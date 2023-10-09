El Mole Poblano Union City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Traditional mexican food made with love!
Location
4316 New York Ave N/A, Union City, NJ 07087
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Delicias del Ecuador Restaurant & Bakery - 3605 New York Ave
No Reviews
3605 New York Ave Union City, NJ 07087
View restaurant
Magdas Restaurant - 5207 Palisade Ave
No Reviews
5207 Palisade Ave West New York, NJ 07093
View restaurant