Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

EL MARIACHI AT WILES RD

review star

No reviews yet

4625 N. University Dr

North Coral Springs, FL 33067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Senor A La Carte
El Original Burrito
Pechuga De Pollo

Margaritas

House Marg

$9.95

LA FLACA Skinny Marg

$14.00

Strawberry Marg

$10.95

ERIKA'S BLUE MARG

$13.95

House Mrg Monday

$5.00

House Mrg Monday Flavor

$7.00

Mango Marg

$10.95

TACO TUESDAY MARGARITA SP

$4.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$14.00

MARKO'S ULTIMATE SPICY

$14.00

LA DOÑA MARGARITA

$13.95

GUAVA MARGARITA

$10.95

Melon Marg

$10.95

PALOMARITA

$10.95

Passion Fruit Marg

$10.95

Peach Marg

$10.95

DON MARCUS MARG

$15.95

Raspberry Marg

$10.95

SPICY MANGO MARG

$10.95

FLOATER

$5.00

NATALIA'S CADILLAC MARG

$14.95

SABE Premium Margarita

$14.95

SABE Margarita Flight

$25.00

Margarita Dpecial

$6.00

COCONUT MARGARITA

$10.95

KIWI MARGARITA

$10.95

PTR La Flaca Marg

$50.00

PTR Jalapeno Marg

$45.95

PTR Mango Marg

$45.95

Natalias Cadillac

$50.00

PTR Raspberry Marg

$45.95

PTR Melon Marg

$45.95

PTR Peach Marg

$45.95

PTR Marcia's Sangrita

$45.95

PTR House Marg

$37.95

PTR PREM MARG

$59.95

Ptr Kiwi Marg

$49.95

Ptr Kiwi Marg

$45.95

House Wine

House Merlot

$9.00

House Cabernet

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$9.00

House Zinfandel

$9.00

Wines

GLS WDW

$5.00

GLS Maso Canali Pino Grigio

$11.00

GLS Storypoint Chardonnay

$10.95

GLS Sauv Blanc White Haven

$9.95

GLS Bellasera Moscato

$8.95

GLS Mirassou Pinot Noir

$10.95

GLS Bogle Merlot

$9.95

GLS Malbec Gascon

$9.95

GLS Avalon Cabernet

$9.95

GLS Pinot Noir Portlandia

$10.95

GLS MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS J.LOHR CAB

$11.00

William Hill Merlot

$10.00

Signature Drinks

Mariachi Espresso Martini

$14.95

Mojito Pitcher

$44.95

Hot Wine

$7.00

Mariachi RUM PUNCH

$12.00

LADIES NIGHT SHOT

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$14.00

PREMIUM MOJITO

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.95

SABE Cuban Spritz

$14.95

MIXED SABE SHOT

$12.95

Sabe Shot

$10.00

SELTZER DRINKS

Truly Watermelon

$4.50

Truly Pineapple

$4.50

Truly Mango

$4.50

Truly Passionfruit

$4.50

BUD LIGHT SELTZ 2x1

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Cantina

GLS Sangria

$11.00

1/2 Carafe Sangria

$20.00

Full Carafe Sangria

$35.00

GLS Sangria WDW

$6.00

FROZEN SANGRIA

$11.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Bottled Wines

Maso Canali BTL

$38.50

Story Point BTL

$33.95

White Haven BTL

$29.95

Mirassou Pinot Noir BTL

$33.95

Bogle Merlot BTL

$29.95

Gascon Malbec BTL

$29.95

Avalon Cabernet BTL

$29.95

Alexander Valley Cabernet BTL

$45.00

La Marca Proseco BTL

$39.95

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$42.00

WILLIAM HILL MERLOT

$35.50

J.LOHR CABERNET

$38.50

Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.95

CORONA FAMILIAR

$5.95Out of stock

Corona Light

$5.95

CORONA PREMIER

$5.95Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.95

Negra Modelo

$5.95

PACIFICO

$5.95

Xx Lager

$5.95

Xx Dark

$5.95

Heiniken

$5.95

Heineken Light

$5.95

Tecate

$5.95

PERONI

$5.95Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.95

Corona Ref. Passion Fruit

$4.50

Corona Ref. Guava

