La Patrona Baldwin City 516 Ames Street
516 Ames Street
Baldwin City, KS 66006
Food
Appetizers
Tostada de Ceviche
Golden Yellow Cheese Dip
Spinach Dip
Bean Dip
White Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Mexicano
Avocado mixed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños
Choriqueso
Mexican sausage served on a bed of beans and topped with cheese and pico de gallo
Chipotle Quesadilla
Nachos with Beans
Nachos with Beef
All nachos include cheese
Nachos with Chicken
Nachos with Grilled Chicken
Nachos with Steak
Tortilla Soup
Shredded seasoned chicken soup, topped with shredded cheese, diced avocado, and toasted tortilla slices
Wings
Ten chicken wings with fries
Salads
Super Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, and black beans, topped with pico de gallo, feta cheese, and toasted tortilla slices
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, or shredded chicken, topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, steak, or grilled chicken, topped with tomato, cheese, and sour cream
Grilled chicken salad
A la Carte
Taco Al Pastor
Steak Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Chicken Taco
Soft Taco Beef
Soft Taco Chicken
Deep Fried Taco
Tacos al carbon
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Faijata Quesdailla
Quesadilla polio asado
Quesadilla carne asada
Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Bean Tostada
Beef Tostada
Tostaguac
Beef Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Bean Burrito
Beef Chimichanga
Chicken Chimichanga
Pork Chimichanga
Tamale
3 Tamales
Chile Relleno
3 Chile Rellenos
Side Orders
Combinations
Specialties
Taquiza
Four tacos: chorizo, grilled steak, grilled chicken, and carnitas, served with onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce
Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Tacos Carne Asada
Three grilled steak or chicken tacos served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce, and your choice of beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Three tacos filled with marinated pork served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce, and beans
Vegas Fries
Grilled chicken or steak served on a bed of French fries, covered with shredded cheese and cheese dip. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito (chicken. Pork or beef) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Super Chimichanga
Deep-fried large burrito stuffed with chicken, chorizo, shrimp, and rice. Topped with Monterey melted cheese and cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans
Grande Chimichanga
Deep-fried large burrito stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, and black beans. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip on the side
Taco Platter
Three deep-fried tacos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, and lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Taquitos mexicanos
Three corn taquitos (chicken, beef, or pork) with lettuce, guacamole, salad, sour cream rice, and beans
LA patrons plete
Trio chim
Three chimichangas (shredded chicken, beef, and pork) topped with spinach dip, golden yellow cheese, and enchilada sauce, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Guadalajara
Molcajete
Chicken
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice, and beans
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Cicero
Grilled chicken breast strip served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce
Polio hawaiiano
Polio tropical
Choripollo
Polio baldwin
Steaks
Alambre
Grilled steak, ham, and bacon. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Juicy steak served with rice, beans, onions, and avocado
Chile colorado
Pork
Fajitas
Fajitas Jalisco
Especial El Patrona
Chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and steak cooked with sautéed bell peppers, and onions, and come with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Fajitas
Nachos fajitas
Fajita jalisco
Fajita pacifico
Fajita tropical
Fajita golden
Fajita vegetaliana
Seafood
Fish Tacos
Two tilapia fish tacos with pico de gallo, and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans
Filete de Pescado con Camarones
Tilapia fillet with shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Seafood Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with a buttery mix of shrimp, crab, and cheese. Topped with creamy green sauce and served with rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos
Two shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans
Tostadas de Ceviche
Tilapia fish chopped and cooked in freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. Served with 3 hard corn tortillas
Camarones El Patron
Nachos camoron
Cameron diabla
Cameron all mojo
Cocktail camaron
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Mexicanas
One of each: beef, chicken, and cheese enchilada, covered with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Cabos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach, covered with creamy white sauce. Topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Cancun
Two flour tortillas; one filled with seasoned ground beef covered with chipotle sauce and one filled with grilled chicken covered with creamy white sauce. Both are topped with sour cream and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Supremas
Enchiladas Chipotle
Enchidas verdes
Enchidas trio
Enchidas patron
Burritos
Burrito Gigante
California style, steak, pork, or chicken with rice, beans and cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Wrapped in a large homemade flour tortilla
Burrito Bladwin
A California style with steak, fries, and house special sauce. Wrapped around a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and avocado
Burrito Patron
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice, and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce
Burrito ventana
Burrito mexicano
Burrito roqueta
Burrito especial
Burrito bowll
Burrito rreal
Quesadillas
Parmesan Quesadilla
Parmesan toasted tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, fresh avocado, and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesabrilla
Three corn tortillas, folded with birria beef style and melted cheese. Served with a side of consommé for dipping with cilantro, onions, and special sauce
Quesadilla special
Chipotle flour tortilla stuffed with grilled corn, steak, and spinach. Covered with chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, and guacamole
Quesadilla fajita
Quesadilla hawaiiana
Quesadilla rellena
Child's Plates
1. One Taco w/ Rice and Beans
2. One Enchilada w/ Rice and Beans
3. Burrito, w/ Rice and Beans
4. Quesadilla w/ Rice and Beans
5. Quesadilla w/ Fries
6. Plain Burger w/ Fries
7. Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries
8. Corn Dog w/ Fries
9. Hot Dog w/ Fries
10. Macaroni and Cheese
12. Chimichanga w/ Rice
Desserts
Lunch
Lunch taco
Lunch enchilada
Lunch tamale
Lunch taco all carbon
Lunch tostada
Lunch tostaguac
Lunch burrito giggante
Lunch taco salad
Lunch chimicanga
Speedy gonzales
Huevos mexicanos
Huevos con chorizo
Lunch no 1
Lunch no 2
Lunch no 3
Chilaquileas
Lunch taquitos mexicanos
Lunch burrito real
Lunch quesadilla fajita
Lunch seafood enchilada
Lunch fajita
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Cerveza
Corona
Corona Light
Pacifico
Modelo
Especial
Negra Modelo
Bohemia
Sol
Tecate
Carta Blanca
Dos Equis
Dos Equis Amber
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Miller Genuine
Bush Light
Michelada Patron Style
Margaritas
Shots
Breakfast
Signature Dishes
Chilaquiles Rojos
Fresh tortilla chips cooked in a savory red tomato sauce with two eggs. Topped with cheese and served with your choice of house salad or seasoned potatoes
Shakshuka
Shakshuka a la Mexicana two poached eggs in a simmered tomato sauce with fragrant spices. Topped with feta cheese and served with your choice of Texas toast or tortillas
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttery biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy. Served with your choice of house salad, seasoned potatoes, or Texas toast
Classic Benedict
Two poached eggs served on a toasted English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of house salad, seasoned potatoes, or Texas toast
Huevos Mexicanos
Two scrambled eggs cooked with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with traditional Mexican rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs cooked with spicy Mexican sausage. Served with traditional Mexican rice and beans
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tender chicken tossed in Caesar dressing along with lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and croutons, all wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with your choice of house salad, seasoned potatoes, or Texas toast
Home Plates
#1 Home Plate
Two Fresh Eggs Cooked Any Style with Your Choice of Two Sausage Links or Bacon Strips. Served with Two Buttermilk Pancakes
#2 Home Plate
Two Fresh Eggs Cooked Any Style with Your Choice of Two Sausage Links or Bacon Strips. Served with Seasoned Potatoes or Hash Browns
#3 Home Plate
Two Fresh Eggs Cooked Any Style with Your Choice of Two Sausage Links or Bacon Strips. Served with a Buttered English Muffin or Texas Toast
Signature Omelet
#1 Omelet
A Hearty Omelet Made with Cheese, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onions
#2 Omelet
A Hearty Omelet Made with Cheese Chorizo, Tomatoes, and Onions
#3 Omelet
A Hearty Omelet Made with Cheese Bacon, Spinach, and Topped with Fresh Avocado
Create Your Omelet
Choose one option from each category to create a delicious meal!
The Sweet Griddle
Traditional French Toast
Three slices of thick cut toast, covered in powdered sugar and served with sweet syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes: a stack of three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with sweet syrup. Make them chocolate chip! 2.50 "Make them blueberry 2.50
Belgian Waffles
Our light and airy Belgian waffles are served with a side of sweet syrup and rich butter
A La Carta
Breakfast Burritos
Coffee & Tea
12 Oz Americano
16 Oz Americano
12 Oz Cappuccino
16 Oz Cappuccino
12 Oz Latte
16 Oz Latte
12 Oz Mocha
16 Oz Mocha
12 Oz Matcha Matte
16 Oz Matcha Matte
12 Oz Macchiato
16 Oz Macchiato
12 Oz Chai Tea
16 Oz Chai Tea
Espresso
12 oz
12 Oz Drip Coffee
16 Oz Drip Coffee
12 Oz Tea
16 Oz Tea
12 Oz Chocolate
16 Oz Chocolate
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
El Patróna Mexican Restaurant is your go-to spot for authentic Mexican cuisine! Visit our website to browse our delicious menu and place an order online for pickup or delivery. From sizzling fajitas and cheesy quesadillas to spicy enchiladas and crispy tacos, our dishes are made from scratch using only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients. Be sure to try our famous margaritas made with top-shelf tequila and fresh fruit! With vibrant decor and a welcoming atmosphere, El Patróna is the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Visit us today and experience the best of Mexican cuisine!
516 Ames Street, Baldwin City, KS 66006