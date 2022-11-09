Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patron # 2 340 S 36th St.

review star

No reviews yet

340 S 36th St.

Quincy, IL 62301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

BEAN DIP

$5.99

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.99

PICOMOLE

$6.25

GUACAMOLE EL PATRON

$8.99

CHEESE DIP LARGE

$8.99

CHEESE SMALL

$3.50

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$5.99

NACHOS

$6.99

NACHOS SUPREMOS

$8.99

NACHOS BEEF OR CHICKEN

$6.99

CHORIPAPAS

$7.99

GUACAMOLE

$8.99

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$4.99

Taco Csalad Beefcor Chicken

$7.00

Nachos Cheese

$5.99

Salads

LIGHT TOSSED

$3.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

EL PATRON SALAD

$12.99

JOE SPECIAl

$9.99

Taco Fj diinner

Taco Salad

ESPECIALIDADES

SPECIAL DINNER

$11.50

SPECIAL PATRON

$10.99

POBLANO AUTENTICO

$9.99

CHIMICHANGA FAJITA

$9.99

CHILE COLORADO,

$10.99

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$9.25

FAJITA NACHOS

$11.49

CHILES REYENOS

$10.99

MANUEL

$10.49

TIERRA Y \"/MAR

$11.99

SPECIAL LOS HERMANOS

$9.99

DON JUAN Dinner

$10.49

CHIMICHANGA

$9.49

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$8.99

MILANESA

$12.49

CARNE AZADA

$12.49

TACOS CARNE AZADA

$11.49

CARNITAS JALISCO

$12.49

FLAUTAS

$8.49

TAMALES MI PUEBLO

$10.25

Chile Verde

$10.99

Chile Blanco

$10.99

Torta

$9.99

Spe Mi Casa

$11.99

Special Patron Shrmp

$12.99

Encremado

$10.99

Famyli Sppatron

$34.99

Fish Tacos Order

$9.99

Chiken Sup

$8.99

Sopes

$3.99

Fajitas

PARRILLADA MEXICANA

$15.99

RARRILLA DOBLE

$27.99

FAJITAS PATRON

$15.50

FJ PATRON DOBLE

$26.99

FAJITAS JALISCO

$14.99

FJ JALISCO DOBLE

$25.99

FAJITA TRADICIONAL

$11.99

FJ DOBLE

$19.99

FJ CALIENTE

$12.99

PINA LOCA

$14.99

Fajita patrona

$12.99

Taco Salad Fjshrimp

$12.49

Taco Salad Fajita

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

POLLO

Pollo Deluxe

$11.99

Pollo Tampiqueno

$11.99

Pollo Ranchero

$11.99

Pollo Jalisco

$12.99

Pollo Mexicano

$12.99

Pollo Patron

$13.99

Pollo y Camaron

$16.99

Pollo Adobado

$12.99

Pollo Tapatio

$13.49

Pollo Encremado

$11.99

STEAKS

T-BONE DELUXE

$12.99

T-BONE PATRON

$14.99

RIBEYE

$14.49

T-BONE SHRIMP

$16.49

T-BONE MEXICANO

$13.49

T-BONE RANCHERO

$14.99

T-BONE TAMPIQUENO

$12.99

T-bone Cart

$8.99

Burritoo

BURRITO DELUXE

$8.99

BURRITO MEXICANO

$8.49

BURRITO LOCO

$8.99

BURRITO JALISCO

$9.99

BURRITO GRANDE

$10.25

BURRITO PATRON

$8.99

BURRITO VIEJO

$10.99

Burrito Rico

$11.99

Burrito Fundido

$9.99

Burrito Special

$9.99

Burrito Toreado

$9.99

Burrito Loco

$8.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Deluxe

$8.49

Enchiladas Supreme

$8.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$8.49

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.99

Enchiladas Degollado

$10.99

Enchiladas don JOSE

$9.99

Guadalajara

$8.49

Valiente

$8.49

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.49

Enchiladas MI Pueblo

$9.99

Quesadillas

FAJITAS QUESADILLA

$9.99

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$7.99

SPINACH QUIESADILLA

$7.99

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$7.99

Quesadilla El Patron

$10.99

Combination

COMBO # 1

$7.99

COMBO # 2

$7.99

COMBO # 3

$7.99

COMBO # 4

$7.99

COMBO # 5

$7.99

COMBO # 6

$7.99

COMBO # 7

$7.99

COMBO # 8

$7.99

COMBO # 9

$7.99

COMBO # 10

$7.99

COMBO # 11

$7.99

COMBO # 12

$7.99

COMBO # 13

$7.99

COMBO # 14

$7.99

COMBO # 15

$7.99

COMBO # 16

$7.99

COMBO # 17

$7.99

Vegetarian

VEGETARIAN # A

$7.99

VEGETARIAN # B

$7.99

VEGETARIAN # C

$7.99

VEGETARIAN # D

$7.99

VEGETARIAN # E

$7.49

VEGETARIAN # F

$10.99

A la Carte

TAMAL A La Cart

$2.99

TAMAL (3) Ala Cart

$8.99

CHALUPA A La Cart

$2.99

CHALUPA (2) A La Cart

$5.49

TOSTADA A La Cart

$3.49

TOSTADA (2) A La Cart

$5.75

TOSTAGUAC A La Cart

$3.49

TOSTAGUAC (2) A La Cart

$5.99

CHILES RELLENOS Ala Cart

$3.49

CHILES RELLENOS (2)ca La Cart

$5.99

BURRITO A La Cart

$3.99

BURRITO BEEF Y CHICKEN (2) Cart

$6.49

BURRITO BEANS Cart

$2.99

BURRITO BEANS (2) Ala Cart

$5.29

CHIMICHANGAa La Cart

$4.99

CHIMICHANGA (2) A La Cart

$7.49

CHIMI FJ A La Cart

$5.99

CHIMI FJ (2)a La Cart

$9.99

FAJITAS A La Cart

$6.99

ENCHILADAS BEEF, CHICKEN A La Cart

$2.25

ENCH BEEF CHICKEN (3)

$5.99

ENCH CHEESE

$1.99

ENCH CHEESEc(3)

$5.25

CHEESE QUESA

$2.99

BEEF QUESADILLA

$4.55

CHCKEN QUESADILLA

$4.55

FJ QUESADILLA

$5.99

QUESA MUSHROOMS

$5.25

TACO CRUNCHY

$1.75

TACO CRUNCHY (3)

$4.99

TACO SOFT

$2.99

TACO SOFT (3)

$5.99

TACO FAJITA

$3.99

TACO FAJITA (2)

$6.99

TACO SHREDDED BEEF

$2.29

TACO SHEREDDED (3)

$6.29

MEXICAN TACOS

$2.99

To Go

$0.99

Taco Camaron

$3.99

Picosa

$1.99

Brurrito Grilled

$7.99

Fjsajad

$6.99

O\Srimp

$5.99

O/tacos De Pez

$9.99

Salsa

$4.99

Tostada Ceviche

$5.25

Tacoscpollo Azado

$3.15

Side

TORTILLA

$0.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

TOREADOS

$2.50

RICE

$1.99

BEANS

$1.99

PICO DE GALLO

$0.99

CHEESE RICE

$4.99

AVOCADO

$2.99

JALAPENOS

$1.25

FRENCH FRIES

$1.99

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.99

Rice And Beans

$3.60

Large Salsa

$4.99

Large Cheese/rice

$7.99

O\Shrimp

$6.25

Or Pasado

$6.99

Pollo Desebrado

$4.99

Picosa

$2.99

Arros

$25.99

10 Orden

$81.00

Seafood

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$16.99

SEAFOOD FAJITAS

$15.99

MORRAJA LOCA

$13.99

MOJARRA TOCALLA

$17.99

PINA SEAFOOD

$15.99

TILAPIA A LA MEXICANA

$13.49

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE

$12.99

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$12.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$12.99

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAL

$9.99

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAL LARGE

$12.99

ENCHILADAS VALLARTA

$11.49

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$11.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

SEAFOOD NACHOS

$12.99

CAMARON ASADO

$12.99

Quesadilla Fajita Camaron

$11.49

Caldo De Camaron

$18.99

Caldo 7 Mares

$21.99

Camarones tocallos

$14.99

Taco Salad Shrimp

$12.49

LUNCH

TACO LUNCH

$6.99

ENCHILADA LUNCH

$6.99

TAMAL LUNCH

$6.99

TOSTAGUAC LUNCH

$6.99

TOSTADA LUNCH

$6.99

CHALUPA LUNCH

$6.99

CHILES RELLENOS LUNCH

$6.99

BURRITO LUNCH

$6.99

SPEEDY GONZALES

$6.99

SPECIAL PATRON LUNCH

$8.99

SP PATRON SHRIMP lunch

$9.99

TACO SALAD LUNCH

$6.99

Taco saldad fjita LUNCH

$7.99

don juan lunch

$8.99

CHIMICHANGA LUNCH

$8.49

MANUEL LUNCH

$8.99

NACHOS LUNCH

$7.99

FAJITAS LUNCH

$8.99

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.99

OMELET

$8.99

Nachos Steak

$9.99

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Taco Salad SHRIMP

$12.49

KISDMEAL

CHESBURGER

$5.99

NUGGETS

$4.49

KIDS CHIMICHNAGA

$5.49

KIDS TACO SALAD

$5.50

STRIPS

$5.25

NINO DELUXE

$6.50

KIDS ENCHILADA

$5.25

KIDS BURRITO

$5.25

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.25

KIDS NACHOS

$5.25

KIDS FJ NACHOS

$5.99

KIDS CRUNCY TACO

$3.99

KIDS SOFT TACO

$4.25

CORN DOG

$5.25

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.25

DESSEERT

CHIMI CHEESECAKE

$3.99

SOPAPILLAS

$2.99

SOPAPILLAS

$1.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$3.99

FLAN

$3.49

CHURROS

$4.99

SODA

PEPSI

$2.25

DIET, PEPSI

$2.25

MT,DEW

$2.25

DR,PEPPER

$2.25

DIET PEPPPER

$2.25

SIERRAMIST

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

TEA

$2.25

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

$2.99

Kids Sodae

$1.99

Coffy

$1.99

Horchatas

$3.49

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.50

IMPORTED BEER

$3.99

MICHELADAS

$7.99

MARGARITA 16OZ

$4.25

FLAVORADE MARGARITA

$4.99

1/2PITCHER

$8.50

1/2pitcher flavorade

$8.99

PITCHER

$14.99

PITCHER FLAVOR

$16.99

PINA COLADA

$5.99

DAIKIRI

$4.50

PALOMA

$7.99

WINE

$3.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$5.25

WHYSKEY

$4.99

BOMBA

$7.99

Draf Large

$6.99

Draft Bl Small

$2.99

Draf Pitcher

$8.99

Draf Glas 16 Inported

$3.50

Togo Margarita

$10.99

Fmargarita

$12.99

Shot3

$3.99

Matgarita20

$5.99

Vodka

$4.99

Marga Grande

$8.99

Whiski

$3.99

Cubeta

$15.99

Marga Sp

$1.99

Capitan

$3.99

Draf Modelo Xx

$3.50

lunes

chimichanga special

$6.99

burrito loco

$6.99

burrito molcajete

$6.99

margarita

$3.00

Margarita Togo

$10.99

martes

taco cruncy

$1.00

TACO SOFT

$1.49

TACO MEXICAN STYLE

$1.99

TACO FISH OR SHRIMP

$2.50

BOMBA

$5.99

To Go

$0.99

Steak Or Chicken Taco

$1.99

miercoles

Special Fajita Lunch

$7.99

Special Fajita Dinner

$9.99

TAco Salad Special

$5.99

Margarita 2

$4.99

jueves

Quesadilla molcajete

$7.99

Enchiladas Mi Pueblo

$7.49

Quesadilla lunch

$6.99

Pitcher

$13.99

viernes

Nachos Lunch

$5.50

NACHOS STEAK OR CHICKEN

$6.99

1\2 Pitcher

$6.99

Draft

$1.99

Combination

$6.99

sabado

Don Juan Dinner

$8.99

DON JUAN Dinner

$10.49

Quesadilla Reyena

$6.99

Pina Colada

$4.00

1\2pitcher

$6.99

Dnjuan Dn

$6.99

domingo

Kids Meal

$3.99

Burrto Deluxe

$6.99

Hermanos

$8.99

1\2pitche

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

EL PATRON offers fresh, homemade dishes made to order. Our menu includes an amazing selection of seafood, chicken, steak, and unique entrees sure to satisfy any palate. Try our fajitas, chimichangas, chile rellenos, burritos, and more!

Location

340 S 36th St., Quincy, IL 62301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PaPPo's Pizzeria - QUINCY
orange starNo Reviews
3364 Quincy Mall Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Cassano's - Quincy
orange starNo Reviews
312 N. 27th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
orange starNo Reviews
150 S. 48th St. Quincy, IL 62305
View restaurantnext
Lucky Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
1800 State Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Calftown Cafe - 432 S. 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
432 S. 8th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Thai D'Lish
orange star4.8 • 219
234 N. 12th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Quincy

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 2,500
615 Hampshire St Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 271
401 Jersey Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Thai D'Lish
orange star4.8 • 219
234 N. 12th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Quincy
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston