Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Mariachi Novi, MI

663 Reviews

$$

31150 Novi Rd

Novi, MI 48135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Solo Tacos
Queso
Salsa

K Nachitos

K Nacho Ground beef

$5.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

K Nacho Chicken

$5.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

K Nacho Carne asada

$5.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

K Nacho Cheese

$5.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

K Hamburger

K Hamburger

$5.99

Pick your favorite toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, cheese. Served with skinny fries.

K Chicken sandwich

K Chicken sandwich

$5.99

Pick your favorite toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, cheese. Served with skinny fries.

K Quesadillita

K Quesadilla ground beef

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Quesadilla chicken

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and chicken. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Quesadilla cheese

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Quesadilla carnitas

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and carnitas. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Quesadilla carne asada

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and carne asada. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Quesadilla beans

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and refried beans. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Quesadilla veggies

$5.99

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.

K Tacos

K Tacos ground beef

$5.99

Two corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

K Tacos chicken

$5.99

Two corn or flour tortillas filled with chicken. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

K Tacos carne asada

$5.99

Two corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

K Tacos bean

$5.99

Two corn or flour tortillas filled with refried beans. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

K Tacos cheese

$5.99

Two corn or flour tortillas filled with muenster cheese. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

K Tacos Combination

$5.99

K Grilled cheese

K Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Two slices of white bread grilled with American cheese. Served with skinny fries.

K Chicken fingers

Two pieces of breaded chicken breast. Served with skinny fries.

K Chicken fingers

$5.99

K Corn dog

K Corn dog

$5.99

Served with skinny fries.

K Wing dings

K Wings

$5.99

Four wings. Served with skinny fries.

K Mac & Cheese

K Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid’s Drinks

Kid’s Water

Kid’s Coke

$0.99

Kid’s Diet coke

$0.99

Kid’s Cherry coke

$0.99

Kid’s Sprite

$0.99

Kid’s Fanta

$0.99

Kid’s Lemonade

$0.99

Kid’s Milk

$0.99

Kid’s Chocolate milk

$0.99

Kid’s Horchata

$0.99

Kid’s Milkshake

$4.49

Kid’s Apple juice

$0.99

Kid’s Orange juice

$0.99

K Solo

Single chicken tender

$0.99

Solo corn dog

$1.99

Solo K mac & chz

$3.99

Solo K Quesadilla

$3.99

To-go

Chips

$2.49

Salsa

$0.79+

Guacamole

$0.99+

Queso

Melted cheddar cheese.

Pico de gallo

$0.99+

Charro beans

$2.49+

Black bean salad

$2.49+

Rice

$2.39+

Refried beans

$2.49+

Wings

Wings

$11.49

Eight lightly breaded wings. Get them plain or with Louisiana lime sauce.

Nachos

Nachos ground beef

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos chicken

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos carne asada

$12.39

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos carnitas

$11.19

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos al pastor

$11.19

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos chorizo

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos shrimp

$16.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos grilled veggie

$8.89

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos raw veggie

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos bean

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos cheese

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos combo

$11.69

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos shredded chicken

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Nachos

Small Nachos ground beef

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos chicken

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos carne asada

$11.19

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos carnitas

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos al pastor

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos cheese

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos chorizo

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos grilled veggies

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos raw veggies

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos bean

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos shredded chicken

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Nacho fries

Nacho fries chicken

$11.29

Skinny fries with chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries carne asada

$13.49

Skinny fries with carne asada, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries cheese

$10.19

Skinny fries with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries ground beef

$11.29

Skinny fries with ground beef, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries combo

$13.29

Skinny fries with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries carnitas

$12.79

Skinny fries with carnitas, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries shredded chicken

$11.29

Skinny fries with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries al pastor

$12.79

Skinny fries with al pastor, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries chorizo

$12.29

Skinny fries with chorizo, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries grilled veggies

$10.49

Botanas

Botana chicken

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana ground beef

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana cheese

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana bean

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana carne asada

$12.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana carnitas

$11.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana al pastor

$11.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana shrimp

$16.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana grilled veggie

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana raw veggie

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana chorizo

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana combo

$12.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana shredded chicken

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botanas

Small Botana chicken

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana ground beef

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana cheese

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana bean

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana carne asada

$11.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana carnitas

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana al pastor

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana shrimp

$12.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana grilled veggies

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana raw veggies

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana chorizo

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana shredded chicken

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Popular

Cheese

$0.99

Scoop sour cream

$0.59

Scoop guac

$0.99

Dressing

$0.99

3oz Side of Lettuce

$0.79

3oz Side of red sauce

$0.79

3oz Side of green sauce

$0.79

2oz side jalapeños

$0.99

3oz side pico de gallo

$0.99

Limes(3pcs)

$0.59

Grilled Serranos

$0.99

2oz Diced Serranos

$0.99

2oz Olives

$0.79

Side Avocado

$0.99

5oz Sour Cream

$1.99

2oz Side of extra hot

$0.79

2oz Ranchera

$0.59

3oz BBQ sauce

$0.99

8oz Ranchera

$3.59

Rice, Beans, & More

Side Charro beans

$2.79

Side Black bean salad

$2.79

Side Refried beans

$2.79

Side Rice

$2.79

Side White Rice

$2.79

Side Corn

$2.49

Sd Broccoli

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.49

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Grilled Onions & Serranos

$0.99

Sliced orange

$0.99

Tortillas

Corn tortilla

$0.25

Flour tortilla

$0.25

Hard Corn tortilla

$0.25

Hard Flour tortilla

$0.39

12" flour shell

$1.19

10" flour shell

$1.00

Toppings

Side of dice tomatoes

$0.50

3oz Side of Lettuce

$0.79

2oz side jalapeños

$0.99

3oz side pico de gallo

$0.99

Side of sliced tomatoes

$0.99

Side of dice green peppers 2 oz

$0.59

Side of dice red peppers 2 oz

$0.59

Side of grilled mushroom

$0.59

Side of diced onions

$0.50

Side of sliced onions

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.59

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Side Cilantro

$0.20

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.79

5oz side Veracruzano sauce

$1.99

2 whole serrano peppers

$0.99

Side Cream Sauce

$1.99

Cucumber

$0.79

Tortilla Strips

$0.25

3oz Southwest sauce

$0.79

Side Of Oinion & Cilantro Mix

$0.50

Side Of Pickles

$0.25

Sauces

2oz Ranchera

$0.59

3oz Side of green sauce

$0.79

3oz Side of red sauce

$0.79

5oz Side of cream sauce

$1.99

2oz Side of extra hot

$0.79

1/4oz Cholula

3oz BBQ sauce

$0.99

2oz Ketchup

3oz Southwest sauce

$0.79

5oz side Veracruzano sauce

$1.99

3oz Louisiana sauce

$0.50

Meats

Full side of chicken

$5.99

Full side of carne asada

$7.99

Full side of Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Full side of Ground Beef

$5.99

Full side of Carnitas(1/2lb)

$7.99

Full side of Shrimp (10 pcs)

$12.99

Full side of Al Pastor(1/2lb)

$5.99

Full side of chorizo

$5.99

1/2 side of Chicken(1 piece)

$2.99

1/2 side of Carne Asada(1 piece)

$3.99

1/2 Side Shredded Chicken

$2.99

1/2 side of Ground beef(1/4lb)

$2.99

1/2 side of Carnitas (1/4lb)

$3.99

1/2 side of Al Pastor(1/4 lb)

$2.99

1/2 side of Shrimp(5pcs)

$6.99

1/2 side of chorizo

$2.99

Breakfast side of meat

$2.95

Solo Burger Patty

$3.99

Fries

Side Wedges

$2.79

Side Skinny Fries

$2.79

Solo Home fries

$2.85

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Jarritos

Mexican Soda

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Horchata

$2.99

Milkshake

$4.99

Solo (Online)

Solo Tacos

Solo Enchiladas

Solo Taquitos

Solo Tostadas

Solo Burrito

Solo Chimichanga

Solo Tamales

Out of stock

Solo Chile rellenos

Solo Milanesa

Solo Tortas

$8.59

Solo Guacamole Burger

$8.89

Solo Baja

$8.89

Solo Hamburger

$8.59

Solo Champinon Burger

$8.59

Solo Grilled Cheese & Ham

$4.99

Tacos (Online)

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Chicken

$12.59

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Ground Beef

$12.59

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Carne asada

$14.79

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Carnitas

$13.29

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.29

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with al pastor, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Shredded Chicken

