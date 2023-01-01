  • Home
El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant 1525 tullamore rd

No reviews yet

1525 Tullamore Street

Mankato, MN 56001

Order Again

A la Carte

Avocados

$2.99

Burrito Refried Beans

$4.50

Burritos Beef

$4.75

Burritos Chicken

$4.75

Camaron Ord.

$4.50

Chalupa

$3.25

Chiles Poblanos

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.44

Chorizo Ord.

$3.50

Cilantro

$1.62

Corn Tortilla

$0.40

Enchiladas

$2.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.40

French Fries

$2.44

Jalapenos

$1.75

Lechuga

$1.50

Mexican Rice

$2.75

Nopales

$2.95

Ord. Limes

$0.98

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.75

Rice and Beans

$4.75

Scoop of Cheese Dip

$1.99

Scoop of Guac

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Taco de Asada

$3.99

Tacos Beef

$2.50

Tacos Chicken

$2.50

Tamales

$3.50

Tomate

$1.62

Tostadas de Carne

$3.99

Tostadas de Pollo

$3.99

Tostaguacs de Carne

$4.50

Tostaguacs de Pollo

$4.50

Vegetales Cali.

$4.50

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.50

Beef Quesadillas

$3.95

Botana de Camaron

$14.99

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

Cheese Dip

$4.25

Chicken Quesadillas

$3.50

Chipotle Dip

$5.25

Fiesta Dip

$7.50

Fiesta Sampler

$12.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Mushroom Quesadillas

$4.49

Nachos

Nachos El Mazatlan

$12.50

Nachos Locos

$13.50

Orden de Ceviche

$6.50

Poblano Dip

$7.50

Quesadillas

$2.99

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Spinich Quesadillas

$4.25

Taquitos

$6.99

Burritos

Burrito Cancun

$14.25

Burrito Cho Cho

$11.99

Burrito de la Roqueta

$11.99

Burritos Deluxe

$10.99

Burritos Mexicanos

$11.99

Burritos Texanos

$13.50

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Fajita Burrito

$11.75

Grande Burrito

$13.99

Philly Cheesesteak Burrito

$14.99

Chicken/Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$12.99

Chimi Pollo Asado

$13.50

Chori Pollo

$13.99

El Paso

$10.98

El Tapatio

$12.99

Pollo al Chipotle

$13.99

Pollo Asado

$12.99

Pollo Espinaca

$12.99

Pollo Michoacano

$12.99

Pollo Norteno

$16.25

Pollo Ranchero

$15.99

Chips/Salsa

Chips Refill

$1.50

Chips Small

$1.50

Chips Medium

$2.75

Chips Large

$4.25

Salsa Refill

$1.75

Salsa Small

$1.50

Salsa Medium

$2.75

Salsa Large

$4.25

Combos

2 Item Combo

$10.98

3 Item Combo

$13.73

Desserts/Postres

Flan

$4.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Sopapillas w/Ice Cream

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Chimi Cheesecake

$6.75

Churros

$6.25

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Camaron

$10.75

Enchiladas Mazatlan

$10.50

Enchiladas Poblanas

$9.75

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.25

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

Jalisco Enchiladas

$10.75

Tres Marias

$10.25

Yolandas

$10.25

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

Fajitas del Mar

$19.99

Gordo Special

$35.99

Mazatlan Special Fajitas

$16.98

Mixed Fajitas

$15.49

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Supreme Fajitas

$15.98

Texas Fajitas

$15.98

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

Zafiro Fajitas

$15.98

Favorites

Chiles Poblanos

$11.99

Fajita Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried Chimi Beef

$12.25

Fried Chimi Chicken

$12.25

Fried Chimi Poblana

$13.99

Grande Special

$14.99

Soft Chimi Beef

$12.25

Soft Chimi Chicken

$12.25

Soft Chimi Poblana

$13.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Taquitos Mex.

$10.50

Kids Plates

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Kids Corn Dog

$5.50

Kids Enchilada

$5.50

Kids Mini Taco Salad

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Taco

$5.50

Kids Taco and Burrito

$5.50

Pork/Puerco

Carnitas

$12.99

Chile Rojo

$12.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Tacos de Carnitas

$11.99

Salads And Vegetarian

Chicken Salad

$9.49

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Karina Salad

$10.99

Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Veg-A

$8.99

Veg-B

$8.99

Veg-C

$8.99

Veg-D

$8.99

Veg-E

$8.99

Veg-F

$8.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$9.49

Seafood/Marisco

Arroz con Camarones

$13.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Camarones al Chipotle

$15.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Camarones Rellenos

$16.99

Chimichangas de Camarones

$13.99

El Jarocho

$15.50

Seafood Molcajete

$25.99

Shrimp Coctel

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Tilapia Tacos

$13.99

Specials

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.25

El Dorado

$15.95

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Jalisco Special

$12.99

La Favorita

$9.50

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.98

Quesadilla Supreme

$10.50

Quesadilla Tapatia

$11.99

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$8.99

Torta

$11.99

Steak/Bistec

Alambre

$17.99

Bistec a la Tampiquena

$16.99

Carne Asada

$15.49

Carne Azteca

$15.99

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Chimi Steak

$13.50

El Molcajete

$20.99

Mar y Tierra

$17.99

Mazatlan

$14.99

Mazatlan Cheesesteak

$12.99

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

Steak Poblano

$17.50

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Street Tacos

$2.30

T-Bone Steak and Shrimp

$24.99

Tacos de Asada

$11.99

Tacos Suizos

$12.50

Beverages/Bebidas

Pepsi

$2.94

Diet Pepsi

$2.94

Cherry Pepsi

$2.94

Iced Tea

$2.94

Sierra Mist

$2.94

Mountain Dew

$2.94

Diet Mtn.Dew

$2.94

Mug Root Beer

$2.94

Dr.Pepper

$2.94

Pink Lemonade

$2.94

Coffee

$2.94

Milk

$2.94

Apple Juice

$2.94

Orange Juice

$2.94

Cranberry Juice

$2.94

Horchata

$3.75

Jarritos

$2.85

Sidral

$2.85

Sangria

$2.85

Coca Cola

$2.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
El Mazatlan Restaurant opened in 2003 with a vision of bringing authentic Mexican food to Mankato, Minnesota. Combining affordable quality meals and drinks, a hard working staff, and a unique atmosphere makes El Mazatlan "Mankato's best".

1525 Tullamore Street, Mankato, MN 56001

