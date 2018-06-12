Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

El Moro Spirits & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

945 main avenue

Durango, CO 81301

Bar Snacks

Tajin Pork Rinds

$4.00

Buy A Round

Buy A Round For The Kitchen

$5.00

When you "Buy a Round" for the kitchen, your $5 will go into the kitchen tip pool. The kitchen staff will see that you "bought them a round" when you place your order. This results in smiles all around and a small celebration that can be heard throughout the restaurant!

Appetizers

Daily Soup

$7.00

Honey-Sambal Lollipops

$15.00

lemongrass & ginger marinated redbird 'lollipop' chicken drumettes, green curry & coconut crème fraiche

KFC

$14.00

tempura battered cauliflower, spicy ssamjang glaze, pickled carrot slaw, red chile flakes, sesame seeds

Scotch Egg

$10.00

sage sausage wrapped hard boiled egg, turtle lake refuge pea shoots, chipotle aioli

Burrata

$14.00

burrata, baby heirloom tomato, pistachio gremolata, pomegranate balsamic, Maldon sea salt, toasted baguette

Meats & Cheese

Meat & Cheese Selections

Sausages, Sandwiches & Salads

Beet & Apple Salad

$15.00

roasted beets, mixed greens, curry vinaigrette, apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts

Lamb Burger

$17.00

house lamb patty, rosemary crème fraiche, feta cheese, roasted beet, house black sesame pillow bun, hand cut fries or house salad

Mojo Risin'

$16.00

green mojo pork tenderloin, ham, pickles, house mustard aioli, Gambino's french loaf

Smoked Tomato Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

herb marinated chicken breast, smoked tomato aioli, bacon, swiss, arugula, house bun, hand cut fries or house salad

El Moro Burger

$17.00

Sunnyside Farms ground beef, house cured bacon, aged white cheddar, heirloom tomato, house pickle, fries or salad

Salad Nicoise

$15.00

Large Plates

Cioppino

$27.00

Dry Aged Pork Chop

$30.00

grilled 10oz duroc pork chop, apple mustard glaze, cider and house bacon braised collard greens, jalapeno fire roasted corn puree

Harissa Roasted Ribs

$29.00

Harissa roasted Duroc pork ribs, North African spiced beluga lentils, fire roasted corn, red bell pepper, kale

Honey Garlic Salmon

$31.00

grilled Skuna Bay salmon, honey garlic glaze, Fields to Plate Farms carrot ginger purée, blackberry sage reduction, roasted asparagus

New York Strip

$36.00

10 oz. Black Angus strip, roasted garlic jus, caramelized onion mash, roasted broccolini

Pasta & Prawns

$26.00

house-made squid ink spaghetti alla chitarra, jumbo gulf shrimp, grape tomatoes, lemon garlic butter, white wine, fresh basil

Tri-Tip Bulgogi

$29.00

Pancit

$19.00

Green Curry Mafaldine

$26.00

grilled chicken breast, house-made mafaldine pasta, green curry cream sauce, Hatch Christmas chiles

Half Pint

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kiddy Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Chocolate Pumpkin Mousse

$9.00

Sides

Add Protein

Fries

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red wine vinaigrette

Purple Mashers

$4.00

Onion Mashers

$4.00

Ginger Lime Risotto

$4.00

Sauces & Dressings

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

broccolini

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add 1/2 lb. Burger Patty

$10.00

1/2 Salmon Fillet

$8.50

Full Salmon Fillet

$16.00

Lamb Burger Patty

$10.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Bread & Gluten Alternatives

Bread & Gluten Alternatives

$1.00

Specials

Dinner Special

$30.00

Cocktail Kits

Daiquiri (4 cocktails)

$32.00
Old Fashioned (4 cocktails)

$32.00

House Manhattan (4 cocktails)

$32.00
House Margartia (4 cocktails)

$32.00

True Romance (4 cocktails)

$32.00

Pepe's Toronjas (4 cocktails)

$32.00

California Waltz (4 cocktails)

$32.00

Bloody Mary (4 cocktails)

$32.00

Mimosa (5 cocktails)

$30.00

Apertivi & Amari

Amargo Vallet

$7.50

Amaro Abano

$5.50

Amaro Braulio

$7.50

Amaro Cio Ciaro

$5.50

Amaro Dell 'Etna

$6.00

Amaro Di Angostura

$6.50

Amaro Lazzaroni

$5.50

Amaro Lucano

$7.00

Amaro Meletti

$6.50

Amaro Montenegro

$7.00

Amaro Nardini

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Amaro Siciliano (Averna)

$7.00

Amaro Tosolini

$7.50

Amaro Zucca

$5.50

Aperol

$6.50

Bitter Truth EXR Liqueur

$6.50

Bonal Gentaine-Quina

$7.00

Branca-Menta

$8.00

Branca-Menta Halfie (.75oz.)

$4.00

Brovo Amaro #14

$8.75

Caffo Vecchio Amaro del Capo

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Cappelletti

$6.00

Cardamaro

$5.50

Carpano Punt e Mes

$6.00

Cocchi Rosa

$6.00

Cynar

$6.50

Cynar 70

$7.00

Ebo Lebo 'Ottoz'

$7.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Galliano Apertivo

$7.00

Greenbar Distillery Grand Poppy Amaro

$6.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$8.00

Leopold Brothers Apertivo

$8.00

Leopold Brothers Fernet

$7.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$7.00

Luxardo Fernet

$7.00

Meletti 1870 Bitter

$6.00

Peach Street Distillers Amaro

$9.00

Peychaud's Apertivo

$6.00

R. Jelinek Fernet

$5.50

Spring 44 Fortify

$5.00

Suze

$7.00

Varnelli Amaro Dell 'Erborista

$8.00

Brandy & Cognac

St. Remy VSOP

$6.00

Banfi Grappa di Montalcino

$7.00

Camus VS

$10.00

Caravedo Pisco Puro Quebrant

$6.00

Christian Brothers Sacred Bond Brandy

$7.00

D'usse VSOP

$13.00

Delord Napoleon Armagnac

$10.00

Gobernador Pisco

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grand Marnier 100th Anniversary

$25.00

Janneau Armagnac VS

$9.50

La Fayette VSOP

$7.50

Laird's Apple Brandy

$8.00

Laird's Apple Jack

$5.50

Magloire Calvados VS

$8.00

Marie Duffau - Napoleon Armanac

$9.00

Martell VS

$11.00

Metaxa 7 Star

$7.00

Nardini Grappa Mandorla

$13.00

Nonino Grappa di Chardonnay

$13.00

Peach Street Peach Brandy

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Singani 63

$6.00

Torres 10 Year

$6.00

Trakal

$7.50

$9.00

1.5oz

Fernie Halfie' (.75 oz.)

$4.50

Branca Menta

$9.00

Gin

The Family Jones Gin

$6.00

1.5oz

Alkkemist Gin

$10.00

Apostoles Gin

$7.00

Averell Damson Plum Gin

$6.50

Aviation Gin

$7.00

Bols Genever

$8.00

Bombay Original London Dry

$5.50

1.5oz

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Boodles

$5.50

Botanist Gin

$8.00

D. George Benham

$9.00

Empress 1908

$8.50

Family Jones Earl Grey Gin

$10.00

Gin de Mahon

$8.00

Greenbar Collective TRU Gin

$7.50

Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin

$7.50

Hayman's London Dry Gin

$6.00

Hayman's Royal Dock (Navy Strength)

$6.50

Hendrick's

$9.00

1.5oz

Hendrick's Lunar Gin

$8.00

Hyogo 135 East Gin

$6.50

Lavender Gin

$5.00

1.5oz

Leopold Brothers Small Batch Gin

$7.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$14.00

Mythology Needle Pig Gin

$7.00

Nolet's Silver Gin

$10.00

Peach Street Jackelope Gin

$7.00

Peach Street Tub Hopped Plum Gin

$5.00

Plymouth Gin

$8.00

Poli Marconi Gin

$10.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$9.00

Roku Gin

$7.50

Sonoma Brothers Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

1.5oz

Tanqueray No. 10

$7.00

Uncle Val's Botanical Gin

$9.00

Liqueurs

10th Mountain Alpenglow

$10.50

Aguardiente

$5.50

Baileys

$7.00

Berentzen Apple Liqueur

$5.50

Bitter Truth Golden Falernum

$7.00

Bitter Truth Pimento Dram

$6.50

Bols Amaretto

$5.50

Caffo Sambuca

$5.50

Carpano Antica

$6.00

Chambord

$7.50

Clement Coconut

$6.00

Cocchi Americano

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Di Amore Limoncello

$5.50

Disaronno

$7.00

Dolin Genepy

$7.00

DOM Benedictine

$8.00

Domaine De Canton

$7.50

Drambuie

$9.00

Golden Moon Redux Absinthe

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Heirloom Genepy

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Kublar Absinthe

$11.00

Lejay Creme de Cassis

$9.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mastiha Antica

$6.00

Maurin Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Maurin Quina

$7.00