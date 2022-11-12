BG picView gallery

El Paso - Hammond 1603 N Morrison Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1603 N Morrison Blvd

Hammond, LA 70401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

9. Quesadilla
A7. Bean Dip
A5. Cheese Dip

A La Carte

1. Enchilada

$3.99

Your choice of filling topped with Enchilada Sauce

2. Chile Con Carne

$5.25

Mexican Style. Small Strips of Steak Cooked with our special sauce.

3. Chile Relleno

$4.99

Pablano Peppers stuffed with Cheese and Red sauce on top

4. Order of Tortillas

$2.75

Three per order / Flour, Corn, or Wheat

5. Chalupa

$4.50

Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Tomato and Guacamole

6. Spanish Rice

$3.49

7. Refried Beans

$3.49

8. Tamale

$3.49

Topped with Red Sauce

9. Quesadilla

$4.50

10. Beef Tostada

$5.75

11. Chimichanga

$6.99

One Chimichanga served with Pico De Gallo and covered in Queso Sauce

12. Flauta

$4.99

Corn Tortilla rolled with Shredded Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole

13. Taco

$3.99

Hard or Soft shell, with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese

14. Guacamole Taco

$3.50

(No Meat) Hard or Soft Shell, with Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese

15. Burrito

$6.99

Your choice of Meat - Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beans. Topped with Red Sauce and Shredded Cheese.

16. Enchilada Burrito

$7.50

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beef & Beans topped with Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese

17. BBQ Chicken Quesadillas

$15.99

Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and your choice of Tortilla or Charro Bean Soup

18. Flautas Mexicanas

$15.25

Four Shredded Beef or Chicken Flautas with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Guacamole

19. Soft Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Three Soft Chicken Tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese

21. Burritos Deluxe

$14.25

Two Burritos stuffed with Chicken & Beans, Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and your choice of Red or Green Sauce.

20. Two Quesadillas

$13.99

Flour Tortillas with Cheese, with your choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp, Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole

Appetizers

A1. Choriqueso

$11.49

Cheese & Mexican Sausage; served with Pico de Gallo & Tortillas

A2. Chicken Wings

$14.99

10 Wings with Sauce on the Side

A3. Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.99

10 Cheddar Stuffed Jalapenos

A4. Sampler Platter

$15.49

Chicken Quesadilla, Wings, Flauta, Chicken Fingers, Stuffed Jalapenos, Guacamole & Sour Cream

A5. Cheese Dip

$5.25+

A6. Guacamole

$5.25+

Tableside Guacamole

$12.99

A7. Bean Dip

$7.99

Nachos

$9.49

Cheese and your choice of meat or bean topping. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Jalapenos on the side

A15. Nachos Locos

$17.99

With Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo & Jalapenos with Cheese Dip on top.

Combos

A. One Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada

$14.99

With Rice & Refried Beans

B. One Chile Relleno & One Quesadilla

$15.99

With Rice & Refried Beans

C. One Chalupa, Cheese Taco, Beef Taco, and Beef Enchilada

$15.99

D. One Beef Taco, Burrito & Enchilada

$14.99

E. One Chile Relleno, Beef Taco & Enchilada

$17.99

F. One Tamale & Beef Enchilada

$14.99

G. One Tamale, Beef Enchilada & Taco

$16.99

H. One Guacamole Tostada & Beef Enchilada

$14.99

I. Two Tamales with Chile con Carne

$14.99

J. One Burrito

$13.99

With Rice & Refried Beans

K. One Burrito, Chalupa, Beef Taco, & Enchilada

$17.99

L. One Burrito, Flauta & Beef Tostada

$15.99

Desserts

Flan

$6.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Tres Leches Cake

$7.29

Banana Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.99

Churros

$6.99

Bowl Ice Cream

$3.00

Entrees

26. Enchiladas Supreme

$15.99

Combination of One Chicken, Beef, Cheese, and Bean Enchiladas topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Red Sauce

27. Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.99

Four Specialty prepared Enchiladas with Beef (may substitute with Chicken or Cheese & Onion) topped with Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Red Sauce

28. Burrito Supreme

$14.99

One flour tortilla rolled with Ground Beef & Beans, topped with Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Red Sauce. Served with Rice or Beans on the side.

29. Enchiladas Dinner

$12.49

Two Beef or Chicken Enchiladas served with Rice & Refried beans. Topped with Red Sauce.

30. Papacito's Favorito

$14.99

One Beef Enchilada with Chile con Carne, served with Rice & Refried Beans

31. Beef Burrito, Flauta, & Chili Relleno

$15.25

32. Enchilada Burrito Dinner

$12.49

One Burrito topped with Enchilada Sauce, served with Rice & Refried Beans

33. Plato El Paso

$19.99

One Chile Relleno, Beef Tostada, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco, Burrito, and Flauta

35. Bistec A La Mexicana

$20.99

Grilled Steak & Onions, Tomatoes, Spices & Flour Tortillas. Served with Rice & Beans with a Guacamole salad.

36. Beef Tacos

$11.49

Three Beef Tacos topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese on Hard or Soft tortillas

37. Enchiladas El Paso

$16.99

Three Chicken Enchiladas, Covered in Green or Red Sauce. Served with RIce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Guacamole with your choice of Charro or Refried Beans.

38. Tamales Dinner

$15.99

Three Tamales served with Rice and your choice of Soup or House Salad.

39. Fajitas

$18.99

Sizzling with Onions & Bellpeppers with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Choice of Corn, Flour, or Wheat tortillas. Along with Rice and your choice of Charro or Refried Beans.

40. Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried Burrito with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Sour Cream topped with Cheese Sauce; Served with Rice & Beans

41. Carne Asada

$21.99

Served with Rice & your choice of either Charro or Refried Beans, tortillas, & an avocado salad

42. Pollo Asada

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Breast; Served with Rice & Refried Beans and a Guacamole Salad.

43. Enchiladas Alcarbon

$19.99

Three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Carne Asada, Red or Green Salsa and Cheese Dip served with Rice & Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo

44. Pork Carnitas

$17.99

Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo & Tortillas.

45. Tacos Mexicanos

$15.99

Three Soft corn tortillas served with Charro Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo and Tomatillo Sauce

46. Mezquite Grill

$41.99

One half-dozen Shrimp, Carne Asada, Sausage, Grilled Chicken Breast, with Sauteed Onions & Bellpeppers. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, choice of Tortillas, Rice and your choice of Charro or Refried Beans.

53. Burrito Asada

$15.99

Stuffed with Beans and your choice of Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp. Topped with Green Sauce & shredded cheese along with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico De Gallo.

47. Beef Arrachera

$19.99

Grilled Sirloin Steak served over Onions with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, and flour or corn tortillas.

48. Chile Relleno

$15.99

Two Cheese stuffed Poblano Peppers served with Rice, Charro Beans or House Salad.

50. Quesadilla Plate

$13.99

One Quesadilla served with Rice & Beans.

51. Puff Taco

$14.99

Large Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and topped with Chili con Carne & Cheese Sauce

52. Burrito Grande

$15.99

A Flour Tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef, Rice & Refried Beans. Topped with Chili con Carne & Sour Cream.

54. Chicken Chipotle

$17.99

Juicy Grilled Chicken served with Mexican Rice, Steamed Vegetables, and a side of Chipotle Sauce.

55. Fajitas Al Pastor

$19.99

Marinated Pork Strips in Adobo Sauce with Pineapple; Served with Rice & Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and your choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.

56. Pollo Loco

$19.99

Chicken Breast topped with Mushroom, Bellpepper, Onions & Shredded Cheese. Served with Rice & Steamed Vegetables.

57. Camarones a la Brochetas

$19.99

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with CHeese, Jalapenos wrapped in Bacon. Served with Avocado Salad & Tortilla Soup.

58. Enchiladas Con Mole

$16.99

Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Cheese & Mole sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

59. Chilquieles Rojos

$16.99

Combination of tortilla chips with Scrambled Eggs, Red Sauce and Steak Strips on top. Served with Rice & Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo.

60. Chili Colorado

$12.49

Small pieces of Steak cooked with special sauce. Served with Rice & Beans and your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.

61. Ribeye Steak

$23.99

12oz USDA Choice steak grilled to order, with your choice of two sides: Charro Beans, House Salad, French Fries or Steamed Vegetables.

