El Pastorcito 94 S Cleveland Ave

Food

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$6.95

Bean Dip

$6.95

Choriqueso

$7.95

Guacamole

$8.95

Jalapeños Toreados

$4.95

Street Corn

$3.95

Cebollitas Cambray

$3.95

Jalapeños Rancheros

$6.95

Tamales (2)

$6.95

Tamales (1)

$3.95

Frijoles Charros

$5.95

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.95

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, cheese, and avocado

Fajita. Taco Salad

$8.95

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak, fajita veggies, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.95

Loaded Nachos

$14.95

Choice of meat, asada, pollo, chorizo or beef. Topped with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$2.95

Chorizo Tacos

$2.95

Carne Asada Tacos

$2.95

Pollo Grilled Tacos

$2.95

Carnitas Tacos

$3.25

Barbacoa Tacos

$3.95

3 Birria Tacos

$15.95

Tripa Tacos

$3.95

Lengua Tacos

$3.95

Shrimp Tacos

$3.95

Fish Tacos

$3.95

Taquiza

$49.95

Includes 20 tacos, 5 of each meat. With onion, cilantro, jalapeños toreados, limes, and choice of meat. Except lengua, tripa, and fish

Carne molida

$3.95

Pollo Linea

$3.95

Burritos

Super Burrito

$15.95

12" flour tortilla. Stuffed with rice, bean, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat. Topped with cheese dip and ranchera sauce

Fajita Burrito

$15.95

12" flour tortilla. Stuffed with sizzling fajita veggies, chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip

Burritos Mexicanos

$14.95

Stuffed with chicken or steak and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip, green tomatillo, and ranchera sauce

Chimichangas

$9.95

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Chori-Quesadilla

$12.95

Choice of chicken or steak with chorizo, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Quesadilla

$8.95

Choice of meat with cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Quesadilla pollo linea

$8.95

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.95

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and onions, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, rice, and cheese

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$11.95

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and onions. Mole sauce, sour cream, and Mexican rice

Entomatadas

$10.95

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and onions. Ranchera sauce, sour cream, rice, and cheese

Tortas

Al Pastor Tortas

$12.95

Pollo Tortas

$10.95

Carnitas Tortas

$12.95

Carne Asada Tortas

$12.95

Arrachera Tortas

$14.95

With mayonnaise, refried beans, onion, tomatoes, and cheese

Huevos

A La Mexicana

$6.95

Con Chorizo O Jamon

$6.95

Served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$19.95

Al La Diabla

$21.95

Al Ajo

$21.95

Served with Mexican rice, tortillas and salad

Aguachiles Verdes

$19.95

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice. Served with red onion, avocado, and spicy green sauce

Ceviche De Camaron

$19.95

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño peppers

Small Cucarachas

$29.95

Dip fried fresh shrimp. Sauteed with chile de arbol, butter, and red onions

Large Cucarachas

$44.95

Dip fried fresh shrimp. Sauteed with chile de arbol, butter, and red onions

Coctel De Camaron Estilo Veracruz

$19.95

Vegetarian Plates

Avocado Enchilada

$13.95

Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and avocado. Green tomatillo sauce and sour cream

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.95

10' flour tortilla filled with spinach and cheese

3 Veggie Tacos

$10.95

Fajitas*

$15.95

Burrito Vegetariano

$8.95

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$0.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Rice

$2.95

Beans

$2.95

Lettuce

$2.25

Cheese*

$2.95

Pico De Gallo

$3.25

Hot Sauce

$3.25

Avocado

$3.95

Mushrooms

$3.95

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Green Salsa

$7.95

Red Salsa

$7.95

Cucumbers

$3.95

Cilantro

$0.99

Cebolla

$0.99

Enchilada (1)

$3.95

Postres

Churros

$4.95

Cheesecake

$4.75

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Especialidades De La Casa

Alambre

$13.95

Steak strips and bacon with grilled onions, green peppers, tortillas and cheese

Gringas

$13.95

Two 10" flour tortillas with carne al pastor, grilled onions, and cheese. Guacamole and sour cream

Fajitas El Pastorcito

$18.95

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and mushrooms. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajitas

$13.95

Grilled chicken or steak. With onion, tomatoes, green peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajitas Combo

$16.95

Grilled chicken and steak. With onion, tomatoes, green peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole

El Sarape

$14.95

Steak strips, pork tenderloin, and bacon. With grilled onion, tomatoes, green peppers, tortillas, and cheese

2 Sopes

$8.95

Homemade fried thick corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and sour cream and your choice of meat

Churrasco Carne Asada

$18.95

Grilled skirt steak, served with rice, beans, onions, and a jalapeño toreado with chimichurri sauce and tortillas

Kids Menu

Beef Taco Rice and Beans

$5.95

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$5.95

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Hamburger and Fries

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Beer

Draft Beer

16 Oz Modelo Especial

$6.95

24 Oz Modelo Especial

$8.95

16 Oz Negra Modelo

$6.95

24 Oz Negra Modelo

$8.95

Mexican Beer

Corona

$4.95

Pacifico

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Victoria

$4.95

XX Lager

$4.95

XX Amber

$4.95

12 Coronitas Bucket

$16.95

34 Oz Michelada

$10.95

Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

But Light

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Budweiser

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Margaritas

Medium House Frozen Rita

$8.95

Jumbo House Frozen Rita

$10.95

Half Pitcher House Frozen Rita

$15.95

Pitcher House Frozen Rita

$22.95

Medium House Rocks Rita

$8.95

Jumbo House Rocks Rita

$10.95

Half Pitcher House Rocks Rita

$15.95

Pitcher House Rocks Rita

$22.95

Gold

$10.95

Gold Half Pitcher

$17.95

Gold Pitcher

$24.95

Paloma

$9.95

Patron silver with grapefruit and lime juice, agave nectar, and soda water

Cabo Flip

$15.95

Cabo wabo silver, fresh lime, and lemon juice, agave nectar, grand marnier and a flip over lime wedge with and extra tequila shot

Pineapple Infused

$15.95

Avion reposado infused for 8 days with fresh pineapple, grapefruit juice, grand marnier, agave nectar, and triple sec

Margarita Texana

$14.95

1800 reposado, orange, grapefruit, and lime juice. With grand marnier, margarita mix, triple sec, and agave nectar

Sangria

$9.50

Sangria Margarita

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94 S Cleveland Ave, Mogadore, OH 44260

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

