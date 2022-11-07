Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Patio Austin

1,371 Reviews

$

2938 Guadalupe St

Austin, TX 78705

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Enchilada
Chile Con Queso Dip
Cheese Enchilada

Appetizers

Homemade shekks

Adult Beef Quesadilla

$12.95

Our Signature taco meat combined with yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.

Adult Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Our signature marinated chicken combined with yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.95+

Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.95+

Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, our signature taco meat, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.

Chicken, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.95+

Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, our signature marinated chicken, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.

Special Nachos

$13.25+

Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños & guacamole

Jaime Queso Dip

$9.25+

House-made queso dip garnished with our signature taco meat, guacamole, & tomatoes

Chile Con Queso Dip

$7.25+

House-made queso dip ... irresistible! Served with Chips.

Guacamole Dip

$7.25+

House-made Guacamole Dip. Served with chips.

Guacamole Salad

$7.25+

Our house-made guacamole served on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce.

House Salad

$4.00+

Lettuce and tomato with homemade dressing.

Crispy Tacos

Our taco shells are Homemade & served open faced.

Beef Taco

$12.95+

Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat, topped with lettuce & tomato... a classic!

Chicken Taco

$12.95+

Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature marinated chicken, topped with lettuce & tomato.

Taco Supreme

$13.95+

Homemade open face crispy shell including your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & guacamole.

Taco Queso Supreme

$14.25+

Homemade open face crispy shell including your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & guacamole... and of course queso drizzled on top.

Jerry's Special Taco

$13.95+

Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat topped with queso. Served with a side guacamole salad.

Perkin's Special Taco

$13.95+

Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat, topped with lettuce & tomato. Queso drizzled on top

Chili Con Queso Plate

$7.95

Two house-made open face crispy shells topped with queso. Served with a side house salad.

Chalupas

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$9.95+

House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.

Bean & Chicken Chalupa

$11.75+

House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.

Bean & Beef Chalupa

$11.75+

House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, signature taco meat topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.

Chalupa Supreme

$13.25+

House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese & garnished with lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with a side salad.

Chalupa Queso Supreme

$13.50+

House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese & garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & queso drizzled on top. Served with a side salad.

Dinners

El Patio #1

$15.95

Guacamole Salad, House-Made round shell topped with Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice.

El Patio #2

$14.95

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco Two Cheese Enchiladas w/Chili, beans and rice

El Patio #3

$13.75

Crispy Beef Taco, Cheese enchilada with chili, beans & rice, Choice of: chili con queso or a cheese enchilada with chili

El Patio #4

$13.25

One cheese enchilada with chili, beans & rice, Choice of: chili con queso or a crispy beef taco

David Special

$15.25

Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice

El Patio Special

$14.25

One beef or bean taco, One chili con queso, One chalupa, Guacamole salad

Salad Plate

$11.95

Crispy beef taco, Guacamole salad, Chile con queso

Señorita Special

$13.75

Two crispy beef tacos, one cheese enchilada with chili

Señor Special

$13.95

Two crispy beef tacos, Two cheese enchiladas w/ chili

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$19.50+

Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.

Chicken Fajitas

$17.50+

Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.

Combo Fajitas

$19.50+

Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$11.95+

Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas.

Beef Enchilada

$12.95+

Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh beef enchiladas.

Chicken Enchilada

$12.95+

Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas.

Guacamole Cheese Enchilada

$12.95+

Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.

Guacamole Beef Enchilada

$13.95+

Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh ground beef enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.

Guacamole Chicken Enchilada

$13.95+

Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.

Sides

1/2 Pint of Salsa w/ Chips

$2.99

Pint of Salsa

$5.99

Homemade Shells

$1.75+

Homemade round shell.

Refried Beans

$3.50+

Rice

$3.50+

Bag of chips

$1.00

Side Beef

$3.50

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Grated Cheese

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Sd Jalapenos

$1.00

Sd Onions

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Desserts

Home Made Pecan Praline

$1.50

Children's Menu

Child's Plate #1

$9.00

Choice of taco or queso, beans and rice. Drink included.

Child's Plate #2

$9.00

Cheese enchilada with chili, beans and rice. Drink included.

Childs Cheese Quesadillas

$9.00

Drink included.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Ala Carte

Single Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Single Flour Tortilla

$0.35

Single Shell w/ Queso

$2.50

Bean and Cheese Taco

$2.50

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$7.95+

Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup

House Margarita

$7.95+

Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup

El Patio Margarita

$8.95+

Tequila 512 Blanco, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup.

