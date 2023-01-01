El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant 1525 tullamore rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
El Mazatlan Restaurant opened in 2003 with a vision of bringing authentic Mexican food to Mankato, Minnesota. Combining affordable quality meals and drinks, a hard working staff, and a unique atmosphere makes El Mazatlan "Mankato's best".
Location
1525 Tullamore Street, Mankato, MN 56001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairy Queen - Mankato, MN - 2001 Adams St
No Reviews
2001 Adams St #100 Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurant