El Milagro Bakery & Taquería Inc
201 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566

201 East State Street

Quarryville, PA 17566

El Milagro

Burritos & Quesadillas

Burritos

$10.00

Your choice of meat filled with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, cilnatro, mozzarella cheese, crumbled cheese and Mexican sour cream.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Your choice of meat with mozzarella cheese

Lunch Specials

Crispy Rolled Tacos / Tacos Dorados

$14.00

3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, chorizo, or chorizo and potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Deep fried and dressed with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, crumbled cheese and a lime on the side.

Enchiladas

$14.85

3 corn tortillas in red, green or patriotic sauce. Your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo, or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream, lettuce, diced carrots, avocado and crumbled cheese.

Bean Enchiladas / Enfrijoladas

$14.85

3 corn tortillas covered in cream of refried beans with your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream and crumbled cheese, lettuce, avocado and tomato on the side.

Sopes

$15.85

2 sopes with your choice of meat seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, crumbled cheese, avocado and tomatoe

Huarache

$15.85

Your choice of meat on a Huarache corn tortilla seasoned with El Milagro TLC, stuffed with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, tomatoes and crumbled cheese.

Taco Menu

T. Chicken / Pollo

$2.50

Chicken breast seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.

T. Beef Flank / Asada

$2.50

Beef Flank seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.

T. Chorizo w/Potatoes

$2.50

Mexican sausage seasoned with El Milago TLC, mixed with potatoes, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.

T. Pork Roast / Penil Asado

$3.50

House special pork roast seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.

T. Al Pastor

$3.50

Pork meat seasoned with El Milago TLC and pineapple, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.

T. Cow Tongue / Lengua

$3.75

Cow tongue seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with onions and cilantro, double wrapped with corn tortillas.

T. Shrimp / Camarron

$5.30

Sauteed shrimp seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with sour cream, chipotle dressing, lettuce, cilantro and mozzarella cheese on a corn or flour tortilla.

T. Fish / Pescado - (3 Tacos)

$14.50

Strips of fish filet battered and seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with sour cream, chipotle dressing, lettuce, cilantro and mozzarella cheese or a corn or flour tortilla.

T. Birria

$4.85

T. Chorizo

$2.50

Dinner Menu (includes rice, beans and salad)

Crispy Rolled Tacos / Tacos Dorados

$17.50

4 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, chorizo, or chorizo and potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Deep fried and dressed with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, crumbled cheese and a lime on the side.

Enchiladas

$18.75

4 corn torillas in red, green or patriotic sauce. Your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo, or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream, lettuce, diced carrots, avocado and crumbled cheese.

Bean Enchiladas / Enfrijoladas

$18.75

4 corn tortillas covered in cream of refried beans with your choice of shredded chicken, cheese, chorizo or chorizo with potatoes seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with sour cream and crumbled cheese, lettuce, avocado and tomato on the side.

Sopes

$15.85

2 sopes with your choice of meat seasoned with El Milagro TLC. Dressed with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, crumbled cheese, avocado and tomato

Huarache

$15.85

Your choice of meat on a Huarache corn tortilla seasoned with El Milagro TLC, stuffed with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, tomatoes and crumbled cheese.

Mexican Steak or Chicken / Bistec A La Mexicana U Pollo

$21.35

Flank steak or thin sliced chicken seasoned with El Milagro TLC and grilled with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos.

Flank Steak & Onions / Carne Asada Encebollada

$21.35

Flank steak on a skillet with onions. Seasoned with El Milagro TLC with a grilled jalapeno on the side.

Tortas / Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Tortas / Sandwich

$12.00

Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.

Breaded Steak Tortas / Sandwich

$12.00

Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.

Mexican Sausage (Chorizo) Tortas / Sandwich

$12.00

Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.

Combination of all Meats Tortas / Sandwich

$15.75

Breaded chicken, breaded steak and Mexican sausage on Telera bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonaise, chile in vinegar, slices of hot dog.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

A flour tortilla filled with cheese and El Milagro TLC. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

A flour tortilla filled with chicken and cheese and El Milagro TLC. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included

Crispy Rolled Tacos / Tacos Dorados

$6.50

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, seasoned with El Milagro TLC, rolled up and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and crumbled cheese. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included

Chicken Tenders / Dedos de Pollo

$6.50

4 strips of chicken breast seasoned with El Milagro TLC, breaded and your choice of deep fried or grilled. Your chioce of fries or rice and beans with 4 oz cup of apple sauce included

Desserts

Churros

$2.50

2 churros topped with cinnamon sugar

Stuffed Churros

$3.50

2 stuffed churros, topped with cinnamon sugar

Tres Leche Cake / Pastel de Tres Leche

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Dessert Bread

$1.00

Bag of mixed mini bread

$5.50

Bag filled with 7 mini mixed breads

Square cake pack

$5.00

Cake in a bag

A la Carte

Applesauce

$1.25

4 oz cup of applesauce

Beef Empanadas (PR Food)

$3.75

Grounded beef seasoned with El Milagro TLC and deep fried

Chicken Empanada (PR Food)

$3.75

Shredded chicken seasoned with El Milagro TLC and deep fried

Shrimp Empanada (PR Food)

$5.00

Sauteed shrimp with El Milagro TLC, deep fried.

Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Container of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and lime.

Small Guacamole with Chips

$8.00

Avocados, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and lime.

Large Guacamole with Chips

$12.00

Avocados, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and lime.

Nachos

$11.00

Nacho chips with refried beans, nacho cheese, your choice of chicken or chorizo, dressed with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole dressing.

Nachos with nacho cheese ONLY

$8.00

Nacho chips with nacho cheese.

Tamales

$2.00

Your choice of chicken in green sauce or pork in red sauce

Tostada

$5.35

Shredded chicken (Tinga) seasoned with El Milagro TLC, dressed with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, crumbled cheese and avocado.

Alcapurrias

$3.75

A mix of green bananas filled with ground beef, seasoned with El Milagro TLC, deep fried.

PR Pasteles (Cooked / PR Food)

$4.00

Puerto Rican Pasteles (PR Food) TO-GO

$39.00

1 dozen frozen

Puerto Rican Pasteles (PR Food) TO-GO

$20.00

1/2 dozen frozen

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Desserts Bulk Items

Bulk sale of Open Bakery Item

$0.85

Bulk Sale of Mini Breads

$0.70

Bulk sale of Churros

$0.96

Tres Leche Full Sheet Cake

$150.00

Tres Leche 1/2 Sheet Cake

$80.00

Tres Leche 1/4 Sheet Cake

$45.00

Full Sheet Cake

$150.00

1/2 Sheet Cake

$80.00

1/4 Sheet Cake

$45.00

Beverages

Cans & Kids Juices

Kids Apple Juice

$1.25

Kids Sunny D

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Jarritos

Jarrito Pineapple

$1.85

Jarrito Lime

$1.85

Jarrito Mandarin

$1.85

Jarrito Tamarind

$1.85

Jarrito Cidral

$1.85

Jarrito Sangria

$1.85

Jarrito Grapefruit

$1.85

Jarrito Mineral Water

$1.85

Jarrito Guava

$1.85

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$1.85

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Cherry Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Hi C Fruit Punch

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Tap water

GP Green Tea

$1.75

GP Sweet Tea

$1.75

GP Unsweet Tea

$1.75

GP Rasberry Tea

$1.75

Bottle Sodas

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Coke

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.00

Fruit Waters

Pineapple / Pina

$5.75

Hibiscus / Jamaica

$5.75

Watermelon / Sandia

$5.75

Tamerind / Tamarindo

$5.75

Rice / Horchata

$5.75

Limeade / Limon

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Fresh baked goods and exquisite Mexican cuisine.

201 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566

