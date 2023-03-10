A map showing the location of El Patron 3019 Atlantic AvenueView gallery

El Patron

3019 Atlantic Avenue

3019 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Food

Side Orders

Arroz

$3.50

Yellow or White Rice

Frijoles

$3.99

Refried Beans

Cebollitas Cambray

$3.99

Fried salted onions

Guacamole

$5.99

Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Chopped tomato, cilantro, onions, salt & jalapenos

3 Tortillas

$3.99

handmade tortilla

5 Tortillas

$5.49

handmade tortilla

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

salted & fried jalapenos, onions, salt & lemon

Nopales Asados

$4.99

Queso Fundido

$5.99

salsa 16 oz

$5.99

Alambres

Alambre Clasico

$19.99

Combination or steak, ham, bacon, peppers, chicken, onions and Mexican cheese

Alambre Norteno

$19.99

Combination of Pork chops. ham. bacon. onions, peppers and Mexican cheese.

Trailer Pack

$20.99

Combination or steak, spicy pork ham. bacon onions. peppers, avocado and Mexican cheese

Alambre El Sarape

$19.99

Combination of Spicy pork with fried onions and pineapple, bacon, peppers, and Mexican Cheese

Alambre el Albanil

$19.99

Combination of chicken, ham, bacon, hot peppers, cactus and Mexican cheese

Alambre Brazada de Pollo

$19.99

Combination of chicken, ham, bacon, mushrooms, pineapple, peppers, onions and Mexican cheese

Alambre Campechano

$19.99

Combination of Mexican sausage and steak w/onions, peppers and mexican cheese

Alambre de Granja

$19.99

Combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, zucchini, cauliflower, scramble egg and Mexican Cheese

Little Amiguitos

Chicken Tender

$7.99

3 pieces served with fries

Pollo Asado

$7.99

grilled chicken served with rice or french fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

our homemade tortilla stuffed with quesillo cheese topped with fresh cheese & sour cream.

Burger Quesadilla

$7.99

Half quesadilla half burguer. .. an crsoy con.

Sopa de Fideo

$7.99

Sopes

Pollo Sopes

$13.99

Chicken; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Bistek Sopes

$14.99

Beef; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Pastor Sopes

$16.99

Spicy pork with pineapple; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Carnitas Sopes

$14.99

Pork; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Chorizo Sopes

$15.99

Mexican sausage ; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

C Enchilada Sopes

$15.99

Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Cabeza de Res Sopes

$17.99

Beef head; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Lengua Sopes

$19.99

Beef tongue; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Chivo Sopes

$18.99

Goat; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Tripas Sopes

$19.99

Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Mixto Sopes

$18.99

Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado

Postres/Desserts

Flan Napolitano

$6.49

Pastel 3 Leches

$6.49

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$4.99

Platanos Fritos

$4.99

Platanos Flameados

$7.99

Platillos Mexicanos

Molcajete

$49.99

Big mexican stone topped with grill steak, spicy shrimps, spicy pork, gril chicken, mexican sausage, cactus, hot peppers, grill cheese, served with rice and beans. With your choice of two liter soda, michelada pitcher or homemade mexican water pitcher.

Carne Tampiquena

$21.99

Grill steak served w/ 3 enchiladas w/ red sauce, rice, salad, cactus & fried jalapeno w/ onions

Super Platillo el Patron

$29.99

Mexican plate with steak, spicy pork, mexican sausage, salted steak served with rice, salad, cactus and fried jalapenos w/ onions.

Cesina

$18.99

Salted steak w/ rice, salad and spicy cactus salad.

El Ranchero

$24.99

Mexican plate with grill steak, spicy shrimps, rice, salad, with mash potato w/ Mexican sausage in a Mexican style.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$16.99

Grill chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice and beans with handmade tortillas.

Lengua a la Mexicana

$23.99

Beef tongue sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans and handmade tortilla.

Bistek a la Mexicana

$18.99

Beef Steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans and handmade tortilla.

Barbacoa de Chivo

$19.99

MexIcan style goat served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas

Barbacoa de Res

$19.99

Served with rice and fried beans

Bistek Asado

$18.99

Grill steak with rice. beans. salad and handmade tortillas

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Grilled chicken with rice. beans. salad and handmade tortillas

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.99

Served w/ rice & beans. tooped w/ lettuce. relish. cheese. onions & sour cream

Steak Enchiladas

$18.99

Served w/ rice & beans. tooped w/ lettuce. relish. cheese. onions & sour cream

Chicken Chilaquiles

$17.99

Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Steak Chilaquiles

$18.99

Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Egg Chilaquiles

$12.99

Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno

$19.99

Hot pepper stuffed w/ melted cheese, served W/ rice, beans & handmade tortilla

Chicken Enmoladas

$17.99

Served with rice and beans topped with fresh cheese, onions and sour cream

Steak Enmoladas

$19.99

Served with rice and beans topped with fresh cheese, onions and sour cream

Tacos Dorados

$13.99

Four roll fried tortillas with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, sour cream and avocado

Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans topped with sour cream and cheese

Fajitas

$16.99+

3 flour tortillas served with sauteed onions, green and red peppers along with rice, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.

Milanesa Platillo

$17.99

Breaded chicken or steak served with rice, beans, salad and homemade tortillas

Costillas en Salsa Verde

$18.99

Fried ribs topped with green sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Costillas en Chile y Ajo

$18.99

Pollo con Mole

$18.99

Chicken drums with mole sauce oaxaqueno poblano, served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas

1/2 Pollo Rostizado

$17.99

Come with rice, beans, salad and tortilla

Burrito Campechano

$16.99

Grill steak w/ Mexican sausage, potato, cactus, hot peppers, rice & Mexican cheese

Chuletas Fritas

$17.99

Two pork fried chops served with rice and salad

Chuletas en Salsa

$18.99

Two pork fried chops with your choice of salsa (green or red) served with rice and salad

Chuletas a la mexicana

$18.99

Two pork fried chops sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno served with rice and beans

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

$18.99

Pork skin sauteed with green sauce served with rice and beans.

Brochetas de Camaron

$21.99

Shrimps sticks with onions and peppers served with rice and salad

Brochetas de Pollo

$18.99

ChIcken sticks with peppers and onions served with rice and salad

Brochetas de al Pastor

$19.99

Spicy pork sticks with onions, pineapple served with rice an salad

Enfrijoladas Steak

$18.99

Served wIth rice and beans topped with sour cream and cheese

Enfrijoladas Chicken

$17.99

Served wIth rice and beans topped with sour cream and cheese

Antojitos/Appetizers

Nachos

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99

Picaditas de Salsa

$8.99

Tlayudas

$18.99

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Chalupas

$7.99

Sincronizada

$11.99

Ensaladas/Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Ensalada de Camaron

$18.99

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Caldos/Soup

Panzita

$17.99

Caldo de Res

$16.99

Sopa de Pollo

$12.99

Caldo de Camaron

$19.99

Patron 7 Mares

$22.99

Caldo de Pescado

$19.99

Chilate de Pollo

$14.99

Patro 7 Mares con crableg

$29.99

Mariscos/Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.99

Shrimp cooked with onion in a very spic sauce. served with rice and salad

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.99

Garlic sauteed shrimp. served wince an salad

Camarones a la Mexicana

$20.99

Shrimp cooked with onion, tomato and jalapenos served with rice and beans.

Camarones Mariposa

$20.99

breaded large shrimp served with salad, rice and salad

Camarones al Ajillo

$20.99

Shrimp sauteed with ajillo pepper and garlic, served with rice and salad

Ceviche de Camaron

$19.99

Shrimp "cooked" in a marinade of lemon, lime and celery juices spiked with fresh cilantro and cucumber, tomato and red onions

Ceviche Mixto

$23.99

Shrimp, fluke, and octopus are "cooked" in a marinade of lemon, lime and celery juices spiked with fresh cilantro, cucumber, tomato and red onions.

Tilapia a la Mexicana

$21.99

Boneless tilapia sauteed with steamed vegetables and pineapple

Salmon

$21.99

Salmon with garlic sauce sauteed with steamed vegetables and pineapple.

Aguachile

$19.99

Fresh raw shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice and chilies

Vuelvea la Vida

$23.99

Seafood poached shrimp and squid, raw clams and oysters, and snapper ceviched swimming in a sauce of tomato juice, ketchup, and a spicy pico de gallo.

Mojarra Frita

$25.99

Whole fried fish served with rice & salas

Filete Empanizado

$21.99

Breaded fish filet. served with rice and salad

Filete a la Mexicana

$21.99

al isn sauteeo with tomatoes. onions and jalapenos served with rice and beans

Filete Asado

$21.99

Grill fish with rice and salad

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$21.99

Grill fish with sauteed with garlic sauce served with rice and salad

Paella mexicana

$23.99

Combination of seafood, mixed peppers and onions over rice

Botana de Camaron

$22.99+

grill shrimp with spicy sauce served with avocado and tomato

Ostiones

$24.99+

over lettuce with lime on the side

Camarones Acapulco

$20.99

Shrimp sauteed with house tomato sauce served with rice and salad

Cocktail de Camarones

$20.99

Tacos

Taco de Bisteck

$13.99

Taco de pollo

$12.99

Tacos Pastor

$14.99

Tacos de lengua

$18.99

Tacos de carnitas

$13.99

Tacos de Chorizo

$13.99

Tacos de Cabeza

$15.99

Tacos de Carne Enchilada

$13.99

Tacos de Chivo

$17.99

Tacos de Tripa

$18.99

Tacos de Alambre

$19.99

Tacos Mixtos

$17.99

Tacos Placeros

$19.99

Tortas

Torta Al pastor

$13.99

Torta Cubana

$13.99

Torta Hawaiina

$13.99

Torta Russa

$13.99

Torta Mixta

$14.99

Torta de Bistek Encebollado

$13.99

Torta de milanesa de res

$13.99

Torta de Milanesa de pollo

$13.99

Torta Chilanga

$13.99

Torta de Pollo azado

$13.99

Torta de bistek Azado

$13.99

Super Torta El patron

$14.99

Torta de huevo con Chorizo

$13.99

Torta de Jamon con Quesillo

$13.99

Torta de Carne al gusto

$14.99

Tostadas

Tostada Plain

$10.99

Tostada Pollo

$12.99

Tostada Bistek

$13.99

Tostada al Pastor

$15.99

Tostadas de Lengua

$19.99

Tostadas de Carnitas

$14.99

Tostadas de Chorizo

$14.99

Tostadas de Cabeza de Res

$16.99

Tostadas de Carne Enchilada

$13.99

Tostadas de Chivo

$18.99

Tostadas de Tripa

$19.99

Tostadas de Tinga

$14.99

Huaraches

Huarache de pollo

$13.99

Huarache de Bistek

$14.99

Huarache al Pastor

$16.99

Huarache de Carnitas

$14.99

Huarache de Chorizo

$15.99

Huarache de Cabeza de Res

$17.99

Huarache de Carne Enchilada

$15.99

Huarache de Chivo

$18.99

Huarache de Tripa

$19.99

Huarache Mixto

$18.99

Huarache Vegetariano

$15.99

Bebibas/Beverages

Jarritos

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Coco-Cola

$3.99

Boing (mango)

$3.99

Red Bull (small)

$3.99

Botella de Agua

$2.00

Cafe

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocomilk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Bar Menu

Cerveza

Corona

$4.56

Heineken

$5.48

Modelo Especial

$4.56

Modelo Negra

$5.48

Victoria

$5.48

Pacifico

$5.48

Dos XX

$4.56

Michelob ultra

$4.56

Coors Light

$4.11

Bud light

$4.11

Blue Moon

$4.11

Miler Lite

$4.11

Yuenglin Layer

$4.11

Budweiser

$4.11

Mikes

$4.56

Smirnoff

$4.56

Seagrams

$4.56

Cubeta de Corona

$22.80

Cubeta de Heneken

$27.37

Cubeta de Modelo Special

$22.80

Cubeta de Modelo Negra

$27.37

Cubeta de Victoria

$27.37

Cubeta de Pacifico

$27.37

Cubeta de XX

$22.80

Cubeta de Michelob Ultra

$22.80

Cubeta de Coors

$20.52

Cubeta de Bud

$20.52

Tequila shots

Jose Cuervo Cinanmon

$10.03

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.03

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.03

Jimador Reposado

$10.95

Jimador Silver

$10.03

Jimador Anejo

$10.95

Casadores Blanco

$10.03

Casadores Reposado

Casadores Anejo

Clase Azul Reposado

Clase Azul Plata

Milagro Silver

Milagro Reposado

Milagro Anejo

Milagro Barrel

Vodka

Vodka well

Rum well

Don julio

Patron

casamigos

Whisky Well

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3019 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