63. Burrito Loco

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Charro Beans. Topped with Cheese Sauce.

65. Mexican Burger

$14.99

Half Pound of 100% Pure Ground Beef Burger, dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese along with diced Jalepenos, Sliced Avocado and served with Fries.

66. All American Burger

$13.99

Half Pound Burger made with 100% Pure Ground Beef. Dressed with Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Onions. Served with a side of Fries.

Happy Plate Pinata

$18.99

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Chile Toreados

$2.50

Grilled Sebollo

$1.00

Fajita Side

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Grilled Mushroom

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

Pepper

$1.00

2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.75

2oz Guacamole

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Salsa

$1.00

Small Black Bean Dip

$0.99

Bell Peppers

$1.00

Lettucce

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Kids Menu

M. Kids Taco

$6.49

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with Rice & Beans.

N. Kids Beef Enchilada

$6.49

Beef Enchilada covered with Enchilada Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans.

O. Kids Burrito

$6.49

Ground Beef Burrito covered with Enchilada Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans.

P. Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Served with Fries.

Q. Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Shredded Chicken or Cheese Quesadilla served with Rice & Beans.

R. Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Served with Fries.

Seafood

100. Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.99

Shrimp slowly simmered in special spices & garlic sauce; served with Mexican Rice, Steamed Vegetables, & Garlic Bread.

101. Camarones a la Diabla

$20.99

Shrimp grilled in a spicy special "Diabla Sauce" served with Mexican Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Garlic Bread.

102. Cocktail de Camaron

$18.99

Boiled Shrimp, served with our own special Del Mar Cocktail sauce & Pico De Gallo.

103. Pescado a la Mexicana

$19.99

Fillets of Fish covered with Mexican Spices, Tomatoes & Onions, served with Refried Beans, Rice & Garlic Bread.

104. Tostadas de Ceviche

$17.99

Three crispy Corn Tortillas Covered with Chopped Fish Fillets OR Shrimp, Mixed with Pico De Gallo & Lime juice.

105. Camarones a la Mexicana

$20.99

Shrimp slowly simmered a Tomato, Onion & Pepper sauce with Mexican Spices. Served with Steamed Vegetables, Rice & Garlic Bread.

106. Shrimp a la Veracruzana

$20.99

Sauteed Shrimp in a Veracruzana Sauce, served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Garlic Bread

107. Whole Fried Fish (Mojarra)

$20.99

A whole fish, marinated in special spices and deep fried in a golden brown, served with Rice and Salad.

108. Pescado a la Veracruzana

$19.99

Fish Fillet grilled then covered with Veracruzana Sauce. Served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Garlic Bread.

109. Fish or Shrimp Soup

$20.99

Delicious Vegetable Soup with your Choice of Fish or Shrimp served with a side of Rice.

110. Fish or Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Three Soft or Hard Tacos served with House Salad and your choice of Rice or Soup.

111. Camarones a la Plancha

$20.99

Grilled Shrimp; Served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Cheese Dip

112. Pescado & Camaron Plate

$23.99

Fish & Shrimp served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Cheese Dip

113. Shrimp Quesadillas

$20.99

Two Shrimp Quesadillas served with Rice, Steamed Vegetables & Cheese Dip

Sides

Curly Fries

$2.99

Cup of Grilled Chicken

$3.75

Cup of Grilled Steak

$3.75

Bowl Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Bowl Grilled Steak

$7.00

Cup Ground Beef

$2.99

Grilled Shrimp

$1.00

Grilled Vegetables

$3.75

Steamed Vegetables

$3.75

French Fries

$2.99

Soups & Salads

Avocado & Chicken Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato

Caesar Salad

$15.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions & Croutons

Taco Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99

Tortilla Soup

$5.25

Charro Bean Soup

$5.25

Vegetarian

22. Vegetarian Plate

$11.99

One Cheese Enchilada & One Chalupa with Rice & Refried Beans

23. One Bean Burrito

$11.99

One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada with Rice

24. Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Three Cheese Enchiladas with Rice & Refried Beans; Served with a Guacamole Salad.

25. Chalupas

$10.99

Two Corn Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Guacamole on top.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.25

Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mixed Vegetables with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tortillas; Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.25

Two Cheese Quesadillas filled with Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Bellpeppers & Onions.

Lunch Menu

SP1. El Paso's Favorite

$12.99

One Burrito,Chalupa, Beef Taco & Enchilada

SP2. One Beef Taco, One Burrito & Chalupa

$11.99

SP3. One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada & One Burrito

$10.99

SP4. One Beef Tostada, One Tamale and Rice

$11.99

SP5. One Burrito, Rice & Refried Beans

$11.99

SP6. Two Beef Tacos, Rice & Refried Beans

$11.99

SP7. One Burrito with Chile con Carne & Rice

$11.99

SP8. One Beef Taco, One Burrito & Flauta

$11.99

SP9. One Chile Relleno & One Beef Taco, Beans & Guac Salad

$12.25

SP10. One Enchilada Burrito, One Beef Taco & Tamale

$11.99

SP11. Burrito Supreme

$11.99

One Flour tortilla rolled with Ground Beef & Beans, topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Rice or Beans on the side. Topped with Red Sauce.

SP12. Los Tres Amigos

$12.99

One Beef Taco & Enchilada; Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

SP13. Speedy Gonzales

$12.99

SP14. Huevos Al Gusto

$12.99

SP15. Chimichanga

$12.99

SP16. Taco Salad

$12.25

SP17. Lunch Enchiladas

$11.99

SP18. Puff Taco

$10.99

SP19. El Paso Quesadillas

$11.99

SP20. Fajitas

$14.99

SP21. Fajitas Texanas

$17.99

SP22. Chilaquiles Rojos

$13.50

SP23. Pollo Loco

$14.50

SP24 Fish or Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

SP25. Mexican Burger

$10.99

SP26. Lunch Quesadillas

$10.99

SP27. Caesar Salad

$11.25

SP28. Chorizo Burritos

$11.99

Lunch Pinata

$14.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Minute Maid

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids Daiquiri

$6.99

Kids Drinks

$1.50

Cocktails

Margaritas

Topshelf Margaritas

$15.99+

Mixed Drinks

Shots

Daiquiris

$12.99

Martinis

$8.00

Mojito

$12.99

Run

$7.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.29

Budweiser

$3.29

Budlight

$3.29

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Coors Light

$3.29

Blue Moon

$3.29

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Carta Blanca

$4.99

Bohemia

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.99

Caguama

$8.99

Victoria

$4.99

Small Michelada

$7.99

Large. Michelada

$15.99

Modelo

$4.99

Draft Large

$4.99

Small Draft

$2.50

Pitcher Beer

$9.99

Tecate

$4.99

Wine

Moscato

$6.50

Cabernet

$6.99

Pinot

$6.99

Sangria

$6.99

Zinfandel

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Louis Martini

$6.99

Meiomi

$8.99

Burgundy Chablis

$6.99

Vodka

Titos

$7.99

Absolut

$7.99

Stolich

$7.99

House

$6.97

Sky

$7.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Ketel One

$7.99

Whiskey

Hennessy

$7.99

Makers Mark

$7.99

Wild Turkey

$7.99

Black Label

$7.99

Crown Royal

$7.99

Crown Apple

$7.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Whisky

$7.99

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.99

House Gin

$6.99

Sangria Mediun

$12.99

Large Sangria

$19.99

Blue Mediun

$12.99

Large Blue

$19.99

Mermaid

$12.99

Organic Mediun

$16.99

Jalapeno Mediun

$15.99

Cucumber Mediun

$15.99

Coronarita

$13.99

Large Coronarita

$22.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1603 N Morrison Blvd, Hammond, LA 70401

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiery Crab Express--Hammond
orange starNo Reviews
2444 W Thomas St Hammond Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Splitaburger
orange star3.0 • 11
1320 N Morrison ste Blvd, STE 102 Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond - 1905 W Thomas St Suite V
orange starNo Reviews
1905 W Thomas St Suite V Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Hammond
orange starNo Reviews
1720 W. Thomas St Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 182
505 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Shack's
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Thomas St Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hammond

East of Italy - Hammond
orange star4.4 • 333
620 Palace Drive Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Cena; Hammond
orange star4.9 • 254
123 S Cate Street Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 182
505 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
The Real Deal An American Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 127
2170 Veterans Ave Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hammond
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston