El Molcajete LLC 6427 S Chickasaw Trail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6427 S Chickasaw Trail, orlando, FL 32829
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt's Latin BBQ is authentic Puerto Rican BBQ
4.2 • 1,765
6607 S Semoran Blvd #101 Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurant
Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue
No Reviews
5681 Pershing Avenue Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurant
High Tide Harry's - 4645 S Semoran Blvd
No Reviews
4645 S Semoran Blvd Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant