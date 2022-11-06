Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Pastorcito

3825 Main Street

East Chicago, IN 46312

Popular Items

Caldo
Nachos

Combo Specials

Desayunos/Breakfast W/ Large Drink

$9.00

Taco Dinner W/Large Drink

$12.00

Cilantro & Onion. Beans and Rice

Meal Burrito w/large drink

$10.00

3 Grill Chicken Sand/Fries 3 small Drinks

$15.00

3 Chicken tender w/fries Large Drink

$7.00

3 Tortas 3Large Drinks

$22.00

3 Caldos/Soups

$23.00

3 Phillys w/fries

$20.00

3 Cheeseburger w/fries

$13.00

15 Tacos

$35.00

3 Burritos

$18.00

bean, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream

3 Desayunos/Breakfast

$18.00

3 Tortas

$16.00

Tacos

Tacos

$2.75

Cilantro & Onion

Taco dinner

Taco Dinner

$10.00

Cilantro & Onion. Beans and Rice

Tortas

Torta

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and beans

Burgers

Burger w/ Fries

$4.50

Lettuce,Tomatoe

CheeseBurger w/Fries

$5.00

Double Burger w/Fries

$6.00

DoubleCheeseBurger w/Fries

$6.50

Grill Chicken Sandw/Fries

$5.00

CheeseGrill Chicken

$5.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$2.00

Lettuce and Tomatoe

Quesabirria C/consome Order

$10.00

3 quesadilla dinner

$11.00

Philly

Philly w/Fries

$7.00

Green Peppers, Onions, and Cheese

Burrito

Burritos

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and beans

Desayunos

Chilaquiles Rojos w/eggs

$7.00

Chilaquiles Verdes w/eggs

$7.00

Huevos Estrellados

$6.00

Huevos Rancheros

$7.00

Huevos A La Mexicana

$7.00

Huevos Con Salchicha

$7.00

Huevos Con Jamon

$7.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.00

Huevos Con Nopales

$7.00

Huevos en salsa roja

$6.50

Huevos en salsa verde

$6.50

Huevos revueltos

$6.00

Huevos con carne

$7.25

Caldos

Caldo

$8.00

Cilantro, Cebolla, and Tortillas

Antojos

Nachos

$4.00

Beans, Nacho Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Sour Cream

Guacamole w/chips

$5.00

Pizza Puff

$4.00

Pizza Puff w/ fries

$5.00

Salad

$4.60

3 Chicken tender w/fries

$5.00

6 Ck Nuggets w/fries

$3.50

Platillos

Bistek a la Mexicana

$10.00

Served Wit Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.00

Served With Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.00

Served With Rice and Beans

Pechuga A La Mexicana

$10.00

Carne Asada Con Nopales

$10.00

Pechuga Con Nopales

$10.00

Chicharron Salsa Verde

$10.00

Fajitas De Pollo

$12.00

Fajitas De Res

$12.00

Alambre De Res

$12.00

Alambre De Pastor

$12.00

Chiles Rellenos

$10.00

Tampiquena

$12.00

Flauta

Chicken Flauta Dinner

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Cheese, and Sour Cream. with beans and rice on the side.

Sopes

Sopes

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and beans

Gorditas

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Beans

Gorditas

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Cheese, and beans

Tostadas

Tostadas

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Beans

Dinner

$2.00

Pizza

Small 10" Pizza

$8.00

Tomatoes Sauce and Cheese

Medium 12" Pizza

$10.00

Large 14" Pizza

$12.00

Sides

Sides

$2.50

Tortillas

$0.50

chips

$2.00

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.00

Can Drinks

$1.55

Fountain Drinks To go

$2.00+

Coffe

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3825 Main Street, East Chicago, IN 46312

