El Patron - De Soto
34429 West 91st Street
De Soto, KS 66018
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Beer
Prepared with special mix, El Patron Style
Margaritas
Lime margarita with coronita
Orange juice, pineapple juice, Malibu banana rum, Malibu coconut rum, and grenadine
Cocktails
Menu
Appetizers
Mixed avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos
Mexican sausage served on a bed of beans and topped with cheese and pico de gallo
A La Carte
Salads
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, steak or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, black beans, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and toasted tortilla slices
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and mushrooms
Chicken
Grilled chicken breast strip covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice & beans
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tomatoes, guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice and beans
Grilled chicken strips, chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Shredded seasoned chicken soup, topped with shredded cheese, diced avocado and fried tortilla strips
Grilled chicken breast strips covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Grilled chicken strips with shrimp and chorizo, covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burritos
A California style steak, fries and house special sauce. Wrapped around a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado.
Pork burrito toped with white cheese sauce, green sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice.
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce.
A California flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce.
A large flour tortilla filled with sauteed shredded chicken and mushrooms covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pork burrito, cooked with onions, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Beef burrito covered with sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Grilled chicken or steak served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and sliced avocado.
Specialties
Grilled chicken or steak served on a bed of French fries, covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo, served in a traditional Molcajete bowl with fresh cheese, cebollitas cambrai, cactus. Served in a special chipotle sauce. Accompanied with tortillas and a side of rice and beans
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Nachos served with chicken, beef or both. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Grilled steak, chicken breast strip and shrimp, served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce
Deep fried burrito (chicken or beef cooked with onions and bell peppers) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Large deep fried burrito stuffed with chicken, chorizo, shrimp and rice. Topped with Monterey melted cheese and cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans
Three chimichangas (shredded chicken, beef and pork) topped with spinach dip, CCQ dip, enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice & beans
Fajitas
Steak, chicken, carnitas and shrimp, with jalapeno toreado and green onions covered with golden cheese
Chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak
Steak, chicken or mixed
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp
Shrimp, fish and imitation crab
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms
Tacos
Three corn taquitos (chicken, beef or pork) with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans
Flour soft corn tacos: al pastor, grilled steak, grilled chicken and carnitas, served with onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce
Three deep fried tacos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed steak, tomatoes, onions, anaheim chile peppers and crispy bacon. Topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with rice and black beans
Three grilled steak or chicken soft tacos served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and your choice of beans
Three soft corn tacos filled with marinated pork, served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and beans
Two tilapia fish tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans
Two shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans
Quesadillas
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken fajita. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Three corn tortilla folded with birria beef style and melted cheese. Served with a side of consome for dipping with cilantro, onions and special sauce
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ham, chorizo and pineapple. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken. Stuffed with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
A parmesan toasted tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, avocado and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chipotle flour tortilla stuffed with grilled corn, steak and spinach. Covered with chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, parmesano cheese and guacamole.
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sizzling steak and covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
One of each: beef, chicken, cheese and bean covered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Four chicken enchiladas covered with cheese, tomatillo sauce, sour cream and topped with pineapple
Three grilled chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and rice
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach, covered with creamy white sauce. Topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans
One of each: beef, chicken and cheese enchilada, covered with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Two enchiladas stuffed with a buttery mix of shrimp, crab and cheese. Topped with creamy green sauce and served with rice and beans
Two flour tortilla; one filled with seasoned ground beef covered with chipotle sauce and one filled with grilled chicken covered with creamy white sauce. Both are topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
One steak, one grilled chicken and one seafood enchilada topped with creamy white sauce, creamy green sauce and chipotle sauce served with rice and beans
Seafood
Tilapia fillet with shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Shrimp cooked with garlic and dried red peppers, served on a bed of rice. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes and sliced avocado.
Shrimp cooked with our special hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla
Shrimp cooked with our special garlic sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice and beans
Nachos accompanied with marinated shrimp, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Fresh tilapia fish chopped and cooked in fresh squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. Served with 3 hard corn tortilla
Shrimp soup prepared with fresh vegetables. Served with rice.
Large shrimp in our special recipe. Served with tomato sauce, fresh onions, cilantro and avocado.
Steaks
Grilled steak, ham and bacon topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans
Juicy steak served with rice, beans, onions and guacamole salad
Grilled Steak Served with rice and beans
Sliced Steak with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Pork
Nachos
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Vegetarian
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, pineapple and mushrooms
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and sliced avocados
Create your way El Patron Veggie Combo. Choose any three items below for only $11.75 -Cheese Enchilada -Cheese Quesadilla -Bean Burrito -Bean Toastada -Chile Relleno -Rice & Beans
Combos
Lunch Menu
Lunch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
34429 West 91st Street, De Soto, KS 66018