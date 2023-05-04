  • Home
  • /
  • El Patron Aberdeen
Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patron Aberdeen

review star

No reviews yet

1363 n sandhills blvd

Aberdeen, NC 28315-2211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Street Mexican Corn

$6.00

Corn on the Cobb, queso fresco, mayonnaise, tajin and lime,

Seafood Dip

$11.00

Chopped shrimp and scallops served in a skillet of melted cheese

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) and melted cheese in a sizzling skillet

Fresh Guacamole

$9.99

Made right at your table! Mouthwatering fresh chunks of avocado, diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro and splash of lime

Southwest Rolls

$9.99

Served with chipotle ranch sauce

Empanadas

$9.99

Three assorted empanadas: chicken and beef. Served with chipotle ranch sauce

Aguacate El Patron

$9.99

Sliced avocado in a batter, deep fried and served with chipotle ranch sauce

Pollo Gratinado

$9.99

Grilled chicken chopped with onions covered with melted Mexican cheese

Ceviche

$14.50

Marinated fish or Shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with pico De gallo

Wings

$9.99

Seven chicken wings bone in, served with celery sticks and dipping sauce

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled shrimp served over a bed of salad mix with corn, queso fresco, tomatoes, onions and avocado

Flaca Salad

$11.00

Salad mix, tomato, onions, avocado, toasted corn, black beans, cucumber, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry citrus vinaigrette garnished with crispy tortilla strips

El Patron Salad

$15.99

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over a bed of salad mix, tomato, queso fresco and pico De gallo

Taco Salad

$11.00

Filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, cucumbers, avocado slices and queso fresco

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, peppers, queso fresco, beans, shredDed lettuce, pico De gallo and sour cream

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, salad mix, creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers and corn

Nachos

El Patron Nachos

$13.99

A mix of chicken, chorizo and bacon, topped with refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapeños

Fajitas Nachos

$13.99

Steak or chicken, grilled with onions and bell peppers

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese

Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Bed of nachos topped with melted cheese sauce

Soups

Caldo 7 Mares

$27.99

Seafood broth served with fresh onions, jalapeño, cilantro and lime

Shrimp Soup

$19.00

Shrimp broth served with fresh onions, jalapeño, cilantro and lime

Chicken Soup

$9.50

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avocado and pico De gallo

Enchiladas

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$14.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa, sour cream and queso fresco

Enchiladas Bandera

$14.50

Three corn tortillas, one with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.50

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, grated cheese, sour cream and onions

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.50

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. All topped with special sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Does not include rice and beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.50

Three cheese enchiladas with shredded pork, cooked with onions, bell pepper

Chipotle Enchiladas

$14.50

Three com tortillas stuffed with shredDed chicken, topped with our Delicious chipotle cheese salsa, topped with pico De gallo and sour cream

Quesadillas

Quesadilla El Patron

$14.50

One quesadilla filled with grilled steak, or chicken, topped with cheese sauce

Quesadillas Grill

$13.99

Two quesadillas filled with grilled chicken or steak

Chorizo & Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

One quesadilla filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and cheese

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and spinach

Quesadilla Del Mar

$15.50

One quesadilla filled with grilled chopped shrimp and scallops, onions and melted cheese

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.50

One quesadilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions

Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp

$15.99

One quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions

Tacos

Tacos Al Pastor Pork

$14.50

Marinated pork

TACOS Shrimp

$15.50

Succulent shrimp

TACOS Carne Asada

$14.50

Grilled steak

TACOS Chorizo

$14.50

Mexican sausage

TACOS Carnitas

$14.50

Pork tips

TACOS Lengua

$15.50

Beef tongue

TACOS Barbacoa

$14.50

Steamed shredded beef

TACOS Pollo

$14.50

Grilled chicken

TACOS Arrachera

$14.50

Skirt steak

Tacos Mix

$15.50

Pick three tacos of your choice

California Fish

$14.99

Crispy fish fillet, served in flour tortillas topped with purple cabbage, served with chipotle ranch sauce

Baja Fish

$14.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia in an anatto marinade and grilled pineapple. Topped with a pico De gallo served with chipotle ranch sauce

Ground beef tacos 3

$7.99

Shared Ckhn Tacos 3

$7.99

Chicken

Chicken Fajita Pasta

$15.99

Fajita-style grilled chicken with red and green peppers, onions, and broccoli tossed in our homemade chipotle sauce served over a bed of fettuccine pasta topped with queso fresco

Chicken Spinach

$15.99

Highly recommended! Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with salad and your choice of rice

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce served with rice and beans

Pollo Sonora

$15.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast in a special seasoning, grilled with mushrooms and onions, covered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.50

Grilled chicken strips served over a layer of rice and topped with nacho cheese

Pollo Relleno

$15.99

Pan roasted chicken breast stuffed with sautéed vegetables and cheese, roasted tomato chipotle sauce and black beans

Pollo Super Charro

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection with bacon, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection and topped with steamed broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Pollo El Patron

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast and mushrooms covered with poblano peppers, onions and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pork

Costilla De Puerco

$15.99

Pork ribs with roasted tomatillo sauce and spinach, served with rice and beans

Chile Verde

$13.99

Pork chunks covered in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas

Carnitas

$16.99

Mexico's original pork dish! Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico De gallo and tortillas

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Pork chunks covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas

Burritos

Burrito Chicken Chipotle

$15.50

A tortilla wrapped with grilled chicken, filled with rice, and green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Topped with queso fresco

California Burrito

$14.50

Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, wrapped on a big flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico De gallo and queso fresco

Burrito Ruleta

$14.50

One flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and onions. Drizzled with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, sour cream and pico De gallo. Topped with queso fresco

Burrito El Patron

$14.50

12-Inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), rice and beans. Topped with sour cream, cheese dip, pico De gallo and queso fresco

Burritos Deluxe

$14.50

Two burritos - one shredded chicken with beans and one ground beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice or beans

Burrito Mex

$15.50

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken and onions. Topped with guacamole, queso dip, pico De gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans

Chicken and Spinach Burrito

$14.50

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and spinach, topped with queso fresco and our signature spinach sauce garnished with sour cream

Fajita Burritos

$14.50

2 pieces Tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions and grilled bell pepper covered with cheese sauce and sour cream on top, served with rice or beans

Chimichanga Burrito

$14.50

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Topped with queso fresco

Burrito De Carnitas

$14.50

One flour tortilla filled with pork confit, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, pico De gallo and queso fresco

Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese and chopped lettuce, sour cream and pico De gallo. Topped with queso fresco

Philly Steak Burrito

$14.50

Thin sliced steak sautéed with onions, mushrooms and poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce and topped with queso fresco

Seafood

Mojarras

$18.99

Choice of al mojo, traditional, a la diabla or salsa Verde, served with rice and salad

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked in our diablo sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-butter with avocado chunks with guajillo flavor. Served with rice

Enchiladas Los Cabos

$14.99

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and scallops topped with a creamy seafood sauce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with a citrus green salad mix

Pescado El Patron

$15.99

Fish fillet with fresh shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce served with rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and cheese sauce

Coctel De Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and avocados in a tomato sauce

Pasta De Chipotle Con Camaron

$15.99

Pan seared delicious fettuccine with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce, cilantro and queso fresco

Camarones El Torito

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with chile De arbol, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, squash, zucchini, served with rice and salad

Tostada De Camaron

$16.99

OrDer of three flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with shrimp mixed with pico De gallo topped with avocado slices, and drizzled with Valentina sauce

Mariscada

$89.99

Breaded fried fish breaded fried shrimp, shrimp aguachile, crab legs, fish and shrimp ceviche

Camaron Aguachile

$14.50

Shrimp cooked in lime with fresh jalapeño, served with fresh cucumber

Tostada De Ceviche

$15.50

Order of three flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with fish mixed with pico De gallo topped with avocado slices, and drizzled with Valentina sauce

Plaza Del Mar

$16.99

Fish fillet, scallops and shrimp topped with a seafood sauce served with rice

Steak

El Paisano

$19.99

Choice of t-bone steak or grilled chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes with a creamy cheese sauce

Carne Asada

$17.95

Thinly sliced steak. Served with rice, beans, street corn, and avocado salad

Ranchero Special

$17.99

A Delicious combo of grilled chicken breast and sliced steak, one chicken enchilada and pico De gallo

Chori-steak

$21.99

T-bone steak covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce

Steak Chipotle

$19.50

Tender strips of steak sautéed with chipotle sauce cooked with onions, tomatoes and zucchini

Steak La Paz

$20.99

Rib-eye steak cooked with zucchini squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions

Bistec a La Mexican

$20.99

Rib-eye steak strips cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

Classic Molcajete

$28.00

A traditional feast. A hot volcanic stone bowl filled with a juicy rib-eye steak, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, onions, poblano peppers, pineapple chunks and a honey pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese. Served wit two plates of rice, beans and flou

Combos

Combos

$11.99

All combos are made with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.50

Grilled chicken or steak

Fajitas Mixed

$16.50

Tender sliced steak and chicken

Fajitas Texas

$16.99

Tender sliced steak, chicken and shrimp

Fajitas Shrimp

$16.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp

Fajitas Vallarta

$16.99

A mix of chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and steak

Fajitas Poblanas

$16.99

Sliced chicken breast grilled with poblano peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and corn topped with shredded cheese

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Fresh grilled vegetables, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, tomato and onions

Fajitas Chihuahua

$16.99

Steak, chicken and bacon, cooked to perfection topped with melted cheese

Jalisco Steak

$18.99

Rib-eye steak grilled with jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce

Fajitas for Two

$26.99

The most delicious fajitas for two people with a fresh mix of steak, chicken, shrimp and Mexican sausage

Piña Loca

$17.99

Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in a honey pasilla sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and flour tortillas

Arroz Texano

$15.50

Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak peppers and onions over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese sauce

Vegetarian

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Three corn tortillas with spinach, topped with a roasted poblano sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Quesadillas Vegetariana

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with a mix of sautéed spinach, green zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and shredded cheese

Mushroom Quesadillas

$14.00

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Topped with cheese, and served with rice and salad

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$13.00

A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole, lettuce and pico De gallo

Enchiladas Vegetarian

$10.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and spinach, topped with spinach sauce, sour cream on top and grated shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Chiles Poblanos

$14.99

Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, topped with a homemade tomato sauce served with a side of rice or beans

Desserts

Niño Envuelto

$6.99

Cheesecake wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla with strawberries and raspberry sauce

Churros Rellenos

$6.99

Mexican churros stuffed with apple glaze, served with vanilla ice cream topped with flavored syrup

Chocolate Passion Cake

$6.99

A delicious warm chocolate cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with flavored syrup

Helado Frito (Fried Ice Cream)

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream covered with a cereal mix, flavored syrup and whipped cream

Flan De Vainilla

$6.99

Mexican vanilla custard and strawberries

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99

Sponge type cake soaked in three different

Sides/AlaCarta

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Sour Cream

$2.00

French Fries

$3.75

small Guacamole

$2.50

small cheese dip

$2.50

small chipotle sauce

$2.50

Shared cheese (Queso rayado)

$2.50

Jalapeno fresco

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.50

Avocado Slices

$4.50

Cilantro

$1.50

Cebolla

$1.50

Cebolla Grill

$1.95

Bell peppers

$1.50

1/2 Camarones

$5.00

Orden ed Camarones

$9.00

Trt Arina

$1.50

Trt Maiz

$1.50

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Tomates

$1.50

Hard Taco 1 beef

$2.75

Soft Taco 1 beef

$2.75

Hard taco Chkn 1

$2.75

Soft Taco Chkn 1

$2.75

Hongos

$1.50

Spinach

$1.50

Zucchini

$1.50

Squash

$1.50

Maiz (Corn)

$1.50

Cheese Quesadilla 1

$3.25

Taco grill solo (1)

$4.75

Chile Relleno solo (1)

$6.25

Burrito solo (1)

$3.75

Chimichanga solo (1)

$5.50

Quesadilla pollo solo (1)

$5.75

Quesadilla beef solo (1)

$5.75

Quesadilla grill solo (1)

$6.50

tostada beef & sheese solo (1)

$2.75

Shrimp tostada solo (1)

$6.50

Tamal solo (1)

$5.50

Orden de Grill Chicken

$4.00

Orden de Stak

$4.00

Orden de Pollo de Linea

$3.00

Orden de ground beef

$3.00

Orden de Shared Beef

$3.50

Enchi Chkn (1)

$3.95

Enchi Beef (1)

$3.95

Enchi Cheese (1)

$3.95

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Ground Beef Burrito

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

Taco

$5.99

Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries

N/A Drinks Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet coke

$2.99

Pink lemonade

$2.99

Mr pibb

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Bar Menu

Top Shelf Margaritas

Crazy Margarita

$14.99

Exotic Margarita

$14.99

Latin Lover Margarita

$14.99

Amazonia Margarita

$14.99

Kiwi Strawberry Margarita

$14.99

Brazilian Margarita

$14.99

Beer-Rita Margarita

$14.99

Tropical Margarita

$14.99

Miami Vice

$14.99

Skinny Margarita

$14.99

Peach Sangria Margarita

$14.99

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$14.99

Angry Margarita

$14.99

Henny Colada

$14.99

Vegas Bomb Margarita

$14.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Pittcher top shelf Margarita

$45.00

Cocktails

Strawberry Sunrise

$8.99

Bahama Mama

$8.99

Blue Motorcycle

$8.75

Lime Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Bachanita

$9.00

Music Icon

$10.50

Sports Legend

$10.50

Sex on The Beach

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Paloma

$13.99

Cantarito

$13.99

Beer

Modelo Especial

$4.75+

Corona

$4.75+

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.75+

Michelob Ultra

$4.75+

Corona Premier

$4.75+

Bud light

$4.75+

Pacifico

$4.75+

Negra Modelo

$4.75+

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Modelo Especial BTL

$4.75

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.75

Negra Modelo BTL

$4.75

Pacifico BTL

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Coronitas

$2.50

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Estrella Jalisco

$4.75

Dos XX Lager

$4.75

MICHELADA

$9.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweier

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

MICHELADA

$9.75

NA Beers

O'Doul

$4.75

Premium Margaritas

Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Cadilac Margarita

$16.00

Stinger Margarita

$16.00

Perfect Margarita

$16.00

Treasure Margarita

$16.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Kah Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Sausa Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$10.00

1800 Silver Blanco

$10.00

1800 Coconut Blanco

$10.00

1800 Silver Select Blanco

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$10.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$10.00

Corazon Blanco

$10.00

Avion Blanco

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Corzo Blanco

$10.00

Deleon Blanco

$15.00

House Tequila Shot

$7.00

LUNAZUL Reposado

$12.00

CORAZóN Reposado

$12.00

AVIÓN Reposado

$12.00

CABO WABO Reposado

$12.00

CASAmIGOs Reposado

$12.00

CAZADORES CORRALEJO Reposado

$12.00

CORZo Reposado

$12.00

Don JULIo Reposado

$12.00

ElJimador Reposado

$12.00

EsPOLóN Reposado

$12.00

HERRADURA Reposado

$12.00

JOsE CUERVO Tradicional Reposado

$12.00

MAESTRO DOBEL Reposado

$12.00

MILAGRO Reposado

$12.00

PATRON Reposado

$13.00

SAUZA HORNITOS Reposado

$12.00

TRES GENERACIONES Reposado

$12.00

КАН Reposado

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

LUnAZUL AÑejo

$15.00

AvION AÑejo

$15.00

CaBo WABO AÑejo

$12.00

CasamIgos AÑejo

$15.00

Cazadores AÑejo

$15.00

COrrALEIO AÑejo

$15.00

CoRzo AÑejo

$13.00

Don JULio AÑejo

$15.00

El limador AÑejo

$15.00

FsPolón AÑejo

$15.00

HERRADURA AÑejo

$15.00

MAESTRO DOBEL AÑejo

$15.00

MILAGRO AÑejo

$15.00

PATRON AÑejo

$15.00

1800 AÑejo

$15.00

CASA NOBLE AÑejo

$15.00

DON Eduardo AÑejo

$15.00

TRES GeneracIones AÑejo

$15.00

КАН AÑejo

$15.00

Lunazul Primero Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Real

$60.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo Jose Familia

$18.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva

$28.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Avion 44

$35.00

Gran Patron

$25.00

Mezcal vida

$12.00

Mojitos

Mojito Clasico

$8.99

Mexican Mojito

$8.99

Sangrias

El Patron Fresh Sangria

$9.99

Wines

Chardonnay

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Moscato

$8.50

Riesling

$8.50

White Zinfandel

$8.50

Cabernet

$8.50

Merlot

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$8.50

Malbec

$8.50

Martinis

Watermelontini

$8.50

Espresso

$8.50

Ultimate Raspberry

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Sour Apple Martini

$8.50

Frozen Drinks

Blanca Colada

$8.99

NA Smoothies

$5.50

Rum Daquiris

$9.00

Margarita De La Casa

Margaritas de la Casa

$10.99

Pitcher Margarita

$35.00

Wiskey Scotch

Buchanan's 12

$10.00

Buchanan's 18

$15.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Souhtern comfort

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Segram's 7

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Grand Mainer

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Rums/Vodkas/Gins

Bacardi light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Montego bay (house rum)

$7.00

Hypnotic

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Svedka (House vodka)

$7.00

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

House Gin

$7.00

TO GO

TO GO.

to go fee

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1363 n sandhills blvd, Aberdeen, NC 28315-2211

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason's Restaurant and Grocery
orange starNo Reviews
111 N Sycamore St Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
The Workshop Tavern
orange star5.0 • 5
106 W Main St Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Grazia
orange starNo Reviews
101 North Sycamore Street Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
195 American Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
195 Bell Avenue Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Lynette's Cuban Fusion Café
orange starNo Reviews
3060 North Carolina 5 Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
Embers BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
130 Southwest Broad Street Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston