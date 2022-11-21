  • Home
El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh 7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 110

No reviews yet

7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 101

Raleigh, NC 27616

Order Again

Popular Items

THE CHICKEN POLLO
MOFONGO CHICHARRON
Chicken Tenders with Fries

APPETIZERS

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.85

Accompanied with Sweet chili sauce

THE PATIO WINGS

THE PATIO WINGS

$14.50

Glazed with Abanero and Mango sauce

MOFONGUITOS (YUCA OR PLANTAIN)

MOFONGUITOS (YUCA OR PLANTAIN)

$12.50

With your choice: Ropa vieja (Beef stew), chicken or shrimp

BANANA CANOE

BANANA CANOE

$16.50

Sweet plantain and shrimp with red Patio sauce

PINCHOS (SKEWERS)

PINCHOS (SKEWERS)

$26.00

Beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie. (6 per order)

Home Empanadas chicken

$4.00

Mofonguitos Acevichados

$18.50

Home empanadas beef

$4.00

CEVICHES

SUNSHINE

SUNSHINE

$18.50

Shrimp, fish, octopus, cream, Peruvian style

COCTEL TROPICAL

COCTEL TROPICAL

$18.50

Shrimp, Portuguese cocktail sauce, mango, avocado, red onions, lemon.

AGUA CHILE

AGUA CHILE

$18.50

Shrimp, red unions, avocado, cilantro, cucumber

DESSERTS

COCONUT FLAN

$14.99

HOT LAVA CAKE

$14.99

BANANA ROLL

$14.99

PAN DE BONO WAFFLE

$16.00

EAT GREEN

BURRATA SALAD

$18.50

Spicy fruit jam, arrugula, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, cilantro aioli

VEGAN MOFONGO

$15.25

With roasted veggies

PASTA

$15.00

Vegan or traditional. Alfredo Latin sauce(add protein)

ENTREES

CHURRASCO EL PATIO

CHURRASCO EL PATIO

$29.00

Skirt steak, yuca fries

SURF AND TURF

SURF AND TURF

$65.00

Lobster tail, New York steak

PARRILLA DE PULPO

PARRILLA DE PULPO

$34.00

Octopus on the grill, Argentinian chimichurri, yuca fries

CHICHARRON ROLL

CHICHARRON ROLL

$24.00

Crunchy pork belly roll, tostones, pickled onions

BANDEJA PAISA

BANDEJA PAISA

$27.00

The patio style Colombian dish. Beans, white rice, plantains, fried egg, skirt steak, avocado, arepa, Colombian sausage.

RED SNAPPER

RED SNAPPER

$46.00

Fried whole fish with mashed potatoes and shrimp, octopus, calamari, with our special red sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$18.25

With yuca frires and pickle onions

THE TRIANGLE BURGER

$18.25

Homemade patty, arrugula, caramelized onions, tomatoes, cheese, bacon.

TOMAHAWK

$105.00

42-46 Rib eye in bone, honey truffle butter = fried yuca with latin chimichurry

Fried Rice EL Patio

Fried Rice EL Patio

$27.00

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

refill

$15.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.00

LATIN ROLLS

EL CAMPESINO ROLL

EL CAMPESINO ROLL

$12.00

Fried cheese, longaniza, avocado, sweet plantain and eel sauce

THE PATIO

$14.99

Bacon, cheese, sweet plantain and ropa vieja

LA CHAPI

$14.99

Tempura chicken, guacamole, fried pork belly, sweet chili sauce, pico de gallo, and eel sauce

THE CHICKEN POLLO

$14.99

Fried chicken, sweet plantain, chicken sofrito stew

LOMO SALTADO

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, bacon, cream cheese, lomo saltado on the top

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$15.99

Avocado, fried cheese, salami, eel sauce and spicy kany

CRISPY ROLL

$14.99

Cream cheese, sweet plantain, bacon, chicken and beef stew, pico de gallo, eel sauce

ACEVICHADO ROLL

$18.00

Sweet platain, shrimp, avocado, and choose one of our ceviches on top

VEGAN ROLL

$10.00

Avocado, caramelized onions, sparragus, carrots, sweet plantain

SPECIAL SUSHI

$10.00

Wednesday sushi special

Mar Y Tierra

$19.00

El Tiguere

$19.00

Pio Pio

$14.99

MOFONGOS(Mashed mound of plantains with pork belly and garlic)

MOFONGO CHICHARRON

MOFONGO CHICHARRON

$18.25

Fried pork belly

MOFONGO CHURRASCO

MOFONGO CHURRASCO

$27.00

Skirt steak with chimichurri

MOFONGO SHRIMP

MOFONGO SHRIMP

$18.25

Shrimps with red patio sauce

MOFONGOS

$12.00

Mofongo lobster

$38.00

Trifongo Ying Yang

$65.00

chicken mofongo

$18.25

PICADERAS (PLATTERS)

THE PATIO PLATTER

THE PATIO PLATTER

$120.00

Chef choice: 3 latin rolls, 5 small bites (appetizers), 4 pinchos

MARISCO PLATTER

$32.00

SIDES

GUACAMOLE

$4.50

YUCA FRIES

$4.50

YUCA MASHED

$4.50

SAUTEE VEGGIES

$4.50

SALAD

$4.50

WHITE RICE

$4.50

BREAD FRUIT

$4.50

Beans

$4.50

Chips and sauce

$3.50

sauce

$1.00

shrimp

$8.00

chicken

$5.00

Tostones

$4.50

Papas

$4.50

Rice And Beans

$5.00

sweet platein

$4.50

Cola De Lobster

$25.00

arepa

$4.50

Sodas

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Mtn Dew

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

pepsi

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

redbull

$5.00

Patio Tequila

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Herradura

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

1800

$10.00

Roca Ptron

$16.00

Rose

$7.50

Centenario

$8.00

Luna Azul

$10.00

Jimador blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$55.00

Casa Amigos

$17.00

Corralejo

$12.00

1800 silver

$10.00

Avion

$14.00

Cazadores blanco

$10.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$17.00

1800 Cristalino

$23.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Cincoro

$30.00

Bayleys

$8.00

Patio Whiskey

Blue Level

$45.00

Chivas Regal 18 Y

$28.00

Black Level

$14.00

Red Level

$10.00

Jack Danniel

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12 Y

$14.00

Buchana's

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Johnnye Walker 18 Y

$28.00

Macallan

$30.00

Buchana, 18

$22.00

Patio Ron

Bacardi's

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$12.00

Brugal Anejo

$12.00

Capitan Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Brugal Anejo 1888

$14.00

Selvarey coconut

$12.00

Don Q

$10.00

run chata

$8.00

Patio Conac

Hennessy's

$14.00

Remmy Martin

$14.00

Grand Marnier 100 yr

$28.00

Hennessy X0

$35.00

D'ussee

$15.00

ST. Remy vsop

$14.00

Patio Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Smirnoff raspaberry

$7.00

Sky

$8.00

Ciroc's

$10.00

Absolut's

$10.00

Patio Gin

Aristocrat

$8.00

Empresso 1908

$10.00

Tanqueria

$10.00

Baileys

$7.50

bombay

$10.00

Patio Beer

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Pacifico

$5.00

cubetazo

$30.00

Michelada

$12.00

Victoria

$5.00

Patio Drinks

Margarita

$14.00

La Chapi

$16.00

Senorita

$17.00

Mojito's

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa Pichel

$45.00

Spicy Death

$17.00Out of stock

Skinny Marg

$16.00Out of stock

La Quimica

$18.00Out of stock

Fly To The Patio

$17.00

Caipirinha Patio

$15.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Maison Albert

$48.00

Finca La Celia

$49.00

Villa Brici

$48.00

Maria Tinto

$105.00

Glass Maison Albert

$12.00

Glass Finca La Celia

$14.00

Glass Villa Crisi

$14.00

White Wine

Martin Berdugo

$55.00

Enate

$59.00

Crimson Clover

$40.00

Glass Martin Berdugo

$12.00

Glas Enate

$14.00

Glass Crimson

$12.00

Rose Wine

Ponte Vinho Verde

$45.00

Glass Ponte Vinho Verde

$14.00

Sparcklin Wine

Josep Ventosa Brut

$68.00

Glass Josep Ventosa Brut

$17.00

Mezcal

Casa amigos

$17.00

Draft Beer

Pacifico 12 0z

$4.50

Blue Mont 12 0z

$5.50

Modelo 12 oz

$4.50

Pacifico 24 oz

$8.00

Blue Mont 24 oz

$8.50

Modelo 24 oz

$8.00

seven saturdays ipa

$7.00

Patio Drinks 2

El Patron

$17.00

The Trash

$17.99

Soft Pink

$12.49

Sangria Patio

$15.00

Queen Of Heart

$17.00

Old Fashion Patio

$16.00

El pipipi

$13.00

The Petite

$12.00

La Senorita

$17.00
Fly To The Patio

Fly To The Patio

$17.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00
The Mojito Party

The Mojito Party

$20.00

El Canibal

$16.00

Spicy Death

$15.00

Brunch

Pan De Bono Waffles Chicharron

Pan De Bono Waffles Chicharron

$18.00

Pan De Bono Waffles Churrasco

$24.00
El Patio Omelette

El Patio Omelette

$16.00
Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

$18.00

Calentado Paisa

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Honey Arbol Chicharron

$14.00

Avocado Burrata Toast

$19.00

Mexican Menu

Asada Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos

$14.50

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Oyster Michelada

$14.99

Balazo Seguro

$13.99

Cubetazo

$25.00

