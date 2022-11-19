Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Pavo Real 4401 S Broad Street

326 Reviews

$$

4401 South Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70125

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Steak
Al Pastor

Antojitos

Tamale del Dia

$3.25

freshly steamed corn masa with a variaety of savory fillings

Guacamole

$8.00

ripe avocado mashed with fresh lime, onion, jalapenos and cilantro

Rajas con Queso

$8.50

roasted poblano, caramelized onion and fresh corn in a creamy, cheesy dip with tortilla chips

Ceviche

$12.00

fresh gulf fish, baby octopus and shrimp in a tangy tomato/lime marinade

Empanadas

$9.50

3 pork picadillo stuffed hand pies

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

house made tortilla chips with 2 salsas

Ensalada de la Casa

$8.00

green leaf lettuce, radish, grape tomato, tomatillo, queso fresco, pepitas, chipotle/lime viniagrette

Black Bean Soup

$4.50

garnished with crema, green onion, tortilla strips

ToGo Guac

$8.00

ToGo Rajas

$8.50

ToGo Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Sm Popcorn

$4.25

Lg Popcorn

$8.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

vegan

Pinto Beans

$4.95

Potato/Poblano Hash

$4.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Platanos

$4.50

caramelized plantains with mole sauce

Red Rice

$3.50

Roasted Veggies

$4.50

carrots, squash, peppers and kale

Bean and Rice Plate

$3.00

Platos

Carnitas

$16.00

pork shoulder rubbed with achiote/chile paste, braised until perfectly tender with pinto, red rice and pickled onion.

Pescado Vera Cruz

$19.00

lighly flour dusted fresh gulf fish pan sauteed and smothered with a sauce of tomato, onion, capers and olives served with steamed rice and string beans

Chipotle Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

plump gulf shrimp and mixed veggies sauteed in a smokey chipotle and coconut milk sauce with steamed rice and platanos

Carne Asada

$26.00

10 oz grilled sirloin flap steak served with chimichurri, beans rice, pico, guac, flour tortillas

Caldo de Pollo

$14.25

giant bowl of chile infused broth with chicken pieces, carrot, chayote, potato, string beans, and corn served with fresh garnishes and corn tortillas on the side

Chiles Rellenos Verduras

$13.50

roasted red pepper stuffed with squash, corn, black beans and pumpkin with res rice and a creamy peanut/poblano sauce

Mole Poblano

$16.00

brined and roasted half chicken smothered in our housemade mole sauce with tangy slaw, steamed rice and fresh corn tortillas

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Steamed rice, black beans, cheese, crema, avocado/tomatillo salsa, pico, slaw, green onions. Options to add protein

Veggie Bowl

$13.50

Enchiladas and Quesadiilas

Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas

$11.50

braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese

Cheese and Poblano Enchiladas

$10.00

roasted poblano and mexican cheese baked with tortillas in guajillo sauce

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

roasted veggies and melty cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla and griddled until golden with side of black bean soup

Crab and Avocado quesadilla

$15.00

fresh lump and claw crabmeat with ripe avocado and cheese served with a side salad

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with fresh lettuce, pico and crema on the side. Options to add protein.

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

$7.00

tomatillo/avocado salsa, cilantro, lime onion, queso fresco, jalapeno

Pescado Frito

$9.00

battered and fried fresh gulf fish with chipotle mayo, slaw, pickled onion, cilantro, fresh jalepeno

Steak

$9.50

flame grilled chipotle rubbed sirloin with tomatillo/avocado salsa, jalapeno, lime onion, cilantro, queso fresco

Al Pastor

$9.00

achiote marinated pork grilled with pineapple with pineapple cilantro salsa

Veggie

$7.00

roasted veggies, black beans and cheese with guac, slaw and jalapenos on the side

Shrimp

$9.00

fried shrimp with tamarind chipotle glaze and a carrot/mirliton slaw

Grilled Fish

$9.50

Breakfast Taco

$2.00

Desayuno

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

2 fried eggs over fresh corn tortillas with black beans, salsa ranchera, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Chilaquilles

$9.00

casserole of tortilla strips, salsa verde, crema, roasted poblano and cheese baked and topped with 2 poached eggs

Dos Huevos

$6.50

2 eggs any style with potato/poblano hash, bacon, fresh corn torlillas ans avocado/tomatilla salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

carnitas, pintos, cheese, potatoes and scramble eggs wrapped in a giant flour tortilla, topped with salsa ranchera, crema and avocado/tomatillo salsa

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.50

3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, serrano, tomato, onion and tortilla strips served with red rice, refritos and corn tortillas

Kids Menu

Egg and beans

$4.00

1 egg (any style) and black beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

crema on side

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

crema on side

Fried Shrimp and Rice

$6.00

ketchup on side

Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

$5.50

crema and pico on side

Chicken Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

crema and pico on side

Dessert

coffee churros with pumpkin/bourbon creme anglaise

Coffee Flan

$5.00

Mexican Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

with cinnamon churro

Pecan Rum Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Churros

$4.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee Churros

$6.50Out of stock

Specials

savory braised brisket with melted cheese in griddled corn tortillas with salsa tinga, lettuce, crema, jalapenos and beef broth.

Cold Tamale

$2.00

Tamale Dozen

$20.00

Toastada

$11.00

crisp corn tortillas smeared with smashed avocado with soft scrambled eggs, smoked salmon cream cheese and pickled onion. Drizzled with salsa macha. ****nut allergy alert****

Fideos

$18.00

vermicelli noodles cooked in a chile broth with fish, shrimp and chorizo. Topped with crema, pico and avocado.

Hongos con queso

$8.00

Sautéed criminis in a spicy tomato sauce with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with flour tortillas

Torta Pollo Milanesa

$13.00

breaded thin chicken cutlet on a bolillo roll with tomato, lettuce, avocado, and pickled jalapeno. Served with poblano hash.

Chicken Tortilla soup

$7.00

chicken, corn, black beans and tomatoes with corn tortilla strips in a tangy broth. Topped with cilantro, lime onions and queso fresco

Chile braised Beef Cheeks

$27.00

Beef cheeks slowly braised in chile and red wine sauce. Served over smashed parsnips and finished with fresh greens and salsa macha (contains nuts)

Extras

Avocado Salsa

$0.25

Avocado Slices

$2.00

side carnitas

$4.00

side cheese

$2.00

side Chicken Tinga

$3.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.15

side Chorizo

$2.50

side Crab

$5.00

Crema

$0.15

Egg

$2.00

side Fish

$5.00

Fried Shrimp (5)

$5.00

Gr. Chicken

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$6.00

side Mole

$1.50

side Salsa Pico

$0.15

Salsa Ranchera

$0.15

Salsa Verde

$0.15

side Steak

$5.00

Tinga Salsa

$0.15

Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Chimichurri

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Lime Wedges (6)

$1.00

5oz Pico

$1.25

Cocktails

Garceta

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Tepache

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Paloma

$10.00

Sangre de Pavo

$11.00

Phoenix

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Jacobs Moms

$6.00

Yucatan Sazerac

$13.00

Sangrita pint

$6.00

Sangrita quart

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Tito's

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Rum

Bayou Spiced

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DON Q Rum

$5.00

Tequila

El Desitilador

$4.00

Calle 23 Blanco

$7.00

Calle 23 Reposado

$8.00

Calle 23 Añejo

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Añejo

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Añejo

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$9.00

El De Bateo Mezcal

$7.00

Corazón Reposado

$7.00

Corazón Añejo

$8.00

Ghost Tequila

$7.00

Margarita Upcharge

$2.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$6.00

Pure Kentucky

$4.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

The Famous Grouse

$4.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Cointreau

$8.00

Kahlua

$3.00

Margaritas

Frozen spiced pear marg

$8.00

Spicy Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

$9.50

Frozen Watermelon Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Frozen House Margarita

$9.50

House Margarita

$9.50

House Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Call Margarita

$12.00

Call Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher

$50.00

ToGo Frozen WM

$9.50

ToGo Frozen House Marg

$9.50

ToGo House Mar

$9.50

Fzn Gallon

$45.00

Rocks Gallon

$55.00

Margarita Day Pitcher

$25.00

Bottled Beer

Abita Amber

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Hi Life

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00Out of stock

Tecate (can)

$5.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Red Wine

Sycamore Lane Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00Out of stock

Sycamore Lane Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Garnacha BTL

$30.00

Trivento Amado Sur Malbec BTL

$34.00

White Wine

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Sandpoint Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Beckon Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Rose Wine

Ferret Rose BTL

$30.00

Champagne

Arte Latino Cava

$8.00

Cava Bottle

$30.00

N/A beverages

Arnaldo Palmer

$2.70

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Horchata Latte

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Jamaica Water

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Sangrita

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real Mexican for the real New Orleans

Location

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
El Pavo Real image

