El Nuevo Mariscos Tampico 3355 Whittier Blvd

APPETIZERS

Chicharrones de pescado

$13.99

Guacamole

$14.99

Aguachiles

$28.99

The trio

$24.99

Buffalo wings 4pcs

$6.00

Buffalo wings 8pcs

$12.00

Camarones emperatriz

$26.99

Onion rings

$5.50

Mozzarella sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Asada fries

$15.00

CALDOS

Caldo de camaron

$18.99

Caldo de mariscos

$19.99

Caldo de pescado

$17.99

levantamuertos

$20.99

7 mares

$21.99

Caldo de camaron y pescado

$19.99

PARRILLADA

Parrillada Chica

$55.00

Parrillada Mediana

$110.00

Parrillada Grande

$175.00

FAJITAS

Fajitas de Pollo

$18.99

Fajitas de Carne

$19.99

Fajitas de Camaron

$20.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$24.99

TACOS

Orden de Tacos De Camaron

$10.00

Orden de Tacos de Pescado

$10.00

Orden de Tacos De Governador

$12.00

Taco de Governador

$6.50

Taco de Carne Asada

$4.50

Taco de Pollo

$4.25

Taco de Camaron

$5.50

Taco de Pescado

$5.50

OYSTERS

1 DZ DE OSTIONES

$29.99

1/2 DZ DE OSTIONES

$16.99

1 DZ DE OSTIONES PREPARADOS

$38.99

1/2 DZ DE OSTIONES PREPARADOS

$19.99

ENTREES

Burrito de Camarones

$14.99

Burrito de Carne

$13.99

Burrito de Pollo

$12.99

Burrito Mojado de Carne

$14.99

Burrito Mojado de Pollo

$13.99

Camarones a La Diabla

$20.99

Camarones a La Plancha

$20.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.99

Camarones Costa Azul

$22.99

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Carne Asada

$23.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$16.99

Fillet Pescado a La Diabla

$20.99

Fillet Pescado a La Plancha

$20.99

Fillet Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo

$20.99

Fillete de Pescado Empanizado

$20.99

Flautas de Pollo o Carne

$16.99

Huachinango

$28.99

Langostino a La Diabla

$28.99

Langostino Al Mojo de Ajo

$28.99

Langostino A La Plancha

$27.99

Lobster Tail

$30.99

Mojarra Al Gusto

$20.99

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Quesadilla de Carne O Pollo

$12.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$10.99

Steak and Lobster Tail

$43.99

Steak and Shrimp

$43.99

Steak Picado

$15.99

Tacos Dorados

$15.99

TOSTADAS

Tostada de Fish / Pescado

$6.99

Tostada de Shrimp / Camaron

$7.99

Tostada de Jaiva

$6.99

Tostada Mixta

$8.99

Tostada de Whole Shrimp / Camron Entero

$8.99

COCTELES

Coctele de Shrimp / Camaron

$19.99

Coctele de Octopus / Pulpo

$23.99

Coctele de Campechana

$22.99

HOUSE SPECIALTY

Jaiva Rellena

$80.00

Langosta Rellena

$80.00

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Hamburger

$10.00

CHILDRENS PLATES

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Camarones Empanizados

$7.00

Kids Filete De Pescado

$7.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Tiramisu

$6.50

Drinks

Can Coke

$3.25

Can Diet Coke

$3.25

Can Sprite

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Aguamineral

$4.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$4.50

Jarrito Pina

$4.50

Jarrito Tamarind

$4.50

Jarrito Limon

$4.50

Sangria

$4.50

Sidral

$4.50

Can squirt

$3.25

Aguamineral Preparada

$6.50

Clamato Preparado

$7.50

Alcohol Beverages

Budlight

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Cantaritos

$13.50

Corona

$6.00

Cubetas

$25.00

Heinkein

$6.00

Margaritas

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Palomas

$13.50

Pina colada

$12.00

Ultra

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Draft Beer

Big Wave

$6.99

Mango Cart

$6.99

IPA 10 Hop Hazy

$6.99

Dodgers Blonde

$6.99

Strawberry Cart

$6.99

Space Dust

$6.99

Dank Dust

$6.99

Beer Hug

$6.99

Goose IPA

$6.99

Red Trolley Ale

$6.99

Cold IPA

$6.99

Brooks Dry Cider

$6.99

SIDES

Half of an Avocado

$3.50

Fries

$5.50

Rice

$3.75

Beans

$3.75

Side of cucumber

$2.50

Side of Oranges

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Extra Order T- Maiz

$1.00

Extra Order T- Harina

$1.00

Extra Tostadas

$2.00

Extra Crackers

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3355 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Directions

