El Moro Spirits & Tavern
No reviews yet
945 main avenue
Durango, CO 81301
Bar Snacks
Buy A Round
Buy A Round For The Kitchen
When you "Buy a Round" for the kitchen, your $5 will go into the kitchen tip pool. The kitchen staff will see that you "bought them a round" when you place your order. This results in smiles all around and a small celebration that can be heard throughout the restaurant!
Appetizers
Daily Soup
Honey-Sambal Lollipops
lemongrass & ginger marinated redbird 'lollipop' chicken drumettes, green curry & coconut crème fraiche
KFC
tempura battered cauliflower, spicy ssamjang glaze, pickled carrot slaw, red chile flakes, sesame seeds
Scotch Egg
sage sausage wrapped hard boiled egg, turtle lake refuge pea shoots, chipotle aioli
Burrata
burrata, baby heirloom tomato, pistachio gremolata, pomegranate balsamic, Maldon sea salt, toasted baguette
Meats & Cheese
Sausages, Sandwiches & Salads
Beet & Apple Salad
roasted beets, mixed greens, curry vinaigrette, apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts
Lamb Burger
house lamb patty, rosemary crème fraiche, feta cheese, roasted beet, house black sesame pillow bun, hand cut fries or house salad
Mojo Risin'
green mojo pork tenderloin, ham, pickles, house mustard aioli, Gambino's french loaf
Smoked Tomato Chicken Sandwich
herb marinated chicken breast, smoked tomato aioli, bacon, swiss, arugula, house bun, hand cut fries or house salad
El Moro Burger
Sunnyside Farms ground beef, house cured bacon, aged white cheddar, heirloom tomato, house pickle, fries or salad
Salad Nicoise
Large Plates
Cioppino
Dry Aged Pork Chop
grilled 10oz duroc pork chop, apple mustard glaze, cider and house bacon braised collard greens, jalapeno fire roasted corn puree
Harissa Roasted Ribs
Harissa roasted Duroc pork ribs, North African spiced beluga lentils, fire roasted corn, red bell pepper, kale
Honey Garlic Salmon
grilled Skuna Bay salmon, honey garlic glaze, Fields to Plate Farms carrot ginger purée, blackberry sage reduction, roasted asparagus
New York Strip
10 oz. Black Angus strip, roasted garlic jus, caramelized onion mash, roasted broccolini
Pasta & Prawns
house-made squid ink spaghetti alla chitarra, jumbo gulf shrimp, grape tomatoes, lemon garlic butter, white wine, fresh basil
Tri-Tip Bulgogi
Pancit
Green Curry Mafaldine
grilled chicken breast, house-made mafaldine pasta, green curry cream sauce, Hatch Christmas chiles
Sides
Add Protein
Sauces & Dressings
Bread & Gluten Alternatives
Specials
Cocktail Kits
Apertivi & Amari
Amargo Vallet
Amaro Abano
Amaro Braulio
Amaro Cio Ciaro
Amaro Dell 'Etna
Amaro Di Angostura
Amaro Lazzaroni
Amaro Lucano
Amaro Meletti
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nardini
Amaro Nonino
Amaro Siciliano (Averna)
Amaro Tosolini
Amaro Zucca
Aperol
Bitter Truth EXR Liqueur
Bonal Gentaine-Quina
Branca-Menta
Branca-Menta Halfie (.75oz.)
Brovo Amaro #14
Caffo Vecchio Amaro del Capo
Campari
Cappelletti
Cardamaro
Carpano Punt e Mes
Cocchi Rosa
Cynar
Cynar 70
Ebo Lebo 'Ottoz'
Fernet-Branca
Galliano Apertivo
Greenbar Distillery Grand Poppy Amaro
Heirloom Pineapple Amaro
Leopold Brothers Apertivo
Leopold Brothers Fernet
Luxardo Bitter Bianco
Luxardo Fernet
Meletti 1870 Bitter
Peach Street Distillers Amaro
Peychaud's Apertivo
R. Jelinek Fernet
Spring 44 Fortify
Suze
Varnelli Amaro Dell 'Erborista
Brandy & Cognac
St. Remy VSOP
Banfi Grappa di Montalcino
Camus VS
Caravedo Pisco Puro Quebrant
Christian Brothers Sacred Bond Brandy
D'usse VSOP
Delord Napoleon Armagnac
Gobernador Pisco
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier 100th Anniversary
Janneau Armagnac VS
La Fayette VSOP
Laird's Apple Brandy
Laird's Apple Jack
Magloire Calvados VS
Marie Duffau - Napoleon Armanac
Martell VS
Metaxa 7 Star
Nardini Grappa Mandorla
Nonino Grappa di Chardonnay
Peach Street Peach Brandy
Remy Martin 1738
Singani 63
Torres 10 Year
Trakal
Gin
The Family Jones Gin
1.5oz
Alkkemist Gin
Apostoles Gin
Averell Damson Plum Gin
Aviation Gin
Bols Genever
Bombay Original London Dry
1.5oz
Bombay Sapphire
Boodles
Botanist Gin
D. George Benham
Empress 1908
Family Jones Earl Grey Gin
Gin de Mahon
Greenbar Collective TRU Gin
Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin
Hayman's London Dry Gin
Hayman's Royal Dock (Navy Strength)
Hendrick's
1.5oz
Hendrick's Lunar Gin
Hyogo 135 East Gin
Lavender Gin
1.5oz
Leopold Brothers Small Batch Gin
Monkey 47 Gin
Mythology Needle Pig Gin
Nolet's Silver Gin
Peach Street Jackelope Gin
Peach Street Tub Hopped Plum Gin
Plymouth Gin
Poli Marconi Gin
Ransom Old Tom Gin
Roku Gin
Sonoma Brothers Gin
Tanqueray
1.5oz