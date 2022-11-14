Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Patio Tex-Mex Grill & Bar

913 Reviews

$

100 W Magnolia St

Angleton, TX 77515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pupusa
Quesadilla Regular
Queso

Appetizers

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

App Sampler(3)

$12.00

App Sampler(4)

$15.00

Queso

$5.00+

Queso Rico

$10.00

Guacamole Salad

$5.00+

Mexican Guacamole

$10.00

El Patio Nachos

$8.00+

Fajita Nachos

$10.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Home Run Fries

$10.00

Pupusa

$3.50

Soups & Salads & Pasta

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Seafood Gumbo

$7.00+

Fajita Salad

$11.00

El Patio Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Penne Pasta

$12.00

Veggie Pasta

$11.00

Fajitas

Classic Fajitas

$17.00+

El Patio Fajitas

$18.00+

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00+

Monterey Fajitas

$18.00+

Ranchero Fajitas

$18.00+

Veggie Fajtas

$15.00+

Lunch Fajitas

$14.00

Poblano Fajitas

$18.00+

Tex-Mex

Vallarta Plate

$14.00

Pancho Villa

$15.00

Carne Asada

$14.00

El Patio Special

$13.00

Acapulco Chicken

$16.00

Tex-Mex Plate

$11.00

Combination Special

$10.00

Summer Special

$10.00

Deluxe Chalupas

$10.00

Chalupas

$12.00

Flautas

$10.00+

Chili Rellenos

$10.00+

Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

Carne Guisada

$12.00

El Diablo

$14.00

Pupusa Plate

$10.00

Enchiladas & Burritos

Classic Enchiladas

$10.00+

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.00+

Enchiladas Blanco

$10.00+

Enchiladas Queso

$10.00+

Trio Enchiladas

$12.00

Tamale Dinner

$10.00

Cabo Enchiladas

$13.00

Enchiladas Carbon

$11.00+

Fried Chimichanga

$13.00

Chimichanga

$11.00

El Patio Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Tejano

$10.00

Tacos & Quesadillas

Street Tacos

$12.00

Baja Tacos

$12.00

Classic Tacos

$10.00

Fajita Tacos

$12.00

Tacos Al Carbon

$11.00+

Quesadilla Regular

$10.00+

Quesadilla

$11.00+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00+

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00+

Surf & Turf

Rib-Eye

$22.00

Grilled Fajita Steak

$16.00

Chop Steak

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Pork Chops

$12.00

Fish

$12.00

Shrimp

$16.00

Nick Special

$17.00

Chicken Toscano

$14.00

Monterey Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Poblano

$14.00

Chicken Santa Cruz

$14.00

Southwest Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Baskets

Patio Burger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Texas Patty Melt

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Sopapillas

$4.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.00

Fried Apple Pie

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.00

Kids Taco Plate

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Plate

$5.00

Kids Pasta Plate

$5.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets Plate

$5.00

Sides

Rice

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Fried Okra

$2.00

Charro Beans

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Grilled Vegetables

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.00

Cheesy Broccoli

$2.00

Broccoli No Cheese

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Dinner Salad

$3.00

Ray's Beans

$3.00

Orange Cup

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Cucumber

$3.00

Green Sauce

$2.00

A La Carte

Chalupa ALC

$4.00

Tamale ALC

$3.00

Chile Rellenos ALC

$6.00

Cheese Puff ALC

$4.00

Chicken Breast ALC

$9.00

Fajita Steak ALC

$9.00

Chicken Diablo ALC

$2.75

Shrimp Diablo ALC

$3.25

Flauta ALC

$3.00

Taco ALC

$3.00

Fajita Taco ALC

$4.00

Street Taco ALC

$4.00

Baja Taco ALC

$4.00

Fish Taco ALC

$4.00

Shrimp Taco ALC

$4.00

Enchilada ALC

$3.00

Patio Burrito ALC

$9.00

Fish(1)

$5.00

Extras

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomatoes

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Bell Pepper

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Avocado

$3.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salad for Fajitas

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.00+

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Dressing

$0.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Joe Tea Bottle

$3.00

Sparkling Sangria(No Alcohol)

$3.00

BODYARMOR

$3.00

To Go Fountain Drink

$2.50+

To Go Water

$1.00+

To Go Tea

$2.50+

Kid Beverage

Kid Juice

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Coke

$2.00

Kid Diet Coke

$2.00

Kid Sprite

$2.00

Kid Root beer

$2.00

Kid Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Kid Dr Pepper

$2.00

Kid Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kid Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Kid Water

Margaritas

Angry Rita

$12.00+

1 Gallon House Margarita

$50.00

16 oz To Go Margarita

$8.00

32 oz To Go Margarita

$16.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Mixed Drinks

To Go Daiquiri

$9.00+

Holiday

Apple Cider Bomb

$7.00

Bulk Platters

Bulk Classic Fajitas

$225.00+

Bulk El Patio Fajitas

$255.00+

Bulk Flautas

$30.00+

Bulk Southwest Eggrolls

$30.00+

Bulk Cheddar Peppers

$15.00+

Bulk Bone-In Wings

$20.00+

Bulk Boneless Wings

$20.00+

Bulk Quesadillas

$200.00

Sides

Rice(Estimate 4oz per person)

$6.00+

Refried Beans(Estimate 4oz per person)

$6.00+

Charros Beans(Estimate 4oz per person)

$6.00+

Salsa

$3.00+

Queso

$14.00+

Guacamole

$14.00+

Pico De Gallo

$14.00+

Sour Cream

$14.00+

Plates

$10.00+

Bulk Margarita

1 Gallon House Margarita

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

100 W Magnolia St, Angleton, TX 77515

Directions

Gallery
El Patio Tex-Mex Grill & Bar image
El Patio Tex-Mex Grill & Bar image
El Patio Tex-Mex Grill & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood
orange star4.6 • 689
400 W Parkwood Ave Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
Dairy Queen - 28. Diamond s #2
orange starNo Reviews
1013 S BROOKS ST BRAZORIA, TX 77422
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Angleton
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston