La Patrona Baldwin City 516 Ames Street

review star

No reviews yet

516 Ames Street

Baldwin City, KS 66006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Tostada de Ceviche

$4.45

Golden Yellow Cheese Dip

$7.50

Spinach Dip

$7.50

Bean Dip

$7.99

White Cheese Dip

$5.50+

Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Guacamole Mexicano

$9.75

Avocado mixed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños

Choriqueso

$9.75

Mexican sausage served on a bed of beans and topped with cheese and pico de gallo

Chipotle Quesadilla

$11.49

Nachos with Beans

$8.99

Nachos with Beef

$9.49

All nachos include cheese

Nachos with Chicken

$9.99

All nachos include cheese

Nachos with Grilled Chicken

$12.49

All nachos include cheese

Nachos with Steak

$12.49

All nachos include cheese

Tortilla Soup

$11.75

Shredded seasoned chicken soup, topped with shredded cheese, diced avocado, and toasted tortilla slices

Wings

$10.99

Ten chicken wings with fries

Salads

Super Taco Salad

$12.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, and black beans, topped with pico de gallo, feta cheese, and toasted tortilla slices

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, or shredded chicken, topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, steak, or grilled chicken, topped with tomato, cheese, and sour cream

Grilled chicken salad

$11.99

A la Carte

Taco Al Pastor

$3.85

Steak Taco

$3.55

Ground Beef Taco

$2.35+

Chicken Taco

$2.45+

Soft Taco Beef

$2.75+

Soft Taco Chicken

$2.65+

Deep Fried Taco

$2.99+

Tacos al carbon

$3.35

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$5.10+

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.10+

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.35+

Faijata Quesdailla

$9.10

Quesadilla polio asado

$5.35

Quesadilla carne asada

$5.35

Beef Enchilada

$2.95+

Chicken Enchilada

$3.35+

Cheese Enchilada

$2.85+

Bean Tostada

$3.85+

Beef Tostada

$4.35+

Tostaguac

$4.35+

Beef Burrito

$4.35+

Chicken Burrito

$4.35+

Bean Burrito

$4.10+

Beef Chimichanga

$6.35

Chicken Chimichanga

$6.35

Pork Chimichanga

$6.35

Tamale

$3.85

3 Tamales

$8.99

Chile Relleno

$4.35

3 Chile Rellenos

$11.45

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Shredded Lettuce

$1.25

French Fries

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Sliced Jalapeños

$1.25

Chopped Onions

$1.25

Chopped Cilantro

$1.25

Chopped Tomato

$1.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Avcado

$2.99

Combinations

El Patron Combo

$12.99

Specialties

Taquiza

$15.75

Four tacos: chorizo, grilled steak, grilled chicken, and carnitas, served with onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce

Nachos Supreme

$12.49

Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Tacos Carne Asada

$15.49

Three grilled steak or chicken tacos served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce, and your choice of beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.49

Three tacos filled with marinated pork served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce, and beans

Vegas Fries

$14.75

Grilled chicken or steak served on a bed of French fries, covered with shredded cheese and cheese dip. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Chimichanga

$14.50

Deep fried burrito (chicken. Pork or beef) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Super Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep-fried large burrito stuffed with chicken, chorizo, shrimp, and rice. Topped with Monterey melted cheese and cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans

Grande Chimichanga

$16.75

Deep-fried large burrito stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, and black beans. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip on the side

Taco Platter

$13.49

Three deep-fried tacos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, and lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Taquitos mexicanos

$14.75

Three corn taquitos (chicken, beef, or pork) with lettuce, guacamole, salad, sour cream rice, and beans

LA patrons plete

$14.99

Trio chim

$16.40

Three chimichangas (shredded chicken, beef, and pork) topped with spinach dip, golden yellow cheese, and enchilada sauce, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Guadalajara

$12.99

Molcajete

$28.49

Chicken

Pollo Loco

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice, and beans

Pollo Chipotle

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Cicero

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast strip served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce

Polio hawaiiano

$15.99

Polio tropical

$14.99

Choripollo

$15.49

Polio baldwin

$16.75

Steaks

Alambre

$15.75

Grilled steak, ham, and bacon. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$15.49

Juicy steak served with rice, beans, onions, and avocado

Taquiza

$15.75

Four tacos: chorizo, grilled steak, grilled chicken, and carnitas, served with onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce

Chile colorado

$15.50

Pork

Chile Verde

$14.99

Shredded pork covered with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Carnitas

$15.75

Pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Fajitas

Fajitas Jalisco

$18.75

Especial El Patrona

$17.75

Chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and steak cooked with sautéed bell peppers, and onions, and come with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Fajitas

$17.75

Nachos fajitas

$14.49

Fajita jalisco

$18.75

Fajita pacifico

$20.25

Fajita tropical

$18.99

Fajita golden

$21.49

Fajita vegetaliana

$15.75

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$13.49

Two tilapia fish tacos with pico de gallo, and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans

Filete de Pescado con Camarones

$16.49

Tilapia fillet with shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.25

Two enchiladas stuffed with a buttery mix of shrimp, crab, and cheese. Topped with creamy green sauce and served with rice and beans

Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Two shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans

Tostadas de Ceviche

$12.75

Tilapia fish chopped and cooked in freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. Served with 3 hard corn tortillas

Camarones El Patron

$14.99

Nachos camoron

$15.49

Cameron diabla

$14.49

Cameron all mojo

$14.49

Cocktail camaron

$17.25

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.75

One of each: beef, chicken, and cheese enchilada, covered with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Cabos

$12.25

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach, covered with creamy white sauce. Topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Cancun

$12.99

Two flour tortillas; one filled with seasoned ground beef covered with chipotle sauce and one filled with grilled chicken covered with creamy white sauce. Both are topped with sour cream and pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.75

Enchiladas Chipotle

$12.25

Enchidas verdes

$12.99

Enchidas trio

$15.45

Enchidas patron

$15.49

Burritos

Burrito Gigante

$13.49

California style, steak, pork, or chicken with rice, beans and cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Wrapped in a large homemade flour tortilla

Burrito Bladwin

$13.49

A California style with steak, fries, and house special sauce. Wrapped around a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and avocado

Burrito Patron

$15.25

A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice, and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce

Burrito ventana

$9.99

Burrito mexicano

$12.49

Burrito roqueta

$12.49

Burrito especial

$10.49

Burrito bowll

$15.25

Burrito rreal

$13.49

Quesadillas

Parmesan Quesadilla

$15.49

Parmesan toasted tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, fresh avocado, and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesabrilla

$12.49

Three corn tortillas, folded with birria beef style and melted cheese. Served with a side of consommé for dipping with cilantro, onions, and special sauce

Quesadilla special

$12.99

Chipotle flour tortilla stuffed with grilled corn, steak, and spinach. Covered with chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, and guacamole

Quesadilla fajita

$13.49

Quesadilla hawaiiana

$14.49

Quesadilla rellena

$11.99

Child's Plates

1. One Taco w/ Rice and Beans

$7.99

2. One Enchilada w/ Rice and Beans

$7.99

3. Burrito, w/ Rice and Beans

$7.99

4. Quesadilla w/ Rice and Beans

$7.99

5. Quesadilla w/ Fries

$7.99

6. Plain Burger w/ Fries

$7.99

7. Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$7.99

8. Corn Dog w/ Fries

$7.99

9. Hot Dog w/ Fries

$7.99

10. Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99

12. Chimichanga w/ Rice

$7.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$4.99

Four pieces of flour dough deep-fried to golden brown and topped with honey, butter, and cinnamon

Flan

$4.99

Traditional Mexican-style cream caramel, baked fresh daily

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Lunch

Lunch taco

$7.99

Lunch enchilada

$7.99

Lunch tamale

$8.49

Lunch taco all carbon

$9.25

Lunch tostada

$7.99

Lunch tostaguac

$7.99

Lunch burrito giggante

$10.49

Lunch taco salad

$8.99

Lunch chimicanga

$10.25

Speedy gonzales

$8.75

Huevos mexicanos

$9.49

Huevos con chorizo

$9.49

Lunch no 1

$9.25

Lunch no 2

$9.25

Lunch no 3

$9.25

Chilaquileas

$10.25

Lunch taquitos mexicanos

$9.50

Lunch burrito real

$10.25

Lunch quesadilla fajita

$9.99

Lunch seafood enchilada

$9.75

Lunch fajita

$11.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Mr. Pibb

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Powerade

$2.65

Mountain Blast

$2.65

Cerveza

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Carta Blanca

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Miller Genuine

$2.50

Bush Light

$2.50

Michelada Patron Style

$9.25

Margaritas

Gold Margarita

$12.49

Tropical Margarita

$11.49

Sangria Margarita

$11.49

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.49

Jumbo Margarita

$8.49

Lime Margarita

Daiquiri

$9.99

Baldwin margarita

$12.25

Wine

Merlot

$6.50

Chardonnay

$6.50

Chablis

$6.50

White Zinfandel

$6.50

Sangria

$6.50

Shots

Shot

$5.25

Breakfast

Signature Dishes

Chilaquiles Rojos

$11.49

Fresh tortilla chips cooked in a savory red tomato sauce with two eggs. Topped with cheese and served with your choice of house salad or seasoned potatoes

Shakshuka

$12.49

Shakshuka a la Mexicana two poached eggs in a simmered tomato sauce with fragrant spices. Topped with feta cheese and served with your choice of Texas toast or tortillas

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.49

Two buttery biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy. Served with your choice of house salad, seasoned potatoes, or Texas toast

Classic Benedict

$12.49

Two poached eggs served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of house salad, seasoned potatoes, or Texas toast

Huevos Mexicanos

$9.99

Two scrambled eggs cooked with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with traditional Mexican rice and beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.25

Two scrambled eggs cooked with spicy Mexican sausage. Served with traditional Mexican rice and beans

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.25

Tender chicken tossed in Caesar dressing along with lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and croutons, all wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with your choice of house salad, seasoned potatoes, or Texas toast

Home Plates

#1 Home Plate

$11.25

Two Fresh Eggs Cooked Any Style with Your Choice of Two Sausage Links or Bacon Strips. Served with Two Buttermilk Pancakes

#2 Home Plate

$11.25

Two Fresh Eggs Cooked Any Style with Your Choice of Two Sausage Links or Bacon Strips. Served with Seasoned Potatoes or Hash Browns

#3 Home Plate

$11.25

Two Fresh Eggs Cooked Any Style with Your Choice of Two Sausage Links or Bacon Strips. Served with a Buttered English Muffin or Texas Toast

Signature Omelet

#1 Omelet

$11.99

A Hearty Omelet Made with Cheese, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onions

#2 Omelet

$11.99

A Hearty Omelet Made with Cheese Chorizo, Tomatoes, and Onions

#3 Omelet

$11.99

A Hearty Omelet Made with Cheese Bacon, Spinach, and Topped with Fresh Avocado

Create Your Omelet

$12.49

Choose one option from each category to create a delicious meal!

The Sweet Griddle

Traditional French Toast

$8.99

Three slices of thick cut toast, covered in powdered sugar and served with sweet syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Buttermilk pancakes: a stack of three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with sweet syrup. Make them chocolate chip! 2.50 "Make them blueberry 2.50

Belgian Waffles

$7.99

Our light and airy Belgian waffles are served with a side of sweet syrup and rich butter

A La Carta

English Muffin

$2.99

Texas Toast

$2.99

One Ham Slice

$2.99

Two Bacon Strips

$2.99

Two Sausages Sausage Links

$3.25

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.75

One Pancake

$1.99

One French Toast

$2.25

Egg

$1.25

Breakfast Burritos

Mexican Burrito

$11.99

A large tortilla filled with potatoes, chorizo, fresh avocado, and sour cream

Constanza Burrito

$11.99

A large tortilla filled with cheese, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, and onions

La Patrona Burrito

$11.99

A large tortilla filled with carnitas, cheese, potatoes, and pico de gallo

Coffee & Tea

12 Oz Americano

$3.25

16 Oz Americano

$3.75

12 Oz Cappuccino

$4.50

16 Oz Cappuccino

$5.25

12 Oz Latte

$4.80

16 Oz Latte

$5.25

12 Oz Mocha

$5.25

16 Oz Mocha

$5.50

12 Oz Matcha Matte

$5.00

16 Oz Matcha Matte

$5.25

12 Oz Macchiato

$3.75

16 Oz Macchiato

$4.00

12 Oz Chai Tea

$5.00

16 Oz Chai Tea

$5.25

Espresso

$2.75

12 oz

12 Oz Drip Coffee

$3.25

16 Oz Drip Coffee

$3.75

12 Oz Tea

$3.00

16 Oz Tea

$3.50

12 Oz Chocolate

$3.50

16 Oz Chocolate

$3.75

Bakery

Croisssant

$3.25

Baked Scone

$5.25

Danish

$5.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Bagel

$2.99

Baked scone

$5.25

Togo ventana

Biscuit sandwich

$9.99

Burrito ventana

$9.99

Biscuit & gravy

$8.25

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Drinks

Juice

$1.99

Sodas

$2.99

Hot chocolates

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Bottle soda

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Patróna Mexican Restaurant is your go-to spot for authentic Mexican cuisine! Visit our website to browse our delicious menu and place an order online for pickup or delivery. From sizzling fajitas and cheesy quesadillas to spicy enchiladas and crispy tacos, our dishes are made from scratch using only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients. Be sure to try our famous margaritas made with top-shelf tequila and fresh fruit! With vibrant decor and a welcoming atmosphere, El Patróna is the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Visit us today and experience the best of Mexican cuisine!

Location

516 Ames Street, Baldwin City, KS 66006

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
