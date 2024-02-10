El Patron Cantina 11211 Iron Bridge Road
11211 Iron Bridge Road
Chester, VA 23831
DINNER MENU
APPETIZER
- CHEESE DIP$5.50
- BEAN DIP$5.75
refried beans with cheese dip
- CHORI QUESO DIP$7.00
choriso with mexican sausage
- FRESH GUACAMOLE$7.00
fresh made daily guacamole
- EL PATRON DIP$6.50
ground beef with cheese dip
- CANTINA WINGS (6)$9.00
chipolte honey bbq or buffalo
- CANTINA WINGS (10)$14.00
chipolte honey bbq or buffalo
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$14.00
a bed of crispy french fries topped with grill steak, our house made queso, scallions and cilantro
- MEXICAN STREET CORN$5.99
corn on the cop topped with tajin,mayo,and cotija cheese
- TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE$11.99
- Queso Con Carne$7.00
- UNC VS DUKE$20.00
NACHOS
- NACHOS A LA DIABLA$15.00
grilled chicken, choriso, queso, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and crushed red pepper
- NACHOS CANTINA$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- FAJITA NACHOS$14.00
grilled chicken, steak, grilled onions
- FIESTA NACHOS$12.00
shredded chiken, beef, cheese, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- TEJANO NACHOS$16.00
grill chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers
- BIRRIA NACHOS$14.00
beef birria, refried beans, cheese, cilantro and onions
- NACHOS DE POLLO ()$9.99
- NACHOS CARNE MOLIDA ()$9.99
- NACHOS DE CAMARON$14.99
- NACHOS DE STEAK$9.99
- NACHOS DE QUESO$8.99
TEX MEX COMBO
- ONE ITEM COMBO$11.00
make your own tex mex combo. choose from burrito, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, tostada
- TWO ITEM COMBO$13.00
make your own tex mex combo. choose from burrito, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, tostada
- THREE ITEM COMBO$15.00
make your own tex mex combo. choose from burrito, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, tostada
ACPS
- ARROZ CON POLLO$12.49
grilled chicken, rice, and topped with melted queso
- ACP TEXANO$14.99
grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes. rice and melted queso
- SHRIMP WITH RICE$13.99
grilled shrimp, rice and melted queso
- ACP CON PINA$17.99
grilled chicken, bacon, choriso, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. rice and queso
BURRITOS & CHIMIS
- BARBACOA BURRITO$17.00
beef barbacoa, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa verde and roja. topped with queso. served with esquite
- CARNITAS-CHIMI$16.00
carnitas, grilled onions, rice, black beans, and poblano pepper. topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, queso, salsa verde and salsa ranchera
- BURRITO CHIPOTLE$16.00
grilled chicken, bell peppers and rice. topped creamy chipotle, corn, sour cream and pico de gallo
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA$17.00
grilled steak, choriso, rice, fries, topped with queso and pico de gallo
- BURRITO TRES SALSAS$16.00
steak and chorizo,grilled onions, black beans and cheese. topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce and salsa verde
- BURRITO DELUX$14.00
two burritos one chickenand one beef with refried beans. Topped with tex mex red salsa, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes
- BURRITO OR BOWL$13.99
burrito bowl or burrito wrap. choice of protein , green poblano rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes and avacado.
- CHIMICHANGAS$13.00
two chimichangas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- BURRITO GRANDE ()$14.99
- BURRITO JALISCO ()$14.99
- BURRITO MEXICANO ()$14.99
- Burrito Texano$15.99
- FAJITA BURRITO$16.99
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS MUCHO BUENO$15.99
three grill chicken enchiladas stuffed with potatoes and choriso. topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and crema salad. Served with rice
- ENHILADAS POBLANAS$13.50
four shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, onions, queso fresco, sour cream. side of rice and beans
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$13.50
three beef or chicken enchiladas. topped with salsa verde, cheese. served with sour cream salad, rice and beans
- ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$14.99
four enchiladas. one beef, one chicken, one bean, one cheese. topped with crema salad
- ENCHILADAS ROJAS$13.50
- ENCHILADAS CARNITAS ()$13.99
- ENCHILADAS BLANCAS ()$13.99
- ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE ()$13.99
- ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS ()$13.99
CANTINA FAVORITES
- CARNITAS DON MANUEL$15.99
Michpacan style por carnitas. served with rice, beans, pickled jalapeno and tortillas
- BARBACOA DE RES$15.99
slow-cooked marinated beef, served with rice, beans, cilantro and tortillas
- FLAUTAS$11.99
four fried corn chicken flautas. topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. served with rice and beans
- CHILE RELLENOS$16.49
two chile relleno. filled with cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef.served with rice and beans
- PLATANO RELLENO$18.99
sweet plantain, topped with grill steak, cheese, guacamole, salsa verde on topped of green poblano rice
- SOUTHERN GRILL ()$14.99
- CHESTER GRILL ()$17.99
- MEXICAN TORTA ()$14.99
- EL VOLCANITO$14.99
QUESADILLAS
- SINCRONIZADA$15.00
flour tortillas sandwich, choice of protein, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce.
- QUESADILLA FAJITA$15.00
large flour tortilla, cheese, choice of protein, sauteed peppers and onions. lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- QUESADILLA CAMARON$17.00
shrimp quesadilla, served with lettuce sour cream, and tomatoes
- QUESADILLA TEXANA$17.00
steak, grill chicken, shrimp, cheese, fajita veggies. served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
- QUESADILLA LA RANCHERO ()$15.99
- QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA ()$14.99
SALADS & SOUP
- CANTINA SALAD$14.00
grill shrimp and grill chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, picode gallo, avacodo, tomatoes, and cheese
- FAJITA TACO SALAD$13.00
grill chicken or steak. beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
- TACO SALAD$12.00
ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, letuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
- POLLO SALAD$12.50
grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and cheese
- SOPA DE POLLO$11.00
shredded chicken, fresh avacado, cilantro, onions and rice
- SPICY CHICKEN SOUP$11.25
shredded chicken, fresh avacado, cilantro, onions, rice and chipotle
- POSOLE$16.00
house made mexican posole.
- SOPA DE POLLO PEQUEÑA$5.99
CRAFT TACOS
- TACOS CHUPA CABRAS$16.99
three tacos with chicken, steak and choriso
- TACOS MONTERREY$16.99
three tacos with grill chicken, sauteed veggies, and queso monterrey
- LA FLACA SHRIMP TACOS$16.99
three grill shrimp tacos, cramy shipotle, pico de gallo and avacado
- AVACADO CHICKEN TACOS$15.99
three grill chicken tacos, avacado, queso fresco, crema fresca
- PORK BELLY TACOS$16.99
three tacos with pork belly, topped with cilantro and onions
- TACOS DEL RANCHO$15.99
two carne asada tacos, mixed with choriso, black beans, nopales, onions and cilatro
- TACOS DE LENGUA$14.99+
two tongue tacos, cilantro, onions in corn tortillas
- TACOS AL PASTOR$15.99
three marinated pork tacos, cooked with pineapple and topped with cilantro and onions
- QUESABIRRIA TACOS$15.99
beef birria with coen or flour tortillas, cheese, served with rice and consome. cilantro and onions. no side
- LORES SHRIMP TACOS$16.99
three grilled shrimp tacos with choriso, and cheese
- Street Tacos$3.99+
- Gringo Tacos$14.00+
- SOUTHERN TACOS ()$14.99
- FISH TACOS$15.99
- TACOS DE RAJAS$14.99
- TACOS DIABLA$14.99
VEGETARIAN
- JALISCO PLATE$10.99
cheese enchilada, bean burrito, and one cheese quesadilla
- TULUM PLATE$10.99
spinach enchilada, cheese quesadilla, and refried bean burrito
- QUESADILLA OAXACA$12.99
grande quesadilla, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach and nopales, served with guacamole salad
- TORTA DE AGAUCATE$11.00
the mexican avacado toast sandwich. beans, avacado, oaxaxa cheese and pico de gallo
CHICKEN
- CHORI POLLO$15.50
grilled chicken topped with choriso and melted queso. served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo
- POLLO TAPATIO$15.00
grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, spinach, and onions. served with rice and beans
- POLLO FELIZ$13.75
strips of grilled chicken, zucchini, peppers, melted queso over rice
- POLLO AL FOGON$17.00
grilled chicken topped with shrimp, peppers, and melted queso. served with rice and salad
- POLLO TROPICAL$15.50
grilled chicken, topped with onions, mushrooms, pineapple, and special cheese blend. served with rice and vegi mix brocoli, squash, and zucchini
- MILANESA$14.50
country fried chicken breast, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and avacado slices
- MOLE POBLANO ()$14.99
- POLLO CHIPOTLE ()$15.99
- POLLO SUPREMO ()$15.99
- POLLO LIMON$15.50
STEAK
- STEAK A LA MEXICANA$19.50
steak cut in pieces grilled fresh spicy jalapeno peppers and onions. served with rice and beans
- CARNE ASADA$18.25
grilled steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno, and tortillas
- TRES COMPADRES$19.25
grilled chicken, bacon, carne asada, shrimp. topped with grilled onions, and queso. served with rice and beans
- MOLCAJETE$30.00
carneasada, grilled chicken, mexican chorizo, nopales, chile relleno, grill spring onions, jalapeno and queso fresco. on lava rock. served with rice, beans and guacamole
- LA PARRILLADA ()$54.99
- STEAK PICADO ()$17.99
- EL CARNICERO ()$20.99
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$16.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR TWO$25.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- STEAK FAJITAS$17.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- STEAK FAJITAS FOR TWO$26.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS$17.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS FOR TWO$26.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- TEXAS FAJITAS$18.00
steak, grill chicken, and shrimp. ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- TEXAS FAJITAS FOR TWO$29.00
steak, grill chicken, and shrimp. ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$20.00
ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- SHRIMP FAJITAS FOR TWO$29.00
ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- VEGETARIAN FAJITAS$14.75
mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- VEGETARIAN FAJITAS FOR TWO$20.00
mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- FAJITAS EL PATRON$19.00
steak, grill chicken, mexican choriso, carnitas, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- FAJITAS EL PATRON FOR TWO$28.00
steak, grill chicken, mexican choriso, carnitas, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- KING FAJITA ()$23.99
- FAJITA DEL MAR ()$24.99
SEAFOOD
- CAMARONES EL PATRON$16.50
shrimp, bacon, with creamy chipotle sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas
- CAMARONES CANCUN$16.00
shrimp, onions, pineapple and zucchini. topped with our cheese blend. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO$18.00
shrimp sauteed with mushrroms garlic and spices. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- COCTEL DE CAMARON$16.00
traditional mexican shrimp cocktail
- CEVICHE$15.00
traditional mazatlan style srimp ceviche
- MOJARRA FRITA$17.00
deep fried tilapia. served with rice, lettuce, sliced avacodo, cucumber, onions and limes
- Tierra Y Mar$22.99
- Tierra Y Mar Como Antes ()$24.99
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA ()$17.99
- CALDO DE MARISCOS ()$24.99
- Tostada De Ceviche ()$15.99
A LA CARTA
SIDES
- Salsa Roja Small$1.00
- SALSA ROJA LARGE$4.25
- Salsa Blanca Small$1.00
- Salsa Blanca Large$4.25
- Small Chips$2.99
- Large Chips$5.25
- Side FLOUR TORTILLAS$1.25
- Side CORN TORTILLAS$1.99
- Side BLACK BEANS$3.99
- Side RICE$3.99
- Side REFRIED BEANS$3.99
- Side BROCOLI$4.49
- Side FRENCH FRIES$4.99
- Side NOPALES$3.99
- Side Bacon$3.99
- Side Sour Cream$1.25
- Side AGUACATE PICADO$2.99
- Side TOMATE$1.25
- Side CEBOLLA$1.25
- Side GRILL ONIONS$1.99
- Side GRILL PEPPERS$1.99
- Side HONGOS$2.99
- Side STEAM VEGIES$6.99
- o/ CAMARON (12)$12.00
- 1/2 o/ CAMARON (6)$6.00
- Side GRILL STEAK$4.50
- Side GRILL CHICKEN$3.99
- Side STEAK RYBEYE$8.00
- Side CEBILLINES$2.99
- Side CHILES TOREEADOS (3)$2.99
- Side SCALLOPS$8.00
- Side Melted Cheese$1.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Side Pineapple$2.99
- Large Queso$12.00
- Side PLATANITOS$5.99
- Side ENSALADA DE FAJITA$7.99
- Side Crema Salad$3.99
- Side Guac Salad$4.50
- Side Rice and Beans$6.50
- SIDE DE CHORIZO$3.99
- SIDE DE SUCHINI$1.99
- SIDE DE SQUASH$1.99
- ARROZ CON QUESO DIP$5.99
- SIDE DE JALAPEÑO$1.99
- Side GUACAMOLE PEQUEÑO$2.99
- Side Limon$2.99
- SIDE DE LECHUGA$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- SIDE SALSA PICOSA DE LA CASA$1.99
KIDS MENU
- Kids Burrito Y Taco$6.99
One Beef Burrito and One Beef Taco
- Kids Beef Taco$6.99
One Beef Taco rice and beans
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
One Beef Enchilada and Side rice and beans
- Kids Burrito$6.99
One Beef Burrito with side of rice and beans
- Kids Hamburger$6.99
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
- Kids Mac-Cheese$6.99
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Cheese quesadilla with rice and beans
- Kids ACP$6.99
DESSERTS
Agregar
- Add Avocado$3.00
- Add Chiles Torreados$1.00
- Add Corn$1.00
- Add Refried Beans$2.00
- Add Pickled Jalapeno$0.90
- Add Fresh Jalapeno$0.90
- Add Raw Onions$2.00
- Add Grilled Onions$1.00
- Add Sour Cream$2.00
- Add Lettuce$1.00
- Add Tomatoes$1.00
- Add Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Add Guacamole$2.00
- Small Cheese Dip$2.50
- Add Limon$1.00
- Add Pico De Gallo$1.00
- Add Bell Pepper$1.25
- Add Tomate$1.00
- Add Mushrooms$1.75
- Add Jalapenos$1.00
- Add Pina$1.25
- Add Cilantro$1.00
- Add Lechuga$1.00
- Add Calabazas$2.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
11211 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831