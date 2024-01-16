El Nuevo Pollo Sabroso 2
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy delicious Dominican Food! We welcome you to try food that taste like its made from home! Bienvenido al Nuevo Pollo Sabroso 2! La comida esta echa como si es de casa!
Location
651 morris park ave, BRONX, NY 10462
