfast side of meat
Solo Burger Patty
Tacos (Online)
Tacos Chicken
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Ground Beef
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Carne asada
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Carnitas
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Al Pastor
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with al pastor, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Shredded Chicken
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Combination
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Shrimp
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Bean
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with refried beans, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Chorizo
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with chorizo, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Grilled Vegetables
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled vegetables, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Tilapia
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Cod
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with cod, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Burrito Ortega (Online)
Burrito Chicken
12” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Ground beef
12” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Carne asada
12” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Carnitas
12” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Al pastor
12” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Shredded Chicken
12” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Ortega Combo
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Shrimp
12” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Beans
12” Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Veggies
12” Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega (Online)
Small Burrito Ortega Chicken
10” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Ground beef
10” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Carne Asada
10” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Carnitas
10” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Al pastor
10” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Shredded Chicken
10” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Shrimp
10” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Bean
10” Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Small Burrito Ortega Veggie
10” Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.
Burrito Veracuzano (Online)
Burrito Veracruzano
12” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, sour cream, and Veracruzana sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Small Burrito Veracruzano
10” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, sour cream, and Veracruzana sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas (Online)
Enchiladas Chicken
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Ground beef
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with ground beef and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Carne asada
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with carne asada and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Cheese
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with cheese and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Carnitas
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with carnitas and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Al pastor
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with al pastor and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Shredded Chicken
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with shredded chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Combo
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with your choice of filling and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Shrimp
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with shrimp and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Beans
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with beans and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Veggies
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with grilled vegetables and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Chorizo
Open Enchilada (Mexican Sandwich) (Online)
Open Chicken
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Ground beef
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, ground beef, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Carne asada
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carne asada, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Cheese
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Carnitas
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carnitas, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Al pastor
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, al pastor, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Shredded Chicken
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shredded chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Combo
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, your choice of meat, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Shrimp
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shrimp, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Beans
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, refried beans, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Chorizo
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, chorizo, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Open Veggies
Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Enchilada (Online)
Small Open Chicken
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Ground beef
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, ground beef, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Carne asada
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carne asada, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Cheese
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Carnitas
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carnitas, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Al pastor
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, al pastor, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Shredded Chicken
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shredded chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Shrimp
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shrimp, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Beans
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Open Veggies
Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichangas (Copy)
Chimichanga Chicken
12” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Ground beef
12” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Carne asada
12” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Carnitas
12” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Al pastor
12” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
12” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Combo
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Shrimp
12” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Veggies
12” Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Chimichangas (Copy)
Small Chimichanga Chicken
10” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Ground beef
10” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Carne asada
10” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Carnitas
10” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Al pastor
10” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
10” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Shrimp
10” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Small Chimichanga Veggies
10” Flour tortilla filled with vegetables, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.
Tostadas (Online)
Tostadas Chicken
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Ground beef
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with ground beef, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Carne asada
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with carne asada, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Carnitas
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with carnitas, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Al pastor
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with al pastor, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Shredded Chicken
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Combo
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Tostadas Beans
Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.
Quesadillas Appetizer (Online)
Quesadilla chicken app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla ground beef app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and ground beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla carne asada app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carne asada. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla cheese app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla carnitas app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carnitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla al pastor app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and al pastor. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla shredded chicken app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla veggie app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla shrimp app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla chorizo app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chorizo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla bean app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and refried beans. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla bacon app
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and bacon. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadillas Appetizer (Online)
Small Quesadilla chicken
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chicken. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla ground beef
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and ground beef. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla carne asada
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carne asada. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla cheese
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla carnitas
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carnitas. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla al pastor
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and al pastor. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla shredded chicken
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shredded chicken. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla shrimp
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shrimp. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla chorizo
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chorizo. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla veggies
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla bean
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and refried beans. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Small Quesadilla bacon
10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla Platter (Online)
Quesadilla chicken platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chicken. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla ground beef platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla carne asada platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carne asada. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla cheese platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla carnitas platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carnitas. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla al pastor platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and al pastor. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla shredded chicken platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shredded chicken. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla combo platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla shrimp platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla veggie platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla bacon platter
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and bacon. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
Quesadilla chorizo platter
Nachos (Online)
Nachos chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos combo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos shrimp
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos grilled veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos raw veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Small Nachos (Online)
Small Nachos chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos grilled veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos raw veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Nachos bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Nacho fries (Online)
Nacho fries chicken
Skinny fries with chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries ground beef
Skinny fries with ground beef, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries carne asada
Skinny fries with carne asada, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries cheese
Skinny fries with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries carnitas
Skinny fries with carnitas, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries al pastor
Skinny fries with al pastor, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries shredded chicken
Skinny fries with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries combo
Skinny fries with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho fries chorizo
Skinny fries with chorizo, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Botanas (Online)
Botana chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana combo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana shrimp
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana grilled veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Botana raw veggie
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botanas (Online)
Small Botana chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana ground beef
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana carne asada
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana cheese
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana carnitas
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana al pastor
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana shredded chicken
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana shrimp
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana bean
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana chorizo
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana grilled veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Small Botana raw veggies
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Fajitas (Online)
Fajita chicken
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with chicken. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita carne asada
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carne asada. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita carnitas
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carnitas. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita shrimp
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with shrimp. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita veggie
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita combo
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita ground beef
Small Fajitas (Online)
Small Fajita chicken
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with chicken. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Small Fajita carne asada
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carne asada. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Small Fajita carnitas
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carnitas. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Small Fajita vegetables
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Small Fajita shrimp
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with shrimp. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Burgers (Online)
Hamburger
Angus beef patty topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun. Add American or muenster cheese. Served with potato wedges.
BBQ Burger
Angus beef patty topped with our tamarindo BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with potato wedges.
Champiñon Burger
Angus beef patty topped with mushrooms, and muenster cheese on a brioche bun. Served with potato wedges.
Guacamole Burger
Angus beef patty topped with guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and muenster cheese on a brioche bun. Served with potato wedges.
Sandwiches (Online)
Tortas
Served with your choice of meat: Carne Asada, chicken, ham or milanesa; avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and mayonnaise on bolillo bread. Served with potato wedges.
Baja Philly
Thin sliced steak sautéed with onions and poblano peppers; topped with muenster cheese and chipotle mayonnaise on bolillo bread. Served with potato wedges.
Club sandwhich
Ham, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, American and Muenster cheese, and your choice of bread. Served with skinny fries.
B.L.T.A sandwhich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and mayonnaise on your choice of bread. Served with French fries.
Grilled cheese sandwhich
American or muenster cheese on Texas toast. Served with French fries.
Fish sandwhich
Two pieces of battered deep fried cod on a brioche bun with tomatoes, cabbage, and southwest sauce. Served with potato wedges.
BBQ pork sandwhich
Slow roasted pork marinated in tamarindo BBQ sauce on a brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and pico de gallo. Served with potato wedges.
Chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun. Add American or muenster cheese. Served with potato wedges.
Pollo Ranchero (Online)
Small Pollo ranchero
Dark meat chicken marinated in adobo sauce. Served with charro beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, ranchero sauce, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Large Pollo ranchero
Dark meat chicken marinated in adobo sauce. Served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, ranchero sauce, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carnitas platter (Online)
Carne asada platter (Online)
Carne con chile (Online)
Chile Rellenos (Online)
New York Steak (Online)
Chicken Tenders (Online)
Taquitos (Online)
Taquitos chicken
Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with chicken. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.
Taquitos ground beef
Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with ground beef. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.
Taquitos carne asada
Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with carne asada. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.
Taquitos carnitas
Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with carnitas. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.