$12.59

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Combination

$13.49

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Shrimp

$16.79

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Bean

$11.99

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with refried beans, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Chorizo

$12.59

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with chorizo, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Grilled Vegetables

$11.99

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled vegetables, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Tilapia

$12.79

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Tacos Cod

$12.79

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with cod, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

Burrito Ortega (Online)

Burrito Chicken

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Ground beef

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Carne asada

$14.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Carnitas

$13.29

12” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Al pastor

$13.29

12” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Ortega Combo

$13.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Shrimp

$16.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Beans

$11.99

12” Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Veggies

$11.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, lettuce, muenster cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega (Online)

Small Burrito Ortega Chicken

$9.59

10” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Ground beef

$9.59

10” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Carne Asada

$11.79

10” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Carnitas

$10.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Al pastor

$10.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Shredded Chicken

$9.59

10” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Shrimp

$12.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Bean

$8.59

10” Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Small Burrito Ortega Veggie

$8.59

10” Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, lettuce, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Burrito Veracuzano (Online)

Burrito Veracruzano

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, sour cream, and Veracruzana sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Small Burrito Veracruzano

$10.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, sour cream, and Veracruzana sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas (Online)

Enchiladas Chicken

$12.59

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Ground beef

$12.59

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with ground beef and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Carne asada

$14.79

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with carne asada and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Cheese

$11.79

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with cheese and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Carnitas

$13.29

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with carnitas and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Al pastor

$13.29

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with al pastor and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Shredded Chicken

$12.59

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with shredded chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Combo

$13.49

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with your choice of filling and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Shrimp

$16.79

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with shrimp and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Beans

$11.79

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with beans and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Veggies

$11.79

Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with grilled vegetables and topped with your choice of red or green sauce, and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Chorizo

$12.59

Open Enchilada (Mexican Sandwich) (Online)

Open Chicken

$12.59

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Ground beef

$12.59

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, ground beef, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Carne asada

$14.79

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carne asada, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Cheese

$11.79

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Carnitas

$13.29

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carnitas, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Al pastor

$13.29

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, al pastor, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Shredded Chicken

$12.59

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shredded chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Combo

$13.49

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, your choice of meat, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Shrimp

$16.79

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shrimp, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Beans

$11.79

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, refried beans, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Chorizo

$12.59

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, chorizo, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Open Veggies

$11.79

Three layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Enchilada (Online)

Small Open Chicken

$9.59

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Ground beef

$9.59

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, ground beef, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Carne asada

$11.79

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carne asada, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Cheese

$8.79

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Carnitas

$10.29

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, carnitas, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Al pastor

$10.29

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, al pastor, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Shredded Chicken

$9.59

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shredded chicken, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Shrimp

$12.29

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, shrimp, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Beans

$8.79

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Open Veggies

$8.79

Two layered corn or flour tortillas filled with rice, refried beans, muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, and red or green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichangas (Copy)

Chimichanga Chicken

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Ground beef

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Carne asada

$14.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Carnitas

$13.29

12” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Al pastor

$13.29

12” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Combo

$12.99

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Shrimp

$16.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Veggies

$11.79

12” Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Chimichangas (Copy)

Small Chimichanga Chicken

$9.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Ground beef

$9.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Carne asada

$11.49

10” Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Carnitas

$9.99

10” Flour tortilla filled with carnitas, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Al pastor

$9.99

10” Flour tortilla filled with al pastor, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$9.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Shrimp

$11.99

10” Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Small Chimichanga Veggies

$8.29

10” Flour tortilla filled with vegetables, muenster cheese, fresh onion, and fresh peppers, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with green or red sauce and muenster cheese. Served with rice, black bean salad, and sour cream.

Tostadas (Online)

Tostadas Chicken

$12.59

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Ground beef

$12.59

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with ground beef, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Carne asada

$14.79

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with carne asada, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Carnitas

$13.29

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with carnitas, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Al pastor

$12.59

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with al pastor, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Shredded Chicken

$12.59

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Combo

$13.49

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Tostadas Beans

$11.99

Three deep fried corn tortillas smothered with refried beans and topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream.

