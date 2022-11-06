Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
El Monumento
1,357 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for choosing El Monumento! It was our pleasure to serve you. Please visit Monument Cafe for simple food done well, they are open daily for breakfast and lunch.
Location
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown, TX 78626
Gallery
