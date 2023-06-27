El Pastorcito 94 S Cleveland Ave
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, cheese, and avocado
Fajita. Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak, fajita veggies, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
Nachos
Tacos
Al Pastor Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Pollo Grilled Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
Barbacoa Tacos
3 Birria Tacos
Tripa Tacos
Lengua Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Fish Tacos
Taquiza
Includes 20 tacos, 5 of each meat. With onion, cilantro, jalapeños toreados, limes, and choice of meat. Except lengua, tripa, and fish
Carne molida
Pollo Linea
Burritos
Super Burrito
12" flour tortilla. Stuffed with rice, bean, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat. Topped with cheese dip and ranchera sauce
Fajita Burrito
12" flour tortilla. Stuffed with sizzling fajita veggies, chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip
Burritos Mexicanos
Stuffed with chicken or steak and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip, green tomatillo, and ranchera sauce
Chimichangas
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Chori-Quesadilla
Choice of chicken or steak with chorizo, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Quesadilla
Choice of meat with cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Quesadilla pollo linea
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and onions, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, rice, and cheese
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and onions. Mole sauce, sour cream, and Mexican rice
Entomatadas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and onions. Ranchera sauce, sour cream, rice, and cheese
Tortas
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Al La Diabla
Al Ajo
Served with Mexican rice, tortillas and salad
Aguachiles Verdes
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice. Served with red onion, avocado, and spicy green sauce
Ceviche De Camaron
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño peppers
Small Cucarachas
Dip fried fresh shrimp. Sauteed with chile de arbol, butter, and red onions
Large Cucarachas
Dip fried fresh shrimp. Sauteed with chile de arbol, butter, and red onions
Coctel De Camaron Estilo Veracruz
Vegetarian Plates
Side Orders
Especialidades De La Casa
Alambre
Steak strips and bacon with grilled onions, green peppers, tortillas and cheese
Gringas
Two 10" flour tortillas with carne al pastor, grilled onions, and cheese. Guacamole and sour cream
Fajitas El Pastorcito
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and mushrooms. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajitas
Grilled chicken or steak. With onion, tomatoes, green peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajitas Combo
Grilled chicken and steak. With onion, tomatoes, green peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole
El Sarape
Steak strips, pork tenderloin, and bacon. With grilled onion, tomatoes, green peppers, tortillas, and cheese
2 Sopes
Homemade fried thick corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and sour cream and your choice of meat
Churrasco Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak, served with rice, beans, onions, and a jalapeño toreado with chimichurri sauce and tortillas
Beer
Draft Beer
Mexican Beer
Margaritas
Medium House Frozen Rita
Jumbo House Frozen Rita
Half Pitcher House Frozen Rita
Pitcher House Frozen Rita
Medium House Rocks Rita
Jumbo House Rocks Rita
Half Pitcher House Rocks Rita
Pitcher House Rocks Rita
Gold
Gold Half Pitcher
Gold Pitcher
Paloma
Patron silver with grapefruit and lime juice, agave nectar, and soda water
Cabo Flip
Cabo wabo silver, fresh lime, and lemon juice, agave nectar, grand marnier and a flip over lime wedge with and extra tequila shot
Pineapple Infused
Avion reposado infused for 8 days with fresh pineapple, grapefruit juice, grand marnier, agave nectar, and triple sec
Margarita Texana
1800 reposado, orange, grapefruit, and lime juice. With grand marnier, margarita mix, triple sec, and agave nectar
Sangria
Sangria Margarita
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
