El Molcajete LLC 6427 S Chickasaw Trail

6427 S Chickasaw Trail

orlando, FL 32829

N/A BEVERAGES

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarrito Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarrito Guava

$4.00

Jarrito Lime

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$4.00

Jarrito Mango

$4.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock

Jarrito Tamarindo

$4.00

Sidral

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle Coke

$4.50

Michelagua

$6.50

Acqua Panna

$6.50

S. Pellegrino

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Location

6427 S Chickasaw Trail, orlando, FL 32829

