El Paso - Hammond 1603 N Morrison Blvd
1603 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
Popular Items
A La Carte
1. Enchilada
Your choice of filling topped with Enchilada Sauce
2. Chile Con Carne
Mexican Style. Small Strips of Steak Cooked with our special sauce.
3. Chile Relleno
Pablano Peppers stuffed with Cheese and Red sauce on top
4. Order of Tortillas
Three per order / Flour, Corn, or Wheat
5. Chalupa
Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Tomato and Guacamole
6. Spanish Rice
7. Refried Beans
8. Tamale
Topped with Red Sauce
9. Quesadilla
10. Beef Tostada
11. Chimichanga
One Chimichanga served with Pico De Gallo and covered in Queso Sauce
12. Flauta
Corn Tortilla rolled with Shredded Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole
13. Taco
Hard or Soft shell, with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese
14. Guacamole Taco
(No Meat) Hard or Soft Shell, with Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese
15. Burrito
Your choice of Meat - Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beans. Topped with Red Sauce and Shredded Cheese.
16. Enchilada Burrito
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beef & Beans topped with Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese
17. BBQ Chicken Quesadillas
Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and your choice of Tortilla or Charro Bean Soup
18. Flautas Mexicanas
Four Shredded Beef or Chicken Flautas with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Guacamole
19. Soft Chicken Tacos
Three Soft Chicken Tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese
21. Burritos Deluxe
Two Burritos stuffed with Chicken & Beans, Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and your choice of Red or Green Sauce.
20. Two Quesadillas
Flour Tortillas with Cheese, with your choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp, Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole
Appetizers
A1. Choriqueso
Cheese & Mexican Sausage; served with Pico de Gallo & Tortillas
A2. Chicken Wings
10 Wings with Sauce on the Side
A3. Stuffed Jalapenos
10 Cheddar Stuffed Jalapenos
A4. Sampler Platter
Chicken Quesadilla, Wings, Flauta, Chicken Fingers, Stuffed Jalapenos, Guacamole & Sour Cream
A5. Cheese Dip
A6. Guacamole
Tableside Guacamole
A7. Bean Dip
Nachos
Cheese and your choice of meat or bean topping. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Jalapenos on the side
A15. Nachos Locos
With Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo & Jalapenos with Cheese Dip on top.
Combos
A. One Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada
With Rice & Refried Beans
B. One Chile Relleno & One Quesadilla
With Rice & Refried Beans
C. One Chalupa, Cheese Taco, Beef Taco, and Beef Enchilada
D. One Beef Taco, Burrito & Enchilada
E. One Chile Relleno, Beef Taco & Enchilada
F. One Tamale & Beef Enchilada
G. One Tamale, Beef Enchilada & Taco
H. One Guacamole Tostada & Beef Enchilada
I. Two Tamales with Chile con Carne
J. One Burrito
With Rice & Refried Beans
K. One Burrito, Chalupa, Beef Taco, & Enchilada
L. One Burrito, Flauta & Beef Tostada
Desserts
Entrees
26. Enchiladas Supreme
Combination of One Chicken, Beef, Cheese, and Bean Enchiladas topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Red Sauce
27. Enchiladas Rancheras
Four Specialty prepared Enchiladas with Beef (may substitute with Chicken or Cheese & Onion) topped with Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Red Sauce
28. Burrito Supreme
One flour tortilla rolled with Ground Beef & Beans, topped with Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Red Sauce. Served with Rice or Beans on the side.
29. Enchiladas Dinner
Two Beef or Chicken Enchiladas served with Rice & Refried beans. Topped with Red Sauce.
30. Papacito's Favorito
One Beef Enchilada with Chile con Carne, served with Rice & Refried Beans
31. Beef Burrito, Flauta, & Chili Relleno
32. Enchilada Burrito Dinner
One Burrito topped with Enchilada Sauce, served with Rice & Refried Beans
33. Plato El Paso
One Chile Relleno, Beef Tostada, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco, Burrito, and Flauta
35. Bistec A La Mexicana
Grilled Steak & Onions, Tomatoes, Spices & Flour Tortillas. Served with Rice & Beans with a Guacamole salad.
36. Beef Tacos
Three Beef Tacos topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese on Hard or Soft tortillas
37. Enchiladas El Paso
Three Chicken Enchiladas, Covered in Green or Red Sauce. Served with RIce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Guacamole with your choice of Charro or Refried Beans.
38. Tamales Dinner
Three Tamales served with Rice and your choice of Soup or House Salad.
39. Fajitas
Sizzling with Onions & Bellpeppers with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Choice of Corn, Flour, or Wheat tortillas. Along with Rice and your choice of Charro or Refried Beans.
40. Chimichanga
Fried Burrito with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Sour Cream topped with Cheese Sauce; Served with Rice & Beans
41. Carne Asada
Served with Rice & your choice of either Charro or Refried Beans, tortillas, & an avocado salad
42. Pollo Asada
Grilled Chicken Breast; Served with Rice & Refried Beans and a Guacamole Salad.
43. Enchiladas Alcarbon
Three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Carne Asada, Red or Green Salsa and Cheese Dip served with Rice & Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo
44. Pork Carnitas
Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo & Tortillas.
45. Tacos Mexicanos
Three Soft corn tortillas served with Charro Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tomatillo Sauce
46. Mezquite Grill
One half-dozen Shrimp, Carne Asada, Sausage, Grilled Chicken Breast, with Sauteed Onions & Bellpeppers. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, choice of Tortillas, Rice and your choice of Charro or Refried Beans.
53. Burrito Asada
Stuffed with Beans and your choice of Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp. Topped with Green Sauce & shredded cheese along with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico De Gallo.
47. Beef Arrachera
Grilled Sirloin Steak served over Onions with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, and flour or corn tortillas.
48. Chile Relleno
Two Cheese stuffed Poblano Peppers served with Rice, Charro Beans or House Salad.
50. Quesadilla Plate
One Quesadilla served with Rice & Beans.
51. Puff Taco
Large Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and topped with Chili con Carne & Cheese Sauce
52. Burrito Grande
A Flour Tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef, Rice & Refried Beans. Topped with Chili con Carne & Sour Cream.
54. Chicken Chipotle
Juicy Grilled Chicken served with Mexican Rice, Steamed Vegetables, and a side of Chipotle Sauce.
55. Fajitas Al Pastor
Marinated Pork Strips in Adobo Sauce with Pineapple; Served with Rice & Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and your choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.
56. Pollo Loco
Chicken Breast topped with Mushroom, Bellpepper, Onions & Shredded Cheese. Served with Rice & Steamed Vegetables.
57. Camarones a la Brochetas
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with CHeese, Jalapenos wrapped in Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad & Tortilla Soup.
58. Enchiladas Con Mole
Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Cheese & Mole sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
59. Chilquieles Rojos
Combination of tortilla chips with Scrambled Eggs, Red Sauce and Steak Strips on top. Served with Rice & Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo.
60. Chili Colorado
Small pieces of Steak cooked with special sauce. Served with Rice & Beans and your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
61. Ribeye Steak
12oz USDA Choice steak grilled to order, with your choice of two sides: Charro Beans, House Salad, French Fries or Steamed Vegetables.
63. Burrito Loco
Grilled Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Charro Beans. Topped with Cheese Sauce.
65. Mexican Burger
Half Pound of 100% Pure Ground Beef Burger, dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese along with diced Jalepenos, Sliced Avocado and served with Fries.
66. All American Burger
Half Pound Burger made with 100% Pure Ground Beef. Dressed with Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Onions. Served with a side of Fries.
Happy Plate Pinata
Extras
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Jalapeno
Tortillas
Chile Toreados
Grilled Sebollo
Fajita Side
Chicken Breast
Grilled Mushroom
Spinach
Pepper
2oz Cheese Sauce
2oz Guacamole
Shredded Cheese
Chips
Salsa
Small Black Bean Dip
Bell Peppers
Lettucce
Cilantro
Kids Menu
M. Kids Taco
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with Rice & Beans.
N. Kids Beef Enchilada
Beef Enchilada covered with Enchilada Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans.
O. Kids Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito covered with Enchilada Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans.
P. Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with Fries.
Q. Kids Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken or Cheese Quesadilla served with Rice & Beans.
R. Kids Cheeseburger
Served with Fries.
Seafood
100. Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp slowly simmered in special spices & garlic sauce; served with Mexican Rice, Steamed Vegetables, & Garlic Bread.
101. Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp grilled in a spicy special "Diabla Sauce" served with Mexican Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Garlic Bread.
102. Cocktail de Camaron
Boiled Shrimp, served with our own special Del Mar Cocktail sauce & Pico De Gallo.
103. Pescado a la Mexicana
Fillets of Fish covered with Mexican Spices, Tomatoes & Onions, served with Refried Beans, Rice & Garlic Bread.
104. Tostadas de Ceviche
Three crispy Corn Tortillas Covered with Chopped Fish Fillets OR Shrimp, Mixed with Pico De Gallo & Lime juice.
105. Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp slowly simmered a Tomato, Onion & Pepper sauce with Mexican Spices. Served with Steamed Vegetables, Rice & Garlic Bread.
106. Shrimp a la Veracruzana
Sauteed Shrimp in a Veracruzana Sauce, served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Garlic Bread
107. Whole Fried Fish (Mojarra)
A whole fish, marinated in special spices and deep fried in a golden brown, served with Rice and Salad.
108. Pescado a la Veracruzana
Fish Fillet grilled then covered with Veracruzana Sauce. Served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Garlic Bread.
109. Fish or Shrimp Soup
Delicious Vegetable Soup with your Choice of Fish or Shrimp served with a side of Rice.
110. Fish or Shrimp Tacos
Three Soft or Hard Tacos served with House Salad and your choice of Rice or Soup.
111. Camarones a la Plancha
Grilled Shrimp; Served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Cheese Dip
112. Pescado & Camaron Plate
Fish & Shrimp served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Cheese Dip
113. Shrimp Quesadillas
Two Shrimp Quesadillas served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Cheese Dip
Sides
Soups & Salads
Avocado & Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions & Croutons
Taco Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Guacamole Salad
House Salad
Tortilla Soup
Charro Bean Soup
Vegetarian
22. Vegetarian Plate
One Cheese Enchilada & One Chalupa with Rice & Refried Beans
23. One Bean Burrito
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada with Rice
24. Cheese Enchiladas
Three Cheese Enchiladas with Rice & Refried Beans; Served with a Guacamole Salad.
25. Chalupas
Two Corn Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Guacamole on top.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mixed Vegetables with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tortillas; Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Veggie Quesadilla
Two Cheese Quesadillas filled with Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Bellpeppers & Onions.
Lunch Menu
SP1. El Paso's Favorite
One Burrito,Chalupa, Beef Taco & Enchilada
SP2. One Beef Taco, One Burrito & Chalupa
SP3. One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada & One Burrito
SP4. One Beef Tostada, One Tamale and Rice
SP5. One Burrito, Rice & Refried Beans
SP6. Two Beef Tacos, Rice & Refried Beans
SP7. One Burrito with Chile con Carne & Rice
SP8. One Beef Taco, One Burrito & Flauta
SP9. One Chile Relleno & One Beef Taco, Beans & Guac Salad
SP10. One Enchilada Burrito, One Beef Taco & Tamale
SP11. Burrito Supreme
One Flour tortilla rolled with Ground Beef & Beans, topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Rice or Beans on the side. Topped with Red Sauce.
SP12. Los Tres Amigos
One Beef Taco & Enchilada; Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
SP13. Speedy Gonzales
SP14. Huevos Al Gusto
SP15. Chimichanga
SP16. Taco Salad
SP17. Lunch Enchiladas
SP18. Puff Taco
SP19. El Paso Quesadillas
SP20. Fajitas
SP21. Fajitas Texanas
SP22. Chilaquiles Rojos
SP23. Pollo Loco
SP24 Fish or Shrimp Tacos
SP25. Mexican Burger
SP26. Lunch Quesadillas
SP27. Caesar Salad
SP28. Chorizo Burritos
Lunch Pinata
NA Beverages
Cocktails
Beer
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Budlight
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Negra Modelo
Carta Blanca
Bohemia
Heineken
Sol
Pacifico
Tecate
Yuengling
Caguama
Victoria
Small Michelada
Large. Michelada
Modelo
Draft Large
Small Draft
Pitcher Beer
Tecate
Wine
Whiskey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