Mexican Martini

$12.75

Tequila 512 Reposado, Patron Citron, house made simple syrup, fresh lime juice, and olive juice

Skinny Margarita

$8.95+

Mi Campo Blanco Tequila, Fresh Citrus, Agave, Soda

El Jefe Coronita

$14.95

Jeff's favorite! Our take on the Beer-Rita. A Grande frozen margarita with a Coronita thrown in the mix.

Bloody Mary

$9.95

Fresh Made with Local Deep Eddy Vodka.

Spicy Margarita

$8.95+

Tequila 512 Blanco, Muddled Serrano, Fresh Citrus.

Ranch Water

$12.75

Tequila 512 Reposado, Fresh lime juice, Served with a Rambler on the side.

El Centurion Margarita

$11.95+

Longhorn Margarita

$8.95+

Mezcal Margarita

$8.95+

El Patio Piñarita

$11.95+

Bloody Maria

$13.00

El Patio Paloma

$12.75

"Dirty" Abby

$8.95+

Hook Em' Special

$10.00

Cara De Piña

$12.00

Bottled drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

500ml

Topo Chico

$3.25

Rambler sparkling water

$3.25

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.50

Togo drinks

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet coke

$2.95

Dr pepper

$2.95

Iced tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Beer

Bud Light

$4.25

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Lone Star

$4.25

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Miller lite

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.50

Wine

Red Wine

$7.00

White Wine

$7.00

Spirits

512 Blanco

$8.00+

512 Reposado

$9.00+

Cimarron Blanco

$8.00+

Cimarron Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio 1942

$26.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00+

Don Julio Silver

$10.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00+

Herradura Anejo

$10.00+

Herradura Blanco

$8.00+

Herradura Reposado

$9.00+

House Tequila

$4.00+

Ocho Plata

$10.00+

Ocho Reposado

$11.00+

Lalo

$10.00+

Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00+

Dulce Vida Reposado

$9.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00+

Patron Blanco

$10.00+

Cutty Sark

$7.00+

Dickel Rye

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Nine Banded

$7.00+

Old Crow Bourbon

$5.00+

Flor de Cana 4yr Gold

$8.00+

Bacardi Superior White

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00+

Deep Eddy - Lemon

$7.00+

Deep Eddy - Ruby Red

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Bombay Dry

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Seagram's Dry

$7.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00+

Desert Door Sotol

$8.00+

Madre Mezcal Espadin

$9.00+

Shot Grand Marnier

$5.00

Shot Patron Citron

$5.00

Shot Paulas

$5.00

Enchiladas

12 Cheese Enchiladas

$49.95

12 Beef Enchiladas

$49.95

12 Chicken Enchiladas

$49.95

Tacos

12 Tacos

$42.00

6 Tacos

$28.00

Family pack

12 Cheese Enchiladas

$49.95

12 Beef Enchiladas

$49.95

12 Chicken Enchiladas

$49.95

Taco Pack

12 Tacos

$42.00

6 Tacos

$28.00

Catering Enchiladas

12 Cheese Enchiladas

$34.95

12 Beef Enchiladas

$37.95

12 Chicken Enchiladas

$37.95

24 Beef Enchiladas

$76.95

24 Chicken Enchiladas

$76.95

30 Cheese Enchiladas

$79.95

24 Cheese Enchiladas

$69.95

Catering Sides

Catering Beans & Rice

$25.95

For 15 People

Quart of Salsa

$9.95

Quart of Queso

$21.95

Quart of Guacamole

$21.95

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$3.95

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$3.95

Catering bag of chips

$11.95

5lb bag of chips

Pint of chili gravy

$9.00

Pint of Taco meat

$10.00

Pint of shredded cheese

$6.00

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

HH Jaime Queso Dip

$4.60+

HH Chile Con Queso Dip

$3.60+

HH Guacamole Dip

$3.60+

Beer (Deep Copy)

HH Bud Light

$2.75

HH Corona

$3.25

HH Dos Equis

$3.25

HH Lone Star

$2.75

HH Modelo Especial

$3.25

HH Negra Modelo

$3.25

HH Pacifico

$3.25

HH Shiner Bock

$2.75

HH Miller lite

$2.75

Cocktails (Deep Copy)

HH Frozen Margarita

$5.00

HH Margarita

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
El Patio image
El Patio image

