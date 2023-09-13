Drink Menu

Refreshments

Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Water

Ice Tea

$2.99

Horchata

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.00

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Dos Equis (XX) Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis (XX) Dark

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Busch Light

$3.95

22oz Mug

$7.50

27oz Mug

$8.75

64oz Pitcher

$14.99

Michelada

$9.25

Prepared with special mix, El Patron Style

Margaritas

Jumbo Lime (27oz)

$4.99

Jumbo Flavor (27oz)

$10.99

Gold Margarita

$12.49

Tropical Margarita

$11.49

Sangria Margarita

$11.49

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.49

Baldwin Margarita

$12.25

Lime margarita with coronita

Bahama Mama

$13.49

Orange juice, pineapple juice, Malibu banana rum, Malibu coconut rum, and grenadine

Daiquiri (27oz)

$10.99

Virgin Daiquiri (16oz)

$6.25

Skinny Margarita

$11.49

Black Margarita

$12.49

Cancun Margarita

$10.99

Pitcher lime (64oz)

$17.99

Pitcher flavor (64oz)

$19.49

Monster (44oz)

$13.49

Monster Flavor (44oz)

$14.99

Wine

Merlot

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Sangria

$6.99

Cocktails

Well Rum

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Well Vodka

$7.50

Well Tequila

$9.99

Well Gin

$7.50

J&B

$8.75

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Johnny Walker

$8.75

Crown Royal

$8.75

Seagram's 7

$8.75

Wild Turkey

$8.75

Tequila Shots

Patron

$9.99

Don Julio

$9.99

Cazadores

$9.99

Hornitos

$9.99

Jimador

$9.99

Jose Cuervo (House Tequila)

$7.49

Menu

Appetizers

White Cheese Dip

$5.50+

Guacamole Dip

$5.50+

Guacamole Mexicano

$9.75

Mixed avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos

Spinach Dip

$7.50

Golden Yellow Cheese Dip

$7.50

Choriqueso

$11.49

Mexican sausage served on a bed of beans and topped with cheese and pico de gallo

Chicken Wings (10pcs)

$10.99

chips y salsa

$2.99

small salsa

$0.25

salsa 12oz

$3.99

salsa 27 oz

$6.99

salsa 16oz

$4.99

tomatiilo salsa 12oz

$4.99

tomatillo 16oz

$6.99

tomatillo salsa 27 oz

$9.99

A La Carte

Beef Enchilada

$2.95+

Chicken Enchilada

$3.25+

Cheese Enchilada

$2.85+

Grilled Chicken Enchilada

$3.25+

Steak Enchilada

$3.55+

Pork Enchilada

$3.25+

Shrimp Enchilada

$0.00+

Fish Enchilada

$0.00+

Al Pastor Enchilada

Chorizo Enchilada

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$2.95+

Beef Burrito

$4.35+

Chicken Burrito

$4.85+

Bean Burrito

$3.85+

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$4.85+

Steak Burrito

$5.25+

Pork Burrito

$4.85+

Shredded Beef Burrito

$4.35+

Al Pastor Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

Fish Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

1 Tamale

$3.99+

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$5.25+

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.55+

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49+

Steak Quesadilla

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$5.75

Pork Quesadilla

$5.75

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$5.75

Chorizo Quesadilla

$5.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.75

ahredder beef

$5.25

Bean Tostada

$3.99+

Ground Beef Tostada

$4.85+

Tostaguac Tostada

$5.25+

Grilled Chicken Tostada

Steak Tostada

Pork Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

Fish Tostada

Shredded Beef Tostada

Al Pastor Tosatada

Shredded Chicken Tostada

Chorizo Tostada

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$6.60

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$6.60

Pork Chimichanga

$6.60

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

Steak Chimichanga

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

Al Pastor Chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

Fish Chimichanga

Chorizo Chimichanga

1 Chile Relleno

$4.35+

Hard Ground Beef Taco

$2.35+

Hard Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.45+

Hard Shredded Beef Taco

$3.55

Hard Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.55

Soft Ground Beef Taco

$2.35+

Soft Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.75+

Soft Shredded Beef Taco

$2.65

Soft Shrimp Taco

$4.15

Soft Fish Taco

$4.15

Soft Bean Taco

$2.00

Ground Beef Deep Fried Taco

$2.99+

Shredded Chicken Deep Fried Taco

$2.99+

Steak Taco

$3.55+

Al Pastor Taco

$3.85+

Chorizo Taco

$3.55+

Carnitas (Pork) Taco

$3.55+

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.55+

Tacos al carbon

$4.15+

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, steak or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Super Taco Salad

$11.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, black beans, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and toasted tortilla slices

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and mushrooms

Chicken

Pollo Hawaiiano

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled shrimp and pineapple. Served with rice, guacamole and salad

Pollo Chipotle

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast strip covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Tropical

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice & beans

Pollo Loco

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tomatoes, guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice and beans

Choripollo

$15.49

Grilled chicken strips, chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Tortilla Soup

$11.75

Shredded seasoned chicken soup, topped with shredded cheese, diced avocado and fried tortilla strips

Pollo Cicero

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast strips covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Baldwin

$16.75

Grilled chicken strips with shrimp and chorizo, covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burritos

Burrito Baldwin

$13.49

A California style steak, fries and house special sauce. Wrapped around a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado.

Burrito Real

$13.49

Burrito Roqueta

$12.49

Pork burrito toped with white cheese sauce, green sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice.

Burrito Patron

$15.25

A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce.

Burrito Gigante

$13.99

A California flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce.

Burrito Chipotle

$14.99

A large flour tortilla filled with sauteed shredded chicken and mushrooms covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Mexicano

$12.49

Pork burrito, cooked with onions, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Burrito Special

$10.49

Beef burrito covered with sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$15.25

Grilled chicken or steak served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and sliced avocado.

Specialties

Guadalajara

$12.99

A chicken burrito and a chicken enchilada. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Vegas Fries

$14.75

Grilled chicken or steak served on a bed of French fries, covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Molcajete El Patron

$28.49

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo, served in a traditional Molcajete bowl with fresh cheese, cebollitas cambrai, cactus. Served in a special chipotle sauce. Accompanied with tortillas and a side of rice and beans

Nachos Supreme

$12.49

Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Nachos Fajita

$14.49

Nachos served with chicken, beef or both. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Baldwin Plate

$15.99

Grilled steak, chicken breast strip and shrimp, served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce

Chimichanga

$14.50+

Deep fried burrito (chicken or beef cooked with onions and bell peppers) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Super Chimichanga

$15.99

Large deep fried burrito stuffed with chicken, chorizo, shrimp and rice. Topped with Monterey melted cheese and cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans

Trio Chimichanga

$16.49

Three chimichangas (shredded chicken, beef and pork) topped with spinach dip, CCQ dip, enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice & beans

Pollo Texas

$14.99

Fajitas

All of our fajitas are served with sauteed bell peppers, onions and come with rice and refried or black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Golden Fajitas

$21.49

Steak, chicken, carnitas and shrimp, with jalapeno toreado and green onions covered with golden cheese

Especial El Patron

$17.75

Chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Chicken, steak, shrimp and pineapple

Fajitas

$16.75

Steak, chicken or mixed

Fajitas Jalisco

$18.75

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp

Fajitas Pacifico

$20.25

Shrimp, fish and imitation crab

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.25

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.75

Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms

Tacos

Taquitos Mexicanos

$15.25

Three corn taquitos (chicken, beef or pork) with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans

Taquiza

$15.75

Flour soft corn tacos: al pastor, grilled steak, grilled chicken and carnitas, served with onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce

Taco Platter

$13.49

Three deep fried tacos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.75

Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed steak, tomatoes, onions, anaheim chile peppers and crispy bacon. Topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Carne Asada

$15.49

Three grilled steak or chicken soft tacos served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and your choice of beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.49

Three soft corn tacos filled with marinated pork, served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and beans

Fish Tacos

$13.49

Two tilapia fish tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans

Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Two shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.49

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken fajita. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Quesabirrias

$12.49

Three corn tortilla folded with birria beef style and melted cheese. Served with a side of consome for dipping with cilantro, onions and special sauce

Quesadilla Hawaiiana

$14.49

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ham, chorizo and pineapple. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken. Stuffed with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Parmesan Quesadilla

$15.49

A parmesan toasted tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, avocado and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Quesadilla Special

$12.99

Chipotle flour tortilla stuffed with grilled corn, steak and spinach. Covered with chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, parmesano cheese and guacamole.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Chipotle

$12.25

Two corn tortillas filled with sizzling steak and covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.75

One of each: beef, chicken, cheese and bean covered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Enchiladas El Patron

$15.49

Four chicken enchiladas covered with cheese, tomatillo sauce, sour cream and topped with pineapple

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three grilled chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and rice

Enchiladas Cabos

$12.25

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach, covered with creamy white sauce. Topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.75

One of each: beef, chicken and cheese enchilada, covered with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.25

Two enchiladas stuffed with a buttery mix of shrimp, crab and cheese. Topped with creamy green sauce and served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Cancun

$12.99

Two flour tortilla; one filled with seasoned ground beef covered with chipotle sauce and one filled with grilled chicken covered with creamy white sauce. Both are topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Trio

$15.45

One steak, one grilled chicken and one seafood enchilada topped with creamy white sauce, creamy green sauce and chipotle sauce served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.99

Seafood

Filete de Pescado con Camarones

$16.49

Tilapia fillet with shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Camarones El Patron

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with garlic and dried red peppers, served on a bed of rice. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes and sliced avocado.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.49

Shrimp cooked with our special hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.49

Shrimp cooked with our special garlic sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice and beans

Shrimp Nachos Fajita

$15.49

Nachos accompanied with marinated shrimp, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Tostadas de Ceviche

$12.49

Fresh tilapia fish chopped and cooked in fresh squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. Served with 3 hard corn tortilla

Caldo de Camaron

$14.25

Shrimp soup prepared with fresh vegetables. Served with rice.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.25

Large shrimp in our special recipe. Served with tomato sauce, fresh onions, cilantro and avocado.

Steaks

Alambre

$15.75

Grilled steak, ham and bacon topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$15.99

Juicy steak served with rice, beans, onions and guacamole salad

Steak El Patron

$15.50

Grilled Steak Served with rice and beans

Chile Colorado

$15.50

Sliced Steak with red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Pork

Chile Verde

$14.99

Shredded pork covered with green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Carnitas

$15.75

Pork tips, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.49

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.49

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.49

Steak Nachos

$12.49

Shredded Beef Nachos

$9.49

Beef and Bean Nachos

$10.25

Steak and Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.49

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.49

Fajita Nachos

$14.49

Al Pastor Nachos

$12.99

Fish Nachos

$14.49

Chorizo Nachos

$12.49

Bean Nachos

$8.99

Supreme Nachos

$12.49

Kids Menu

Create your way El Patron KIDS combo Choose any item with rice and beans or French fires below for $7.99 Add Cheese Sauce for $2.75 Choose Black or Refried Beans CAUTIONS: Plates are extremely HOT

Kids Taco

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Side Orders

Rice & Beans

$2.99

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Shredded Lettuce

$1.25

French Fries

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.25

Chopped Onions

$1.25

Chopped Cilantro

$1.25

Chopped Tomatoes

$1.25

Tortillas

$1.50

Hot salsa

Chiles toreados

$1.00

Togo salsa 12oz

$2.99

Togo salsa 3.5 oz

$0.99

Avocado

$4.25

Carne asada

$6.25

guac

$1.25

Pineapple

$1.99

egg

$1.00

mushrooms

$1.99

steak

$6.99

grilled chicken

$6.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.49

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, pineapple and mushrooms

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$13.49

Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and sliced avocados

Vegetarian Combination

$11.75

Create your way El Patron Veggie Combo. Choose any three items below for only $11.75 -Cheese Enchilada -Cheese Quesadilla -Bean Burrito -Bean Toastada -Chile Relleno -Rice & Beans

Vegetarian fajita

$15.75

Combos

Create your own El Patron Combination. Choose any three items below for $12.99 -Taco -Enchilada -Deep Fried Taco -Burrito -Tostaguac -Tostada -Cheese Quesadilla -Pork Tamale -Rice & Beans Add Cheese Sauce for $2.75 Choose Black or Refried Beans Cautions: Plates are extremely hot!

Combo

$12.99

Desert

Fried ice cream

$6.99

Flan

$5.49

Sopailla

$6.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch

L-Taco

$7.99

L-Enchilada

$7.99

L-Tamale

$8.49

L-Taco Al Carbon

$9.25

L-Tostada

$7.99

L-Tostaguac

$7.99

L-Burrito Gigante

$10.49

L-Taco Salad

$8.99

L-Chimichanga

$10.25

L-Speedy Gonzalez

$8.76

L-Huevos Mexicanos

$9.49

L-Huevos con Chorizo

$9.49

L-Lunch Special No. 1

$9.25

L-Lunch Special No. 2

$9.25

L-Lunch Special No. 3

$9.25

L-Chilaquiles

$10.25

L-Taquito Mexicanos

$9.50

L-Burrito Real

$10.25

L-Quesadilla Fajita

$9.99

L-Fajita

$11.99

L-Seafood Enchilada

$9.75