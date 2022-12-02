Senor Moose Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We celebrate comida típica, the home-style cooking found in Mexico’s markets, fondas and backroom kitchens. Our food is authentic, our environment is casual, and every dish is made and served with heart.
Location
5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cookie’s Country Chicken - 1744 NW MARKET ST
No Reviews
1744 NW MARKET ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant