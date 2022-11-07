- Home
- El Patio - Austin
El Patio Austin
1,371 Reviews
$
2938 Guadalupe St
Austin, TX 78705
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Adult Beef Quesadilla
Our Signature taco meat combined with yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.
Adult Cheese Quesadilla
Yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.
Adult Chicken Quesadilla
Our signature marinated chicken combined with yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, our signature taco meat, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
Chicken, Bean & Cheese Nachos
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, our signature marinated chicken, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
Special Nachos
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños & guacamole
Jaime Queso Dip
House-made queso dip garnished with our signature taco meat, guacamole, & tomatoes
Chile Con Queso Dip
House-made queso dip ... irresistible! Served with Chips.
Guacamole Dip
House-made Guacamole Dip. Served with chips.
Guacamole Salad
Our house-made guacamole served on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce.
House Salad
Lettuce and tomato with homemade dressing.
Crispy Tacos
Beef Taco
Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat, topped with lettuce & tomato... a classic!
Chicken Taco
Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature marinated chicken, topped with lettuce & tomato.
Taco Supreme
Homemade open face crispy shell including your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
Taco Queso Supreme
Homemade open face crispy shell including your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato & guacamole... and of course queso drizzled on top.
Jerry's Special Taco
Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat topped with queso. Served with a side guacamole salad.
Perkin's Special Taco
Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat, topped with lettuce & tomato. Queso drizzled on top
Chili Con Queso Plate
Two house-made open face crispy shells topped with queso. Served with a side house salad.
Chalupas
Bean & Cheese Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
Bean & Chicken Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
Bean & Beef Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, signature taco meat topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
Chalupa Supreme
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese & garnished with lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with a side salad.
Chalupa Queso Supreme
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese & garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & queso drizzled on top. Served with a side salad.
Dinners
El Patio #1
Guacamole Salad, House-Made round shell topped with Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice.
El Patio #2
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco Two Cheese Enchiladas w/Chili, beans and rice
El Patio #3
Crispy Beef Taco, Cheese enchilada with chili, beans & rice, Choice of: chili con queso or a cheese enchilada with chili
El Patio #4
One cheese enchilada with chili, beans & rice, Choice of: chili con queso or a crispy beef taco
David Special
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
El Patio Special
One beef or bean taco, One chili con queso, One chalupa, Guacamole salad
Salad Plate
Crispy beef taco, Guacamole salad, Chile con queso
Señorita Special
Two crispy beef tacos, one cheese enchilada with chili
Señor Special
Two crispy beef tacos, Two cheese enchiladas w/ chili
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Combo Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas.
Beef Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh beef enchiladas.
Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas.
Guacamole Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.
Guacamole Beef Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh ground beef enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.
Guacamole Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.
Sides
1/2 Pint of Salsa w/ Chips
Pint of Salsa
Homemade Shells
Homemade round shell.
Refried Beans
Rice
Bag of chips
Side Beef
Side Chicken
Side Dressing
Side Grated Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side Lettuce
Side Pico de gallo
Side Queso
Sd Jalapenos
Sd Onions
Side Sour Cream
Side Tomatoes
Desserts
Children's Menu
Ala Carte
Cocktails
Frozen Margarita
Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup
House Margarita
Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup
El Patio Margarita
Tequila 512 Blanco, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup.
Mexican Martini
Tequila 512 Reposado, Patron Citron, house made simple syrup, fresh lime juice, and olive juice
Skinny Margarita
Mi Campo Blanco Tequila, Fresh Citrus, Agave, Soda
El Jefe Coronita
Jeff's favorite! Our take on the Beer-Rita. A Grande frozen margarita with a Coronita thrown in the mix.
Bloody Mary
Fresh Made with Local Deep Eddy Vodka.
Spicy Margarita
Tequila 512 Blanco, Muddled Serrano, Fresh Citrus.
Ranch Water
Tequila 512 Reposado, Fresh lime juice, Served with a Rambler on the side.
El Centurion Margarita
Longhorn Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
El Patio Piñarita
Bloody Maria
El Patio Paloma
"Dirty" Abby
Hook Em' Special
Cara De Piña
Bottled drinks
Beer
Spirits
512 Blanco
512 Reposado
Cimarron Blanco
Cimarron Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Fortaleza Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
House Tequila
Ocho Plata
Ocho Reposado
Lalo
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Patron Blanco
Cutty Sark
Dickel Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Nine Banded
Old Crow Bourbon
Flor de Cana 4yr Gold
Bacardi Superior White
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy - Lemon
Deep Eddy - Ruby Red
Tito's
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Seagram's Dry
Del Maguey Vida
Desert Door Sotol
Madre Mezcal Espadin
Shot Grand Marnier
Shot Patron Citron
Shot Paulas
Taco Pack
Catering Enchiladas
Catering Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705