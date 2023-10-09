Our Menu

Desayunos

Huevos con Nopales

$11.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.00

Huevos con Jamon

$11.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.00

Huevos Revueltos

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Huevos Estrellados

$11.00

Huevos con Salchicha

$11.00

Sopas

Sopa de Pancita de Res

$15.00

Mole de Olla

$15.00

Sopa de Pollo

$8.50

Ensaladas

Ensalada de Pollo

$11.50

Ensalada de la Casa

$7.50

Alambres

Alambre de Pollo

$14.75

Alambre de Bistec

$14.75

Alambre de Camaron

$14.75

Alambre Mixto

$15.75

Huaraches

Huarache de Pollo

$13.50

Huarache de Bistec

$13.50

Huarache de Lengua

$13.50

Huarache de Carne Enchilada

$13.50

Huarache al Pastor

$13.50

Huarache de Chorizo

$13.50

Huarache de Cesina

$14.00

Huarache de Carnitas

$13.50

Tostadas (3)

Tostada de Bistec

$12.25

Tostada de Carne Enchilada

$12.25

Tostada de Pollo a la plancha

$12.25

Tostada de Quesillo

$12.25

Tostada de Chorizo

$12.25

Tostada de Cesina

$13.75

Tostada de Carnitas

$12.25

Molotes

Molote de Papa

$12.00

Molote de Tinga

$12.00

Molote de Queso

$12.00

Kids Menu

Deditos de Pollo con Papas Fritas

$9.00

Hamburguesa

$10.00

Sopes y Memelas

Sopes de Lengua

$13.25

Sopes de Chorizo

$13.25

Sopes de Carnitas

$13.25

Sopes de Pollo

$13.25

Sopes de Cesina

$13.25

Sopes de Bistec

$13.25

Sopes de Carne Enchilada

$13.25

Sopes al Pastor

$13.25

Sopes Mixtos

$13.25

Cemitas

Milanesa de Pollo

$11.25

Milanesa de Res

$11.25

Cemita de Bistec

$11.25

Cemita de Carne Enchilada

$11.25
Cemita de Pollo a la Plancha

$11.25

Cemita de Chorizo

$11.25

Cemita de Cesina

$11.25

Cemita de Carnitas

$11.25

Tacos (4)

Tacos de Carnitas

$12.00

Tacos de Chorizo

$12.00

Tacos de Lengua

$13.50

Tacos de Pollo

$12.00

Tacos de Cesina

$13.50

Tacos de Bistec

$13.50

Tacos al Pastor

$12.00

Tacos de Camaron

$13.50

Tacos de Pescado

$13.50

Flautas

Tacos Dorados de Queso

$12.75

Tacos Dorados de Pollo

$12.75

Tacos Poblanos

Tacos Poblanos de Papa con Bistec

$12.00

Tacos Poblanos de Papa con Chorizo

$12.00

Tacos Poblanos de Milanesa de Pollo

$12.00

Tacos Poblanos de Milanesa de Res

$12.00

Tacos Poblanos de Chile Relleno

$12.00

Tacos Poblanos de Carne Enchilada con Nopales

$12.00

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

$13.75

Fajitas de Bistec

$13.75

Fajitas de Camaron

$14.00

Fajitas Mixtas

$16.00

Tortas

Torta de Raja con Huevo

$9.35
Torta de Milanesa de Pollo

$9.35

Torta de Jamon

$9.35

Torta de Bistec

$9.35

Torta de Carne Enchilada

$9.35

Torta de Pollo a la Plancha

$9.35

Torta de Quesillo

$9.35

Torta de Chorizo

$9.35

Torta de Cesina

$9.35

Torta de Carnitas

$9.35

Torta de Huevos con Chorizo

$9.35

Nachos

Nachos de Lengua

$12.75

Nachos de Chorizo

$12.75

Nachos de Carnitas

$12.75

Nachos con Pollo

$12.75

Nachos con Bistec

$12.75

Nachos Carne Enchilada

$12.75

Nachos al Pastor

$12.75

Nachos Mixtos

$12.75

Burritos

Burritos Vegetariano

$12.75

Burrito de Pollo

$12.75

Burrito de Bistec

$12.75

Burrito Carne Enchilada

$12.75

Burrito al Pastor

$12.75

Burrito con Chorizo

$12.75

Burrito de Carnitas

$12.75

Burrito de Lengua

$14.00

Burrito Chile Relleno

$12.75

Burrito de Cecina

$14.00

Sides

Papas Fritas

$5.30

Arroz

$4.50

Frijoles

$4.50

Aguacate

$4.50

Maduros

$3.50

Guacamoles

$5.50

Pico de Gallo

$6.00

Guacamoles con Chips

$10.00

Arroz Grande

$8.50

Frijol Grande

$8.50

Chalupas (5)

Chalupa al Pastor

$11.75

Chalupa de Chorizo

$11.75

Chalupa de Cecina

$11.75

Chalupa de Pollo

$11.75

Chalupa de Bistec

$11.75

Chalupa de Carne Enchilada

$11.75

Chalupa de Lengua

$11.75

Chalupa de Carnitas

$11.75

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Pollo

$12.75

Quesadilla de Bistec

$12.75

Quesadilla de Carne Enchilada

$12.75

Quesadilla al Pastor

$12.75

Quesadilla de Champinon

$12.75

Quesadilla de Tinga de Pollo

$12.75

Quesadilla de Papa con Bistec

$12.75

Quesadilla de Papa con Chorizo

$12.75

Quesadilla de Chicharron

$12.75

Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza c/ Chicharron

$12.75

Quesadilla de Cecina

$13.25

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$12.75

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$12.75

Quesadilla de Lengua

$13.25

Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza

$13.25

Quesadilla de Huitlacoche

$13.25

Pollo

Pechuga Asada

$13.00

Pechuga a la Mexicana

$14.00

Pechuga Encebollada con Rajas y Nopales

$16.00

Pechuga Empanizada

$13.00

Seafood

Filete empanizado c/ Arroz y Papitas

$14.00

Filete Frito c/ Arroz y Papitas

$14.00

Filete al Vapor c/Arroz y Ensalda

$14.00

Cocktail de Camaron

$14.00

Camarones enchilados c/Arroz y Frijol

$14.00

Camarones Empanizados c/Arroz y Ensalada

$14.00

Mojarra Frita c/Arroz y Ensalada

$15.00

Mojarra al Vapor c/Arroz y Ensalada

$15.00

Mojarra en Salsa de Chipotle

$15.00

Camarones a la Mexicana c/Arroz y Ensalada

$15.00

Crema de Mariscos c/Arroz y Ensalada

$15.00

Filete a la Mexicana

$14.00

Sopa de Mariscos c/Tortilla

$16.75

Carnes

Barbarcoa Asada

$14.25

Costilla en Salsa de Chipotle

$13.75

Costilla en Salsa

$13.75

Carne Asada

$13.75

Carne Enchilada

$13.75

Chuleta de Asada

$13.75

Bistec Encebollado

$13.75

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.75

Churrasco Grande c/Guacamole

$42.00

Churrasquito

$25.00

Chicharron en salsa Chipotle

$13.75

Enchilada Verdes

$13.75

Chilaquiles

$13.75

Cecina asada c/ Nopales

$13.75

Cecina Asada c/Nopales, Rajas y Pico de Gallo

$16.75

Enchilada de Mole, Pollo y Bistec

$13.75

Bistec Emapanizado

$13.75

Bistec en salsa de Chipotle

$14.75

Chuleta encebollada con Rajas

$14.75

Mixiote de Chivo

$15.00

Barbacoa en salsa Verde

$14.75

Pipian Rojo de Pollo y Puerco

$13.75

Chuleta en Salsa Verde

$13.75

Chuleta a la Mexicana

$14.00

Chiles Rellenos de Queso

$14.00

Mole Poblano

$14.25

Enchilada Suiza

$13.75

Bandeja Poblana Pequena

$15.00

Barbacoa (Lb)

$18.75

Postres

Flan

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Gelatina

$3.50

Beverages

Shakes

Fresa Shake

$4.00

Papaya Shake

$4.00

Melon Shake

$4.00

Guanabana Shake

$4.00

Guayaba Shake

$4.00

Pina Shake

$4.00

Mango Shake

$5.00

Banana Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$4.00

Orange Juice Shake

$6.00

Agua de Horchata

$3.00

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

Tea

Manzanilla

$2.50

Lipton

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Black Berry

$2.50

Mandarina

$2.50

Orange Spice

$2.50

Cinnamon

$2.50

Apple Spice

$2.50

Red Zinger

$2.50

Leon Zinger

$2.50

Coffees

Expresso

$1.00

Cafe

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.82

Boing

$2.82

Fanta

$2.82

Coca Cola

$2.82

Sprite

$2.82

Jarritos

$2.82

Sangria

$2.82

Sidral Mundet

$2.82