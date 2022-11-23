El Novillo imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Novillo

review star

No reviews yet

609 Hogan St

Houston, TX 77009

Especiales del Día\ Comida Rapida

Lunes - Mole

$8.95

Martes - Carne Guisada

$8.95

Miércoles - Costillas en Salsa Verde

$8.95

Jueves - Pollo en Salsa c/Fideo

$9.95

Viernes - Chile Relleno

$8.95

Torta

$7.00

Burrito

$8.00

Tostadas

$3.00

Gorditas

$3.50

Tacos

$2.50

Platillos

Asado de Puerco

$9.95

Bistek a la Mexicana

$10.95

Carne Asada

$14.00

Bistek Ranchero

$10.95

Pechuga a la Plancha

$9.95

Flautas de Pollo

$9.95

Flautas de Carne

$9.95

Enchiladas

$9.50

Chuletas de Puerco

$9.95

Costillas de puerco en salsa verde

$9.95

Carne Guisada

$9.95

Desayunos

Huevos Rancheros

$6.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$6.00

Huevos con Jamón

$6.00

Huevos con Papas

$6.00

Huevos con Nopales

$6.00

Machacado

$8.95

Huevos con Chuleta

$8.95

Chilaquiles con Chuleta

$8.95

Chilaquiles con Huevo

$7.95

Tacos de Desayuno

$2.00

Huevo con Tocino

$6.00

Huevos

$5.00

Chilaquiles

$6.95

Migas

$6.95

Reboltillo

$6.00

Papa con chorizo a la mex

$7.95

papa con chorizo

$5.95

Chorizo en salsa

$8.00

Huevo con papa y chorizo mix

$7.00

Nopal a la mexicana

$8.00

Papa a la mexicana

$6.50

Chorizo con papa

$8.50

Extras

Side Nopales

$2.00

Side Papas

$1.50

Side Chorizo

$2.50

Side Jamón

$1.50

Side Tocino

$1.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Huevo

$2.00

Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Torilla (1)

$0.50

Orden de nopales en salsa

$5.50

Orden de Chorizo en salsa

$5.50

Chuleta

$4.00

Orden de Frijoles

$2.25

Orden de Frijoles Refritos

$6.00

Orden de Arroz

$2.25

Orden de Nopales

$4.00

Orden de nopales a la mexicana

$5.50

Guacamole con chips

$6.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Orden papas

$2.50

Bolillo con mantequilla

$1.75

Side Aguacate

$1.50

Docena Tortillas ( 4 ordenes)

$7.00

Caldos

Caldo de Rez

$7.95+

Menudo

$7.95+

Bebidas

Sodas

$1.75

Botella

$3.60

Limonada

$2.95+

Horchata

$2.95+

Jamaica

$2.95+

Cafe

$1.50

Botella De Agua

$1.00

Ice Tea

$2.95

Agua Mineral

$2.75

Jugo

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

609 Hogan St, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

