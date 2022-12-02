Restaurant header imageView gallery

Senor Moose Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5242 Leary Ave North West

Seattle, WA 98107

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas Suizas
Guacamole
Chips & 5 Salsas

- CERVEZAS -

Carta Blanca

Carta Blanca

$6.00
Corona

Corona

$6.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$6.00
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$6.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00
Tecate

Tecate

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

- COCKTAILS TO GO -

House Margarita

$12.00

House citrus, Lunazul Blanco Tequila and triple sec

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Lime, agave, Mi Campo Blanco Tequila and Gran Marnier

- COCKTAIL KITS -

Take all the fixings to make your own margaritas with a little extra tequila for sipping.

House Margarita Kit

$45.00

House citrus, 375 ml bottle El Jimador Blanco Tequila and house-made triple sec

Reposado Margarita Kit

$60.00

Lime juice, agave and a 375 ml bottle Mi Campo Blanco Tequila

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

750 ml bottle of sparkling wine with choice of mango, guava, orange or strawberry juice

- MIXERS -

Get your Margarita mixes and shake your drinks at home!

House Mixer (16 oz)

$7.00

Fresh citrus juices and simple syrup

Lime Mixer (16 oz)

$7.00

Fresh lime juice and simple syrup

Sangrita Mixer (16 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet and spicy chaser of lime, chile and dried fruits

House-made Triple Sec (8 oz)

$10.00

Sugar, oranges and tequila

- WINE -

Bottle of Prosecco

$20.00

Bottle of White Wine

$20.00

Bottle of Rose Wine

$20.00

Bottle of Red Wine

$20.00

- OTHER BEVERAGES -

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
7-UP

7-UP

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00
Jarritos Mandarine

Jarritos Mandarine

$4.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00
Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$4.00
Guava Juice

Guava Juice

$3.00
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Strawberry Juice

Strawberry Juice

$3.00
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$3.00
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Cafe de Olla

Cafe de Olla

$4.50Out of stock
Tea

Tea

$3.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50Out of stock

- ESPRESSO BAR -

Americano

$3.00

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00
Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$6.00

House Tea

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00
Steamed Horchata

Steamed Horchata

$4.00

Steamed Milk

$3.00

- ANTOJITOS (APPETIZERS) -

Esquites

Esquites

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh corn cut off the cob with lime, chile, epazote, cheese and cream served with house-made tostadas

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, and onion. Served with fresh chips

Guacamole & 5 Salsas

Guacamole & 5 Salsas

$13.00
Chips & 5 Salsas

Chips & 5 Salsas

$6.00

Fresh tortilla chips with a sample of 5 salsas

- FAMOUS TACOS -

STREET STYLE Four tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions,radishes, limes and avocado.
Tacos De Carne Asada

Tacos De Carne Asada

$17.00

Four steak tacos topped with salsa, diced onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Tacos De Carnitas

Tacos De Carnitas

$15.00

Four crispy and moist carnitas tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Tacos De Frijol

Tacos De Frijol

$12.00

Four black bean tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Tacos De Machaca

Tacos De Machaca

$15.00

Four shredded crispy brisket tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro. Garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Tacos De Pollo

Tacos De Pollo

$14.00

Four chicken tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Pineapple marinated ponded pork tacos topped with cilantro, diced onions, pineapple and a fresh avocado salsa.

- PLATILLOS FUERTES (MAIN DISHES) -

Alambres

Alambres

$19.00

Shredded beef, chorizo, and green pepper grilled together and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans and tortillas.

Calabacitas Guisadas

Calabacitas Guisadas

$16.00

Zucchini, corn, and onion stewed together and topped with panela cheese. Served with black beans, chile oil and tortillas.

Camarones Al Tequila

Camarones Al Tequila

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed and finished with tequila cream sauce and a dash of chile. Served with rice and black beans.

Camarones Enchipotlados

Camarones Enchipotlados

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed, finished with cream and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with black beans and rice.

Carne Asada A La Tampiqueña

Carne Asada A La Tampiqueña

$23.00

Seared skirtsteak, a green enchilada, poblano strips, guacamole, and refried beans. Served with tortillas.

