El Meson Express

6831 Ogden Ave

Berwyn, IL 60402

Food

Tacos

$3.20

Taco Dinner

$11.75

3 Tacos, Rice and Beans

Gorditas

$4.99

Platillos

Nachos

$10.75

Torta

$8.50

Burrito

$8.75

Bowls

$10.99

Tostadas

$4.75

Quesadillas

$3.75

Quesabirrias

$11.50

3 Quesabirrias with Consume

Caldos

$10.50

Desayunos

$8.99

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Extras

Postres

Drinks

Refrescos

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Aguas Frescas

$3.25

Café / Te

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Restaurant

6831 Ogden Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402

