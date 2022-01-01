Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
EL MARIACHI AT WILES RD
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FOOD-FAMILY-FUN!!
4625 N. University Dr, North Coral Springs, FL 33067
