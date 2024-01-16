El Milagro
No reviews yet
529 North 155th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68154
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- House Guacamole$8.99
Fresh table side service made guacamole with house-made tortilla chips
- Table Guac
- Queso Dip$7.99
Queso served with fresh house-made tortilla chips.
- Camarones con tocino$9.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp, served with a chipotle dip.
- Jalapenos con queso panela empanizados$8.99
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with panela cheese.
- Queso fundido$10.99
A dish of hot melted cheese and spicy chorizo. Served with house-made tortilla chips.
- Nachos$14.99
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, shredded cheese, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Chips and Salsa$4.95
Ensaladas (Salads)
- Salmon Salad$18.99
Lemon pepper salmon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, spinach, avocado and lemon slices.
- Taco Salad$16.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, house guacamole and sour cream. Served in a fried flour tortilla bowl. *Chip salsa, available upon request.
- Cobb Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken, boiled egg, cherry tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, cilantro and queso fresco.
- Pollo frito salad$17.99
Crispy fried chicken, pico de gallo, tortilla straws, shredded cheese and avocado.
Quesadillas
- Poblano pollo quesdilla$15.99
Shredded chicken, poblano peppers & corn.
- Camaron quesadilla$18.99
Grilled shrimp cooked in red sauce with sliced avocado.
- Fajita de asada quesadilla$16.99
Steak, onions and bell peppers.
- Al pastor quesadilla$17.99
Marinated pork with grilled onions and fresh pineapple.
- Veggie quesadilla$16.99
Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, onions and corn.
Tacos
- Tacos de camaron gobernador$18.99
Two soft flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of sliced avocado and your choice of salsa.
- Tacos de pescado estilo hensenada$18.99
Two soft corn tortillas filled with fried tilapia, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
- Tacos de asada$16.99
Two corn tortillas filled with steak, onions, cilantro and avocado. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa.
- Tacos de al pastor$15.99
Two corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, fresh pineapple, onions, cilantro and avocado. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa.
- Veggie Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms, spinach, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with your choice of salsa
- Hard shell taco platter$15.99
Three flour or corn fried tortillas with choice of one ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with your choice of salsa
Enchiladas
- Yolanda's Enchiladas$17.99
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of pickled habaneros & onions, mexican rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas de camaron$19.99
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, poblano peppers and onions, topped with chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
- Enchiladas verdes$17.59
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or steak, topped with verde sauce, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas de papa con chorizo$16.99
Two corn tortillas filled with a mashed potato chorizo blend, topped with red sauce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Mole enchiladas$18.99
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with Oaxaca mole, shredded white cheese and sesame seeds. Served with a side of white rice.
- Veggie enchiladas$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with zucchini, yellow squash, corn, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach, topped with roasted red salsa and chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.
Favoritos
- Carne Asada$24.99
Steak, a cheese enchilada, grilled jalapeno, cambray onions, sliced avocado and melted panela cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Chile Rellanos$21.99
Two poblano chiles stuffed with panela cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Picaditas Platter$22.99
Three steak picaditas, topped with lettuce, tomato and queso fresco. Served with a side of salsa verde.
- Flautas de pollo$18.99
Three chicken flautas, choice of flour or corn tortillas. These tortillas are filled with shredded chicken, rolled and fried, then topped with lettuce, guacamole, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Carne de puerco en salsa verde con nopales$19.99
Pork ribs cooked in salsa verde with nopales. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Mole con pollo$23.99
Chicken thighs, smothered in Oaxaca mole sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Mexicana$24.99
Grilled shrimp, cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Served with white rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Camarones a la diabla$24.99
Shrimp smothered in diabla sauce. Served with sliced avocado, lettuce, pico, white rice , refried beans and tortillas.
- Pescado a la diabla$24.99
Tilapia smothered in diabla sauce. Served with limes, sliced avocado, lettuce, pico, red onion, white rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pescado Frito$24.99
Tilapia served with limes, sliced avocado, lettuce, pico, red onion, white rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Cocktail de camaron$22.99
Grilled shrimp with a mix of red onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber, celery and lime juice, served in a mild spicy red sauce with a side of crackers.
- Chimichanga de pollo$17.99
A large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, white cheese and rolled into a burrito. Then deep fried, smothered with red sauce and topped with a scoop of sour cream. Served with a side of lettuce, pico, Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Huaraches$16.99
Deep fried masa dough with pinto beans and your choice of asada, al pastor or chorizo, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and sour cream. Add nopales for an additional $3.00
- Molcajete original$24.99
A large molcajete filled with chorizo, chicken, al pastor, steak with nopal, and roasted panela cheese in a green sauce with cambray onions and jalapenos. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
- Molcajete Mar y Tierra$27.99
A large molcajete filled with steak, chicken, spicy sausage, grilled shrimp, tilapia with nopal, grilled panela cheese in a green sauce with cambray onions and jalapenos. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
- Torta de Milanesa$17.99
A torta with breaded chicken, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, red onion and slice jalapenos. Served with French fries.
- Torta de Pastor$16.99
A torta with breaded pork, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, red onion and slice jalapenos. Served with French fries.
Burritos
- Salsa verde burrito$16.99
A large flour tortilla filled with pork in green sauce, Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with chihuahua cheese, avocado, sour cream and cilantro.
- Burrito de camaron$18.99
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, morita peppers and creamy chipotle sauce, topped with chihuahua cheese, avocado and cilantro. Served with a side of white rice.
- Mar y Tierra burrito$19.99
A large flour tortilla filled with chorizo, grilled shrimp, steak, onions, tomato and cilantro, topped with salsa verde and chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Veggie burrito$16.99
A large flour tortilla filled with zucchini, yellow squash, onion, red & green peppers, corn, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with a roasted tomato sauce, chihuahua cheese and cilantro. Served with a side of Mexican rice and black beans.
Fajitas
- Fajitas de pollo$24.99
Grilled chicken, onions and peppers, topped with cilantro and pico de gallo.
- Fajitas de asada$26.99
Grilled steak, onions and peppers, topped with cilantro and pico de gallo.
- Fajitas de camaron$27.99
Grilled shrimp, onions and peppers, topped with chihuahua cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo.
- Fajitas de vegetales$21.99
Onion, peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, corn, mushrooms and nopales, topped with chihuahua cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo. (*Will be served with black beans)
- Mix Fajitas$28.99
Chicken, steak, sausage link, grilled shrimp, onions and peppers, topped with cilantro and pico de gallo.
Kids Menu
Postres (Desserts)
- Sopapillas$8.99
Fried dough coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey.
- Helado frito$7.99
Vanilla ice cream, rolled in crushed Gamesa Marias cookies and fried. Drizzle with chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
- Pastel de lava$8.59
Chocolate cake filled with a hot fudge filled center. Drizzled with caramel & chocolate sauce, cocoa powder, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Arroz con leche$6.99
Rice pudding made with milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Raisins are available to be added upon request.
- Churro split$11.99
Two churros with a scoop of ice cream, drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Upscale Mexican Dining
529 North 155th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154