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Budweiser

$4.95

Bud Light

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

HEINEKEN 0.0

$5.95

Stella Artois

$5.95

PALMA

$4.95

Soft Beverages

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

RASBERRY TEA

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

ORANGE SODA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

JARRITOS

$4.25

Mexican Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00

PERRIER

$4.00

MILK

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

BOTTLED WATER

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Jupiña

$4.25

Materva

$4.25

Horchata

$3.50

Dinner Food

APPETIZER QUESADILLA

$8.95

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and garnished with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes.

Black Bean Soup

$7.95

Ceviche

$18.95

Made with fresh Corvina, all natural lime juice, cilantro and red onions . Served with fried yuca. Add shrimp for $2.

Chicken Soup

$7.95

Crabby nachos

$18.95Out of stock

Croquetas

$7.95

Empanadas

$7.95

GUACAMOLE TRIO

$15.95
Guacamole Con Totopos

Guacamole Con Totopos

$13.95

Mexican avocados with spices, cilantro and Spanish onions served with tortilla chips.

Lg Sample Platter

$49.95

Mexican Pizza

$11.95

Picture this! A crispy flour tortilla topped with ranchero sauce, ground beef, peppers,onions and tomatoes. Add grilled chicken breast or steak for an additional $2.

NACHOS HABANEROS

$15.95

Nachos Mariachi

$11.95

Add chicken or beef chunks to the Nachos Supreme.

Nachos Supreme

$10.95

Refried beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.95Out of stock

Sm Sample Platter

$39.95

Street Corn

$4.50

Tamal Con Lechon

$10.95

TAMAL PLAIN

$4.00

Tortilla Soup

$7.95

QUART CHICKEN SOUP

$15.95
La Tampiqueña

La Tampiqueña

$31.95

Chicken Tijuana

$31.95

Tijuana Steak

$31.95

Carnitas Mexicanas

$17.95

Mar Y Tierra

$36.95

El Mariachi Trio

$16.95

Chiles Rellenos

$16.95

Chimichanga

$13.95

Enchiladas Tijuana

$12.95

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.95
Churrasco Steak

Churrasco Steak

$31.95
Pechuga De Pollo

Pechuga De Pollo

$17.95

Lechon Asado

$17.95

Chicharrones De Pollo

$17.95

Masas De Puerco

$17.95

Chuletas

$17.95

Palomilla Steak

$17.95

Empanizado

$18.95

Milanesa

$19.95

VACA FRITA

$17.95
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.95

Margarita Salad

$16.95

Fajita Explosion

$14.95

Mexican Cobb

$18.95
Berry Sensation

Berry Sensation

$14.95

Mariachi Chopped Salad

$13.95

House Salad

$6.50

All veggies fajitas

$16.95

Camarones Tacos

$18.95

Chicken Fajita

$17.95

Churrasco Fajitas

$31.95

Cochinitas Tacos

$14.95

Combo Fajita

$19.95

Combo w/ Shrimp Fajita

$22.95

Fish Fajita

$20.95

Fish Tacos

$18.95

Gringos Tacos

$12.95

GROUPER FAJITA

$24.95

HONEY CHIPOTLE TACOS

$14.95

Lunch Tacos

$12.95

Pork Loin Fajita

$17.95

Senor Tacos

$16.95

Shrimp Fajita

$21.95

Steak Fajita

$18.95

Taco tuesday refill

Taco Tuesday Special

$16.95

TOSTADAS

$11.95

Vegetable Fajita

$15.95

Taco $2

Taco $3

El Original Burrito

$12.95

El Rey Burrito

$13.95

Too Loco Burrito

$17.95

Marco's Burrito

$17.95

Quesadilla Mariachi

$12.95

Quesadilla Chicken BLT

$16.95

Quesadilla Supreme

$17.95

Tilapia

$19.95

Grouper

$24.95

Pargo Rojo

$45.95

Camarones

$20.95

Mar y Mar (tilapia)

$25.95

Mar y Mar (Grouper)

$35.95

El Mariachi Burger

$11.95

Cheese Burger

$12.95

Pan con Bistec

$15.95

Chicken Sandwhich

$15.95

Pan Con Lechon

$15.95

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Paco El Taco

$8.95

Pollitos

$8.95

kids Burrito

$8.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Burrito A La Carte

$8.95

Burro Bean A La Carte

$7.95

Chile R. A La Carte

$6.95

Chimich A La Carte

$8.95

Enchilada A La Carte

$4.50

Shrimp Burrito A La Carte

$17.95

Shrimp Chile R. A La Carte

$17.95

Taco Senor A La Carte

$5.50

Taco Tuesday A La Carte

$2.50Out of stock

Tacos A La Carte

$3.50

SHRIMP A LA CARTE TACO

$7.50

FISH A LA CARTE TACO

$7.50

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$6.50

Side Cheese

$2.50

Side Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Yellow Rice

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Fajita Toppings

$5.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Tostones

$4.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Tamal

$4.00

Side BOILED Yucca

$4.00

Side Yucca Fries

$4.00

SIDE FAJITA VEGETABLES

$4.50

SIDE MIXED VEGGIES

$5.50

Side Jalapeños

$1.50

SALSA

$4.50

SALSA VERDE

$4.50

SIDE CHIMICHURRI

$2.50

SIDE SALSA SCAMPI

$4.50

SIDE RANCHERA SALSA

$3.00

SIDE TOMATILLO SALSA

$3.00

Grill onions

$2.00

Raw Onions

$1.50

Large Black Beans

$4.50

Papa Rellena

$3.50

AVOCADO SLICES

$5.50

CUBAN BREAD

$2.50

SMALL CILANTRO DRESSING 8oz

$5.50

LG CILANTRO DRESSING 12oz

$8.00

ADDITIONAL CHIPS & SALSA

$2.50

Solo Chips

$1.50

Side Limes

$1.50

Buñuelos To Go

$6.00

Chocolate Cake to go

$6.95

Cuatro Leches To go

$6.95

Flan to go

$6.00

Fried ice cream to go

$6.95

Tres leches to go

$6.95

Churros

$6.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$8.99

TOSTONES RELLENOS

$8.99

MASAS APPETIZER

$8.99

Cinco De Mayo

YUCA FRIES APPETIZER

$8.99

MEXICAN DEVIL EGGS

$8.99

TAQUITOS

$8.99

TOSTADAS

$8.99

MINI NACHOS

$8.99

GARLIC SHRIMP

$9.95

STEAK & EGGS

$18.95

CHURRO WAFFLES

$13.95

BREAKFAST TACOS

$14.95

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

FOOD-FAMILY-FUN!!

Website

Location

4625 N. University Dr, North Coral Springs, FL 33067

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
El Mariachi Restaurant image
El Mariachi Restaurant image
El Mariachi Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Do Pastel
orange star4.3 • 318
7804 W Sample Rd Margate, FL 33063
View restaurantnext
EL MARIACHI AT ROYAL PALM
orange starNo Reviews
2153 N University Dr Coral Springs, FL 33071-6134
View restaurantnext
Little Havana Bar & Grill - Coral Springs
orange star4.4 • 856
6240 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) - Boca Raton
orange star4.5 • 230
22829 US-441 Boca Raton, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
20455 St Rd 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
View restaurantnext
Marco's Top Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B Pompano Beach, FL 33069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Coral Springs

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Coral Springs
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston