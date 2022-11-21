El Patron Cantina
683 Reviews
$$
11211 Iron Bridge Rd
Chester, VA 23831
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Kids
Kids Burrito & Taco
Kids Beef Taco
With Rice & Beans
Kids Enchilada
With Rice & Beans
Kids Burrito
With Rice & Beans
Kids Hamburger
With Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
With Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Hot Dog
With Fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
With Rice & Fries
Mini A.C.P.
Starters
Nachos Supreme
A heaping pile of crisp, homemade tortilla chips smothered with our special cheese sauce, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. Garnished with pickled jalapeños with refried beans, pulled chicken and gorund beef
Holy Guacamole
Made fresh to order at your table with two whole avocados, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, lime juice and signature spices
Queso con Carne
A combination of our special cheese dip, pico de gallo and your choice of meat
Cheese Dip
A seasoned blend of savory cheeses
Dip Trio
Homemade cheese sauce, fresh guacamole and our signature pico de gallo
Shrimp Ceviche
Fresh shrimp with cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and lemon
Cantina Wings
Elote Asado
Two roasted corn topped with crema Mexicana and cotija cheese
Carne Asada Fries
Steak, queso, pico de gallo, black beans and guacamole.
Tostadas De Ceviche
Served with delicious shrimp, tomatoes, onion, sliced avocados and lime juice
Tijuana tostadas
2 mini tostadas with crispy chihuahua cheese,carne asada pico de gallo ,avocado*lettuce and tomatillo arbol salsa*
Soups & Salad
Tortilla Soup
Made from scratch daily. Tomato-based broth served over pulled chicken, diced avocados and topped with shredded cheese and tortilla strips.
Chicken Soup
Chicken and rice with pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro in chicken broth.
Grilled Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla generously filled with mixed greens, bell peppers, tomatoes and meat. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and black beans
Guiltless Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and black beans and topped with cheese sauce, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Avacado Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, bell peppers and freshly sliced avocado. Tossed in lime cilantro dressing and topped with shredded cheese and tortilla strips
La Chula Salad
bibb lettuce,radish,cherry tomatoes,roasted corn,avocado,cucumbers, oranges and queso fresco.
Cantina Favorites
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with beef tips or chicken then deep fried and covered with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans
El Volcanito
A flour tortilla with grilled steak or chicken, smothered in white melted cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Southern Grill Special
Grilled chicken and steak topped with bacon, jalapeños and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
El Chester Grill
Grilled steak topped with shrimp, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with rice and charro beans
Mexican Torta
Mexican telera bread with crema Mexicana, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, avocado and queso fresco. Served with fries. Choose asada*, pastor, chorizo, carnitas, pollo or Milanesa
Molcajetes
A lava rock bowl filled with Mexican guajillo sauce (enchilada sauce) or green tomatillo sauce, nopal, onion, bell peppers, queso and chorizo. Served with tortilla, guacamole salad, rice and beans.
Combos
Super Ponches Combo
burrito / chile relleno/ rice / beans
El Gringo Combo
two chicken enchiladas / taco / rice / beans
El Loco Combo
two ground beef enchiladas covered with cheesedip / rice / beans
El Flaco Combo
cheese quesadilla / beans /tostada / guacamole salad
Build Your Combo
PICK TWO ITEMS tamal / chile relleno / tostada / burrito / enchilada / quesadilla / taco PICK TWO SIDES poblano rice / mexican rice / refried beans/ charro beans / black beans / cremasalad / pico de gallo salad / french fries
Tacos
Tacos Chupa Cabra
Steak, chicken and chorizo topped with queso fresco and pico de gallo
La Flaca Tacos
Grilled chicken or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado and creamy chipotle
Tacos Monterrey
Grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with queso Monterrey
Tacos Diabla
Grilled asada marinated with hot chipotle sauce with cilantro and onions
Street Tacos
Served on Corn Tortilla w/ Cilantro and Onion. (3) Tacos includes rice and beans
Avocado Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.
Veggie Tacos de Rajas
roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, nopal, queso asado, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, guajillo sauce.
Southern Tacos
breaded chicken strips, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Grande
A big quesadilla stuffed with cheese and served with crema salad
Quesadilla Texana Grande
Shrimp, steak and chicken cooked with fajita veggies and topped with creamy queso
Quesadilla Ranchera
Grilled chicken or steak loaded with onions and beans. Served with crema salad
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and cheese folded into a flour tortilla. served with rice and a Mexican side salad.
Quesabirria Tacos
Beef birria with corn or flour tortillas, cheese, served with a side of consomé, chopped cilantro and onions
Burritos
Fajita Burrito
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak and covered with nacho cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Burrito Deluxe
One chicken burrito and one beef tip burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Choice of black, refried or charro beans
Burrito California
Cali-style stuffed with asada, chorizo and fries. Topped with queso and pico
Burrito Texano
A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes.Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of black, refried or charro beans
Burrito Grande
Carne asad, mexican rice, refried beans, queso dip and salad.
Vegetariano
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, squash, onions, mushroomsand bell peppers. Topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and a mexican cream salad.
Burrito Mexicano
Big Burrito loaded with rice, beans and steak or chicken. topped with creamy chipotle and green tomatillo sauce.
Los Dos Puercos
carnitas, rice, refried beans, cheese, tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, pico de gallo, choriso
El Mojado Burrito
barbacoa, fajita veggies, grilled chicken, queso
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
One ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean and one cheese. Topped with crema salad
Enchiladas Mucho Bueno
Three chicken enchiladas stuffed with potatoes and chorizo. Topped with salsa verde, crema fesca and queso fresco. Served with rice
Enchiladas Blancas
Two chicken and two ground beef enchiladas with creamy queso and crema salad
Enchiladas Chipotle
One chicken, one ground beef and one shredded beef. Topped with creamy chipotle and served with rice
Enchiladas Carnitas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with roasted pork, onion, cilantro and green tomatillo. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three enchiladas with salsa verde, salsa enchilada, queso dip, carne molida, chicken tinga and cheese, red rice, beans and crema salad.
Enchiladas Verde
three chicken enchiladas, tomatillo salsa, cheese and onions. served with rice
Enchiladas De Mole
shredded chicken, salsa de mole, ren onions, queso fresco, refried beans, rice, chihuahua cheese
Chicken
Chori-Pollo
Chicken breast and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip
Pollo Supreme
Sliced chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, white melted cheese and mole sauce
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken breast marinated in a special sauce
Pollo Limon
Grilled chicken breast marinated with lime seasoning on top of blackbeans and rice, with pico de gallo and cheese
A.C.P
Grilled chicken, sauteed veggies and rice, topped with melted cheese.
Fajitas
Fajitas Del Campo
Grilled steak or chicken, served on top of nopal cactus, cheese, onions, bell peppers and roasted corn. Served with guacamole salad and beans
Fajita Chupa Cabras
Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Monterrey cheese and served with guacamole salad and beans
King Fajitas
Premium steak,grilled chicken,shrimp,onions,poblano peppers, served mixed green salad rice and beans
Classic Fajitas
bell peppers,onions,rice, refried beans,pico de gallo,lettuce,crema and tortillas.
Veggi Fajitas
nopal con poblanos veggies, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema and tortillas.
Steak
Steak Picado
Steak strip grilled with rich and spicy tomatillo sauce served with pico de gallo salad rice and beans
Carne Mexicana
Grilled ribeye steak topped with grilled fajita veggies, fresh jalapeño and served pico salad
Carne Asada
A true Mexican tradition! Tender ribeye steak specially seasoned to perfection
El Comal
Grilled steak, shrimp, and scallops
El Carnicero
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp served on a fajita skillet
La parillada
Chorizo,carne asada,chicken,shrimp,carnitas,cactus,grilled corn,bell peppers and onions chile toreado,and cambray onions,served two salads and tortillas
El Loco
grilled steak, cactus, pico de gallo, queso mexicano, scallions
Seafood Specials
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in exquisite Mexican hot sauce. Served with rice and house salad
Tierra y Mar
Shrimp, scallops, yellow squash and zucchini served with rice and cheese dip on top
Camarones Mango
Grilled Shrimp with exquisite mango sauce and served with mashed potatoes
Mojarra Frita
Tilapia served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, cucumber, onions and lime juice
Coptel de Camaron
Shrimp , sweet tomato sauce cucumber,pico de gallo avocado
Camarones Divorciados
Grill shrimp cover on chipotle sauce ,and culichi sauces served ,with rice
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in a crispy tortilla topped with whipped cream, honey, cinnamon, sugar and chocolate sauce
Churros
Fried dough sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Tres Leches
Famous Mexican traditional sweet vanilla cake made with three types of milk
Sopapillas
Crispy dough wedges smothered with honey, cinnamon, sugar and strawberry syrup. Served with a scoop of ice cream and whipped cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester, VA 23831