Quesadillas Appetizer (Online)

Quesadilla chicken app

$10.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla ground beef app

$10.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and ground beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla carne asada app

$12.39

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carne asada. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla cheese app

$8.99

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla carnitas app

$11.19

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carnitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla al pastor app

$11.19

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and al pastor. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla shredded chicken app

$10.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla veggie app

$8.99

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla shrimp app

$16.79

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla chorizo app

$10.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chorizo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla bean app

$8.99

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and refried beans. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla bacon app

$10.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and bacon. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadillas Appetizer (Online)

Small Quesadilla chicken

$8.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chicken. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla ground beef

$8.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and ground beef. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla carne asada

$9.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carne asada. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla cheese

$7.79

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla carnitas

$9.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carnitas. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla al pastor

$9.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and al pastor. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla shredded chicken

$8.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shredded chicken. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla shrimp

$12.19

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shrimp. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla chorizo

$8.99

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chorizo. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla veggies

$7.79

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla bean

$7.79

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and refried beans. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Small Quesadilla bacon

$8.79

10” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla Platter (Online)

Quesadilla chicken platter

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and chicken. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla ground beef platter

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla carne asada platter

$14.79

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carne asada. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla cheese platter

$11.79

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla carnitas platter

$13.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and carnitas. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla al pastor platter

$13.29

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and al pastor. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla shredded chicken platter

$12.59

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shredded chicken. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla combo platter

$13.19

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla shrimp platter

$16.79

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla veggie platter

$11.79

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla bacon platter

$12.39

12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese and bacon. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

Quesadilla chorizo platter

$12.59

Nachos (Online)

Nachos chicken

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos ground beef

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos carne asada

$12.39

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos cheese

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos carnitas

$11.19

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos al pastor

$11.19

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos shredded chicken

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos combo

$11.69

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos shrimp

$16.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos bean

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos chorizo

$10.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos grilled veggie

$8.89

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos raw veggie

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Small Nachos (Online)

Small Nachos chicken

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos ground beef

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos carne asada

$11.19

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos cheese

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos carnitas

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos al pastor

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos shredded chicken

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos chorizo

$8.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos grilled veggies

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos raw veggies

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, raw vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Nachos bean

$7.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Nacho fries (Online)

Nacho fries chicken

$11.29

Skinny fries with chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries ground beef

$11.29

Skinny fries with ground beef, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries carne asada

$13.49

Skinny fries with carne asada, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries cheese

$10.19

Skinny fries with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries carnitas

$12.79

Skinny fries with carnitas, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries al pastor

$12.79

Skinny fries with al pastor, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries shredded chicken

$11.29

Skinny fries with shredded chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries combo

$13.29

Skinny fries with your choice of meat, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho fries chorizo

$12.29

Skinny fries with chorizo, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Botanas (Online)

Botana chicken

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana ground beef

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana carne asada

$12.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana cheese

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana carnitas

$11.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana al pastor

$11.29

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana shredded chicken

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana combo

$12.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, your choice of meat, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana shrimp

$16.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana bean

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana chorizo

$10.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana grilled veggie

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Botana raw veggie

$9.79

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botanas (Online)

Small Botana chicken

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana ground beef

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, ground beef, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana carne asada

$11.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carne asada, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana cheese

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana carnitas

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, carnitas, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana al pastor

$9.99

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, al pastor, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana shredded chicken

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shredded chicken, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana shrimp

$12.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, shrimp, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana bean

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana chorizo

$9.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, chorizo, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana grilled veggies

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, grilled vegetables, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Small Botana raw veggies

$8.49

Corn chips topped with muenster cheese, refried beans, green and red peppers, onions, avocado slices, lettuce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Fajitas (Online)

Fajita chicken

$14.29

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with chicken. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita carne asada

$16.79

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carne asada. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita carnitas

$15.19

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carnitas. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita shrimp

$16.79

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with shrimp. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita veggie

$11.49

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita combo

$16.39

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita ground beef

$14.29

Small Fajitas (Online)

Small Fajita chicken

$11.59

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with chicken. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Small Fajita carne asada

$13.79

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carne asada. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Small Fajita carnitas

$12.29

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with carnitas. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Small Fajita vegetables

$10.59

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Small Fajita shrimp

$13.79

A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with shrimp. Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Burgers (Online)

Hamburger

$10.59

Angus beef patty topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun. Add American or muenster cheese. Served with potato wedges.

BBQ Burger

$10.59

Angus beef patty topped with our tamarindo BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with potato wedges.

