Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Caterers

El PinchoTaco

review star

No reviews yet

616 meeting street UNIT B

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SALSA TRIO
CHICKEN TORTA
BARBACOA

TO GO FEE

To go fee

$0.60

Credit card fee

$1.00+

SALSA FUEGO

$1.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

DESAYUNO BURRITO

$9.00

2 HUEVOS CHILAQUILES LUNCH

$11.00

LUNCH ALAMBRE

$10.00

LUNCH PINCHOBOWL

$10.00

LUNCH ENCHILADAS VERDES

$11.00

3 HUEVOS Y CHORIZO TACOS

$9.00

BOTANA/APPETIZERS

LARGE QUESO

$5.00

7oz Queso dip

SMALL QUESO

$4.00

4oz. Queso dip

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$9.00

*Market price* 7oz. Homemade Guacamole

SMALL GUAC

$8.00

4oz. Homemade Guacamole

SALSA TRIO

$10.00

Queso dip, pico de gallo, & guacamole with chips

CHORIQUESO

$10.00

Homemade ground beef chorizo and melted queso Oaxaca, garnishes with jalpeños and pico de gallo along with chips

QUESO & GUAC

$10.00

Queso and guacamole with chips

FLAUTAS

$11.00

4 chicken rolled flautas garnished with lettuce, pico, queso and sour cream

STREET CORN/ELOTE

$4.50

Corn on the cob with Mayo, queso cotija, chili powder & Valentina hot sauce

BOTANERO

$14.00

Sampler of queso dip, guac, pico de gallo, refried beans, choriqueso and pickled jalapeños with chips

SPICY QUESO LARGE GRANDE

$6.00

SPICY QUESO SMALL CHICO

$5.00

NACHOS

$10.00

Chips, choice of protein, lettuce, queso dip, sour cream, pickled jalapeños. Add guac for 1

1\2 PINTA PINT HOMEMADE SALSA

$7.00

VARIETY OF SALSAS EVERYDAY.

PINT- PINTA SALSA

$10.00

PINCHOPAPAS

$9.00

CHIPS BOLSA/ BAG OF CHIPS

$2.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO

$13.00

ESPECIALES

These items come with the fillings listed. If you would not like any of the fillings listed, please note in special instructions.

ALAMBRE DINNER

$16.00

BARBACOA ESPECIAL

$14.00

CHILAQUILES DINNER/COMIDA

$13.00

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.00

BIRRIA TACOS SPECIAL

$14.00

QUESABIRRIA

$15.00

BIRRIA RAMEN

$14.00

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$13.00Out of stock

CARNE ASADA

$18.00

BIRRIARITO

$16.00

Pozole Rojo

$14.00

GORDITAS

GORDITA

$12.00

HUARACHES

HUARACHE

$13.00

PINCHOQUESADILLAS

PINCHOQUESADILLAS

$16.00

PINCHOQUESADILLA QUESO ONLY

$13.00

TORTAS

These items come with the fillings listed. If you do not want any of the toppings listed, please note in Special Instructions.

AL PASTOR TORTA

$13.00

ASADA TORTA

$13.00

CABEZA TORTA

$13.00

CAMPECHANO TORTA

$13.00

CARNITAS TORTA

$13.00

CHICKEN TORTA

$13.00

CHORIZO TORTA

$13.00

CUBANA TORTA

$14.00

HUEVO CON CHORIZO TORTA

$13.00

LENGUA TORTA

$13.00

PIBIL TORTA

$13.00

GUANICION/SIDES

FRIJOL NEGRO Y ARROZ

$6.00

FRIJOL NEGRO/BLACK BEANS

$4.00

REFRITOS & ARROZ

$6.00

REFRITOS

$4.00

ARROZ/RICE

$4.00

SIDE CREMA LARGE

$2.00

SIDE CREMA SMALL

$1.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$7.00

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$2.00

3 TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE OF QUESO FRESCO

$2.00

SIDE OF PICO

$4.00

BAG OF CHIPS

$3.50

SIDE OF QUESO DIP

$4.00

SIDE OF TOMATOES

$1.00

STREET CORN ELOTE

$4.50

SiDE SALAD / ENSALADA CHICA

$4.00

SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS VINAGRE

$2.00

ENSALADA DE PEPINO/CUCUMBER SLAW

$4.00

2 CHILES TOREADOS

$2.00

SHREDDED QUESO SMALL CHICO

$1.00

SHREDDED QUESO LARGE GRANDE

$2.00

LARGE PAPAS FRANCESAS

$2.99

SMALL FRENCH FRIES

$1.99

KIDS MENU/ MENU NIÑOS

K CHESSE QUESA

$4.00

K CHESSE QUESA COMBO

$5.49

K CHESSE TACO

$2.69

K CHESSE TACO COMBO

$5.49

K CHICKEN QUESA

$2.79

K QUESA CHICK COMBO

$5.49

K TACO CHICK COMBO

$5.49

K CHICKEN TACO

$2.79

K ASADA QUESA

$2.79

K ASADA QUESA COMBO

$5.49

K ASADA TACO

$2.79

K ASADA TACO COMBO

$5.49

K RICE Y BEANS

$2.99

K RICE

$1.99

K CHORIZO TACO

$2.79

K CHORIZO QUESA

$2.79

K BLACK BEANS/FRIJOLES

$1.99

K REFRIED BEANS/REFRITOS

$1.99

K CHORIZO TACO COMBO

$5.49

PLATOS

PLATOS

$15.00

QUESADILLAS FLOUR/ARINA

QUESADILLAS

$11.99

QUESO QUESADILLA

$7.99

TACOS

These items come with the toppings listed. If you do not want any of the toppings listed, please note in Special Instructions.

AL PASTOR

$3.99

MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE

ASADA

$3.99

MARINATED STEAK

BARBACOA

$3.99

ROASTED LAMB

BIRRIA

$3.99

CABEZA

$3.99

CHEEK MEAT

CAMPECHANO

$4.50

BLEND OF STEAK & HOMEMADE BEEF GROUND BEEF CHORIZO

CARNITAS

$3.99

PORK CONFIT

CHICHARRON

$3.99

PORK RIND IN TOMATILLO SALSA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$3.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION AND ADOBE SAUCE

CHORIZO

$3.99

HONGOS AL PASTOR

$3.99

HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$3.99

LENGUA

$3.99

NOPALES

$3.99

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$3.99

PIBIL

$3.99

SHRIMP

$4.50

VEGETARIANA TINGA

$3.99

VEGETARIANO CHORIZO

$3.99

TOSTADAS

2 tostadas

$13.00

1 Tostada

$7.00

5 for 15

AL PASTOR

$2.99

ASADA

$3.99

BARBACOA

$3.99

BIRRIA

$4.00

CABEZA

$2.99

CAMPECHANO

$4.49

CARNITAS

$2.99

CHICHARRON

$2.99

CHICKEN

$2.99

CHORIZO

$2.99

HONGOS AL PASTOR

$2.99

HUEVO Y CHORIZO

$2.99

LENGUA

$2.99

NOPALES

$2.99

PAPAS Y CHORIZO

$2.99

PIBIL

$2.99

SHRIMP

$4.50

VEGETARIAN CHORIZO

$2.99

VEGETARIAN TINGA

$2.99

NO CILANTRO

NO CEBOLLA

NO PIÑA

PINCHOSTYLE

$0.99

AGREGAR GUAC 1 TACO

$0.99

AGREGAR GUAC A TODOS

$1.99

CEBOLLA ALADO

$3.99

House Marg

$3.99

PAN

$2.50

2 tacos COMBOS LUNCH AND DINNER

DINER ARROZ Y FRIJOL NEGROS COMBO

$4.99

LUNCH ARROZ Y FRIJOL NEGRO COMBO

$1.99

DINNER ARROZ Y REFRITOS COMBO

$4.99

LUNCH ARROZ Y REFRITOS COMBO

$1.99

AL PASTOR

$3.99

ASADA

$3.99

BARBACOA

$3.99

BIRRIA

$3.99

CABEZA

$3.99

CAMPECHANO

$4.50

CARNITAS

$3.99

CHICHARRON

$3.99

CHICKEN

$3.99

CHORIZO

$3.99

HONGOS AL PASTOR

$3.99

HUEVOS Y CHORIZO

$3.99

LENGUA

$3.99

NOPALES

$3.99

PAPAS Y CHORIZO

$3.99

PIBIL

$3.99

SHRIMP

$4.50

VEGETARIAN CHORIZO

$3.99

VEGETARIAN TINGA

$3.99

NO CILANTRO

NO CEBOLLA

NO PIÑA

PINCHOSTYLE

$0.99

TACOS

These items come with the toppings listed. If you do not want any of the toppings listed, please note in Special Instructions.

AL PASTOR

$3.99

MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE

ASADA

$3.99

MARINATED STEAK

BARBACOA

$3.99

ROASTED LAMB

BIRRIA

$3.99

CABEZA

$3.99

CHEEK MEAT

CAMPECHANO

$4.50

BLEND OF STEAK & HOMEMADE BEEF GROUND BEEF CHORIZO

CARNITAS

$3.99

PORK CONFIT

CHICHARRON

$3.99

PORK RIND IN TOMATILLO SALSA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$3.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION AND ADOBE SAUCE

CHORIZO

$3.99

HONGOS AL PASTOR

$3.99

HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$3.99

LENGUA

$3.99

NOPALES

$3.99

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$3.99

PIBIL

$3.99

SHRIMP

$4.50

TRIPA

$4.00Out of stock

VEGETARIANA TINGA

$3.99

VEGETARIANO CHORIZO

$3.99

MARGARITAS

JUMBO MARG

$15.00

LARGE MARG

$13.00

HOUSE MARG MEDIUM

$10.00

HOUSE MARG SMALL

$6.00

BANANA/STRAWB MED

$11.00

BANANA/STRAWB SMALL

$7.00

BOGO MÉDIUM MARG

$10.00

GUAVA MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

GUAVA MARG SMALL

$7.00

MANGO MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

MANGO MARG SMALL

$7.00

PASSION FRUIT MEDIUM MARG

$11.00

PASSION SMALL MARG

$7.00

PEACH MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

PEACH MARG SMALL

$7.00

PIÑA MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

PIÑA MARG SMALL

$7.00

SMALL RASPBERRY MARG

$7.00

MEDIUM RASPBERRY MARG

$11.00

STRAWBERRY MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

STRAWBERRY MARG SMALL

$7.00

TAMARIND MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

TAMARIND MARG SMALL

$7.00

WATERMELON MARG MEDIUM

$11.00

WATERMELON SMALL MARG

$7.00

PINCHOQUESADILLAS

PINCHOQUESADILLAS

$16.00

POSTRES

Orden 2 Churros

$6.00

Churros con vainilla

$7.00

Fruit Popsicle

$4.00

Salsas Alado Chocolate Y Lechera

CHOCOFLAN

$5.00

HUEVOS LUNCH SPECIALS

Huevos a LA mexicana plato

$8.50

Huevos con chorizo Plato

$8.50

Huevos rancheros plato

$8.50

shots

Muppet shot

$5.00

SANDIA SHOT

$5.00

rumchata

$5.00

Luna Azul SILER

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

INFUSED TEQUILA SHOT

$7.00

Union Mezcal

$7.99

UNION MEZCAL

$7.99

SHOT

LUNA AZUL SHOT

$5.00

Well Shot

$4.00

Spicy Shot

$7.00

TACOS

These items come with the toppings listed. If you do not want any of the toppings listed, please note in Special Instructions.

AL PASTOR

$3.99

MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE

ASADA

$3.99

MARINATED STEAK

BARBACOA

$3.99

ROASTED LAMB

CABEZA

$3.99

CHEEK MEAT

CAMPECHANO

$4.50

BLEND OF STEAK & HOMEMADE BEEF GROUND BEEF CHORIZO

CARNITAS

$3.99

PORK CONFIT

CHICHARRON

$3.99

PORK RIND IN TOMATILLO SALSA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$3.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION AND ADOBE SAUCE

CHORIZO

$3.99

HONGOS AL PASTOR

$3.99

HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$3.99

LENGUA

$3.99

NOPALES

$3.99

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$3.99

PIBIL

$3.99

SHRIMP

$4.50

TRIPA

$4.00Out of stock

VEGETARIANA TINGA

$3.99

VEGETARIANO CHORIZO

$3.99

BIRRIA

$3.99

BIRRIA ESPECIAL

$16.00

3 BIRRIA TACOS AND CONSUME SOUP, topped with onion & cilantro

MERCHENDISE

VALENTINA SMALL

$5.00

Gift card

Gift card

$20.00

Gift card

$25.00

Gift card

$30.00

Gift card

$35.00

Gift card

Gift card

$45.00

Gift card

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
El PinchoTaco image
El PinchoTaco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodega Todo - -- No Food Truck Orders
orange star4.4 • 80
218 President St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Lewis Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 1,574
464 N. Nassau St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Cru Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1784 Harmon Street Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
orange star4.2 • 554
817 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Tobo Sushi - Ship's Wheel
orange starNo Reviews
2025 Reynolds Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
3 Matadors Tequileria
orange star4.3 • 1,462
2447 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29414
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston