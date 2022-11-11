Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Mexico Lindo 1945 NW 86th St

review star

No reviews yet

1945 NW 86th St

Clive, IA 50325

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Dorados
Dip Cheese
Quesadillas

Appetizers

Baked Shrimp Cup

$3.99

Camarones En Guacamole

$4.99

Dip Cheese

$4.99

5 Chiles Jalapeno Relleno

$5.99

10 Hot Wings

$11.99

6 Mini Tacos

$8.99

Chori-Queso

$12.99

Nacho Cheese Jalapeno

$5.99

Nacho Steak

$9.99

Antojitos

Sopes

$4.00

Gorditas

$5.00

Tostada

$4.00

Huaraches

$6.00

Quesadillas

$9.25

Taco (Street Taco)

$2.25

Tacos Dorados

$3.00

Torta

$9.99

Torta Ahogada

$10.00

Taco Beef

$3.25

Taco de Lengua

$3.25

Flautas

$9.99

Quesadilla de Camaron

$11.99

Chorizo con huevo

$7.99

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$9.00

Burrito California

$10.00

Mega-Burrito

$15.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$15.00

Pollo

Pollo a la Mexicana

$12.00

Chori-Pollo

$14.00

Pollo a la Naranja

$12.00

Pollo Asado

$13.00

Pollo Loco

$13.00

Carne

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.00

Carne en su Jugo

$13.00

Carne Asada

$14.00

Tampiquena

$15.00

Bistec Encebollado

$14.00

Caldos y Birria

Birria de Chivo

$12.00

Birria de Res

$12.00

Plato de Menudo

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00

Caldo de Res

$12.00

Caldo de Pollo

$10.00

Caldo de Camaron

$15.00

Menudo 1/2 Galon

$17.00

Menudo 1 Galon

$32.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.00

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$10.00

Cocina Mexicana

Chiles Rellenos de Queso

$11.00

Chiles Rellenos de Atun

$12.00

Albondigas de Res

$10.00

Mole Poblano

$11.00

Asado de Puerco

$12.00

Costilla de Puerco

$12.00

Costilla de Puerco a la Mexicana

$13.00

Costilla en Salsa de Tomate rojo

$12.00

Calabacitas Rellenas

$13.00

Calabacitas a la Mexicana

$10.00

Chimichanga

$7.00

Quesabirrias con Consome

$12.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$8.00

Tomales Verdes de Pollo

$5.00

Tomales Rojos o Rajas con Queso

$2.00+

Costilla en salsa de tomate verde

$12.00

Costilla de chile colorado

$12.00

Seafood

Bandeja de Ostiones

$10.99+

Oyster Shots

$12.99

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Huachinango Frito

$20.99

Huachinango al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Tostada de Ceviche

Pequeno Coctel de Camaron

$6.99

Pequeno Coctel Campechano

$7.99

Empanadas de Camaron

$10.99

Arroz con Mariscos

$16.99

Aquachiles

$13.99

Camrones a la Diablo

$15.99

Camrones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Camarones a la Cucaracha

$15.99

Filete de Pescado a La Mexicana

$15.99

Grande Coctel de Camaron

$13.99

Grande Coctel Campechano

$15.99

Filete Empanizado

$9.00

Camarones a la Plancha

$12.99

Ceviche de camaron

$12.99

Fajitas y Mas

Parrillada "Mexico Lindo"

$27.00+

Molcajete

$23.00

Discada Norteña

$15.00

Fajitas de Pollo

$12.50

Fajitas de Res

$14.50

Fajitas Mexicanas

$17.00

Fajitas Mixtas

$17.00

Fajitas de Camaron

$14.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake

$2.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Fresas Con Crema

$4.99

Chocoflan

$3.99

Sopalpilla/Bunuelos

$2.99

Kids Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Chicken Tenders (3)

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$2.99

French Fries

$1.99

Cheeseburger

$2.99

Lunch Combo

#1 Un Tamal

$6.25

#2 Una Gordita

$7.99

#3 Una Enchilada

$7.99

#4 Un Chile Relleno

$7.25

#5 Un Burrito

$7.99

Snacks

Vaso De Fruta

$5.99

Fresas Con Crema

$6.50

Gaspacho

$5.50

Pepi Locos

$3.50

Manzanas Con Chamoy

$2.99

Mongonada

Chamoyada

$4.99

Elote Entero

Elote en Vaso

$3.75

Duro Preparado

$6.50

Papas Locas

$6.00

Dulces Mexicanos

$1.50

Sides

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Queso

$1.00

Chile Torreado

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.99

Soar Crema

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Tortillas

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Pibb Extra

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Limonada

$2.99

Jarritos

Mandarin

$2.99

Mexican

$2.99

Lime

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Guava

$2.99

Sangria Senorial

$2.99

Sidral Mundet

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Fanta Naranja

$3.75

Cervezas Importadas

Modelo Negra Draft

$4.99

Modelo Special

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Dos X Amber Especial

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Dos X Lager Especial

$4.99

Heineken

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Cervezas Domestica

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Blue Moon Draft

$3.75

Michelob Ultra lata

$3.75

Ultra botella

$3.99

Cocktails

Micheladas

$7.99

Margaritas Pequeñas

$4.25

Margaritas Jalapeño Pequeña

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.99

Cantaritos

$8.00

Cazueldas

$11.99

Cubetazos

$20.99

Polomas

$11.99

Margarita grande

$9.99

Mega Cantaro

$120.00

Diaquiri

$8.00

Piña Colada Sin Alcohol

$4.00

Margarita Jalapeño Grande

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Top shelf

$6.99

Piña Colada con Alcohol

$6.00

Shot De Tequila

1800 Reposado

$6.50

Bucanas

$9.00

Camarena

$7.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.50

Herradura

$8.00

Hornitos Anejo

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Jenny Rivera

$10.00

Jimador

$7.50

Juarez Gold

$6.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.50

Shot de Johny walker

$6.99

Silver Tequila

$6.00

Agua Mineral Preparada

Con sal

$2.99

Con limon

$2.99

Con Sal y Limon

$3.99

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$3.50

Esecialidad De La Casa

Maga Cantaro

Margarita Small

$2.99

Margarita Large

$9.99

Michelada

$7.99

Cazuelas

$8.00

Cubetazo

$11.99

Paloma

$23.99

Daiquiri

$11.99

Piña Colada

$8.00

Margarita Jalapeno

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

6 pack Preparado

$44.99

Jarritos

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1945 NW 86th St, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

