El Maya Mexican Restaurant 1561 US Highway 19 S
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving fresh Tex-Mex in SWGA since 1992!
Location
1561 US Highway 19 S, Suite 12, Leesburg, GA 31763
Gallery
