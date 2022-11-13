Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Paso Brewing Co

199 Reviews

$

810 Texas Ave

Suite B

El Paso, TX 79901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Nachos

Half Nachos

Half Nachos

$9.00
Full Nachos

Full Nachos

$11.00

Pizzas

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$6.00

Naan Flatbread, Hearty Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese. Build Your Pizza available. Feeds 1 or great as a shareable.

Quesadillas

Half Quesadilla

Half Quesadilla

$5.00

1 Folded Flour Tortilla, Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available

Full Quesadilla

Full Quesadilla

$7.00

2 Flour Tortilla filled with: , Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available

Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$7.50

Seasoned Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Cheese, Sliced Pickles, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Mayo, Toasted White Gourmet Bun (Ketchup Available)

Tacos

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa
Chicken 3 Tacos

Chicken 3 Tacos

$7.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Nopale 3 Tacos

Nopale 3 Tacos

$7.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Steak 3 Tacos

Steak 3 Tacos

$8.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Mix 3 Tacos

Mix 3 Tacos

$8.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Chicken 4 Tacos

Chicken 4 Tacos

$9.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Nopales 4 Tacos

Nopales 4 Tacos

$9.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Steak 4 Tacos

Steak 4 Tacos

$10.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

Mix 4 Tacos

Mix 4 Tacos

$10.00

Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa

16oz

16oz Crowler
4-Pack

4-Pack

16oz. 4-pack. Please select any 4 different beers or all same. You may select from 1 or up to 4 of the same beer to build your custom 4 pack. Each beer style will have 4 duplicates so that you much choose 1-4 of the same beer for your custom needs!

Singles

Singles

16oz. Single Crowler Can

12oz

6-Pack

6-Pack

12oz. 6-pack. Please select any 6 different beers or all same. You may select from 1 or up to 6 of the same beer to build your custom 6 pack. Each beer style will have 6 duplicates so that you much choose 1-6 of the same beer for your custom needs!

Singles

Singles

12oz. Single Crowler Can

64oz

Cavalry Scout Stout Growler Fill 64oz.

Cavalry Scout Stout Growler Fill 64oz.

$20.00

Foreign Export Stout brewed with Piloncillo (Mexican Raw Brown Sugar). Incredible smoothness with a unique silky taste. 7.7% ABV - 50 IBUs.

El Matador Mexican Vienna Growler Fill 64oz.

El Matador Mexican Vienna Growler Fill 64oz.

$18.00

Features toasty malt with caramel, mild richness, moderate bitterness and a dry finish with slight corn sweetness. Bold like el toro, clean like el matador. ¡olé! 5.2% ABV - 24 IBUs

Jefe de Hefes Imperial Hefeweizen Growler Fill 64oz.

Jefe de Hefes Imperial Hefeweizen Growler Fill 64oz.

$19.00

Imperial Hefeweizen with big notes of bubblegum, banana, & clove. Named after The Tigres Del Norte famous song "Jefe de Jefes". 6.5% ABV - 20 IBUs

Lagartos Irish Red Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

Lagartos Irish Red Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

$17.00

Rich, chewy malt with a caramel and toast flavor. Reddish copper color. Light grainy dryness in the finish from the roasted barley without a noticeable roast quality. 4.7% ABV - 28 IBUs

Oktoberfest Growler Fill 64oz.

Oktoberfest Growler Fill 64oz.

$15.00

Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. 5.5% ABV

Pa'Chuco Pale Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

Pa'Chuco Pale Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

$18.00

Big citrus notes finished with a crisp and clean taste. The perfect “birria” for an afternoon under the famous El Paso sunsets. 7% ABV - 42 IBUs

Poppy Chulo Blonde Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

Poppy Chulo Blonde Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

$15.00

Dry-Hopped Blonde Ale. Refreshing and subtle citrus notes. Named afte the poppy flower field in the Mountains of El Paso. 4.7% ABV - 20 IBUs

Scottish Wee Heavy Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

Scottish Wee Heavy Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

$22.00

Overwhelmingly malty, with a rich and dominant sweet malt flavor and aroma. Caramel, plums, and peaty flavors are dominant in this refined ale. 9.1% ABV - 32 IBUs

Sun City Helles Lager Growler Fill 64oz.

Sun City Helles Lager Growler Fill 64oz.

$18.00

Named after El Paso's name sake this crisp and refreshing lager is subtly sweet, crisp, and clean. No skunk and easy to have several at anytime. 5.1% ABV - 20 IBUs.

Wicked Felina IPA Growler Fill 64oz.

Wicked Felina IPA Growler Fill 64oz.

$20.00

A more modern interpretation with more late hop smoothness, but with a maltier and more balanced character. A malty IPA that doesn't get too sweet. No over the top IBUs or ABV. Clean malty base with some richness not always present in IPAs. The yeast adds another fruity element that helps tie the malt richness to the beer. The late hops gives a smooth bitterness that helps balance. 7% ABV - 59 IBUs

Zero Peda Non Alcohol Blonde Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

Zero Peda Non Alcohol Blonde Ale Growler Fill 64oz.

$17.00

Aleman German IPA 64oz. Growler Fill

$20.00

7's Bock 64oz. Growler Fill

$18.00

Sour Peeps Marshmallow Pastry Sour 64oz. Growler Fill

$21.00

32oz

Cavalry Scout Stout Growler Fill 32oz.

Cavalry Scout Stout Growler Fill 32oz.

$13.00

Foreign Export Stout brewed with Piloncillo (Mexican Raw Brown Sugar). Incredible smoothness with a unique silky taste. 7.7% ABV - 50 IBUs.

El Matador Mexican Vienna Growler Fill 32oz.

El Matador Mexican Vienna Growler Fill 32oz.

$11.00

Features toasty malt with caramel, mild richness, moderate bitterness and a dry finish with slight corn sweetness. Bold like el toro, clean like el matador. ¡olé! 5.2% ABV - 24 IBUs

Jefe de Hefes Imperial Hefeweizen Growler Fill 32oz.

Jefe de Hefes Imperial Hefeweizen Growler Fill 32oz.

$11.00

Imperial Hefeweizen with big notes of bubblegum, banana, & clove. Named after The Tigres Del Norte famous song "Jefe de Jefes". 6.5% ABV - 20 IBUs

Lagartos Irish Red Ale Growler Fill 32oz.

Lagartos Irish Red Ale Growler Fill 32oz.

$8.00

Rich, chewy malt with a caramel and toast flavor. Reddish copper color. Light grainy dryness in the finish from the roasted barley without a noticeable roast quality. 4.7% ABV - 28 IBUs

Oktoberfest Growler Fill 32oz.

Oktoberfest Growler Fill 32oz.

$11.50

Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. 5.5% ABV

Pa'Chuco Pale Ale Growler Fill 32oz.

Pa'Chuco Pale Ale Growler Fill 32oz.

$11.00

Big citrus notes finished with a crisp and clean taste. The perfect “birria” for an afternoon under the famous El Paso sunsets. 7% ABV - 42 IBUs

Scottish Wee Heavy Ale Growler Fill 32oz.

Scottish Wee Heavy Ale Growler Fill 32oz.

$13.50

Overwhelmingly malty, with a rich and dominant sweet malt flavor and aroma. Caramel, plums, and peaty flavors are dominant in this refined ale. 9.1% ABV - 32 IBUs

Sun City Helles Lager Growler Fill 32oz.

Sun City Helles Lager Growler Fill 32oz.

$9.00

Named after El Paso's name sake this crisp and refreshing lager is subtly sweet, crisp, and clean. No skunk and easy to have several at anytime. 5.1% ABV - 20 IBUs.

Growlers

Basic Teal Growler 64oz.

Basic Teal Growler 64oz.

$18.00

64oz Growler

Teal Hops Growler

$20.00
Growler Caps

Growler Caps

$0.92

Shirts

Black w/ Teal Logo Shirt

$15.75

Black w/ 2 Color Logo Shirt

$24.00

Maroon w/Teal Logo Shirt

$15.75
Teal Wicked Felina Logo Shirt

Teal Wicked Felina Logo Shirt

$36.20

Army Green Jefe De Hefes Logo Shirt

$37.74

Ocean Blue Shirt w/ Yellow Logo

$27.75
Black Shirt w/ Gold Logo

Black Shirt w/ Gold Logo

$27.75

Stickers

El Matador Sticker

El Matador Sticker

$2.50
EPBC Logo Sticker

EPBC Logo Sticker

$2.50
Poppy Chulo Sticker

Poppy Chulo Sticker

$2.50
Sun City Sticker

Sun City Sticker

$2.50
Wicked Felina Sticker

Wicked Felina Sticker

$2.50

Dark Felina Sticker

$2.50

Glassware

Basic Teal Logo Shaker Pint 16oz

$8.00

Single Pours

Babe Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Babe Red Blend

$8.50

Babe Rosé

$8.50
Poquito Moscato

Poquito Moscato

$14.00

Soda, Juice, Tea

Coke

Coke

$1.85
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.85
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85

Herbal Teas

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.69
Chamomile Medley Tea

Chamomile Medley Tea

$3.69
Chili Mango Tea

Chili Mango Tea

$3.69
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.69
Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$3.69
Strawberry Tulsi Tea

Strawberry Tulsi Tea

$3.69
Tummeric Chai Tea

Tummeric Chai Tea

$3.69
Tummeric Ginger Tea

Tummeric Ginger Tea

$3.69
Tummeric Mango Tea

Tummeric Mango Tea

$3.69
Yuzu Peach Tea

Yuzu Peach Tea

$3.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

El Paso Brewing Co. would not be here without the incredible support and love we receive daily from our community. During this pandemic, we are grateful to be able to serve your craft beer needs. Thank you, Friends!

Website

Location

810 Texas Ave, Suite B, El Paso, TX 79901

Directions

Gallery
El Paso Brewing Company image
El Paso Brewing Company image
El Paso Brewing Company image
El Paso Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lapa Lapa - 304 Texas Ave
orange starNo Reviews
304 Texas Ave El Paso, TX 88341
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Sushi Itto
orange starNo Reviews
601 North Mesa Street El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - Downtown
orange star4.2 • 221
500 N Stanton El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Taconeta
orange star4.5 • 83
311 Montana 1-A El Paso, TX 79902
View restaurantnext
Cafe Mayapan
orange star4.6 • 343
2000 Texas Avenue El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston