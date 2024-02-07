- Home
- /
- Brookfield
- /
- El Mexicano Tacos and Cantina
El Mexicano Tacos and Cantina
No reviews yet
483 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole$8.95
Served with chips. Add fresh pineapple & shrimp
- South of the Border Cheese Dip$5.50
Served with chips
- Sloppy Nachos$8.00
Refried beans, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole & olives
- Stuffed Jalapeños$8.95
Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded, served with sour cream
- Wings$8.00
Cooked crispy & tossed with your choice of sauce: tequila lime BBQ, buffalo, spicy tamarind, mango habañero, roasted habañero
- Empanadas De Pollo$8.95
2 pieces. Chicken & cheese in a flaky crust served with guacamole & chipotle aioli
- Mini Changas$8.95
Chicken or beef chimichangas topped with sour cream, classic pink dipping sauce
- Flautas De Pollo$6.95
2 pieces. Crispy chicken flautas, tomatillo avocado sauce, lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco
- Mexican Egg Rolls$8.95
Shredded pork filling, mango salsa, chipotle BBQ
- Fundido De Chorizo$8.95
Melted cheese casserole, Mexican chorizo, mixed diced peppers and onions served with corn tortillas
Soups
Salads
- Chopped Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, red peppers, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, white sangria vinaigrette
- Tropical Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, queso blanco, mango vinaigrette
- House Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, champagne vinaigrette
Grilled Quesadillas
Rice Bowls
Sizzling Fajitas
Combos
- El Mexicano$17.95
Pork belly street tacos, cheese enchilada, beef burrito, chicken chimichanga. Served with rice and beans
- El Jefe$16.95
Chicken chimichanga, cheese enchilada, chicken pastor street taco. Served with rice and beans
- El Toro$16.95
Beef chimichanga, beef enchilada, carne asada street taco. Served with rice and black beans
- El Healthy$16.95
Veggie burrito, cheese and spinach enchilada, bean & plantain street taco. Served with rice and beans
Main Cuisines
- Chimichangas$15.95
Rolled, crisp, flour tortillas bursting with cheese. Topped with sour cream, guacamole & ranchera sauce
- Enchiladas$16.95
Chicken, beef or cheese with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Churrasco Steak$21.95
Marinated carne asada topped with chimichurri & sweet plantains
- Pollo Loco Chef's Special$17.95
Sautéed chicken and chorizo in our chipotle cheese sauce, onion & cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- Mexicana Chef's Special$17.95
Choice of fresh gulf shrimp or chicken sautéed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, white wine, garlic and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Al Queso Chef's Special$18.95
Fresh gulf shrimp smothered in our delicious creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Burrito$16.95
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed veggies (corn, onion, pepper, squash) cheese, topped with tomatillo sauce & sour cream
- Tex-mex Burrito$17.95
Filled with peppers, onions, beans, tomato, and juicy steak, topped with our famous queso sauce. Served with rice
- Santa Fe Burrito$16.95
This huge burrito is stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, and cheese topped with ranchera & sour cream
Street Tacos
- Chicken Al Pastor Tacos$3.50
Guajillo chile marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions & cilantro
- Carnitas Tacos$3.50
Shredded pork, mango salsa, shredded cabbage
- Carne Asada Tacos$3.75
Grilled steak, onion, chimichurri, queso fresco
- Baja Fish Tacos$3.75
Beer battered cod fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch
- Pork Belly Street Tacos$3.50
Glazed pork belly, citrus red onions, cilantro
- Fish Tacos$3.50
Seared tilapia, cabbage, cilantro cream, mango salsa
- Chorizo Tacos$3.50
Chorizo, onions, cilantro
- Bean & Plantain Tacos$3.50
Sweet plantains, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa
- Portabello Mushroom Tacos$3.50
Cabbage, chipotle aioli
- Shrimp Tacos$3.75
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, cajun aioli
Sides
Dessert
Kids Menu
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$10.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Crafted Cocktails
- Pomegranate Martini$12.00
Pomegranate vodka, triple sec, fresh lime and pomegranate juice
- Mexican Martini$12.00
Casamigos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and a splash of agave nectar
- Clemente$12.00
Malibu rum, orange juice, coconut, grenadine topped with goslings dark rum
- Chile Mango Mojito$12.00
Bacardi rum, mango puree, tajin, muddled lime and mint
- Summer Captain$10.00
Captain morgan rum, amaretto, pineapple juice, orange juice and coconut rimmed glass
- Vodkarita$10.00
Tito's vodka, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar
- Spicy Mango Tamarind Lemonade$10.00
Smirnoff spicy tamarind vodka, el mexicano lemonade and mango puree
- Rum Heaven$10.00
Cruzan mango rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and grenadine
Mocktails
- Passion Fruit Spritzer$6.75
Passion fruit puree, fresh lime juice, organic nectar agave and club soda
- Virgin Mojito$6.75
Muddled lime and fresh mint, organic nectar agave and club soda
- Virgin Chelada$5.75
Budweiser zero, fresh lime juice, salted rimmed glass
- Tropi-tropi$6.75
Mango puree, coconut cream, lemonade, coconut rimmed glass
- Blushing Red$6.75
Pomarine juice, orange juice, peach puree and mint
Margaritas
- Classic Margarita$10.00
Our traditional el mexicano margarita frozen or on the rocks, you can add our own flavor: strawberry, raspberry, mango, peach, coconut, guava, banana, passion fruit
- Tropical Heat Margarita$12.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, coconut and mango puree, triple sec, fresh lime
- Spicy Blood Orange$12.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, blood orange puree, triple sec, lime juice
- El Mexicano Margarita$13.00
1800 reposado tequila, triple sec, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, served on the rocks
- Cobra Margarita$11.00
El mexicano frozen margarita, house made red sangria
- Beach Margarita$11.00
Pineapple juice, coconut, gold tequila, triple sec, lime juice
- Skinny Margarita$12.00
Espolon Blanco tequila, fresh lime and lemon juice, agave nectar and splash of club soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
483 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804