Champiñon Burger

$10.29

Angus beef patty topped with mushrooms, and muenster cheese on a brioche bun. Served with potato wedges.

Guacamole Burger

$10.59

Angus beef patty topped with guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and muenster cheese on a brioche bun. Served with potato wedges.

Sandwiches (Online)

Tortas

$10.79

Served with your choice of meat: Carne Asada, chicken, ham or milanesa; avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and mayonnaise on bolillo bread. Served with potato wedges.

Baja Philly

$10.79

Thin sliced steak sautéed with onions and poblano peppers; topped with muenster cheese and chipotle mayonnaise on bolillo bread. Served with potato wedges.

Club sandwhich

$10.79

Ham, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, American and Muenster cheese, and your choice of bread. Served with skinny fries.

B.L.T.A sandwhich

$9.79

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and mayonnaise on your choice of bread. Served with French fries.

Grilled cheese sandwhich

$7.79

American or muenster cheese on Texas toast. Served with French fries.

Fish sandwhich

$10.79

Two pieces of battered deep fried cod on a brioche bun with tomatoes, cabbage, and southwest sauce. Served with potato wedges.

BBQ pork sandwhich

$10.79

Slow roasted pork marinated in tamarindo BBQ sauce on a brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and pico de gallo. Served with potato wedges.

Chicken sandwich

$10.59

Grilled chicken topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun. Add American or muenster cheese. Served with potato wedges.

Pollo Ranchero (Online)

Small Pollo ranchero

$10.59

Dark meat chicken marinated in adobo sauce. Served with charro beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, ranchero sauce, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Large Pollo ranchero

$13.59

Dark meat chicken marinated in adobo sauce. Served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, ranchero sauce, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Carnitas platter (Online)

Carnitas platter

$14.19

Carnitas served with white rice, black bean salad, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Carne asada platter (Online)

Carne asada platter

$14.79

Thin sliced steak topped with onions. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, ranchero sauce, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Carne con chile (Online)

Carne con chile

$14.79

Charbroiled steak smothered with green or ranchero sauce and mixed with charro beans. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chile Rellenos (Online)

Chiles

$13.59

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with our special sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

New York Steak (Online)

NY Steak

$18.99

(10 oz) Served with a dinner salad, red skin potatoes, and broccoli.

Chicken Tenders (Online)

Adult Chicken tenders

$10.29

Four chicken tenders served with French fries. Add Louisiana lime sauce.

Taquitos (Online)

Taquitos chicken

$12.59

Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with chicken. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.

Taquitos ground beef

$12.59

Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with ground beef. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.

Taquitos carne asada

$14.79

Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with carne asada. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.

Taquitos carnitas

$13.29

Four deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with carnitas. Topped with lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and ranchero or green sauce.

Salads (Online)

Taco salad ground beef

$11.49

Iceberg lettuce, taco meat, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Small taco salad ground beef

$9.29

Iceberg lettuce, taco meat, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Taco salad chicken

$11.49

Iceberg lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Small taco salad chicken

$9.29

Iceberg lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream in a fried ﬂour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Fiesta salad

$10.29

Spring mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, black bean salad, tortilla strips, tomatoes, muenster cheese, and lemon oregano dressing.

Fiesta salad chicken

$11.29

Spring mix lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, black bean salad, tortilla strips, tomatoes, muenster cheese, and lemon oregano dressing.

Fiesta salad salmon

$12.29

Spring mix lettuce, salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, black bean salad, tortilla strips, tomatoes, muenster cheese, and lemon oregano dressing.

Mexiterranean salad

$12.19

Mix spring, chicken, feta cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, black bean salad, and tortilla strips.

Small mexiterranean salad

$10.19

Mix spring, chicken, feta cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, black bean salad, and tortilla strips.

Fajita salad carne asada

$13.29

Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Carne Asada; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Small fajita salad carne asada

$10.19

Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Carne Asada; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Fajita salad chicken

$12.59

Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Chicken; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Small fajita salad chicken

$9.59

Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Chicken; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Fajita salad vegetables

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Small fajita salad vegetables

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms; topped with muenster cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell. Served with ranch dressing.

Crispy chicken salad

$10.79

Sliced chicken strips, with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tortilla strips, and muenster cheese.

Dinner salad

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.

Soup(s) (Online)

Chicken tortilla cup

$4.79

Chicken tortilla bowl

$5.79

Chicken tortilla quart

$10.99

Loaded Potato Cup

$4.79

Loaded Potato Bowl

$5.79Out of stock

Lentil Cup

$4.29Out of stock

Lentil Bowl

$5.29Out of stock

Pastas (Online)

Santa Fe pasta

$13.49

Chicken breast, onion, red and green peppers sautéed with a chipotle cream sauce.

Primavera pasta chicken

$13.29

Grilled chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, green and red peppers, with cream sauce served over linguini pasta.

Primavera pasta salmon

$13.59

Salmon, broccoli, mushrooms, green and red peppers, with cream sauce served over linguini pasta.

Primavera Pasta Shrimp

$16.79

Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, green and red peppers, with cream sauce served over linguini pasta.

Adult Mac & Cheese

$9.59

Seafood (Copy)

Camarones Veracruzanos

$16.79

Ten shrimp sauteed with veracruzana sauce. Served with white rice.

A la diabla

$16.79

Ten sautéed shrimp simmered in a spicy devil’s style sauce. Served over rice.

Al mojo de ajo

$16.79

Ten sautéed shrimp in a garlic and butter sauce. Served over rice.

Tilapia

$13.29

Fresh breaded Tilapia topped with our special sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Salmon dinner

$14.59

Charbroiled or blackened salmon served with white rice and broccoli.

Salmon lunch

$10.59

Charbroiled or blackened salmon served with white rice and broccoli.

Fish & Chips

$12.59

Three lightly tempura battered pieces of cod. Served with tartar sauce and French fries.

Burrito Bowl (Online)

Burrito bowl chicken

$12.59

Grilled chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito bowl ground beef

$12.59

Ground beef, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito bowl carne asada

$14.79

Carne asada, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito bowl shredded chicken

$12.59

Shredded chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito bowl carnitas

$13.29

Carnitas, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito bowl al pastor

$13.29

Al pastor, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito bowl vegetables

$11.79

Grilled vegetables, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Fajita Bowl (Online)

Fajita bowl chicken

$12.59

Grilled chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Fajita bowl carne asada

$14.79

Carne asada, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Fajita bowl carnitas

$13.29

Carnitas, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Fajita bowl vegetables

$11.79

Grilled vegetables, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Fajita bowl shredded chicken

$12.59

Shredded chicken, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Fajita bowl shrimp

$16.79

Ten shrimp, muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, and grilled vegetables. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Del Huerto Bowl (Online)

Del Huerto Bowl

$11.79

Sauteed mushrooms, broccoli, green and red peppers, onions, and redskin potatoes. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Milanesas (Copy)

Milanesa Chicken

$13.19

Breaded chicken breast topped with cheese and jalapeños. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Milanesa Steak

$15.19

Breaded steak topped with cheese and jalapeños. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Milanesa Suprema

$14.19

Chicken milanesa topped with corn, white cream sauce, ham, and muenster cheese. Served with potato wedges.

Milanesa Veracruzana

$14.19

Chicken milanesa topped with ham, muenster cheese, veracruzana sauce, and hardboiled egg. Served with white rice.

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.79

12” Flour tortilla ﬁlled with grilled chicken, muenster cheese, lettuce, tortilla strips, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce. Served with skinny fries.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.79

12” Flour tortilla ﬁlled with sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and ranch dressing. Served with skinny fries.

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$10.79

12” Flour tortilla ﬁlled with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, muenster cheese, and sour cream. Served with skinny fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31150 Novi Rd, Novi, MI 48135

Directions

Gallery
El Mariachi image
El Mariachi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Border Cantina
orange star3.8 • 971
21420 NOVI RD Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
orange star4.8 • 2,823
555 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Mor-Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2442 Franklin Rd Bloomfield Hills Twp, MI 48302
View restaurantnext
Trini & Carmen's Waterford
orange star4.3 • 390
1715 N Telegraph Waterford, MI 48328
View restaurantnext
El Arbol
orange starNo Reviews
140 W Main Street Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext
O.W.L.
orange starNo Reviews
27302 Woodward Ave Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Novi

Golden Feather BBQ
orange star4.1 • 787
29633 Ford Rd Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Sports Venue Bar & Grill - 6327 Middlebelt Road
orange star4.0 • 63
6327 Middlebelt Road Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Novi
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast