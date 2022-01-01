Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA 54 E. Mill St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Akron's Premiere Tequila Lounge
Location
54 E. Mill St, Akron, OH 44308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
No Reviews
255 E Waterloo Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurant
Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls
4.5 • 2,979
1846 Front St Suite A Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurant