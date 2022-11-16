Main picView gallery

EL PATRON #1

review star

No reviews yet

901 W. Morton Ave

Jacksonville, IL 62650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip (SM)
El Patron Lunch
TACO

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$3.99

Small bowl of refried beans.

Queso Fundido

$6.99

Small bowl of cheese sauce filled with spicy ground pork sausage.

Picomole

$5.25

Pico de gallo mixed with guacamole in a taco shell bowl.

Guacamole "El Patron"

$8.99

Freshly smashed avocados with fried sliced jalapeños, tomatoes, cheese & lime. Served with chips.

Cheese Dip (SM)

$3.99

Cheese Dip (LG)

$7.99

Guacamole Dip (SM)

$3.99

Guacamole Dip (LG)

$7.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Our Daily homemade guacamole topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Nachos

$5.99

Nachos topped with choice of cheese, beans and jalapeño.

Nachos Supremos

$9.99

Cheese nachos topped with choice of shredded chicken, beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Choripapas

$7.49

French fries topped with spicy ground pork sausage and cheese sauce.

Street Corn

$4.99

Salads

Light Tossed Salad

$3.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

"El Patron" Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

Lil Joe's Special Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad Fajita

$9.99

Especialidades

TORTA

TORTA

$9.99

Special Dinner

$11.50

Huilotas

$12.99

Special "El Patron" dinner

$11.99

Special "Los Hermanos"

$10.99

Poblano Autentico

$10.99

Chimichanga Fajita

$10.49

CHILE COLORADO

$10.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.25

Nachos Fajitas

$10.50

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$10.25

MANUEL SPECIAL DINNER

$10.99

Don Juan Dinner

$10.49

Chimichanga Dinner

$9.25

Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.99

Milanesa

$12.99

Carne Asada

$12.99

O\TACOS

CARNITAS JALISCO

$11.99

FLAUTAS

$9.99

Tamales Mi Pueblo

$10.25

Fajitas

Parillada Mexicana

$15.99

Fajitas El Patron

$15.50

Fajitas Jalisco

$13.99

Fajitas Tradicional Dinner

$11.99

Fajitas Caliente

$12.99

Piña Loca

$13.99

Fajitas El Patron (DoBLE)

$24.99

Fajitas Jalisco (DoBLe)

$24.99

Fajitas Trad. (DoBLe)

$24.99

MOLCAJETE

$22.99

Parrillada Mexi

$25.50

Parriada Mexi Double

$25.50

Fajita Patrona

$14.99

Seafood

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.49

Seafood Fajitas

$15.99

Mojarra Loca

$14.99

Piña "Seafood"

$15.99

Tilapia a la Mexicana

$13.49

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Seafood Nachos

$12.99

Camarones Asado

$11.99

Camarones al Chipotle

$12.99

Arroz con Mariscos

$11.99

Ceviche

$12.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$12.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$12.99

Mojarra Patron

$18.99

Caldo De Camaron

$17.99

Agua Chiles

$18.99

Pollo

Pollo Deluxe

$11.99

Pollo Tampiqueño

$11.99

Pollo Ranchero

$11.99

Pollo Jalisco

$11.99

Pollo Tapatío

$12.99

Pollo Mexicano

$11.49

Pollo El Patron

$12.99

Pollo & Shrimnp

$14.99

Pollo Adobado

$11.99

Pollo Hawaiian

$11.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Steaks

T Bone Steak Deluxe

$13.99

T Bone El Patron

$14.99

Ribeye

$13.99

T Bone & Shirmp

$16.49

T Bone Mexicano

$14.99

T Bone Ranchero

$14.99

T Bone Tampiqueño

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$8.99

Burrito Mexicano

$9.49

Burrito Especial

$9.99

Burrito Jalisco

$9.99

Burrito Grande

$9.99

Burrito El Patron

$8.99

Burrito Viejo

$10.99

BURRITO FUNDIDO

$8.99

Burrazoxl

$12.99

Burrito Toreado

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Don Jose

$9.49

Enchiladas Guadalajara

$8.49

Enchiladas Valiente

$9.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$9.99

Enchiladas Mi Pueblo

$9.99

Enchiladas Deluxe

$9.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$9.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

Enchiladas Degollado

$10.99

Enchilada Vallarta

$11.49

Quesadillas

Fajitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.99

El Patron Quesadilla

$10.99

Combinations

Combination 1

$7.99

Combination 2

$7.99

Combination 3

$7.99

Combination 4

$7.99

Combination 5

$7.99

Combination 6

$7.99

Combination 7

$7.99

Combination 8

$7.99

Combination 9

$7.99

Combination 10

$7.99

Combination 11

$7.99

Combination 12

$7.99

Combination 13

$7.99

Combination 14

$7.99

Combination 15

$7.99

Combination 16

$7.99

Combination 17

$7.99

Vegetarian

VEGETARIAN #1

$8.99

VEGETARIAN #2

$8.99

VEGETARIAN #3

$8.99

VEGETARIAN #4

$8.99

VEGETARIAN #5

$8.99

VEGETARIAN #6

$11.99

A la Carte

Cheese Quesadilla A la Carte

$2.99

Beef Quesadilla A la Carte

$4.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla A la Carte

$4.99

Mushroom Quesadilla A la Carte

$4.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla A la Carte

$4.99

Beef Fajita Quesadilla A la Carte

$4.99

Burrito a la Carte (1)

$2.99

Burrito a la Carte (2)

$6.99

Enchilada a la Carte (1)

Enchilada a la Carte (3)

Soft Taco a la Carte (1)

Soft Taco a la Carte (3)

Chalupa (1) A la Carte

$2.99

Chalupa (2) A la Carte

$5.49

Chimichanga (1) A la Carte

$4.99

Chimichanga (2) A la Carte

$6.99

Chile Relleno (1) A la Carte

$2.99

Chiles Rellenos (2) A la Carte

$5.75

Fajita Chimichanga (1) A la Carte

$5.29

Fajita Chimichanga (2) A la Carte

$9.35

Crunchy Taco (1) A la Carte

$1.75

Crunchy Taco (3) A la Carte

$5.99

Tostada (1) A la Carte

$2.99

Tostada (2) A la Carte

$5.75

Tostaguac (1) A la Carte

$3.49

Tostaguac (2) A la Carte

$5.99

Tamal (1) A la Carte

$2.99

Tamales (3) A la Carte

$8.99

Beef Fajitas a la Carte

$7.99

Chicken Fajitas a la Carte

$7.99

TACO

tacos fjita

$3.49

Fj Taco (3)

$5.49

Sides

Tortillas (3)

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Mexian Rice

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Cheese Rice

$4.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

French Fries

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Large Salsa

$4.29

ARROSY FRIJOL

$3.98

frijol

$1.99

Salsa Picosa

$1.25

Chips

$3.99

Lunch

Burrito Express

$6.99

Chiles Rellenos Express

$6.99

Enchiladas Express

$6.99

Quesadilla Express

$6.99

Tamale Express

$6.99

Tostada Express

$6.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.49

Don Juan Lunch

$8.99

Lunch Fajitas Trad.

$8.99

Lunch Nachos

$7.99

Omelette Special

$7.99

El Patron Lunch

$8.99

Speedy Gonzales

$6.25

Manuel Special Lunch

$7.99

TACO SALAD

$7.00

Taco saldad fjita

$8.99

Lil' Patrones

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$4.49

Kid's Chimichanga

$5.49

Kid's Taco Salad

$5.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.25

Niño Deluxe

$6.50

Kid's Enchilada

$5.25

Kid's Burrito

$5.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid's Nachos

$5.25

Kid's Niño Fajita Nachos

$5.99

Kid's Soft Taco

$4.25

Kid's Hard Taco

$3.99

Corn Dog

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Don Juan

$6.50

Dessert

Chimi Cheesecake

$3.99

Sopillas

$2.99

Sopillas with Ice Cream

$1.99

Fried Ice Cream

$2.99

Flan

$3.99

Churros

$4.25

Soft Drinks

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET, PEPSI

$2.50

MT,DEW

$2.50

DIE DEW

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SIERRAMIST

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUAS Horchata

$3.25

kids Soda

$1.99

te

$2.50

horchata tOGO

$2.50

Alcoholic Beverages

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.50

IMPORTED BEER

$4.50

MICHELADAS

$7.99

MARGARITAS

$4.25+

FLAVORED MARGARITAS

$4.99+

PINA COLADA

$5.99

DAIKIRY

$5.99

BOMBA

$8.99
PALOMA

PALOMA

$7.99

SANGRIA

$3.99

WINE

$3.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$5.25

TEQUILA

$4.99

WHISKEY

$4.99

BombaXL

$12.98

Double Shot Whiskey

$7.99

Draft Beer

$7.99

Margarita Med

$5.99

Med Margarita Flavorade

$6.99

Jumbo

$9.99

Jumbo Flavore

$11.99

Jumbo Jalapeno

$10.99

SPECIALes

Tacos de pez

$10.99

Alambre

$11.99

Rico Burrito

$10.99

Buckets Imported

$16.99

Buckets Domestic

$13.99

Draft Beer

$4.00

Flan

$2.99

Bomba

$4.99

Quesalunch

$5.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$7.25

Margarita

$3.99

Lime Margar

$2.99

Bushlight

$2.99

LUNES

CHIMI DINNER

$7.99

BURRITO LOCO

$7.99

MARGARITA

$1.99

Chimi Lunch

$6.99

MARTES

3 CRUNCHY Tacos

$4.00

3 SOFT Tacos

$5.00

3 MEXICAN STYLE TACOS

$7.00

FISH OR SHRIMP Taco

$2.99

1/2 PITCHER LIME

$6.99

1/2 PITCHER FLAVORED

$7.99

MIERCOLES

lunch Fajitas

$7.99

DINNER FAJITAS

$9.99

TACO SALAD

$5.99

MARGARTITA LIME

$1.99

MARGARITA FLAVORED

$2.99

JUEVES

BURRITO FUNDIDO

$8.99

BURRITO PATRON

$6.99

MARGARITA FLAVORED

$2.99

MARGARTITA LIME

$1.99

VIERNES

Nachos fajita

$8.99

Nachos supreme

$6.99

Draft

$3.99

All beer

$2.99

Bucket

$13.99

SABADO

Don Juan lunch

$6.99

Don juan Dinner

$8.99

Manuel

$9.99

Pitcher

$12.99

TOWER

$26.99

TOWER FLAVORED

$29.99

Pitcher flavored

$15.99

Birra Consume

$14.75

Tacos Birria

$12.99

Birria Taco Ala carta

$4.00

DOMINGO

Sp Hermanos

$8.99

Kid Meal

$3.99

Pitcher

$12.99

Birria Consume

$13.75

Tacos De Birria

$12.99

Birra Tacos Ala Carta

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 W. Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Handlebar Pizza & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
304 S Main St Jacksonville, IL 62650
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Jacksonville
orange star4.5 • 439
401 S. Main Street Jacksonville, IL 62650
View restaurantnext
My Buddys BBQ
orange star4.9 • 183
733 E College Ave Jacksonville, IL 62650
View restaurantnext
Twyford BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2562 Twyford Road Jacksonville, IL 62650
View restaurantnext
Little Mexico - New Location - 351 n main street
orange starNo Reviews
351 n main street Virginia, IL 62691
View restaurantnext
Little Mexico - Beardstown
orange starNo Reviews
405 East 4th Street Beardstown, IL 62618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Head West Sub Stop - Jacksonville
orange star4.5 • 439
401 S. Main Street Jacksonville, IL 62650
View restaurantnext
My Buddys BBQ
orange star4.9 • 183
733 E College Ave Jacksonville, IL 62650
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston