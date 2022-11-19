- Home
El Pavo Real 4401 S Broad Street
326 Reviews
$$
4401 South Broad Street
New Orleans, LA 70125
Popular Items
Antojitos
Tamale del Dia
freshly steamed corn masa with a variaety of savory fillings
Guacamole
ripe avocado mashed with fresh lime, onion, jalapenos and cilantro
Rajas con Queso
roasted poblano, caramelized onion and fresh corn in a creamy, cheesy dip with tortilla chips
Ceviche
fresh gulf fish, baby octopus and shrimp in a tangy tomato/lime marinade
Empanadas
3 pork picadillo stuffed hand pies
Chips and Salsa
house made tortilla chips with 2 salsas
Ensalada de la Casa
green leaf lettuce, radish, grape tomato, tomatillo, queso fresco, pepitas, chipotle/lime viniagrette
Black Bean Soup
garnished with crema, green onion, tortilla strips
ToGo Guac
ToGo Rajas
ToGo Chips And Salsa
Chips
Sm Popcorn
Lg Popcorn
Sides
Platos
Carnitas
pork shoulder rubbed with achiote/chile paste, braised until perfectly tender with pinto, red rice and pickled onion.
Pescado Vera Cruz
lighly flour dusted fresh gulf fish pan sauteed and smothered with a sauce of tomato, onion, capers and olives served with steamed rice and string beans
Chipotle Coconut Shrimp
plump gulf shrimp and mixed veggies sauteed in a smokey chipotle and coconut milk sauce with steamed rice and platanos
Carne Asada
10 oz grilled sirloin flap steak served with chimichurri, beans rice, pico, guac, flour tortillas
Caldo de Pollo
giant bowl of chile infused broth with chicken pieces, carrot, chayote, potato, string beans, and corn served with fresh garnishes and corn tortillas on the side
Chiles Rellenos Verduras
roasted red pepper stuffed with squash, corn, black beans and pumpkin with res rice and a creamy peanut/poblano sauce
Mole Poblano
brined and roasted half chicken smothered in our housemade mole sauce with tangy slaw, steamed rice and fresh corn tortillas
Burrito Bowl
Steamed rice, black beans, cheese, crema, avocado/tomatillo salsa, pico, slaw, green onions. Options to add protein
Veggie Bowl
Enchiladas and Quesadiilas
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
Cheese and Poblano Enchiladas
roasted poblano and mexican cheese baked with tortillas in guajillo sauce
Veggie Quesadilla
roasted veggies and melty cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla and griddled until golden with side of black bean soup
Crab and Avocado quesadilla
fresh lump and claw crabmeat with ripe avocado and cheese served with a side salad
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with fresh lettuce, pico and crema on the side. Options to add protein.
Tacos
Chicken Tinga
tomatillo/avocado salsa, cilantro, lime onion, queso fresco, jalapeno
Pescado Frito
battered and fried fresh gulf fish with chipotle mayo, slaw, pickled onion, cilantro, fresh jalepeno
Steak
flame grilled chipotle rubbed sirloin with tomatillo/avocado salsa, jalapeno, lime onion, cilantro, queso fresco
Al Pastor
achiote marinated pork grilled with pineapple with pineapple cilantro salsa
Veggie
roasted veggies, black beans and cheese with guac, slaw and jalapenos on the side
Shrimp
fried shrimp with tamarind chipotle glaze and a carrot/mirliton slaw
Grilled Fish
Breakfast Taco
Desayuno
Huevos Rancheros
2 fried eggs over fresh corn tortillas with black beans, salsa ranchera, queso fresco, pico de gallo
Chilaquilles
casserole of tortilla strips, salsa verde, crema, roasted poblano and cheese baked and topped with 2 poached eggs
Dos Huevos
2 eggs any style with potato/poblano hash, bacon, fresh corn torlillas ans avocado/tomatilla salsa
Breakfast Burrito
carnitas, pintos, cheese, potatoes and scramble eggs wrapped in a giant flour tortilla, topped with salsa ranchera, crema and avocado/tomatillo salsa
Huevos a la Mexicana
3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, serrano, tomato, onion and tortilla strips served with red rice, refritos and corn tortillas
Kids Menu
Dessert
Specials
Cold Tamale
Tamale Dozen
Toastada
crisp corn tortillas smeared with smashed avocado with soft scrambled eggs, smoked salmon cream cheese and pickled onion. Drizzled with salsa macha. ****nut allergy alert****
Fideos
vermicelli noodles cooked in a chile broth with fish, shrimp and chorizo. Topped with crema, pico and avocado.
Hongos con queso
Sautéed criminis in a spicy tomato sauce with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with flour tortillas
Torta Pollo Milanesa
breaded thin chicken cutlet on a bolillo roll with tomato, lettuce, avocado, and pickled jalapeno. Served with poblano hash.
Chicken Tortilla soup
chicken, corn, black beans and tomatoes with corn tortilla strips in a tangy broth. Topped with cilantro, lime onions and queso fresco
Chile braised Beef Cheeks
Beef cheeks slowly braised in chile and red wine sauce. Served over smashed parsnips and finished with fresh greens and salsa macha (contains nuts)
Extras
Avocado Salsa
Avocado Slices
side carnitas
side cheese
side Chicken Tinga
Chipotle Mayo
side Chorizo
side Crab
Crema
Egg
side Fish
Fried Shrimp (5)
Gr. Chicken
Grilled Shrimp (8)
side Mole
side Salsa Pico
Salsa Ranchera
Salsa Verde
side Steak
Tinga Salsa
Tortilla (1)
Tortillas (3)
Cole Slaw
Side Guac
Side Chimichurri
Jalapenos
Side Salad
Lime Wedges (6)
5oz Pico
Cocktails
Tequila
El Desitilador
Calle 23 Blanco
Calle 23 Reposado
Calle 23 Añejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Fortaleza Añejo
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Añejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Añejo
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
El De Bateo Mezcal
Corazón Reposado
Corazón Añejo
Ghost Tequila
Margarita Upcharge
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Margaritas
Frozen spiced pear marg
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
Frozen Watermelon Margarita
Frozen Watermelon Margarita Pitcher
Frozen House Margarita
House Margarita
House Margarita Pitcher
Call Margarita
Call Margarita Pitcher
Top Shelf Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher
ToGo Frozen WM
ToGo Frozen House Marg
ToGo House Mar
Fzn Gallon
Rocks Gallon
Margarita Day Pitcher
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose Wine
N/A beverages
Arnaldo Palmer
Barq's Root Beer
Diet Coke
Fanta
Horchata
Horchata Latte
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Jamaica Water
Jarritos
Limeade
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Milk
Orange Juice
Topo Chico
Soda Water
Sangrita
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Real Mexican for the real New Orleans
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70125