Latin American

El Patio de Fela

review star

No reviews yet

2253 3RD AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10035

Order Again

Martes

Gallina

$8.00

Rabo

$10.00

Spaghetti con Pollo

$8.00

Miercoles

Arroz con Longaniza

$8.04

Berenjena

$8.04

Sopa de pescado

$5.00+

Breakfast

1 Golpe

$5.05

2 Golpes

$6.02

3 Golpes

$7.02

Cafe

$1.38+

Chocolate

$2.07+

Avena

$1.38+

4 Golpes

$8.04

Queso

$0.75

Salami

$0.75

Longaniza

$0.75

Jamon

$0.75

Chamomile tea

$1.50

Green tea

$1.50

Natural Ginger Tea

$1.38+

Tostada de Pan

$1.25

Yuca rellena de carne

$2.30

Relleno de papa

$1.37

Alcapurrias

$2.76

Pan con Ajo

$3.00

Jibaritos

Jibaritos Pollo

$8.04

Jibaritos Bistec

$9.00

Jibaritos Pernil

$8.04

Jibaritos Camarones

$12.00

Jugos Naturales\ Natural Juices

Chinola

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Naranja

$4.00

Morisonando

$5.00

Desserts\ Postres

Flan

$4.00

3 Leches

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Mousse de Chocolate

$4.00

Chocoflan

$4.50

Coconut cacke

$5.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Antojitos\ appetizers

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Cocktel de Camarones

$10.00

Mofonguitos de Pollo

$9.00

Mofonguitos de Camarones

$12.00

Pastelitos de Pollo

$2.00

Pastelitos de Res

$2.00

Pinchos de Pollos

$7.00

Pinchos de Cerdo

$7.00

Papas Locas

$7.00

Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

Alitas de Pollo

$1.00

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Picadera

$30.00

Pastelito de camarones

$3.00

Almejas casino

$10.00+

Pinchos de Camarones

$12.00

Bolitas de Platanos maduros

$9.00

Pastelitos de Queso

$2.00

Fish croquette

$3.22

Sopas\ Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$4.00+

Sopa de Pescado

$5.05+

Sopa de Mariscos

$6.00+

Sancocho

$5.05+

Mondongo

$5.00+

Asopao de Camarones

$22.00

Salad

Ensalada de la Casa

$2.00+

Ensalada Rusa

$2.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Salpicon de Marisco Carucho

$8.00+

Salpicon de Marisco Camarones

$8.00+

Aguacate

$2.00+

Potato salad

$2.30+

Pasta

Penne ala Vodka Solo

$15.00

Penne ala Vodka con Pollo

$18.00

Penne ala Vodka con Camarones

$24.00

Fettuccini Alfredo con Pollo

$18.00

Fettuccini Alfredo con Camarones

$24.00

Fettuccini Marinara con Pollo

$18.00

Fettuccini Marinara con Camarones

$24.00

Pasta Fiesta Mar

$40.00

Meats\ Carnes

Chicharon de Pollo sin Hueso

Chicharon de Pollo con Hueso

$15.00

Chuleta Kan Kan

$16.00

Churrasco ala Parilla

$24.00

Churrasco Saltiado

$24.00

NY Sirloin Steak

$25.00

Pechuga de Pollo ala Plancha

$15.00

Pechuga ala Cordon Blue

$22.00

Pollo a la Maria

$18.00

Masitas de Cerdo Frita

$12.00

Bistec Encebollado

$16.00

Chicaron de Cerdo

$12.00

Chuletas orden

$14.00

Pollo Rostizado

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Pechuga rellena de maduros

$16.00

Fish\ Pescado

Mar y Busque

$28.00

Filete de Salmon

$21.00

Red Snapper

$25.00

Meo en Rueda

$12.00

Filete de Gruper

$14.00

Mofongos

Camarofongo Salsa Red

$23.00

Camarofongo Salsa Ajo

$23.00

Mofongo de Pollo

$12.00

Mofongo de chicharon de cerdo

$12.00

Cheesefongo

$10.00

Mariscofongo Red

$30.00

Mariscofongo Ajo

$30.00

Mariscos\ seafood

Camarones al Gusto

$20.00

Masa de Camgrejo

$24.00

Patas de Camgrejo

$26.00

Paella Fiesta Mar Sm

$30.00

Paella Fiesta Mar LG

$50.00

Chofan de Marisco

$25.00

Chofan de Camarones

$22.00

Mariscada del Patio

$30.00

Arroz con Camarones

$21.00

Tacos de Pollo

$12.00

Tacos de Churrasco

$15.00

Tacos de Pescado

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Pollo Entero Rosstizado\ whole roasted chicken

$16.54

1\2 Medio Pollo

$13.78

Lunch 1/4 de Pollo

$7.02

Luch Pollo Cardero\ Chicken stew

$7.02+

Lunch Pechuga ala Plancha\Grilled chicken

$9.00

Lunch Pescado al Horno\Grilled Fish

$9.00+

Lunch Pernil

$8.04+

Lunch Bistec Saltiado/ Pepper steak

$8.04+

Lunch Chuleta/ pork chops

Lunch Chicharon de Pollo sin hueso

Lunch Chickens Parmesan

$8.50

Lunch Bacalao Guizado/ stewed cod

$9.00+

Lunch Rabo/ Oxe tail

$10.00+

Lunch Gallina

$8.04+

Lunch Pastelon

$8.04

Spaghetti con Pollo

$8.04+

Lunch Carne Guizada/ Stewed meat

$8.04+

Lunch Chivo Borracho/ Goat

$10.00+

Lunch Costilla de Cerdo/ ribs

$8.04+

Lunch Locrio de Longaniza/ sausage

$8.04

Lunch Berenjena/ Eggplant

$8.00

Lunch Lasagna

$9.00

Locrio de Cerdo/ Pork

$8.04

Lunch Pechuga saltiada/ Sauteed breast

$8.50+

Lunch Penned vodka con salmon

$10.00

Lunch Patitas de Cerdo/ Pig feet

$8.04+

Lunch pechuga salsa de hongos/ Breast mushroom sauce

$8.50

Lunch Salmon en rueda

$13.00+

Lunch chicharon con hueso

$8.04

Penned Vodka con pollo

$10.00

Chuletas mustard sauce

$9.50

Pechuga al limon

$9.00

Mini lunch reg

$5.05

Mini Lunch Hight

$7.02

Lunch Penne Vodka con Camarones

$12.00

Lunch Chofan de Marisco

$10.56

Lunch Pavo

$10.00

Lunch Chillo

$15.00

Pechuga rellena de maduros

$8.50

Pechuga end crème de zanahoria

$10.00

Pescado Rellena de Marisco

$11.94

Jamon con piña

$8.04+

Paella

$12.00+

Pavo

$9.19

Meatball

$10.00

Costillas\Ribs

Solo Costilla small

$5.00

Solo Costilla Med

$11.02

Solo Costilla large

$16.00

Tacos

Tacos de Pollo\ Chicken

$12.00

Tacos de Churrasco\ Skirt Steak

$15.00

Tacos de Camarones\ Shrimps

$15.00

Chimi and Burger

Chimi Pollo\ Chicken

$7.02

Chimi Pernil\ Roasted Pork

$8.04

Chimi Res\ Beef

$8.04

Patio Burger

$13.00

Sodas Y Agua

Cocacola

$1.50

Ginger

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coico Rico

$1.50

Kola champagne

$1.50

Sunkist orage

$1.50

Welch uva

$1.50

7up

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50

Agua

$1.00

Cramberry

$3.00

Country club Naranja

$2.00

Country Club Res

$2.00

Country Crub Merengue

$2.00

Pepsi

$1.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Vaso con hielo

$0.50

Jugos Naturales

Chinola\passion fruit

$4.00

Limonada\"lemonade

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Naranja\ orange

$4.00

Morir Soñando \ orange w milk

$5.00

Piña Colada

Piña colada

$7.00

Snapple

Kiwi strawberry

$2.30

Lemon tea

$2.30

Peach

$2.30

Apple

$2.30

Snapple

$3.00

Aguacate

Aguacata Sm

$2.00

Aguacate Lg

$4.00

Side order

Maduros

$3.00+

Tostones

$4.00

Pure de papa

$3.50+

Vegetales

$4.50

YucA frita

$3.00

Arroz Blanco

$2.30+

Abichuela

$1.75+

Moro de gandules

$3.00+

Papas fritas

$3.00

Arepita devyuca

$1.00

Arepita Rellena de Queso

$2.00

Pastelon solo

$5.05

1\2 Polo solo

$6.43

1\4 Pollo solo

Rabo solo

$15.00

Chuleta Frita solo

$6.00

Pernil regula solo

$11.00

Pernil Pequeño solo

$5.05

Bacalao solo

$9.00

Solo Lasagna

$5.05

Papas fritas

$3.00

Mojito

$0.50

Pollo entero solo

$13.00

Chicharon de Pollo sin hueso solo

$10.50

Yuca

$3.00+

Guineo

$3.50

Arroz Amarillo\ Yellow Rice

$2.00+

Pastele de Cerdo

$4.50

Pateles de pollo

$4.50

Arroz con Longaniza

$3.00

Pechuga rellena de maduro solo

$5.05

Salmon solo

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.05

BBQ

$1.00

Family Combos

Family Pollo Rsotisado

$20.00

Family Pechuga ala Plancha

$24.00

Family Chicharon de Pollo si Hueso

$25.00

Family Chuleta Frita

$25.00

Family Bistec Encebollado

$26.00

Family Pollo al Cardero

$24.00

Family 4 Filetes de Pescado al Horno

$29.00

Family 4 Filetes de Pescado Frito

$29.00

Family Chicharron con hueso

$22.00

Family Combo Pernil

$25.00

Beer

Coors light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Presidente

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Cubetazo

$30.00

Cocktail

Bloody Mary

Caipirina

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

French Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Pina Colada

Sangria

Sex On The Beach

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Margarita (Copy)

Knockout

$15.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Frontera

$10.00+

Merlot Frontera

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio Beringer

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Lambruco

$10.00+

Zinfandel

$10.00+

Vodka

Absolute

$12.00

Tito

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Whiskey

Jamieson

$14.00

Johnnie walker

$15.00

Cognac

Hennessey reg

$15.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

SHOTS

House

$6.00

Vs

$9.00

Top

$12.00

Rice

White Rice

$15.00+

Yellow Rice & Pea

$25.00+

Meats

Roast Pork (Pernil)

$60.00

Boneless Fried Chicken (So hueso)

$70.00

Stewed Chicken (Pollo Guisado)

$60.00

Whole Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Utebsils

Utensils

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2253 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10035

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