Carne De Puerco Con Calabacitas

$19.00

Chunks of pork slow simmered with zucchini, corn, and panela cheese. Served with refried beans and tortillas.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$18.00

Crispy, moist pork served with avocado, beans, and tortillas for making tacos

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with cream cheese and served with black beans.

Chilaquiles w/Carne Asada

Chilaquiles w/Carne Asada

$19.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with steak, cream, cheese and served with black beans.

Chilaquiles w/Carne de Puerco

$18.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with crispy pork, cream, cheese and served with black beans.

Chilaquiles w/Shredded Chicken

Chilaquiles w/Shredded Chicken

$18.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with grilled chicken, cream, cheese and served with black beans.

Enchiladas De Machaca

Enchiladas De Machaca

$20.00

Three tortillas filled with crispy shredded beef, topped with a spicy mole, made with morita, ancho, and guajillo chiles with a splash of cream. Served with black beans and shredded salad.

Enchiladas De Puya

$20.00Out of stock

Three tortillas rolled around two cheeses, doused with spicy salsa of chile de puya and cream. Served with salad and black beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$20.00

Tortillas filled with chicken in creamy green salsa. Served with salad and black beans.

Frijolitos Con Platano

Frijolitos Con Platano

$15.00

A bowl of soupy black beans and sliced fried plantains, cream, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with tortillas.

Hongos Guisados

$17.00

Mushrooms in butter with poblano chile and epazote topped with cream. Served with rice and black beans

Manchamanteles

Manchamanteles

$21.00

Pork cooked in tangy sweet and spicy mole of plantains, pineapple, aromatic spices, and chile guajillo. Served with mashed yams and black beans.

Mole Coloradito De Tututepec

Mole Coloradito De Tututepec

$22.00Out of stock

Beef off the rib braised and covered in a rich mole of 25 ingredients. Served with mashed yams and black beans.

Mole Negro Tlaxcalteca

Mole Negro Tlaxcalteca

$22.00

One of the classic sauces of Mexico. Choose pork or chicken. Served with refried beans and rice.

Papas Con Rajas

Papas Con Rajas

$15.00

Potatoes, roasted poblano chiles, corn, and onions lightly sauteed then cooked in cream sauce. Served with black beans and tortillas.

Pollo Adobado

Pollo Adobado

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken breasts pounded thin and marinated in adobo salsa, then pan-fried. Served with mashed yams and black beans.

Puerco con Nopales En Chile Verde

$18.00

Quesadilla

$11.00
Quesadilla w/Machaca

Quesadilla w/Machaca

$17.00

Quesadilla w/Pollo

$17.00
Rajas con Hongos

Rajas con Hongos

$17.00

Roasted poblano chiles, corn, onions, and mushrooms cooked in cream. Served with black beans and tortillas.

Sopes Con Huevo

$17.00

Two masa cakes topped with beans, two eggs and green salsa, dolloped with cream, cheese and salsa fresca.

Sopes Con Platano

$18.00

Two masa cakes topped with black beans and fried plantains, dolloped with cream, cheese and salsa fresca.

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$16.00
Tostadas w/Chunky Guacamole

Tostadas w/Chunky Guacamole

$13.00
Tostadas w/Frijol Y Queso

Tostadas w/Frijol Y Queso

$12.00
Tostadas w/Machaca

Tostadas w/Machaca

$15.00
Tostadas w/Pollo

Tostadas w/Pollo

$15.00

- LOS SIDES & EXTRAS -

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$4.00
Avocado

Avocado

$4.00
Chicken

Chicken

$5.00

Machaca

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Arroz y Refritos (rice & refried beans)

$6.00
Arroz y Negros (rice & black beans)

Arroz y Negros (rice & black beans)

$6.00

Frijol Negro (black beans)

$4.00
Frijoles Refritos (refried beans)

Frijoles Refritos (refried beans)

$4.00
Rice

Rice

$4.00
Camote (yams)

Camote (yams)

$4.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.00
Fried Jalapeños

Fried Jalapeños

$3.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00
Rajas de Poblanos (poblano strips)

Rajas de Poblanos (poblano strips)

$3.00

Nopales (cactus)

