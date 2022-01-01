El Patron Tacos & More imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Patron Tacos & More

136 Reviews

$

303 N Bell Blvd

cedar park, TX 78613

Breakfast Tacos

Potato & Egg

$2.50

Sausage & Egg

$2.50

Bacon & Egg

$2.50

Bean & Egg

$2.50

Ham & Egg

$2.50

Chorizo & Egg

$2.50

Chorizo/Potato

$2.50

Machacado & Egg

$2.70

Bean & Chz

$2.50

Migas Taco

$2.70

Egg & Cheese

$2.50

Huevos a la Mexicana Taco

$2.50

Breakfast Plates

Migas Plate

$8.35

El Patron Breakfast Plate

$8.50

Huevos Rancheros Pl

$9.25

Easy Breakfast Pl

$7.50

Chilaquiles Pl

$10.00

Machacado Plate

$9.50

Breakfast Sides

Single Pancake

$2.25

Bacon 2 Slices

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Side of Ham

$2.50

Side of Potatoes

$2.60

Single Egg

$1.25

Toast

$1.75

Shredded Cheese

$2.25

Order of Pancakes (2)

$3.35

Build your own BKFT Taco

Build your own Breakfast Taco

$2.50

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Taco Tuesday Special

Potato & Egg

$1.70

Chorizo & Egg

$1.70

Sausage & Egg

$1.70

Machacado & Egg

$1.80

Bacon & Egg

$1.70

Bean & Cheese

$1.70

Ham & Egg

$1.70

Migas Taco

$1.80

Potato & Chorizo

$1.70

Bean & Potatoes

$1.70

Bean & Egg

$1.70

Egg & Cheese

$1.70

Huevo a la Mexicana

$1.70

Plates

Carne Guisada Plate

$9.85

Enchilada Pl

$8.99

Mini Tacos Pl

$9.99

Taco Plate

$7.85

Pechuga a la parrilla

$11.25

Fajita Pl

El Patron Taco Pl

$11.99

Chicharron Pl

$9.85

Asada Pl

$9.85

Tamale Pl

$6.99

Fish Taco Pl

$13.50

Shrimp Taco Pl

$13.50

Chile Relleno Pl

$13.25

Bistec Ranchero

$12.75

Bistec a la Mexicana

$12.50

Burritos

Burrito Regular

$8.85

Burrito El Patron

$10.95

Bean/Chz Burrito

$5.50

Tortas

Torta Regular

$7.95

Torta Cubana

$8.85

Nachos

Nachos

$9.75

Nachos Bean & Chz only

$8.50

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Salad

Fajita Salad

$7.75

Menudo

Menudo

$8.99

Thursday Special

Quesadilla Pastor

$8.50

Quesadilla Chicken Fajita

$8.50

Caldos

Caldo de Camaron

$11.99

Caldo de Pescado

$11.99

Caldo de Pescado y Camaron

$11.99

Pozole

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.25

Tostadas de Ceviche

Tostadas de Ceviche

$12.99

Sopes y Gorditas

Sopes

$3.00

Gorditas

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Dr. Pepper

Diet Pepsi

Lemonade

Big Red

Cup of Water

Coffee

Coffee

$2.85

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

Whole Milk

$1.75

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Jarritos

Jarrito limon

$3.25

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.25

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.25

Jarrito Guava

$3.25

Jarrito Fuit Puch

$3.25

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.25

Coca Mexicana

Coca Mexicana Regular

$3.50

coca mexicana Medio Litro

$3.99

Topochico

Topochico

$2.99

Iced Tea

Iced Tea LG

$2.85

Iced Tea MD

$2.25

Sweet Tea LG

$2.85

Sweet Tea MD

$2.25

Bottle water

Bottle water

$1.75

FREE DRINK

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Fanta Orange

Fanta Regular

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Chile con queso

Sm Queso 8oz

$6.75

Lg Queso 12 oz

$9.50

Rice

Rice 8oz small

$2.50

Rice 12oz LG

$5.85

Pico de gallo

Pico SM 4oz

$2.25

Pico LG 8oz

$4.00

Charro beans

Charro Beans 8oz

$3.25

Charro Beans 12oz

$5.99

Refried Beans

Refried Beans 8oz

$2.50

Refried Beans 12 oz

$5.85

Guacamole

Guac. 4oz

$4.50

Guac 8oz

$8.75

Sour cream

Sour cream 4oz

$1.99

Shredded Chz

Shredded Cheese 4 oz

$2.25

Chile toreado

Chile toreado

$1.25

Queso Fresco

Queso Fresco 4 oz

$1.50

Salsas

Salsa Ranchera 4 oz

$1.85

Salsa Ranchera 8oz

$3.50

Salsa Red Mild 4 oz

$1.75

Salsa Roja Mild 8oz

$3.25

Salsa Verde 4oz

$1.75

Salsa verde 8oz

$3.25

Salsa Red Spicy 4oz

$1.75

Salsa Red Spicy 8oz

$3.25

Orden de Tortillas

Order of Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Order of Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Chips & Salsa

Chips& Salsa

$2.50

Barbacoa Lb

Barbacoca per Lb

$23.75

Media Libra Barbacoa

$11.50

Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices (3)

$1.99

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Fajita Lb

Beef Fajita Lb

$23.00

Chicken Fajita Lb

$23.00

Mix Fajitas Lb

$23.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast plate

$5.50

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Enchilada Pl

$6.85

Kids Taco Pl

$5.99

Kids Hamburger with chips

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla Pl

$6.99

Meat Choice

Asada Taco

$3.25

Pastor Taco

$3.25

Chicharron Taco

$3.25

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.25

Barbacoa Taco

$3.85

Tripas Taco

$3.85

Lengua Taco

$3.85

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.85

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.85

Campechano Taco

$3.85

Fish Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Crispy of Soft Taco

Single Crispy Taco

$2.95

Single Soft Taco

$2.95

Enchilada

Enchilada a la carta

$2.75

Tamales

1 Tamal Chicken Red Sauce

$2.00

1 Tamal Chicken Green Sauce

$2.00

1 Tamal Pork Red Sauce

$2.00

Flan

flan

$2.99

Cake/ choco flan

Choco Flan

$2.50

Dulces Mexicanos

Gorditas de azucar

$4.00

Dulce de calabaza/ sweet potato

$4.00

Dulces Mexicanos

$2.50

Mazapan

$1.75

Chicken

Chicken Green Sause 1 Dozen

$15.00

Chicken Red Sause 1 Dozen

$15.00

Pork

Pork Red Sause 1 Dozen

$15.00
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 N Bell Blvd, cedar park, TX 78613

Directions

