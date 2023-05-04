- Home
El Patron Aberdeen
El Patron Aberdeen
No reviews yet
1363 n sandhills blvd
Aberdeen, NC 28315-2211
Food Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Street Mexican Corn
Corn on the Cobb, queso fresco, mayonnaise, tajin and lime,
Seafood Dip
Chopped shrimp and scallops served in a skillet of melted cheese
Queso Fundido
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) and melted cheese in a sizzling skillet
Fresh Guacamole
Made right at your table! Mouthwatering fresh chunks of avocado, diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro and splash of lime
Southwest Rolls
Served with chipotle ranch sauce
Empanadas
Three assorted empanadas: chicken and beef. Served with chipotle ranch sauce
Aguacate El Patron
Sliced avocado in a batter, deep fried and served with chipotle ranch sauce
Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken chopped with onions covered with melted Mexican cheese
Ceviche
Marinated fish or Shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with pico De gallo
Wings
Seven chicken wings bone in, served with celery sticks and dipping sauce
Salads
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp served over a bed of salad mix with corn, queso fresco, tomatoes, onions and avocado
Flaca Salad
Salad mix, tomato, onions, avocado, toasted corn, black beans, cucumber, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry citrus vinaigrette garnished with crispy tortilla strips
El Patron Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over a bed of salad mix, tomato, queso fresco and pico De gallo
Taco Salad
Filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, cucumbers, avocado slices and queso fresco
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, peppers, queso fresco, beans, shredDed lettuce, pico De gallo and sour cream
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, salad mix, creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers and corn
Nachos
El Patron Nachos
A mix of chicken, chorizo and bacon, topped with refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapeños
Fajitas Nachos
Steak or chicken, grilled with onions and bell peppers
Nachos Supreme
Beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese
Cheese Nachos
Bed of nachos topped with melted cheese sauce
Soups
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa, sour cream and queso fresco
Enchiladas Bandera
Three corn tortillas, one with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, grated cheese, sour cream and onions
Enchiladas Supremas
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. All topped with special sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Does not include rice and beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas with shredded pork, cooked with onions, bell pepper
Chipotle Enchiladas
Three com tortillas stuffed with shredDed chicken, topped with our Delicious chipotle cheese salsa, topped with pico De gallo and sour cream
Quesadillas
Quesadilla El Patron
One quesadilla filled with grilled steak, or chicken, topped with cheese sauce
Quesadillas Grill
Two quesadillas filled with grilled chicken or steak
Chorizo & Chicken Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and cheese
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and spinach
Quesadilla Del Mar
One quesadilla filled with grilled chopped shrimp and scallops, onions and melted cheese
Quesadilla Fajita
One quesadilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions
Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp
One quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions
Tacos
Tacos Al Pastor Pork
Marinated pork
TACOS Shrimp
Succulent shrimp
TACOS Carne Asada
Grilled steak
TACOS Chorizo
Mexican sausage
TACOS Carnitas
Pork tips
TACOS Lengua
Beef tongue
TACOS Barbacoa
Steamed shredded beef
TACOS Pollo
Grilled chicken
TACOS Arrachera
Skirt steak
Tacos Mix
Pick three tacos of your choice
California Fish
Crispy fish fillet, served in flour tortillas topped with purple cabbage, served with chipotle ranch sauce
Baja Fish
Corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia in an anatto marinade and grilled pineapple. Topped with a pico De gallo served with chipotle ranch sauce
Ground beef tacos 3
Shared Ckhn Tacos 3
Chicken
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Fajita-style grilled chicken with red and green peppers, onions, and broccoli tossed in our homemade chipotle sauce served over a bed of fettuccine pasta topped with queso fresco
Chicken Spinach
Highly recommended! Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with salad and your choice of rice
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce served with rice and beans
Pollo Sonora
Grilled marinated chicken breast in a special seasoning, grilled with mushrooms and onions, covered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips served over a layer of rice and topped with nacho cheese
Pollo Relleno
Pan roasted chicken breast stuffed with sautéed vegetables and cheese, roasted tomato chipotle sauce and black beans
Pollo Super Charro
Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection with bacon, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection and topped with steamed broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Pollo El Patron
Grilled chicken breast and mushrooms covered with poblano peppers, onions and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pork
Costilla De Puerco
Pork ribs with roasted tomatillo sauce and spinach, served with rice and beans
Chile Verde
Pork chunks covered in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas
Carnitas
Mexico's original pork dish! Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico De gallo and tortillas
Chile Colorado
Pork chunks covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas
Burritos
Burrito Chicken Chipotle
A tortilla wrapped with grilled chicken, filled with rice, and green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Topped with queso fresco
California Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, wrapped on a big flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico De gallo and queso fresco
Burrito Ruleta
One flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and onions. Drizzled with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, sour cream and pico De gallo. Topped with queso fresco
Burrito El Patron
12-Inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), rice and beans. Topped with sour cream, cheese dip, pico De gallo and queso fresco
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos - one shredded chicken with beans and one ground beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice or beans
Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken and onions. Topped with guacamole, queso dip, pico De gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Chicken and Spinach Burrito
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and spinach, topped with queso fresco and our signature spinach sauce garnished with sour cream
Fajita Burritos
2 pieces Tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions and grilled bell pepper covered with cheese sauce and sour cream on top, served with rice or beans
Chimichanga Burrito
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Topped with queso fresco
Burrito De Carnitas
One flour tortilla filled with pork confit, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, pico De gallo and queso fresco
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese and chopped lettuce, sour cream and pico De gallo. Topped with queso fresco
Philly Steak Burrito
Thin sliced steak sautéed with onions, mushrooms and poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce and topped with queso fresco
Seafood
Mojarras
Choice of al mojo, traditional, a la diabla or salsa Verde, served with rice and salad
Camarones a La Diabla
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our diablo sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-butter with avocado chunks with guajillo flavor. Served with rice
Enchiladas Los Cabos
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and scallops topped with a creamy seafood sauce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with a citrus green salad mix
Pescado El Patron
Fish fillet with fresh shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce served with rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and cheese sauce
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and avocados in a tomato sauce
Pasta De Chipotle Con Camaron
Pan seared delicious fettuccine with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce, cilantro and queso fresco
Camarones El Torito
Shrimp cooked with chile De arbol, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, squash, zucchini, served with rice and salad
Tostada De Camaron
OrDer of three flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with shrimp mixed with pico De gallo topped with avocado slices, and drizzled with Valentina sauce
Mariscada
Breaded fried fish breaded fried shrimp, shrimp aguachile, crab legs, fish and shrimp ceviche
Camaron Aguachile
Shrimp cooked in lime with fresh jalapeño, served with fresh cucumber
Tostada De Ceviche
Order of three flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with fish mixed with pico De gallo topped with avocado slices, and drizzled with Valentina sauce
Plaza Del Mar
Fish fillet, scallops and shrimp topped with a seafood sauce served with rice
Steak
El Paisano
Choice of t-bone steak or grilled chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes with a creamy cheese sauce
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced steak. Served with rice, beans, street corn, and avocado salad
Ranchero Special
A Delicious combo of grilled chicken breast and sliced steak, one chicken enchilada and pico De gallo
Chori-steak
T-bone steak covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce
Steak Chipotle
Tender strips of steak sautéed with chipotle sauce cooked with onions, tomatoes and zucchini
Steak La Paz
Rib-eye steak cooked with zucchini squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions
Bistec a La Mexican
Rib-eye steak strips cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
Classic Molcajete
A traditional feast. A hot volcanic stone bowl filled with a juicy rib-eye steak, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, onions, poblano peppers, pineapple chunks and a honey pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese. Served wit two plates of rice, beans and flou
Combos
Sizzling Fajitas
Fajitas
Grilled chicken or steak
Fajitas Mixed
Tender sliced steak and chicken
Fajitas Texas
Tender sliced steak, chicken and shrimp
Fajitas Shrimp
Fresh jumbo shrimp
Fajitas Vallarta
A mix of chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and steak
Fajitas Poblanas
Sliced chicken breast grilled with poblano peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and corn topped with shredded cheese
Veggie Fajitas
Fresh grilled vegetables, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, tomato and onions
Fajitas Chihuahua
Steak, chicken and bacon, cooked to perfection topped with melted cheese
Jalisco Steak
Rib-eye steak grilled with jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce
Fajitas for Two
The most delicious fajitas for two people with a fresh mix of steak, chicken, shrimp and Mexican sausage
Piña Loca
Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in a honey pasilla sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and flour tortillas
Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak peppers and onions over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese sauce
Vegetarian
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas with spinach, topped with a roasted poblano sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Quesadillas Vegetariana
Flour tortilla filled with a mix of sautéed spinach, green zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and shredded cheese
Mushroom Quesadillas
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Topped with cheese, and served with rice and salad
Vegan Burrito Bowl
A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole, lettuce and pico De gallo
Enchiladas Vegetarian
Three corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and spinach, topped with spinach sauce, sour cream on top and grated shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Chiles Poblanos
Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, topped with a homemade tomato sauce served with a side of rice or beans
Desserts
Niño Envuelto
Cheesecake wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla with strawberries and raspberry sauce
Churros Rellenos
Mexican churros stuffed with apple glaze, served with vanilla ice cream topped with flavored syrup
Chocolate Passion Cake
A delicious warm chocolate cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with flavored syrup
Helado Frito (Fried Ice Cream)
Vanilla ice cream covered with a cereal mix, flavored syrup and whipped cream
Flan De Vainilla
Mexican vanilla custard and strawberries
Tres Leches Cake
Sponge type cake soaked in three different
Sides/AlaCarta
Beans
Rice
Sour Cream
French Fries
small Guacamole
small cheese dip
small chipotle sauce
Shared cheese (Queso rayado)
Jalapeno fresco
Chiles Toreados
Avocado Slices
Cilantro
Cebolla
Cebolla Grill
Bell peppers
1/2 Camarones
Orden ed Camarones
Trt Arina
Trt Maiz
Rice & Beans
Pico de Gallo
Tomates
Hard Taco 1 beef
Soft Taco 1 beef
Hard taco Chkn 1
Soft Taco Chkn 1
Hongos
Spinach
Zucchini
Squash
Maiz (Corn)
Cheese Quesadilla 1
Taco grill solo (1)
Chile Relleno solo (1)
Burrito solo (1)
Chimichanga solo (1)
Quesadilla pollo solo (1)
Quesadilla beef solo (1)
Quesadilla grill solo (1)
tostada beef & sheese solo (1)
Shrimp tostada solo (1)
Tamal solo (1)
Orden de Grill Chicken
Orden de Stak
Orden de Pollo de Linea
Orden de ground beef
Orden de Shared Beef
Enchi Chkn (1)
Enchi Beef (1)
Enchi Cheese (1)
Kids Menu
Mac & Cheese
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Cheese Quesadilla
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Cheeseburger
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Chicken Tenders
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Cheese Pizza
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Pepperoni Pizza
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Ground Beef Burrito
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Taco
Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or French fries
Bar Menu
Top Shelf Margaritas
Crazy Margarita
Exotic Margarita
Latin Lover Margarita
Amazonia Margarita
Kiwi Strawberry Margarita
Brazilian Margarita
Beer-Rita Margarita
Tropical Margarita
Miami Vice
Skinny Margarita
Peach Sangria Margarita
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Angry Margarita
Henny Colada
Vegas Bomb Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Pittcher top shelf Margarita
Cocktails
Beer
Modelo Especial
Corona
Dos Equis Ambar
Michelob Ultra
Corona Premier
Bud light
Pacifico
Negra Modelo
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Modelo Especial BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Negra Modelo BTL
Pacifico BTL
Tecate
Victoria
Coronitas
Carta Blanca
Heineken
Estrella Jalisco
Dos XX Lager
MICHELADA
Bud Light
Budweier
Miller Lite
Coors Light
MICHELADA
NA Beers
Premium Margaritas
Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
El Jimador Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Herradura Blanco
Patron Blanco
Kah Blanco
Milagro Blanco
Sausa Hornitos Blanco
Jose Cuervo Blanco
Tres Generaciones Blanco
1800 Silver Blanco
1800 Coconut Blanco
1800 Silver Select Blanco
Lunazul Blanco
Tres Agaves Blanco
Corazon Blanco
Avion Blanco
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Cazadores Blanco
Corralejo Blanco
Corzo Blanco
Deleon Blanco
House Tequila Shot
LUNAZUL Reposado
CORAZóN Reposado
AVIÓN Reposado
CABO WABO Reposado
CASAmIGOs Reposado
CAZADORES CORRALEJO Reposado
CORZo Reposado
Don JULIo Reposado
ElJimador Reposado
EsPOLóN Reposado
HERRADURA Reposado
JOsE CUERVO Tradicional Reposado
MAESTRO DOBEL Reposado
MILAGRO Reposado
PATRON Reposado
SAUZA HORNITOS Reposado
TRES GENERACIONES Reposado
КАН Reposado
1800 Reposado
LUnAZUL AÑejo
AvION AÑejo
CaBo WABO AÑejo
CasamIgos AÑejo
Cazadores AÑejo
COrrALEIO AÑejo
CoRzo AÑejo
Don JULio AÑejo
El limador AÑejo
FsPolón AÑejo
HERRADURA AÑejo
MAESTRO DOBEL AÑejo
MILAGRO AÑejo
PATRON AÑejo
1800 AÑejo
CASA NOBLE AÑejo
DON Eduardo AÑejo
TRES GeneracIones AÑejo
КАН AÑejo
Lunazul Primero Anejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Herradura Ultra Anejo Jose Familia
Jose Cuervo Reserva
Clase Azul
Avion 44
Gran Patron
Mezcal vida
Sangrias
Wines
Martinis
Frozen Drinks
Margarita De La Casa
Wiskey Scotch
Rums/Vodkas/Gins
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
