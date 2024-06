Restaurant info

At El Patron, we know Downtown Palm Springs is an entire vibe, and we capture just that with our colorful, Instagram-able interior and beautiful patio that looks out to the center of the Palm Springs strip. The coldest drinks on this side of the valley, handcrafted cocktails, and fresh, Baja-inspired Mexican food will have you coming back for more. With homemade tortillas, tortilla chips, and salsa, we know your taste buds are in for a treat.