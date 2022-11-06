Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Monumento

1,357 Reviews

$$

205 W 2nd St

Georgetown, TX 78626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Queso El Mon
Quesadilla
Street Tacos

November Features

Green Chili Pork Stew with Rice

$15.00

Pepita Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Sauteed Spinach and a Caramelized Onion Mash

Spiced Cheesecake with Warm Caramel Apple Drizzle

$8.00

Pumpkin Chiffon

$6.00

Appetizers

Sm Queso El Mon

Sm Queso El Mon

$7.00

Melted white American cheese, blended with roasted hatch chilies, onions, tomatoes and onions. Served with our house made chips.

Lg Queso El Mon

Lg Queso El Mon

$10.00

Melted white American cheese, blended with roasted hatch chilies, onions, tomatoes and onions. Served with our house made chips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Ripe avocados fork mashed and tossed with pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with queso fresco, pepitas and garnished with seasonal fruit. Served with our house made tortilla chips.

Nachos

$8.00

Three crispy corn tortillas topped with mashed black beans and Monterrey Jack cheese. These are made even more delicious when you add chicken, beef, shrimp , or chorizo. Our spicy jalapeno escabeche will garnish the plate.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

10 '' Flour tortilla with melted Monterrey jack cheese, rajas. Garnished with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Can add beef, chicken , shrimp or chorizo for addt'l charge.

Campechana

Campechana

$16.00

A Mexican shrimp cocktail with blended spices, cucumber , tomatoes and topped with slice avocado. Served with our house made chips.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.00

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and fried to a crisp perfection. Laid on a bed of guacamole and topped with cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and drizzled with avocado tomatillo salsa.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.00

5 mini street tacos with choice of barbacoa, grilled chicken, or carnitas. Garnished with cilantro and onion and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Los Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$16.00

Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic fajita beef topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.

Grilled Shrimp Taco with Mango Slaw

$18.00

Two house made corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, pickled red onion, cilantro slaw, mango habanero drizzle. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Vegetable - Kale Sweet Potato

Vegetable - Kale Sweet Potato

$13.00

Two house made corn or flour tortillas with sauteed seasonal vegetables topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$14.00

Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic chicken thigh topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.

Fried Shrimp Taco with Mango Slaw

$18.00

Two house made corn or flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, pickled red onion, cilantro slaw, mango habanero drizzle. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Las Enchiladas

Two Enchiladas Classico

Two Enchiladas Classico

$15.00

Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.

San Gabriel Especial

San Gabriel Especial

$18.00

Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.

Las Signaturas

1/2 LB Beef or Chicken Fajita (Serves 1)

1/2 LB Beef or Chicken Fajita (Serves 1)

$20.00
1/2 LB Shrimp Fajita (Serves- 1)

1/2 LB Shrimp Fajita (Serves- 1)

$24.00

1 LB combo Beef, Chicken and Shrimp Fajita (Serves 1-2)

$39.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

1 LB Beef or Chicken Fajita (Serves 2)

$35.00
1 LB Shrimp Fajita (Serves 2)

1 LB Shrimp Fajita (Serves 2)

$44.00

2 LB combo Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp Fajita (Serves 3-4)

$65.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Carnitas

Carnitas

$14.00

A house favorite of slow roasted pork shoulder, sauteed until crispy and then served over a bed of arroz verde (cilantro rice) and topped with fried green parsley.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Roasted poblano stuffed full of cremini mushrooms, carrots, almonds, spinach and raisins. Finished with melted Monterrey Jack and served over Jitomate sauce and our cilantro rice. Topped with a crema drizzle.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$15.00

Our version of the traditional Cuban Sandwich. A Telera bun with shredded pork butt, sliced ham, pickles, mixed greens, and a creamy dijonaise.

Hamburguesa

$14.00

8 oz of 80/20 ground beef grilled with a slice of sharp cheddar, Rajas, hatch aioli, on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with sweet potato fries and zarandeado seasoning.

Las Ensaladas

El Taco

El Taco

$10.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, corn relish, queso fresco, tortilla chips, a dollop of guacamole , topped with a crema drizzle.

Corazon

Corazon

$10.00

Our mixed green salad topped with black bean corn relish, guacamole, queso fresco, pepitas and tortilla strips. Garnished with our chipotle and smoked poblano dressings.

Las Sopas

SM Chicken Tortilla

SM Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

A traditional Mexican favorite. It's a delicious brothy stock full of chicken, carrots, tomatoes, onions and celery. Garnished with tortilla strips and Monterrey jack cheese.

Lg Chicken Tortilla

Lg Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

A traditional Mexican favorite. It's a delicious brothy stock full of chicken, carrots, tomatoes, onions and celery. Garnished with tortilla strips and Monterrey jack cheese.

Los Postres

El Rey Chocolate Cake

El Rey Chocolate Cake

$8.00

A chocolate lovers dream! A flourless chocolate cake baked with a chocolate truffle. We serve this topped with Mexican chocolate and on a bed of Grand marnier sauce. Served with a scoop of Bluebell French Vanilla.

Empanada - Strawberry

Empanada - Strawberry

$6.00

Fruit filled pastry deep fried to golden perfection, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with Bluebell French Vanilla ice cream .

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$8.00

Our homemade vanilla chiffon cake soaked in our blend of milk . Topped with strawberry sauce, fresh whipped cream and garnished with a mint.

Churros

$6.00

Sopapillas

$6.00

Sides / A La Carte

A la Beef Taco

$7.00

A la Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

A la Veg Taco

$5.00

A la Bean'n Cheese Taco

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Charro Beans

$2.00
Escabeche

Escabeche

$2.00

Our pickled jalapeno, carrots, cauliflower, and green beans.

Side Guac

$2.50

Seasonal Vegetable Kale Sweet Potato

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

A la Beef Enchilada

$6.00

A la Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Queso Mac

Queso Mac

$6.00

Cheesy noodles melted with queso blanco!

Roasted Brussels

Roasted Brussels

$4.00

Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.00

A la Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

A la Veg Enchilada

$5.00

Bullet Queso

$1.50

Bullet Guac

$1.00

Side Cheese

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Fruit

$3.00

Dozen Tortillas

$3.00

Chicken Thigh

$6.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$2.00

1 Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Los Ninos

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids quesadilla with choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and choice of side. Side options are Rice/beans, fruit, sweet potato fries, or queso mac.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$10.00

Choice of beef, chicken or bean taco with one side option. Choice of rice/beans, fruit, sweet potato fries, or queso mac.

Kids Enchilada

Kids Enchilada

$10.00

One enchilada with choice of sauce and one side. Side choices are rice/beans, fruit, sweet potato fries.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

2 Crispy Chicken tenders with choice of rice/beans, sweet potato fries, fruit, or queso mac.

Curbside Cocktails*

Please note that all to go cocktails have a price increase compared to in dining cocktails to cover the cost of materials used.

House Margarita (to-go)

$11.00

El Monumento Margarita (to-go)

$15.00

Especial Margarita (to-go)

$12.00

Cucumber Margarita (to-go)

$13.00

Jalapeno Margarita (to-go)

$12.00

Skinny Margarita ( Lime juice only, (to-go)

$11.00

Paloma (to-go)

$13.00

Old Fashion (to-go)

$12.00

NON ALCOHOLIC MARG MIX 16oz

$15.00
NON- ALCOHOLIC Margarita Mix- 32 oz

NON- ALCOHOLIC Margarita Mix- 32 oz

$30.00

House Margarita - Serves 7 (contains alcohol) Must be ordered with food

$60.00

Bottle Cervezas*

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Bud light

Bud light

$4.00Out of stock
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo Esp

$5.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Btl Red Vino*

BTL Syacmore Lane Merlot

BTL Syacmore Lane Merlot

$22.00

BTL Tasted Imagery Cabernet

$42.00

Carafe Red Sangria

$16.00

Btl White Vino*

BTL Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

BTL Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Santa Rita Chardonnay

$32.00

N/A Beverages*

Iced Tea

$3.00
Rambler Water

Rambler Water

$3.00
Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Limeade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Aqua Fresca - Taramind

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Water

MERCHANDISE/ BULK ORDER

El Monumento Glass

El Monumento Glass

$10.00
12 oz Decaf Coffee

12 oz Decaf Coffee

$15.50Out of stock

Our signature El Monumento blend ! Whole bean coffee with flavors of dark chocolate and velvety tobacco

12 oz Regular Coffee

12 oz Regular Coffee

$15.50Out of stock

Our signature El Monumento blend ! Whole bean coffee with flavors of dark chocolate and velvety tobacco

NON-ALCOHOLIC Margarita Mix - 16 oz

NON-ALCOHOLIC Margarita Mix - 16 oz

$16.00
NON- ALCOHOLIC Margarita Mix- 32 oz

NON- ALCOHOLIC Margarita Mix- 32 oz

$30.00

Queso 6p

$15.00Out of stock

Guacamole 6p

$20.00Out of stock

Bulk Quesadilla

$40.00Out of stock

Bulk Corazon

$40.00Out of stock

Enchilada Bulk (feeds 6)

$90.00Out of stock

Chicken Asada

$120.00Out of stock

Small Tan Shirt

$18.48

Medium Tan Shirt

$18.48

Large Tan Shirt

$18.48

XL Tan Shirt

$18.48

XXL Tan Shirt

$18.48

Small Black Shirt

$18.48Out of stock

Medium Black Shirt

$18.48

Large Black Shirt

$18.48

XL Black Shirt

$18.48Out of stock

XXL Black Shirt

$18.48Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing El Monumento! It was our pleasure to serve you. Please visit Monument Cafe for simple food done well, they are open daily for breakfast and lunch.

Website

Location

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

Gallery
El Monumento image
Banner pic
El Monumento image
El Monumento image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
orange star4.7 • 14
112 W 8th St Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
812 S. Church Street Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
The Golden Rule
orange starNo Reviews
606 S Church St Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
orange starNo Reviews
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628 Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas- Georgetown
orange star4.5 • 2,136
3010 Williams Dr GEORGETOWN, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 109
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Georgetown

MasFajitas- Georgetown
orange star4.5 • 2,136
3010 Williams Dr GEORGETOWN, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Georgetown
orange star4.6 • 2,029
1013 W University Ave Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,841
1201 S Church St Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Fuego Latino Gastropub
orange star4.6 • 1,087
708 S. Austin Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Black Sugar Caffe - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 623
109 W. 7th St Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 355
40120 Industrial Park Cir Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Georgetown
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston