Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Merendero 5443 S 12th Ave

1,193 Reviews

$

5443 S 12th Ave

Tucson, AZ 85706

Order Again

Breakfast

#1 Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

2 Eggs on a crispy tortilla smothered in our ranchero salsa

#2 Huevos Divorciados

$12.00

2 eggs over easy separated by hash brown and beans, each one smothered in a different sauce. one red one green.

#3 Chilaquelas

$12.00

crispy tortilla smothered in enchilada sauce with two eggs on top.

#4 Omelette

$12.00

A ham and cheese omelette accompanied by hash browns and beans, with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

#5 Pancakes

$10.00

Three pancakes with your choice of ham, bacon,or sausage on the side

#6 Chorizo

$12.00

Scrambled eggs cooked with Chorizo accompanied with Hash browns and beans. your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

#7 huevos con enchiladas

$12.00

2 eggs, 2 chicken enchiladas (red or green), accompanied by beans and hash browns

#8 Giant Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

2 eggs, 2 chicken enchiladas (red or green), accompanied by beans and hash browns

#9 Huevos a la mexicana

$12.00

2 eggs scrambled with vegetables, accompanied by hash browns and beans. your choice of corn or flour tortilla

#10 Huevos Montados

$12.00

2 eggs over a piece of skirt steak accompanied by hash brown, with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Appetizer

Cheese Crisp

$13.00

fried 16" tortilla with Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Quesadillas

$5.50

Tostada

$5.00

A la Carte Enchilada

$5.75

Half Order Guacamole

$6.00

Full Order Guacamole

$9.00

Tacos y Burro

Tacos

$4.00

Chimichangas

$14.00

Crispy Burrito

Bean Burrito

$9.75

Asada Burrito

$12.25

Chicken Burrito

$12.25

Molida Burrito

$12.25

Red Chile Burrito

$12.25

Tito Burrito

$13.25

Chicken Flautas

$10.50

Rolled tacos with Chicken

Shredded Beef Flautas

$10.50

Rolled tacos with shredded beef

Make Combo

$3.00

Burro Deshebrada

$12.25

PLATILLOS

#1 Carne con Chile

$15.00

Tender Cubed beef marinated in our home made Red Chile sauce.

#2 Shredded Beef

$16.00

Shredded beef cooked with tomato's and onions.

#3 Carne Asada

$20.00

A delicious Top sirloin arrachera flap meat

#4 Bistec Ranchero

$20.00

Diced Beef cooked with tomato, onion and

#5 Enchilada

$15.00

Your Choice of Red or Green Enchiladas Chicken, Cheese, Ground Beef, shredded beef, Or Shrimp for $2 more.

#6 One and Two

$14.00

1 Cheese Enchilada and 2 ground beef Tacos.

#7 Three Piece Meal

$17.00

A Ground Beef Taco, Chicken Tostada,

#8 Chile Rellenos

$16.00

Fluffy Battered and fried Green chiles Stuffed with Cheese topped with our red salsa.

#9 Higando Encebollado

$17.00

Liver and Onion

#10 Tampiquena

$23.00

A delicious Top sirloin arrachera flap

#11 Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken or Beef fajitas Served with sour cream and guacamole.

#12 Milanesa

$19.00

Country Fried Steak Served with french fries.

Soup

Albondigas

$10.00

Caldo De Pollo

$10.00

Menudo

$10.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$10.00

Cocido

$13.00

Caldo De Queso

$10.00

canzuela

$10.00

Botana de Marisco

1/2 doz. Chicharrones de Camaron

$14.00

Full Dozen Chicharrones de Camaron

$22.00

Camarones Natural

$22.00

Camarones Ahogados

$22.00

Toritos

$12.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$5.00

Lg Cocktail de Ceviche

$17.00

Sm Cocktail de Ceviche

$12.00

Lg Cocktail

$17.00

Sm Cocktail

$12.00

Caldo Marisco

Caldo de Camaron

$14.00

Caldo De Pescado

$14.00

Albondigas de Camaron

$15.00

Platillos Mariscos

Pescado a la Parilla

$17.50

Pescado Empapelado

$17.50

Pescado Empanizado

$17.50

Pescado Culichis

$17.50

Pez Mojo de Ajo

$17.50

Pescado Veracruzano

$17.50

Pescado Ranchero

$17.50

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$18.50

shrimp and garlic

Camarones Empanizados

$18.50

breaded shrimp

Camaron Culichi

$18.50

shrimp in poblano sauce

Camaron Veracruzano

$18.50

Shrimp sauted with Potatoes, Olives, and our Ranchero Salsa.

Fantasias

$18.50

Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed w cheese

Fajitas De Camaron

$18.50

Camarones Chipotle

$18.50

Shrimp in chipotle sauce

Camarones a la Parilla

$18.50

Grilled shrimp served.

Brochetta

$18.50

a kabob featuring whole Shrimp, Bacon, Bell Peppers,and Onions.

Salad

Asada Taco Salad

$14.00

Taco salad de Camaron

$15.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Lunch Specials

Mon. 3 tacos

$12.50

Tue. Enchiladas

$12.50

Wed. Carne con Chile

$12.50

Thurs. Chicken Flautas

$12.50

Fri. Chimichanga

$12.50

Sat. 3 Asada tacos

$12.50

Seafood Specials

Mon. Fantasia

$15.99

Tue. Fajitas de Camaron

$15.99

Wed. Camarones Chipotle

$15.99

Thurs. Camaron o Pescado Empanizado

$15.99

Fri. Cocktail de Camaron

$15.99

Sat.Brochetta de Camarones

$15.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

w/ fries

Hamburger

$10.00

w/ fries

Cheese Burger

$11.00

w/ fries

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

w/ fries

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Mexican Custard

Churros

$6.00

filled w/ Cajeta

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$7.00

EXTRAS

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Tortillas

$1.25

1 shrimp

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.25

Enchilada Style

$1.00

1 Avacado

$4.00

2 Chile Rellenos

$9.00

Queso

$1.00

Pan barra

$1.00

Pan Birote

$1.00

Gaucamole y sour cream

$4.00

Pata De Menudo

$2.00

Cebolla Asada

$1.25

Hashbrowns

$2.00

egg

$2.00

Bacon

$2.25

Jamon

$2.25

Chorizo

$2.50

Bichi

$4.00

Queso Fundido

$13.00

1 pz Carne

$12.00

6 shrimp

$12.00

32oz frijol

$8.50

16oz frijol

$6.50

12oz frijol

$4.00

32oz Arroz

$8.50

16oz Arroz

$6.50

12oz arroz

$4.00

32oz salsa

$6.50

16oz salsa

$4.00

12oz salsa

$2.00

Eduardo

$2.00

mitad aguacate entero

$3.50

aguacate entero

$4.50

pancake

$1.50

vegitables

$1.25

1/2 sour cream

$1.00

1/2 guacamole

$3.50

12oz carne con chile

$8.00

16oz carne con chile

$12.00

32oz carne con chile

$17.50

1 bola guacamole

$1.50

Xtra chips y salsa

$2.50

sausage

$2.00

group orders

Mini Cimichangas

$1.50

group enchilada

$2.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Horchata

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

kids

$1.99

Alcohol

Imported Beer

$6.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Margaritas

$7.00

Domestic Michiladas

$6.50

Imported Michiladas

$7.00

clamato

$3.50

Sangria

$7.50

White Claw

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5443 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85706

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

