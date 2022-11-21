El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh 7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 110
No reviews yet
7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 101
Raleigh, NC 27616
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
FRIED CALAMARI
Accompanied with Sweet chili sauce
THE PATIO WINGS
Glazed with Abanero and Mango sauce
MOFONGUITOS (YUCA OR PLANTAIN)
With your choice: Ropa vieja (Beef stew), chicken or shrimp
BANANA CANOE
Sweet plantain and shrimp with red Patio sauce
PINCHOS (SKEWERS)
Beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie. (6 per order)
Home Empanadas chicken
Mofonguitos Acevichados
Home empanadas beef
CEVICHES
EAT GREEN
ENTREES
CHURRASCO EL PATIO
Skirt steak, yuca fries
SURF AND TURF
Lobster tail, New York steak
PARRILLA DE PULPO
Octopus on the grill, Argentinian chimichurri, yuca fries
CHICHARRON ROLL
Crunchy pork belly roll, tostones, pickled onions
BANDEJA PAISA
The patio style Colombian dish. Beans, white rice, plantains, fried egg, skirt steak, avocado, arepa, Colombian sausage.
RED SNAPPER
Fried whole fish with mashed potatoes and shrimp, octopus, calamari, with our special red sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
With yuca frires and pickle onions
THE TRIANGLE BURGER
Homemade patty, arrugula, caramelized onions, tomatoes, cheese, bacon.
TOMAHAWK
42-46 Rib eye in bone, honey truffle butter = fried yuca with latin chimichurry
Fried Rice EL Patio
Hookah
Kids Menu
LATIN ROLLS
EL CAMPESINO ROLL
Fried cheese, longaniza, avocado, sweet plantain and eel sauce
THE PATIO
Bacon, cheese, sweet plantain and ropa vieja
LA CHAPI
Tempura chicken, guacamole, fried pork belly, sweet chili sauce, pico de gallo, and eel sauce
THE CHICKEN POLLO
Fried chicken, sweet plantain, chicken sofrito stew
LOMO SALTADO
Tempura shrimp, bacon, cream cheese, lomo saltado on the top
VOLCANO ROLL
Avocado, fried cheese, salami, eel sauce and spicy kany
CRISPY ROLL
Cream cheese, sweet plantain, bacon, chicken and beef stew, pico de gallo, eel sauce
ACEVICHADO ROLL
Sweet platain, shrimp, avocado, and choose one of our ceviches on top
VEGAN ROLL
Avocado, caramelized onions, sparragus, carrots, sweet plantain
SPECIAL SUSHI
Wednesday sushi special