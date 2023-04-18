- Home
El Milagro Bakery & Taquería Inc 201 East State Street
201 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
El Milagro
Burritos & Quesadillas
Lunch Specials
Crispy Rolled Tacos / Tacos Dorados
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, chorizo, or chorizo and potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Deep fried and dressed with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, crumbled cheese and a lime on the side.
Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas in red, green or patriotic sauce. Your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo, or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream, lettuce, diced carrots, avocado and crumbled cheese.
Bean Enchiladas / Enfrijoladas
3 corn tortillas covered in cream of refried beans with your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream and crumbled cheese, lettuce, avocado and tomato on the side.
Sopes
2 sopes with your choice of meat seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, crumbled cheese, avocado and tomatoe
Huarache
Your choice of meat on a Huarache corn tortilla seasoned with El Milagro TLC, stuffed with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, tomatoes and crumbled cheese.
Taco Menu
T. Chicken / Pollo
Chicken breast seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.
T. Beef Flank / Asada
Beef Flank seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.
T. Chorizo w/Potatoes
Mexican sausage seasoned with El Milago TLC, mixed with potatoes, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.
T. Pork Roast / Penil Asado
House special pork roast seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.
T. Al Pastor
Pork meat seasoned with El Milago TLC and pineapple, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.
T. Cow Tongue / Lengua
Cow tongue seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.
T. Shrimp / Camarron
Sauteed shrimp seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with sour cream, chipotle dressing, lettuce, cilantro and mozzarella cheese on a corn or flour tortilla.
T. Fish / Pescado - (3 Tacos)
Strips of fish filet battered and seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with sour cream, chipotle dressing, lettuce, cilantro and mozzarella cheese or a corn or flour tortilla.
T. Birria
T. Chorizo
Dinner Menu (includes rice, beans and salad)
Crispy Rolled Tacos / Tacos Dorados
4 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, chorizo, or chorizo and potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Deep fried and dressed with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, crumbled cheese and a lime on the side.
Enchiladas
4 corn torillas in red, green or patriotic sauce. Your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo, or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream, lettuce, diced carrots, avocado and crumbled cheese.
Bean Enchiladas / Enfrijoladas
4 corn tortillas covered in cream of refried beans with your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream and crumbled cheese, lettuce, avocado and tomato on the side.
Sopes
2 sopes with your choice of meat seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, crumbled cheese, avocado and tomato
Huarache
Your choice of meat on a Huarache corn tortilla seasoned with El Milagro TLC, stuffed with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, tomatoes and crumbled cheese.
Mexican Steak or Chicken / Bistec A La Mexicana U Pollo
Flank steak or thin sliced chicken seasoned with El Milagro TLC and grilled with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.
Flank Steak & Onions / Carne Asada Encebollada
Flank steak on a skillet with onions. Seasoned with El Milagro TLC with a grilled jalapeno on the side.
Tortas / Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Tortas / Sandwich
Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.
Breaded Steak Tortas / Sandwich
Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.
Mexican Sausage (Chorizo) Tortas / Sandwich
Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.
Combination of all Meats Tortas / Sandwich
Breaded chicken, breaded steak and Mexican sausage on Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and El Milagro TLC. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with chicken and cheese and El Milagro TLC. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included
Crispy Rolled Tacos / Tacos Dorados
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, seasoned with El Milagro TLC, rolled up and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and crumbled cheese. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included
Chicken Tenders / Dedos de Pollo
4 strips of chicken breast seasoned with El Milagro TLC, breaded and your choice of deep fried or grilled. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included
Desserts
A la Carte
Applesauce
4 oz cup of applesauce
Beef Empanadas (PR Food)
Grounded beef seasoned with El Milagro TLC and deep fried
Chicken Empanada (PR Food)
Shredded chicken seasoned with El Milagro TLC and deep fried
Shrimp Empanada (PR Food)
Sauteed shrimp with El Milagro TLC, deep fried.
Pico de Gallo
Container of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and lime.
Small Guacamole with Chips
Avocados, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and lime.
Large Guacamole with Chips
Avocados, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and lime.
Nachos
Nacho chips with refried beans, nacho cheese, your choice of chicken or chorizo, dressed with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole dressing.
Nachos with nacho cheese ONLY
Nacho chips with nacho cheese.
Tamales
Your choice of chicken in green sauce or pork in red sauce
Tostada
Shredded chicken (Tinga) seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, crumbled cheese and avocado.
Alcapurrias
A mix of green bananas filled with ground beef, seasoned with El Milagro TLC, deep fried.
PR Pasteles (Cooked / PR Food)
Puerto Rican Pasteles (PR Food) TO-GO
1 dozen frozen
Puerto Rican Pasteles (PR Food) TO-GO
1/2 dozen frozen
Rice & Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Desserts Bulk Items
Beverages
Cans & Kids Juices
Jarritos
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Fresh baked goods and exquisite Mexican cuisine.
201 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566