Salads (Online)
Taco salad ground beef
Iceberg lettuce, taco meat, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Small taco salad ground beef
Iceberg lettuce, taco meat, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Taco salad chicken
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Small taco salad chicken
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Fiesta salad
Spring mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, black bean salad, tortilla strips, tomatoes, muenster cheese, and lemon oregano dressing.
Fiesta salad chicken
Spring mix lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, black bean salad, tortilla strips, tomatoes, muenster cheese, and lemon oregano dressing.
Fiesta salad salmon
Spring mix lettuce, salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, black bean salad, tortilla strips, tomatoes, muenster cheese, and lemon oregano dressing.
Mexiterranean salad
Mix spring, chicken, feta cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, black bean salad, and tortilla strips.
Small mexiterranean salad
Mix spring, chicken, feta cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, black bean salad, and tortilla strips.
Fajita salad carne asada
Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Carne Asada; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Small fajita salad carne asada
Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Carne Asada; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Fajita salad chicken
Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Chicken; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Small fajita salad chicken
Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Chicken; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Fajita salad vegetables
Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Small fajita salad vegetables
Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.
Crispy chicken salad
Sliced chicken strips, with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tortilla strips, and muenster cheese.
Dinner salad
Iceberg lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
Soup(s) (Online)
Pastas (Online)
Santa Fe pasta
Chicken breast, onion, red and green peppers sautéed with a chipotle cream sauce.
Primavera pasta chicken
Grilled chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, green and red peppers, with cream sauce served over linguini pasta.
Primavera pasta salmon
Salmon, broccoli, mushrooms, green and red peppers, with cream sauce served over linguini pasta.
Primavera Pasta Shrimp
Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, green and red peppers, with cream sauce served over linguini pasta.
Adult Mac & Cheese
Seafood (Copy)
Camarones Veracruzanos
Ten shrimp sauteed with veracruzana sauce. Served with white rice.
A la diabla
Ten sautéed shrimp simmered in a spicy devil’s style sauce. Served over rice.
Al mojo de ajo
Ten sautéed shrimp in a garlic and butter sauce. Served over rice.
Tilapia
Fresh breaded Tilapia topped with our special sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Salmon dinner
Charbroiled or blackened salmon served with white rice and broccoli.
Salmon lunch
Charbroiled or blackened salmon served with white rice and broccoli.
Fish & Chips
Three lightly tempura battered pieces of cod. Served with tartar sauce and French fries.
Burrito Bowl (Online)
Burrito bowl chicken
Grilled chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Burrito bowl ground beef
Ground beef, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Burrito bowl carne asada
Carne asada, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Burrito bowl shredded chicken
Shredded chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Burrito bowl carnitas
Carnitas, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Burrito bowl al pastor
Al pastor, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Burrito bowl vegetables
Grilled vegetables, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Fajita Bowl (Online)
Fajita bowl chicken
Grilled chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Fajita bowl carne asada
Carne asada, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Fajita bowl carnitas
Carnitas, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Fajita bowl vegetables
Grilled vegetables, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Fajita bowl shredded chicken
Shredded chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Fajita bowl shrimp
Ten shrimp, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Del Huerto Bowl (Online)
Milanesas (Copy)
Milanesa Chicken
Breaded chicken breast topped with cheese and jalapeños. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Milanesa Steak
Breaded steak topped with cheese and jalapeños. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Milanesa Suprema
Chicken milanesa topped with corn, white cream sauce, ham, and muenster cheese. Served with potato wedges.
Milanesa Veracruzana
Chicken milanesa topped with ham, muenster cheese, veracruzana sauce, and hardboiled egg. Served with white rice.
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
12” Flour tortilla ﬁlled with grilled chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tortilla strips, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce. Served with skinny fries.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
12” Flour tortilla ﬁlled with sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and ranch dressing. Served with skinny fries.
Fajita Chicken Wrap
12” Flour tortilla ﬁlled with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with skinny fries.
31150 Novi Rd, Novi, MI 48135