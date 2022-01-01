EL PATRON TEQUILERIA imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

EL PATRON TEQUILERIA 54 E. Mill St

review star

No reviews yet

54 E. Mill St

Akron, OH 44308

Palomas

Tequila + Grapefruit

Patron Paloma

$14.00

Picante Paloma

$13.00

Perfect Paloma

$12.00

Prickly Paloma

$13.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$13.00

Smoky Paloma

$22.00

Margaritas Tradicionales

Classic

$9.00

Oro

$11.00

Cancun

$11.00

Sangriarita

$12.00

Top Shelf

$15.00

Coronarita

$14.00

Craft Margaritas

Time Flies

$14.00

Passionfruit

$14.00

Worst Behavior

$15.00

Best I Ever Had

$15.00

Way 2 Sexy

$14.00

Fire & Desrie

$13.00

Come Thru

$13.00Out of stock

Life Is Good

$14.00

In My Feelings

$14.00

Twist & Turn

$13.00

Hotline Bling

$14.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Coke Mexico

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite Mexico

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Craft 62 Lemonade

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Craft 62 Root Beer

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo Chico/Pelagrino

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Blanco

Avion Silver

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Casa Dragones Silver

$18.00

Casa Noble Silver

$12.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Centenario Silver

$8.00

Cincoro Silver

$18.00

Codigo 1530 Silver

$15.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$16.00

Corazon Silver

$11.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul Silver

$20.00

Deleon Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

El Mayor Silver

$8.00

El Tesoro Silver

$13.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Estate

$18.00

Patron Platinum

$35.00

Patron Smoky

$18.00

Roca Patron Silver

$18.00

Suavecito Silver

$10.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

Teremana Silver

$12.00

Volcan Silver

$12.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

21 Seeds

$8.00

Patron XO

$10.00

Hussango Silver

$15.00

Reposado

Avion Reposado

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Centenario Reposado

$10.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$18.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Corazon Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

Deleon Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

El Mayor Reposado

$10.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$15.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Komos Rosa

$20.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva Reposado

$23.00

Lobos Reposado

$16.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$20.00

Suavecito Reposado

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Teremana Reposado

$16.00

123 Organic Dos

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

818 Reposado

$15.00

Volcan Reposado

$16.00

Hussongs reposado

$18.00

Añejo

Avion Anejo

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$12.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$16.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Centenario

$12.00

Cincoro Anejo

$24.00

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$20.00

Corazon Anejo

$17.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$110.00

Deleon Anejo

$16.00

Deleon Leona

$185.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

El Mayor Anejo

$12.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Gran Corralejo

$25.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$16.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Anejo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Sherry Cask Anejo

$18.00

Patron Burdeos Anejo

$120.00

Roca Patron Anejo

$22.00

Suavecito Anejo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00

123 Organic Tres

$18.00

818 Anejo

$18.00

Hussong Anejo

$21.00

Extra Añejo

Avion Reserva 44

$27.00

Cantera Negra

$22.00

Gran Centenario

$30.00

Herradura Seleccion

$55.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva

$28.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$75.00

Lobos 1707

$28.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$22.00

Patron Piedra

$70.00Out of stock

Patron 10 Year

$75.00

Suavecito Extra Anejo

$20.00

Tears of Llorona

$70.00

Patron En LaLique

$1,300.00

Rey Sol

$85.00

Joven

Casa Dragones Joven

$60.00

Clase Azul Gold

$75.00

Deleon Diamante Joven

$30.00

Lobos 1707 Joven

$16.00

Well Gold

$6.00

Cristalino

Avion Cristalino

$30.00

Don Julio 70th

$18.00

El Mayor Cristalino

$13.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$12.00

Komos Cristalino

$25.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$65.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$16.00

Volcan Cristalino

$16.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Hussong Cristallino Platnium

$23.00

Mezcal

Bozal Ensamble

$14.00

Bozal Cuishe

$18.00

Bozal Borrego

$22.00

Bozal Castilla

$25.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Durango

$65.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero

$85.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$18.00

Del Maguey Minero

$18.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$50.00

Illegal Joven

$12.00

Illegal Reposado

$15.00

Illegal Anejo

$18.00

Vago Elote

$16.00

Vago Ensamble

$18.00

Wahaka Joven

$12.00

Wahaka Reposado

$14.00

Tequila

Avion Blanco

$150.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$175.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$275.00

Casamigos Anejo

$325.00

Casa Noble Silver

$150.00Out of stock

Casa Noble Reposado

$225.00Out of stock

Casa Noble Anejo

$250.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$450.00Out of stock

Cincoro Blanco

$375.00Out of stock

Codigo Anejo

$350.00Out of stock

Deleon Banco

$150.00

Deleon Anejo

$300.00

Deleon Reposado

$200.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$175.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$250.00

Don Julio 70

$275.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$500.00

Milagro Blanco

$100.00Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$150.00

Milagro Anejo

$200.00Out of stock

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$250.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$175.00

Patron Reposado

$225.00

Patron Anejo

$300.00

Teremana Silver

$150.00Out of stock

Teremana Reposado

$200.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$100.00

Espolon Reposado

$150.00

Lobos Joven

$150.00

Lobos Reposado

$250.00

Lobos Extra Anejo

$400.00

Champagne

Moet Brut

$100.00Out of stock

Moet Rose

$150.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon 2010

$450.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon 2008

$1,400.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$1,800.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Akron's Premiere Tequila Lounge

Location

54 E. Mill St, Akron, OH 44308

Directions

Gallery
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA image

Map
