Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patron Cantina

683 Reviews

$$

11211 Iron Bridge Rd

Chester, VA 23831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Quesabirria Tacos
A.C.P

Kids

Kids Burrito & Taco

$5.99

Kids Beef Taco

$5.99

With Rice & Beans

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

With Rice & Beans

Kids Burrito

$5.99

With Rice & Beans

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

With Fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

With Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

With Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

With Rice & Fries

Mini A.C.P.

$5.99

Starters

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

A heaping pile of crisp, homemade tortilla chips smothered with our special cheese sauce, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. Garnished with pickled jalapeños with refried beans, pulled chicken and gorund beef

Holy Guacamole

$9.99

Made fresh to order at your table with two whole avocados, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, lime juice and signature spices

Queso con Carne

$6.99

A combination of our special cheese dip, pico de gallo and your choice of meat

Cheese Dip

$4.99

A seasoned blend of savory cheeses

Dip Trio

$8.99

Homemade cheese sauce, fresh guacamole and our signature pico de gallo

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.99

Fresh shrimp with cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and lemon

Cantina Wings

$7.99

Elote Asado

$5.99

Two roasted corn topped with crema Mexicana and cotija cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$9.99

Steak, queso, pico de gallo, black beans and guacamole.

Tostadas De Ceviche

$14.50

Served with delicious shrimp, tomatoes, onion, sliced avocados and lime juice

Tijuana tostadas

$9.99

2 mini tostadas with crispy chihuahua cheese,carne asada pico de gallo ,avocado*lettuce and tomatillo arbol salsa*

Soups & Salad

Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Made from scratch daily. Tomato-based broth served over pulled chicken, diced avocados and topped with shredded cheese and tortilla strips.

Chicken Soup

$5.50

Chicken and rice with pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro in chicken broth.

Grilled Taco Salad

$11.99

A crisp flour tortilla generously filled with mixed greens, bell peppers, tomatoes and meat. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and black beans

Guiltless Taco Salad

$10.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and black beans and topped with cheese sauce, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Avacado Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, bell peppers and freshly sliced avocado. Tossed in lime cilantro dressing and topped with shredded cheese and tortilla strips

La Chula Salad

$9.99

bibb lettuce,radish,cherry tomatoes,roasted corn,avocado,cucumbers, oranges and queso fresco.

Cantina Favorites

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.99

Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with beef tips or chicken then deep fried and covered with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans

El Volcanito

El Volcanito

$14.99

A flour tortilla with grilled steak or chicken, smothered in white melted cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Southern Grill Special

$15.99

Grilled chicken and steak topped with bacon, jalapeños and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

El Chester Grill

$16.99

Grilled steak topped with shrimp, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with rice and charro beans

Mexican Torta

Mexican Torta

$12.99

Mexican telera bread with crema Mexicana, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, avocado and queso fresco. Served with fries. Choose asada*, pastor, chorizo, carnitas, pollo or Milanesa

Molcajetes

$16.99

A lava rock bowl filled with Mexican guajillo sauce (enchilada sauce) or green tomatillo sauce, nopal, onion, bell peppers, queso and chorizo. Served with tortilla, guacamole salad, rice and beans.

Combos

Super Ponches Combo

$10.99

burrito / chile relleno/ rice / beans

El Gringo Combo

$10.99

two chicken enchiladas / taco / rice / beans

El Loco Combo

$10.99

two ground beef enchiladas covered with cheesedip / rice / beans

El Flaco Combo

$10.99

cheese quesadilla / beans /tostada / guacamole salad

Build Your Combo

$10.99

PICK TWO ITEMS tamal / chile relleno / tostada / burrito / enchilada / quesadilla / taco PICK TWO SIDES poblano rice / mexican rice / refried beans/ charro beans / black beans / cremasalad / pico de gallo salad / french fries

Tacos

Tacos Chupa Cabra

$14.99

Steak, chicken and chorizo topped with queso fresco and pico de gallo

La Flaca Tacos

$12.99

Grilled chicken or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado and creamy chipotle

Tacos Monterrey

$14.99

Grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with queso Monterrey

Tacos Diabla

$14.99

Grilled asada marinated with hot chipotle sauce with cilantro and onions

Street Tacos

$13.99

Served on Corn Tortilla w/ Cilantro and Onion. (3) Tacos includes rice and beans

Avocado Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.

Veggie Tacos de Rajas

$12.99

roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, nopal, queso asado, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, guajillo sauce.

Southern Tacos

$13.99

breaded chicken strips, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Grande

$9.99

A big quesadilla stuffed with cheese and served with crema salad

Quesadilla Texana Grande

$16.50

Shrimp, steak and chicken cooked with fajita veggies and topped with creamy queso

Quesadilla Ranchera

$14.50

Grilled chicken or steak loaded with onions and beans. Served with crema salad

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and cheese folded into a flour tortilla. served with rice and a Mexican side salad.

Quesabirria Tacos

$13.99

Beef birria with corn or flour tortillas, cheese, served with a side of consomé, chopped cilantro and onions

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak and covered with nacho cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Burrito Deluxe

$12.50

One chicken burrito and one beef tip burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Choice of black, refried or charro beans

Burrito California

$14.99

Cali-style stuffed with asada, chorizo and fries. Topped with queso and pico

Burrito Texano

$14.99

A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes.Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of black, refried or charro beans

Burrito Grande

$14.99

Carne asad, mexican rice, refried beans, queso dip and salad.

Vegetariano

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, squash, onions, mushroomsand bell peppers. Topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and a mexican cream salad.

Burrito Mexicano

$14.99

Big Burrito loaded with rice, beans and steak or chicken. topped with creamy chipotle and green tomatillo sauce.

Los Dos Puercos

$14.99

carnitas, rice, refried beans, cheese, tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, pico de gallo, choriso

El Mojado Burrito

$14.99

barbacoa, fajita veggies, grilled chicken, queso

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

One ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean and one cheese. Topped with crema salad

Enchiladas Mucho Bueno

Enchiladas Mucho Bueno

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas stuffed with potatoes and chorizo. Topped with salsa verde, crema fesca and queso fresco. Served with rice

Enchiladas Blancas

Enchiladas Blancas

$12.99

Two chicken and two ground beef enchiladas with creamy queso and crema salad

Enchiladas Chipotle

Enchiladas Chipotle

$12.99

One chicken, one ground beef and one shredded beef. Topped with creamy chipotle and served with rice

Enchiladas Carnitas

$12.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with roasted pork, onion, cilantro and green tomatillo. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.99

Three enchiladas with salsa verde, salsa enchilada, queso dip, carne molida, chicken tinga and cheese, red rice, beans and crema salad.

Enchiladas Verde

$12.99

three chicken enchiladas, tomatillo salsa, cheese and onions. served with rice

Enchiladas De Mole

$13.99

shredded chicken, salsa de mole, ren onions, queso fresco, refried beans, rice, chihuahua cheese

Chicken

Chori-Pollo

$14.99

Chicken breast and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip

Pollo Supreme

$14.99

Sliced chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, white melted cheese and mole sauce

Pollo Chipotle

$14.99

Chicken breast marinated in a special sauce

Pollo Limon

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated with lime seasoning on top of blackbeans and rice, with pico de gallo and cheese

A.C.P

$12.99

Grilled chicken, sauteed veggies and rice, topped with melted cheese.

Fajitas

Fajitas Del Campo

$18.99

Grilled steak or chicken, served on top of nopal cactus, cheese, onions, bell peppers and roasted corn. Served with guacamole salad and beans

Fajita Chupa Cabras

$17.99

Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Monterrey cheese and served with guacamole salad and beans

King Fajitas

$19.99

Premium steak,grilled chicken,shrimp,onions,poblano peppers, served mixed green salad rice and beans

Classic Fajitas

$15.99

bell peppers,onions,rice, refried beans,pico de gallo,lettuce,crema and tortillas.

Veggi Fajitas

$14.99

nopal con poblanos veggies, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema and tortillas.

Steak

Steak Picado

$16.99

Steak strip grilled with rich and spicy tomatillo sauce served with pico de gallo salad rice and beans

Carne Mexicana

$17.99

Grilled ribeye steak topped with grilled fajita veggies, fresh jalapeño and served pico salad

Carne Asada

$17.99

A true Mexican tradition! Tender ribeye steak specially seasoned to perfection

El Comal

$19.99

Grilled steak, shrimp, and scallops

El Carnicero

$19.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp served on a fajita skillet

La parillada

$37.99

Chorizo,carne asada,chicken,shrimp,carnitas,cactus,grilled corn,bell peppers and onions chile toreado,and cambray onions,served two salads and tortillas

El Loco

$17.99

grilled steak, cactus, pico de gallo, queso mexicano, scallions

Seafood Specials

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in exquisite Mexican hot sauce. Served with rice and house salad

Tierra y Mar

$17.99

Shrimp, scallops, yellow squash and zucchini served with rice and cheese dip on top

Camarones Mango

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp with exquisite mango sauce and served with mashed potatoes

Mojarra Frita

$16.99

Tilapia served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, cucumber, onions and lime juice

Coptel de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp , sweet tomato sauce cucumber,pico de gallo avocado

Camarones Divorciados

$17.99

Grill shrimp cover on chipotle sauce ,and culichi sauces served ,with rice

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream in a crispy tortilla topped with whipped cream, honey, cinnamon, sugar and chocolate sauce

Churros

$6.50

Fried dough sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches

$6.00

Famous Mexican traditional sweet vanilla cake made with three types of milk

Sopapillas

$6.00

Crispy dough wedges smothered with honey, cinnamon, sugar and strawberry syrup. Served with a scoop of ice cream and whipped cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester, VA 23831

Directions

Gallery
El Patron Cantina image
El Patron Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 6429 Centralia Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6429 Centralia Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
Grant Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
11884 Chester Village Drive Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Babbs' Food on the Move
orange starNo Reviews
5219 Berryridge Terrace Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
Chili Ps Hot Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
5311 Courthouse Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
A.M. Kitchen Company - - 9545 Amberdale Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Amberdale Drive Chesterfield, VA 23236
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
orange star4.5 • 101
10613 Hull Street Road Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Chester
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston