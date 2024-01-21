El Parron - Cocina Chilena 17010 West Dixie Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17010 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Yakko Bistro - 17040 West Dixie Highway
No Reviews
17040 West Dixie Highway North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurant
My Way Italian Steakhouse - 16145 Biscayne Boulevard
No Reviews
16145 Biscayne Boulevard North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Miami Beach
More near North Miami Beach