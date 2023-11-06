- Home
- /
- Beech Grove
- /
- El Morral Mexican Restaurant
El Morral Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
2519 Albany St
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Big Burritos
- Carnitas Burrito Big$11.99
10" Pork burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Grilled Chicken Burrito Big$11.99
10" Grilled chicken burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Chorizo Burrito Big$11.99
10" Chorizo burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Shrimp Burrito Big$11.99
10" Shrimp burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Steak Burrito Big$11.99
10" Steak burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Seafood Burrito Big$12.99
10" Seafood burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Vegetarian Burrito Big$11.99
10" Vegetarian Burrito stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
- Burrito El Morral$14.99
Stuffed with chicken, steak and sausage, topped with melted cheese and served with rice and beans
- Burritos Fritos$12.49
Two 6" fried burritos chicken or beef, rice, beans, topped with red sauce and melted cheese
- Burrito Texano$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans
- Burrito Loco$13.99
Grilled chicken, steak, onions, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, topped with green sauce and melted cheese
- Burritos Fundidos$12.99
Two 6" fried burritos with with shredded chicken or beef, rice, topped with sour cream and melted cheese
- Lengua Burrito Big$11.99
Big Quesadillas
- Big Quesadilla Steak$13.49
10" Quesadilla cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice on the side, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Big Quesadilla Shrimp$13.49
10" Quesadilla cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice on the side, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Big Quesadilla Chorizo$13.49
10" Quesadilla cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice on the side, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Big Quesadilla Chicken$13.49
10" Quesadilla cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice on the side, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Big Quesadilla Pork Carnitas$13.49
10" Quesadilla cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice on the side, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Quesadilla El Morral$14.99
10" Quesadilla filled with Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice on the side, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Quesadilla Rellena$10.49
6" quesadilla with shredded chicken or beef, with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side
- Quesadilla Chicken and Bacon$13.99
10" Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese and served with fries on the side
Tacos
- Comb Tacos Pastor$13.99
Three marinated pork tacos, topped with cilantro and onion, rice and beans on the side
- Comb Tacos de Lengua$13.99
Three Beef tongue tacos, with cilantro and onion, served with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Tacos BLAST$12.99
Two tacos, with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomato and spicy ranch with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Taquitos Mexicanos$12.49
Two chicken and two beef fried corn tortillas, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Comb Fish Taco$13.99
Three grilled fish tacos, with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Pork Carnitas Taco$13.99
Three carnitas tacos with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Grill Chicken Taco$13.99
Three grilled chicken tacos with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Shrimp Taco$13.99
Three grilled shrimp tacos with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Chorizo Taco$13.99
Three mexican sausage tacos with rice and beans on the side
- Comb Steak Taco$13.99
Three azada steak tacos with rice and beans on the side
Fajitas
- Fajita Chicken Pollo**$14.99
All fajitas are grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Steak Azada***$14.99
All fajitas are grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Pork Carnitas***$14.99
All fajitas are grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Shrimp Camaron***$14.99
All fajitas are grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Texana$15.99
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole and tortillas
- Fajita Chorizo Y Queso$14.99
Mexican sausage with melted shredded cheese, grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Vegetarian$12.99
Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita El Morral$17.99
Chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo topped with melted cheese, grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Del Mar$17.99
Shrimp, scallops and crab meat grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Fundida$15.99
Chicken and steak topped with shredded cheese, grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Parrillada$28.99
Feeds two people. Chicken, steak and shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese
Pollo (Chicken)
- Pollo a La Crema$14.49
Chicken strips grilled with mushrooms, onions and cooked with mushroom sauce, served with rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas
- Arroz Con Pollo$13.49
Grilled chicken or steak strips over rice and topped with melted cheese
- Pollo Blanco$14.49
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes cooked with sour cream and served with rice, guacasalad and tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken and onions, bell pepper, tomato, lettuce and cheese
- Pollo Chipotle$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas
- Choripollo$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, melted cheese, rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo Grilled$13.49
- Pollo Loco Special$13.49
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas El Morral$12.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork, green sauce, rice and beans
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.49
Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese, sour cream, green sauce. Served with rice
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.99
One chicken, one beef, one cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and your choice of rice or beans
- Enchiladas Supremas$11.99
One cheese, one chicken, one beef, one bean topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Enchiladas Fritas$11.99
Three deep-fried shredded chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and served with rice or beans
- Enchiladas De Camaron$12.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and onions topped with melted cheese, served with rice and beans
Entrées
- Acapulco$14.49
Grilled chicken or steak grilled with onions, served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and topped with melted cheese
- Chiles Poblanos$12.99
Two chiles poblanos topped with ranchero salsa and served with rice and beans
- Mary Tierra$15.99
Rib eye 8 oz 6 shrimp, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, rice, beans and tortillas
- Carne Azada$14.99
Beef steak, accompanied with grilled onions, one chile toreado, rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas
- Chimichanga$13.49
Two fried or soft chimichangas chicken or beef with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans and topped with melted cheese
- Fajita Chimichanga$14.49
A stuffed flour shell tortilla with your choice of steak or grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes; deep-fried and topped with melted cheese, served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Chimichanga El Morral$15.49
One giant chimichanga fried or soft, stuffed with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and your choice of rice or beans
- Steak El Morral$17.99
Rib eye steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted cheese, guacasalad, rice, beans and tortillas
- Carnitas$13.99
Fried pork with rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde$13.99
Fried pork cooked with green sauce, rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas
- Chile Colorado$13.99
Grilled steak simmered in red chile sauce, served with tortillas, rice and beans on the side.
- Mexican Pizza$8.99
Ground beef or Shredded Chicken, stuffed with beans, topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, fresh onion and tomato
- Torta$11.99
- Lengua Torta$11.99
Nachos
- Nachos Carbon$13.99
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp over a bed of nachos, lettuce and topped with melted cheese
- Nachos Supreme$11.99
Shredded chicken or beef over nachos and melted cheese, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
- Create Your Own Nachos$10.99
Choose from beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese
- Fajita Nachos$13.49
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato and topped with melted cheese
Salads
- Shrimp Salad$12.99
Topped with 8 grilled shrimp, lettuce, bell peppers, onions, avocados and shredded cheese
- Taco Salad$10.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese
- El Morral Salad$13.49
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp on a bed of lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese
- House Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers and shredded cheese
Seafood
- Camarones a La Diabla$14.99
Grilled shrimp with onions and cooked with our homemade diablo sauce served with guacasalad, tortillas, rice and beans
- Camaron Al Ajo$14.99
Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Coctel De Camarón$14.99
Mexican style shrimp cocktail prepared with tomato juice, pico de gallo and avocado
- Mojarra Frita$13.99
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, tomato
- Sopa De Mar$16.99
seafood soup
- Caldo De Camarón$14.99
Shrimp soup
- Camaron Grilled$14.99
Vegetarian
- 1. One Bean Burrito and One Cheese Enchilada Served with Rice$10.99
One Bean Burrito and One Cheese Enchilada Served with Rice
- 2. One Cheese Enchilada, One Bean Burrito and One Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
One Cheese Enchilada, One Bean Burrito and One Cheese Quesadilla
- 3. Two Bean Burritos Served with Rice$10.99
Two Bean Burritos Served with Rice
- 4. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada$10.99
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada
- 5. One Grilled Mushroom Quesadilla Served with Rice and Beans$10.99
One Grilled Mushroom Quesadilla Served with Rice and Beans
Kids Menu
Combos
A La Carte
- Chile Poblano carta$5.49
- 2 Pcs Chile Poblano carta$9.49
- Soft Shell Tacos carta$3.25
- 3 Pcs Soft Shell Tacos carta$8.49
- Hard Shell Taco carta$2.75
- 3 Pcs Hard Shell Tacos carta$7.49
- Burrito carta$5.49
- 2 Pcs Burrito carta$9.49
- Enchilada carta$3.49
- 3 Pcs Enchilada carta$8.99
- Tamale carta$3.75
- 2 Pcs Tamale carta$9.49
- Cheese Quesadilla carta$3.50
- 2 Pcs Cheese Quesadilla carta$6.49
- Shrimp Quesadilla carta$7.25
- 2 Pcs Shrimp Quesadilla carta$12.99
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla carta$5.99
- 2 Pcs Shredded Chicken Quesadilla carta$10.99
- Beef Quesadilla carta$5.99
- 2 Pcs Beef Quesadilla carta$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla carta$7.99
- 2 Pcs Grilled Chicken Quesadilla carta$13.99
- Steak Quesadilla carta$7.99
Steak and cheese
- 2 Pcs Steak Quesadilla carta$13.99
Steak and Cheese
- Mushroom Quesadilla carta$5.99
- 2 Pcs Mushroom Quesadilla carta$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Taco carta$4.25
- Steak Taco carta$4.25
- Chorizo Taco carta$4.25
Sausage
- Carnitas Taco carta$4.25
Pork
- Rice$3.49
- Beans$3.49
- Small Queso Dip$4.99
- Large Queso Dip$8.49
- Choriqueso Dip$9.99
- Guacamole$4.99
- Chunky Guacamole$8.49
- Each Shrimp$0.75
Grilled shrimp
- 6 Pcs Shrimp$4.25
Grilled shrimp
- Taco Blast carta$5.99
Chicken, lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese and tomato
- Taco de Lengua carta$4.25
Beef Tongue
- Pastor Taco carta$4.25
Simmered Pork
- Tortillas$1.25
- Tostada carta$4.25
- Small Chips$1.00
- Large Chips$2.50
- Small Salsa$1.50
- Medium Salsa 8oz$2.50
- Large Salsa 16oz.$4.50
- Large Guacamole$7.99
- California vegetable side$2.50
Grilled veggies
- Squite$5.99
- Chimi Steak$6.49
- Pico de gallo$1.25
- Jalapeños$1.25
- French fries$3.49
- Rice and Beans$3.49
- Side steak$7.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$7.99
- Large side Rice$7.99
- Large Side Beans$7.99
- Taco Supreme Steak$4.75
- Taco Supreme Beef$3.50
- Shredded Cheese$1.25
- Sour Cream$1.25
- BLT Carta$3.49
- Tomato$1.25
- Onions$1.25
- Cilantro$1.25
BEVERAGES
- 16 Oz Aguas Frescas Horchata$3.25
- 16 Oz Jamaica$3.25
- 32 Oz Aguas Frescas Horchata$4.49
- 32 Oz Jamaica$4.49
- Bottle Coca-Cola$3.25
Bottled
- Cherry Coke$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr. pepper$2.99
- Fanta$2.99
- Jarritos$3.25
- Lemonade$2.99
- Mello Yello$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Tea$2.99
- Kids Drink$1.00
Tuesday Specials
Tuesday Special Food
Tuesday Special drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2519 Albany St, Beech Grove, IN 46107