$4.00
Grilled Onions

Grilled Onions

$3.00
Panela Cheese

Panela Cheese

$2.00
Cotija Cheese

Cotija Cheese

$2.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.00
Mole Negro

Mole Negro

$3.00

Salsa

$2.00
Tortillas

Tortillas

$3.00
Chips

Chips

$3.00

- POSTRES (DESSERTS) -

Flan

Flan

$6.00

PLATANOS Azucar y Canela

$6.00
PLATANOS Creama y Queso

PLATANOS Creama y Queso

$6.00
Platanos Sencillo

Platanos Sencillo

$6.00

Kids

Small plates for kiddos! Main protein choice served with refried beans and rice.

KIDS MACHACA

$6.00

Small plates for kiddos! Main protein choice served with refried beans and rice.

KIDS POLLO

$5.00

Small plates for kiddos! Main protein choice served with refried beans and rice.

KIDS PUERCO

$5.00

KIDS EGGS

$5.00

KIDS PLATANO

$5.00

KIDS AVO

$5.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

FRIJOLES

Frijoles Negros 32oz

$10.00

Frijoles Refritos 16oz

$6.00

Frijoles Refritos 32oz

$10.00

MISCELLANEOUS

Cafe De Olla 8oz

$10.00

Chorizo

$15.00

Cotija 8oz

$8.00

Lard

$5.00

Lighthouse Coffee lb.

$16.50

SALSAS

Bucerias 16oz

$10.00Out of stock

Mole Negro 16oz

$10.00

Mole Negro 8oz

$5.00

Puya 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Bucerias 8oz

$5.00

Salsa Puya 8oz

$5.00

Salsa Ranchera 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Ranchera 8oz

$5.00

Salsa Verde 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Verde 8oz

$5.00

Clay Mug -Taza de Barro-

Taza para Chocolate

$10.00

Taza para Café

$8.00

Clay Plate -Plato de barro-

Deep Dish

Deep Dish

$12.00

Deep dish 7” dish clay plate. Imported from Mexico.

Dinner plate

Dinner plate

$16.00

Hand made clay plates imported from Mexico.

Platter -Platon-

$18.00
Side plate

Side plate

$8.00

4.5” side clay plate. Hand painted. Imported from Tlaquepaque Mexico.

Dia de Los Muertos Stuff

Handpainted Clay Skulls

$12.00

Papel Picado -Chico-

$10.00

Papel Picado -Grande-

$15.00

Sugar Skull

$2.00

Pan de Muerto Candle

$8.00

El Moose Adult Hoodie (charcoal grey)

Adult Hoodie Small

$35.00

Adult Hoodie Medium

$35.00

Adult Hoodie Large

$35.00

Adult Hoodie Extra Large

$35.00

Cotton Tote

Cotton Tote

$6.00

Holographic sticker

Holographic sticker

$2.00

El Moose Kids T-Shirt

Small (5-6)

$15.00

Medium (8)

$15.00

Large (10-12)

$15.00

El Moose Onesie (black)

Onesie 0-3 Months

Onesie 0-3 Months

$13.00
Onesie 12 Months

Onesie 12 Months

$13.00
Onesie 18 Months

Onesie 18 Months

$13.00

El Moose Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$15.00Out of stock

El Moose Unisex T-shirt (charcoal gray)

T-shirt Small

T-shirt Small

$16.00
T-shirt Medium

T-shirt Medium

$16.00
T-shirt Large

T-shirt Large

$16.00
T-shirt X-Large

T-shirt X-Large

$16.00
T-shirt XX-Large

T-shirt XX-Large

$16.00Out of stock

El Moose Youth Hoodie (charcoal grey)

Hoodie Youth Small

Hoodie Youth Small

$25.00
Hoodie Youth Medium

Hoodie Youth Medium

$25.00
Hoodie Youth Large

Hoodie Youth Large

$25.00

Margarita Glass

Margarita Glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We celebrate comida típica, the home-style cooking found in Mexico’s markets, fondas and backroom kitchens. Our food is authentic, our environment is casual, and every dish is made and served with heart.

Website

Location

5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
El Moose image
El Moose image
El Moose image
El Moose image

