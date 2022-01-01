  • Home
  • /
  • Leesburg
  • /
  • El Maya Mexican Restaurant - 1561 US Highway 19 S
Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Maya Mexican Restaurant 1561 US Highway 19 S

review star

No reviews yet

1561 US Highway 19 S

Suite 12

Leesburg, GA 31763

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Hand shredded, pasteurized, white American cheese dip.

Guacamole

$5.49

Pureed avocados.

Guacamelo

$7.99

Large Cheese Dip

$11.99

Hand shredded, pasteurized, white American cheese dip.

SOUP & SALAD

Taco Salad

$9.49

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

NACHOS

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Steak Nachos

$11.99

Texas Nachos

$13.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Bean Nachos

$8.59

Mix Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Shredded Beef Nachos

$11.99

ESPECIALIDADES

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.49

Mexican Chilaquiles

$11.49

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.49

Chimichanga

$10.49

Carnitas

$15.69

Shrimp Delight

$19.99

Adult Ck Strips

$10.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.95

Meat Rice Soup

$7.95

COMBINATIONS

Combo A:

$9.99

Taco, Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans

Combo B:

$9.99

Enchi, Mini Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans

Combo C:

$9.99

Taco, Burrito, and Enchilada.

Combo D:

$9.99

Taco, Burrito, Rice and Beans

Combo E:

$9.99

Burrito, Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Create Your Own Combo (2)

$10.99

A LA PARILLA

Carne Asada

$16.49

Camaron del Diablo

$17.49

Chile Colorado

$16.49

Steak Ranchero

$16.49

El Maya Chef Esp

$16.49

FAJITAS

Grilled Chicken Fajitas (For 1)

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Fajitas (For 2)

$21.99

Steak Fajitas (For 1)

$16.99

Steak Fajitas (For 2)

$21.99

Mixed Fajitas (For 1)

$16.99

Mixed Fajitas (For 2)

$21.99

Texas Fajitas (For 1)

$17.99

Texas Fajitas (For 2)

$22.99

Shrimp Fajitas for One

$24.95

Faj Veggies

$14.95

Veg Fajitas For2

$18.25

TACOS

Ground Beef Tacos

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Chorizo

$11.99

Shredded Beef

$11.99

Carnitas Tacos

$11.99

BURRITOS & ENCHILADAS

One Burrito Supreme

$7.99

Burrito Supreme (2)

$10.49

La Mejor

$11.49

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Burrito Grande

$10.99

Burrito El Maya

$11.99

DESSERTS

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

TO-GO

TO GO Charge

$0.79

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Hand shredded, pasteurized, white American cheese dip.

Large Salsa

$4.99

Large Cheese Dip

$11.99

Hand shredded, pasteurized, white American cheese dip.

Extra Chips and Salsa 6 OZ

$2.59

To Go Drink

$1.99

Margarita To Go 16 oz

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$26.99

Gallon Of Margarita

$49.99

Pico To G0

$2.99

Family Taco Meal

$37.99

Burrito Sauce 6 OZ

$1.59

Tomatillo Sauce 6 oz

$2.29

Large 16 OZ Specialty Salsa

$5.99

Half Gallon Tea

$3.99

Tx Margrita 16 Oz Togo

$10.50

Gallon Of Tea

$5.99

32 oz Guacamelo

$26.99

Side Order

Side of Sour Cream

$1.35

Side of Pickled Jala

$1.35

Side of Guacamole

$1.50

Side of Fresh Jala

$1.35

Side of Cilantro

$1.35

Side of Fresh Tomato

$1.35

Side of Raw Onion

$1.35

Side of Lettuce

$1.35

Side of Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side of Grill Veggies

$2.00

Side of Diablo Sauce

$1.35

Side of Tomatillo

$1.35

Side of Cheese Dip

$1.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Pico

$1.50

Order of Fried Jalapeños (3)

$3.39

Limes

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Ice

$1.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Sunkist

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Gallon Tea

$4.50

Large Virgin Daquiri

$5.99

Water

1\2 Gallon Tea

$3.75

Small Virgin Diaquiri

$4.00

Coffee

$2.25

Cocktails

21oz House Margarita

$8.49

Pitcher House Margarita

$22.95

21oz Flavored Margarita

$9.99

21oz Flavored Daiquiri

$9.99

Large Texas Margarita

$12.95

Coronarita

$11.99

Blue Margarita

$12.95

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99

Small Marg

$5.49

Pitcher Of Texas Margarita

$28.99

Pitcher Of Top Shelf Marg

$31.99

Pitcher Of Top Shelf Marg

$32.99

Sex On The Beach

$7.49

Long Island

$6.99

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Imported Beer

Corona

$4.29

Corona Light

$4.29

Modelo

$4.29

Especial

$4.29

Dos XX Lager

$4.29

Tequila

Shot of Tequila

$5.29

Whiskey

Whiskey/Bourbon

$5.29

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh Tex-Mex in SWGA since 1992!

Location

1561 US Highway 19 S, Suite 12, Leesburg, GA 31763

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Austin's Firegrill and Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Old Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
7even Bar & Grille - 104 North Washington Street
orange star4.2 • 6
104 North Washington street Albany, GA 31701
View restaurantnext
Daphne Lodge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2502 W GA 280 HWY Cordele, GA 31015
View restaurantnext
Bianca's - 2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1 Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
Hannah Jean's Kitchen - Smithville, GA - 127 Stanton Drive
orange starNo Reviews
127 Stanton Drive Smithville, GA 31787
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Albany, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,462
2818 Old Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leesburg
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston