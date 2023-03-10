- Home
El Patron 3019 Atlantic Avenue
3019 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Food
Side Orders
Arroz
Yellow or White Rice
Frijoles
Refried Beans
Cebollitas Cambray
Fried salted onions
Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Chopped tomato, cilantro, onions, salt & jalapenos
3 Tortillas
handmade tortilla
5 Tortillas
handmade tortilla
Chiles Toreados
salted & fried jalapenos, onions, salt & lemon
Nopales Asados
Queso Fundido
salsa 16 oz
Alambres
Alambre Clasico
Combination or steak, ham, bacon, peppers, chicken, onions and Mexican cheese
Alambre Norteno
Combination of Pork chops. ham. bacon. onions, peppers and Mexican cheese.
Trailer Pack
Combination or steak, spicy pork ham. bacon onions. peppers, avocado and Mexican cheese
Alambre El Sarape
Combination of Spicy pork with fried onions and pineapple, bacon, peppers, and Mexican Cheese
Alambre el Albanil
Combination of chicken, ham, bacon, hot peppers, cactus and Mexican cheese
Alambre Brazada de Pollo
Combination of chicken, ham, bacon, mushrooms, pineapple, peppers, onions and Mexican cheese
Alambre Campechano
Combination of Mexican sausage and steak w/onions, peppers and mexican cheese
Alambre de Granja
Combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, zucchini, cauliflower, scramble egg and Mexican Cheese
Little Amiguitos
Chicken Tender
3 pieces served with fries
Pollo Asado
grilled chicken served with rice or french fries
Cheese Quesadilla
our homemade tortilla stuffed with quesillo cheese topped with fresh cheese & sour cream.
Burger Quesadilla
Half quesadilla half burguer. .. an crsoy con.
Sopa de Fideo
Sopes
Pollo Sopes
Chicken; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Bistek Sopes
Beef; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Pastor Sopes
Spicy pork with pineapple; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Carnitas Sopes
Pork; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Chorizo Sopes
Mexican sausage ; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
C Enchilada Sopes
Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Cabeza de Res Sopes
Beef head; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Lengua Sopes
Beef tongue; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Chivo Sopes
Goat; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Tripas Sopes
Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Mixto Sopes
Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Postres/Desserts
Platillos Mexicanos
Molcajete
Big mexican stone topped with grill steak, spicy shrimps, spicy pork, gril chicken, mexican sausage, cactus, hot peppers, grill cheese, served with rice and beans. With your choice of two liter soda, michelada pitcher or homemade mexican water pitcher.
Carne Tampiquena
Grill steak served w/ 3 enchiladas w/ red sauce, rice, salad, cactus & fried jalapeno w/ onions
Super Platillo el Patron
Mexican plate with steak, spicy pork, mexican sausage, salted steak served with rice, salad, cactus and fried jalapenos w/ onions.
Cesina
Salted steak w/ rice, salad and spicy cactus salad.
El Ranchero
Mexican plate with grill steak, spicy shrimps, rice, salad, with mash potato w/ Mexican sausage in a Mexican style.
Pollo a la Mexicana
Grill chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice and beans with handmade tortillas.
Lengua a la Mexicana
Beef tongue sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans and handmade tortilla.
Bistek a la Mexicana
Beef Steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans and handmade tortilla.
Barbacoa de Chivo
MexIcan style goat served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas
Barbacoa de Res
Served with rice and fried beans
Bistek Asado
Grill steak with rice. beans. salad and handmade tortillas
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken with rice. beans. salad and handmade tortillas
Chicken Enchiladas
Served w/ rice & beans. tooped w/ lettuce. relish. cheese. onions & sour cream
Steak Enchiladas
Served w/ rice & beans. tooped w/ lettuce. relish. cheese. onions & sour cream
Chicken Chilaquiles
Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Steak Chilaquiles
Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Egg Chilaquiles
Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno
Hot pepper stuffed w/ melted cheese, served W/ rice, beans & handmade tortilla
Chicken Enmoladas
Served with rice and beans topped with fresh cheese, onions and sour cream
Steak Enmoladas
Served with rice and beans topped with fresh cheese, onions and sour cream
Tacos Dorados
Four roll fried tortillas with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, sour cream and avocado
Burrito
Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans topped with sour cream and cheese
Fajitas
3 flour tortillas served with sauteed onions, green and red peppers along with rice, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
Milanesa Platillo
Breaded chicken or steak served with rice, beans, salad and homemade tortillas
Costillas en Salsa Verde
Fried ribs topped with green sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Costillas en Chile y Ajo
Pollo con Mole
Chicken drums with mole sauce oaxaqueno poblano, served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas
1/2 Pollo Rostizado
Come with rice, beans, salad and tortilla
Burrito Campechano
Grill steak w/ Mexican sausage, potato, cactus, hot peppers, rice & Mexican cheese
Chuletas Fritas
Two pork fried chops served with rice and salad
Chuletas en Salsa
Two pork fried chops with your choice of salsa (green or red) served with rice and salad
Chuletas a la mexicana
Two pork fried chops sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno served with rice and beans
Chicharron en Salsa Verde
Pork skin sauteed with green sauce served with rice and beans.
Brochetas de Camaron
Shrimps sticks with onions and peppers served with rice and salad
Brochetas de Pollo
ChIcken sticks with peppers and onions served with rice and salad
Brochetas de al Pastor
Spicy pork sticks with onions, pineapple served with rice an salad
Enfrijoladas Steak
Served wIth rice and beans topped with sour cream and cheese
Enfrijoladas Chicken
Served wIth rice and beans topped with sour cream and cheese
Antojitos/Appetizers
Ensaladas/Salads
Caldos/Soup
Mariscos/Seafood
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with onion in a very spic sauce. served with rice and salad
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Garlic sauteed shrimp. served wince an salad
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp cooked with onion, tomato and jalapenos served with rice and beans.
Camarones Mariposa
breaded large shrimp served with salad, rice and salad
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp sauteed with ajillo pepper and garlic, served with rice and salad
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp "cooked" in a marinade of lemon, lime and celery juices spiked with fresh cilantro and cucumber, tomato and red onions
Ceviche Mixto
Shrimp, fluke, and octopus are "cooked" in a marinade of lemon, lime and celery juices spiked with fresh cilantro, cucumber, tomato and red onions.
Tilapia a la Mexicana
Boneless tilapia sauteed with steamed vegetables and pineapple
Salmon
Salmon with garlic sauce sauteed with steamed vegetables and pineapple.
Aguachile
Fresh raw shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice and chilies
Vuelvea la Vida
Seafood poached shrimp and squid, raw clams and oysters, and snapper ceviched swimming in a sauce of tomato juice, ketchup, and a spicy pico de gallo.
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried fish served with rice & salas
Filete Empanizado
Breaded fish filet. served with rice and salad
Filete a la Mexicana
al isn sauteeo with tomatoes. onions and jalapenos served with rice and beans
Filete Asado
Grill fish with rice and salad
Filete al Mojo de Ajo
Grill fish with sauteed with garlic sauce served with rice and salad
Paella mexicana
Combination of seafood, mixed peppers and onions over rice
Botana de Camaron
grill shrimp with spicy sauce served with avocado and tomato
Ostiones
over lettuce with lime on the side
Camarones Acapulco
Shrimp sauteed with house tomato sauce served with rice and salad
Cocktail de Camarones
Tacos
Tortas
Torta Al pastor
Torta Cubana
Torta Hawaiina
Torta Russa
Torta Mixta
Torta de Bistek Encebollado
Torta de milanesa de res
Torta de Milanesa de pollo
Torta Chilanga
Torta de Pollo azado
Torta de bistek Azado
Super Torta El patron
Torta de huevo con Chorizo
Torta de Jamon con Quesillo
Torta de Carne al gusto
Tostadas
Huaraches
Bar Menu
Cerveza
Corona
Heineken
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Victoria
Pacifico
Dos XX
Michelob ultra
Coors Light
Bud light
Blue Moon
Miler Lite
Yuenglin Layer
Budweiser
Mikes
Smirnoff
Seagrams
Cubeta de Corona
Cubeta de Heneken
Cubeta de Modelo Special
Cubeta de Modelo Negra
Cubeta de Victoria
Cubeta de Pacifico
Cubeta de XX
Cubeta de Michelob Ultra
Cubeta de Coors
Cubeta de Bud
Tequila shots
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3019 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Photos coming soon!